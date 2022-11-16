Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bistro Don Giovanni

9,755 Reviews

$$$

4110 Howard lane

Napa, CA 94558

Popular Items

PIZZA MARGHERITA
RIGATONI BOLOGNESE
MAMMA CONCETTA’S MEATBALLS

ANTIPASTI

chilled tomato and vegetable soup avocado-corn salsa

CARPACCIO

$19.00

thinly sliced filet of beef, capers, arugula parmigiano, breadstick

FRITTO MISTO

$18.00

calamari, shrimp, fennel, onions green beans, spicy aioli

MAMMA CONCETTA’S MEATBALLS

$17.00

tomato ragu, parmigiano, soft polenta

SALUMI

$20.00

mortadella, salame, provolone piccante pickled mushrooms, grilled garlic bread

BRUSCHETTA

$16.00

roasted tomatoes, mozzarella di bufala

FRIED PEPPERS

$16.00

SOUP

$16.00

pumpkin, white beans, vegetables prosiciutto, parmigiano

SALADS

BEET & HARICOT VERTS

$18.00

avocado, fennel, roquefort vinaigrette

CAESAR

$18.00

croutons, parmigiano reggiano, anchovy

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$18.00

frisee, arugula, potatoes, green olives, lemon, olive oil

PERSIMMON SALAD

$18.00

chicories, candied walnuts, gorgonzola crema, moscatel-vinaigrette

TRICOLORE

$16.00

radicchio, arugula, endive, lemon, olive oil

PIZZE

PIZZA MARGHERITA

$25.00

tomato, basil, mozzarella di latte

PIZZA HOT ITALIAN

$27.00

salame calabrese, broccoli rabe, bergamino di bufala

CALZONE

$26.00

prosciutto di parma, wild mushrooms, crecenza cheese, arugula

PIZZA per BAMBINI

$25.00

pepperoni, tomato, mozzarella french fries, no green stuff

PASTA

BAMBINI PASTA CHEESE

$8.00

BAMBINI PASTA MARINARA

$8.00

MANDILLI

$29.00

silk handkerchief pasta authentic genovese pesto

RIGATONI BOLOGNESE

$30.00

traditional meat ragu, parmigiano reggiano

RAVIOLI HALF and HALF

$30.00

spinach, pecorino, bellwether ricotta half tomato sauce, half lemon cream sauce

RAVIOLI LEMON CREAM

$30.00

spinach, pecorino, bellwether ricotta lemon cream sauce

RAVIOLI TOMATO SAUCE

$30.00

spinach, pecorino, bellwether ricotta tomato sauce

SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS

$28.00

tomato, parmigiano reggiano

SPAGHETTI CLAMS

$32.00

tomato, garlic, calabrian chilies

GRILL

POLLO alla DIAVOLA

$35.00

roasted, spicy cooks venture half chicken cauliflower and broccoli romanesco natural jus

GRILLED PORK CHOP

$35.00

roasted potatoes, garlic mostarda di frutta

SEARED SALMON

$38.00

mashed potatoes, tomato-chive butter

VEAL PARMIGIANA

$45.00

tomato, mozzarella di bufala parmigiano reggiano, fettuccine alfredo

NY STEAK

$49.00

grilled allen brothers new york, brandy green peppercorn sauce, fries

BRANZINO

$38.00

sautéed greens, lemon-herb vinaigrette

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$8.00

SAUTÉED GARDEN GREENS

$8.00

MASHED POTATOES

$7.00

ROSEMARY ROASTED POTATOES

$8.00

SIDE OF WHITE BEANS

$7.00

PEPPERCORN SAUCE

$4.00

Side Anchovies

$3.00

Side of Calabrian Chilies

$3.00

TO GO 16oz BOLOGNESE

$18.00

TO GO 16oz MARINARA

$14.00

TO GO 16oz PESTO

$16.00

PIZZA DOUGH

$5.00

CIABATTA LOAF

$8.00

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$8.00

caper-brown butter, parmigiano

WINE

DON GIOVANNI CABERNET

$52.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve Napa Valley, NV

GIO RED

$72.00

By Sean Larkin, Napa Valley 2019 Merlot, Cabernet Franc

FAILLA PINOT NOIR

$72.00

Sonoma Coast, 2019

SCARPONE MONTEPULCIANO D'ABRUZZO

$64.00

Montepulciano d' Abruzzo Abruzzo Italy 2019

DON GIOVANNI CHARDONNAY

$40.00

Chardonnay Napa Valley, NV

FRANK FAMILY CHARDONNAY

$74.00

Chardonnay, Carneros Napa Valley 2019

GROTH SAUVIGNON BLANC

$56.00

Sauvignon Blanc Napa Valley 2020

BRUNO GIACOSA ROERO ARNEIS

$64.00

Roero Arneis Piemonte Italy 2020

COCKTAILS

DON MANHATTAN (MASON JAR)

$30.00

Makers Mark Bourbon Carpano Antica Vermouth

SASSY RITA (MASON JAR)

$30.00

Cazadores Blanco Tequila Mango, Cointreau, Fresh Lime

BISTRO NEGRONI (MASON JAR)

$30.00

209 Gin, Campari, Carpano Vermouth

DOLCE

pear-almond crostata, vanilla bean gelato

"Top Shelf" Butterscotch Pudding

$14.00

whipped cream, chocolate

CHOCOLATE CABERNET CAKE

$12.00

chianti-cherry sauce, whipped cream

Tiramisu

$13.00

crème anglaise, shaved chocolate

COOKIES

$12.00

variety of housemade cookies

check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Napa Valley great regional italian food for 30 years, with amazing garden and vineyards view, beautiful wood burning pizza oven and open kitchen, beautiful French red marble bar counter

Location

4110 Howard lane, Napa, CA 94558

Directions

