Bistro Italia - Coursey Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

11903 Coursey Blvd, Ste. C

Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$11.00

Our pizza dough tied and fried, topped with Italian seasoning, dusted with Romano cheese, and served with marinara sauce

Foccacia Bread

$12.00

Fresh baked, topped with mozzarella, seasoned with garlic and herbs, and served with marinara sauce

Fried Mozzarella

$11.00

Fried mozzarella, hand-breaded in Italian breadcrumbs, and served with marinara sauce

Fried Ravioli

$11.00

Fried ravioli filled with ricotta cheese, hand-breaded in Italian breadcrumbs, and served with marinara sauce

Meat Head Eggroll

$12.00

Homemade eggrolls stuffed with our meatballs, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and mozzarella served with marinara sauce

Meatballs Marinara

$14.00

3 of our homemade meatballs, topped with marinara, melted mozzarella cheese, and served with garlic bread

Soups/Salads

Tomato Basil Soup

$5.00+

Rich and creamy homemade tomato basil soup, topped with croutons, Romano cheese and fresh basil

Bleu Cheese Salad

$6.00+

Romaine lettuce, topped with bacon crumbles, red onion and marinated tomatoes tossed in blue cheese dressing

Ceasar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine lettuce, topped with Romano cheese and homemade croutons, tossed in a homemade Caesar dressing

House Italian Salad

$6.00+

Romaine lettuce, topped with feta, red onion, Roma tomatoes, and Kalamata olives, tossed in our homemade Italian vinaigrette

Sensation Salad

$6.00+

Romaine lettuce, topped with feta and Kalamata olives, tossed in our homemade dressing

Bistro Salad

$6.00+

Momma's favorite salad, Romaine lettuce, topped with feta, dried cranberries, pecan pieces, tossed in our homemade Sensation dressing and drizzled with balsamic glaze

Bistro Wedge

$13.00

Iceberg lettuce wedge, topped with dried cranberries, pecan pieces with blue cheese dressing and drizzled with balsamic glaze

Blue Cheese Wedge

$13.00

Iceberg lettuce wedge, topped with bacon, chopped red onion and tomatoes with a blue cheese dressing

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Roma tomatoes, fresh water mozzarella, artichokes, Kalamata olives, and fresh basil drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and a balsamic glaze

Entrees

Sandwiches & Wraps

Chix Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken breast, breaded and fried, served on Italian bread with mozzarella and marinara sauce

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Thinly sliced eggplant, breaded and fried, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, served on Italian bread with marinara sauce

Meatball Sandwich

$14.00

Homemade meatballs, served on Italian bread with mozzarella and marinara sauce

The Italian Sandwich

$14.00

Salami, capicola ham, pepperoni, dressed with marinated Roma tomatoes, red onion and an Italian vinaigrette, served hot on Italian breade

The Greek Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken, dressed with marinated spinach, Roma tomatoes, roasted red peppers and feta cheese, served on Italian bread

The Guido Sandwich

$14.00

Italian sausage, roasted red peppers and sauteed onions with melted mozzarella cheese, served on Italian bread

Caprese Sandwich

$13.00

Fresh water mozzarella, marinated Roma tomatoes, marinated spinach, red onion and marinated artichokes drizzled with balsamic glaze, served on Italian bread

Chicken Sensation Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken sensation wrapped in a flour tortilla dressed with romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes and feta cheese

Shrimp Sensation Wrap

$16.00

Grilled shrimp sensation wrapped in a flour tortilla dressed with romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes and feta cheese

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken Caesar wrapped in a flour tortilla dressed with romaine lettuce and Romano cheese

Greek Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla dressed with marinated spinach, Roma tomatoes, roasted red peppers and feta cheese

Chicken Bleu Cheese Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla dressed with romaine lettuce, bacon, marinated tomatoes and red onion tossed in our blue cheese dressing

Eggplant Floretine Wrap

$14.00

Our eggplant parm dressed with marinated spinach tossed in our sensation dressing and topped with feta cheese

Pasta

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$19.00

Chicken breast, breaded and fried, with Romano and mozzarella cheeses, served over spaghetti with marinara sauce

Eggplant Parm Pasta

$17.00

Thinly sliced eggplant, breaded and fried, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, served over spaghetti with marinara sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.00

A classic Italian dish, homemade meatballs, served over spaghetti with marinara sauce

Eggplant Meatball Rollatini

$19.00

Thinly sliced eggplant, stuffed with our homemade meatballs, mozzarella and ricotta cheese, served over spaghetti with marinara sauce

Classic Lasagna

$19.00

Classic meat lasagna with Italian sausage and meatball between layers of pasta, creamy ricotta, mozzarella and marinara

Spinach & Artichoke Baked Ziti

$17.00

Marinated spinach and artichokes, penne pasta, mixed with creamy ricotta, Romano, mozzarella and marinara

Ravioli and Meatballs

$19.00

Pillows of pasta stuffed with ricotta and Romano cheeses, served with our homemade meatballs and marinara

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$17.00

Grilled chicken and penne pasta, tossed in a creamy homemade Alfredo sauce

Pesto Chicken Penne

$19.00

Grilled chicken and penne pasta, tossed in a pesto cream sauce, topped with feta, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes and marinated artichokes

Shrimp Primavera

$19.00

Sauteed shrimp and penne pasta, tossed with sauteed mushrooms, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, green peppers, and marinated Roma tomatoes in a tomato cream sauce

Shrimp Florentine Ravioli

$19.00

Creamy ricotta filled ravioli, sauteed shrimp, tossed in a spinach and artichoke cream sauce

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.00

Sauteed shrimp and penne pasta, tossed in a creamy homemade Alfredo sauce

Pasta & Sauce

$11.00

Our homemade marinara sauce served over spaghetti

Alfredo & Pasta

$13.00

Our homemade Alfredo sauce served over penne pasta

Philly Cheesesteak Pasta

$20.00

Pizzas

Margherita 10"

$12.00

Fresh water mozzarella and fresh basil

The Meat Head 10"

$13.00

Pepperoni, meatball and Italian sausage

Jax Jax 10"

$13.00

Pepperoni, bacon, caramelized onions, mushrooms

The Greek 10"

$14.00

Grilled chicken, spinach, feta, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers

East Coast Classic 10"

$13.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom and onion

The Guido 10"

$13.00

Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, sauteed onions and garlic

John The Butcher 10"

$14.00

Pepperoni, capicola, salami, Italian sausage and bacon

The Tree Hugger 10"

$13.00

Fresh mushroom, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers and marinated Roma tomatoes

The Primo 10"

$14.00

Fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, banana pepper, roasted red pepper, Italian sausage and pepperoni

Create Your Own Pizza 10"

$9.00

Fresh pizza sauce, mozzarella, Romano cheeses. Add your favorite toppings.

The Big Lou 10"

$13.00

Margherita 16"

$20.00

Fresh water mozzarella and fresh basil

The Meat Head 16"

$23.00

Pepperoni, meatball and Italian sausage

Jax Jax 16"

$23.00

Pepperoni, bacon, caramelized onions, mushrooms

The Greek 16"

$24.00

Grilled chicken, spinach, feta, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers

East Coast Classic 16"

$23.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom and onion

The Guido 16"

$23.00

Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, sauteed onions and garlic

John The Butcher 16"

$24.00

Pepperoni, capicola, salami, Italian sausage and bacon

The Tree Hugger 16"

$23.00

Fresh mushroom, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers and marinated Roma tomatoes

The Primo 16"

$24.00

Fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, banana pepper, roasted red pepper, Italian sausage and pepperoni

Create Your Own Pizza 16"

$15.00

Fresh pizza sauce, mozzarella, Romano cheeses. Add your favorite toppings.

The Big Lou 16"

$23.00

Calzones

The Meat Head Calzone

$14.00

Pepperoni, meatball and Italian sausage

Jax Jax Calzone

$14.00

Pepperoni, bacon, caramelized onions, mushrooms

The Greek Calzone

$15.00

Grilled chicken, spinach, feta, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers

East Coast Classic Calzone

$14.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom and onion

The Guido Calzone

$14.00

Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, sauteed onions and garlic

John The Butcher Calzone

$15.00

Pepperoni, capicola, salami, Italian sausage and bacon

The Tree Hugger Calzone

$14.00

Fresh mushroom, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers and marinated Roma tomatoes

The Primo Calzone

$15.00

Fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, banana pepper, roasted red pepper, Italian sausage and pepperoni

Build Your Own Calzone

$10.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, Romano cheeses. Add your favorite toppings.

The Big Lou Calzone

$14.00

Desserts

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.50

Bistro Beignets

$12.00

Order of our homemade beignets, tossed in powdered sugar and served with ice cream

Cookie Dough Pizza

$12.00+

Delicious dessert pizza topped with gooey cookie dough, powdered sugar and drizzled with chocolate sauce

Peanut Butter Pie

$10.00

Homemade peanut butter mousse pie with a graham cracker crust

Nutella Pie

$10.00

Homemade Nutella mousse pie with a graham cracker crust

Cannoli Crepes

$12.00

Two crepes filled with chocolate chip cannoli cream, topped with powdered sugar, cocoa powder and chocolate sauce

Cherry Cheesecake Crepes

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kids

Kids Butter Pasta

$5.00

Penne pasta tossed in butter, served with garlic bread

Kids Fried Ravioli (3)

$6.00

3 fried ravioli filled with ricotta cheese and served with marinara sauce

Kids Spaghetti

$9.00

One homemade meatball, served over spaghetti with marinara sauce and garlic bread

Kids French Bread Pizza

$7.00+

Pizza served on french bread with your choice of cheese or pepperoni

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$9.00

Grilled chicken and penne pasta, tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce and served with garlic bread

A La Carte

Side Garlic Bread

$2.00

One side of garlic bread

Bistro Chips Basket

$6.00

Basket of our house made chips tossed in Italian seasonings

Side Bistro Chips (Small)

$4.00

Small side of our house made chips tossed in Italian seasonings

Eggplant Side (each)

$4.50

One piece of our thinly sliced eggplant, breaded and fried, stuffed with mozzarella cheese and topped with marinara sauce

Meatball (one)

$4.00

One of our homemade meatballs

Rollatini (one)

$8.00

One piece of our thinly sliced eggplant, stuffed with homemade meatball, mozzarella and ricotta cheese topped with marinara sauce

Side of Pesto

$2.25

Side of basil pesto sauce

Side of Alfredo

$3.00

Side of our homemade alfredo sauce, perfect for dipping or an extra in any pasta

Marinara 8oz

$2.50

8oz container of our homemade marinara sauce, perfect for extra dipping

Marinara 16oz

$5.00

16oz container of our homemade marinara sauce, perfect for extra dipping

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Bistro Italia is a locally owned and family friendly Italian restaurant that prides itself on consistently great food made with quality ingredients.

11903 Coursey Blvd, Ste. C, Baton Rouge, LA 70816

