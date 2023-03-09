- Home
Bistro Italia - Coursey Blvd
11903 Coursey Blvd, Ste. C
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Appetizers
Garlic Knots
Our pizza dough tied and fried, topped with Italian seasoning, dusted with Romano cheese, and served with marinara sauce
Foccacia Bread
Fresh baked, topped with mozzarella, seasoned with garlic and herbs, and served with marinara sauce
Fried Mozzarella
Fried mozzarella, hand-breaded in Italian breadcrumbs, and served with marinara sauce
Fried Ravioli
Fried ravioli filled with ricotta cheese, hand-breaded in Italian breadcrumbs, and served with marinara sauce
Meat Head Eggroll
Homemade eggrolls stuffed with our meatballs, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and mozzarella served with marinara sauce
Meatballs Marinara
3 of our homemade meatballs, topped with marinara, melted mozzarella cheese, and served with garlic bread
Soups/Salads
Tomato Basil Soup
Rich and creamy homemade tomato basil soup, topped with croutons, Romano cheese and fresh basil
Bleu Cheese Salad
Romaine lettuce, topped with bacon crumbles, red onion and marinated tomatoes tossed in blue cheese dressing
Ceasar Salad
Romaine lettuce, topped with Romano cheese and homemade croutons, tossed in a homemade Caesar dressing
House Italian Salad
Romaine lettuce, topped with feta, red onion, Roma tomatoes, and Kalamata olives, tossed in our homemade Italian vinaigrette
Sensation Salad
Romaine lettuce, topped with feta and Kalamata olives, tossed in our homemade dressing
Bistro Salad
Momma's favorite salad, Romaine lettuce, topped with feta, dried cranberries, pecan pieces, tossed in our homemade Sensation dressing and drizzled with balsamic glaze
Bistro Wedge
Iceberg lettuce wedge, topped with dried cranberries, pecan pieces with blue cheese dressing and drizzled with balsamic glaze
Blue Cheese Wedge
Iceberg lettuce wedge, topped with bacon, chopped red onion and tomatoes with a blue cheese dressing
Caprese Salad
Roma tomatoes, fresh water mozzarella, artichokes, Kalamata olives, and fresh basil drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and a balsamic glaze
Entrees
Sandwiches & Wraps
Chix Parm Sandwich
Chicken breast, breaded and fried, served on Italian bread with mozzarella and marinara sauce
Eggplant Parm Sandwich
Thinly sliced eggplant, breaded and fried, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, served on Italian bread with marinara sauce
Meatball Sandwich
Homemade meatballs, served on Italian bread with mozzarella and marinara sauce
The Italian Sandwich
Salami, capicola ham, pepperoni, dressed with marinated Roma tomatoes, red onion and an Italian vinaigrette, served hot on Italian breade
The Greek Sandwich
Grilled chicken, dressed with marinated spinach, Roma tomatoes, roasted red peppers and feta cheese, served on Italian bread
The Guido Sandwich
Italian sausage, roasted red peppers and sauteed onions with melted mozzarella cheese, served on Italian bread
Caprese Sandwich
Fresh water mozzarella, marinated Roma tomatoes, marinated spinach, red onion and marinated artichokes drizzled with balsamic glaze, served on Italian bread
Chicken Sensation Wrap
Grilled chicken sensation wrapped in a flour tortilla dressed with romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes and feta cheese
Shrimp Sensation Wrap
Grilled shrimp sensation wrapped in a flour tortilla dressed with romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes and feta cheese
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken Caesar wrapped in a flour tortilla dressed with romaine lettuce and Romano cheese
Greek Wrap
Grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla dressed with marinated spinach, Roma tomatoes, roasted red peppers and feta cheese
Chicken Bleu Cheese Wrap
Grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla dressed with romaine lettuce, bacon, marinated tomatoes and red onion tossed in our blue cheese dressing
Eggplant Floretine Wrap
Our eggplant parm dressed with marinated spinach tossed in our sensation dressing and topped with feta cheese
Pasta
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Chicken breast, breaded and fried, with Romano and mozzarella cheeses, served over spaghetti with marinara sauce
Eggplant Parm Pasta
Thinly sliced eggplant, breaded and fried, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, served over spaghetti with marinara sauce
Spaghetti & Meatballs
A classic Italian dish, homemade meatballs, served over spaghetti with marinara sauce
Eggplant Meatball Rollatini
Thinly sliced eggplant, stuffed with our homemade meatballs, mozzarella and ricotta cheese, served over spaghetti with marinara sauce
Classic Lasagna
Classic meat lasagna with Italian sausage and meatball between layers of pasta, creamy ricotta, mozzarella and marinara
Spinach & Artichoke Baked Ziti
Marinated spinach and artichokes, penne pasta, mixed with creamy ricotta, Romano, mozzarella and marinara
Ravioli and Meatballs
Pillows of pasta stuffed with ricotta and Romano cheeses, served with our homemade meatballs and marinara
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Grilled chicken and penne pasta, tossed in a creamy homemade Alfredo sauce
Pesto Chicken Penne
Grilled chicken and penne pasta, tossed in a pesto cream sauce, topped with feta, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes and marinated artichokes
Shrimp Primavera
Sauteed shrimp and penne pasta, tossed with sauteed mushrooms, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, green peppers, and marinated Roma tomatoes in a tomato cream sauce
Shrimp Florentine Ravioli
Creamy ricotta filled ravioli, sauteed shrimp, tossed in a spinach and artichoke cream sauce
Shrimp Alfredo
Sauteed shrimp and penne pasta, tossed in a creamy homemade Alfredo sauce
Pasta & Sauce
Our homemade marinara sauce served over spaghetti
Alfredo & Pasta
Our homemade Alfredo sauce served over penne pasta
Pizzas
Margherita 10"
Fresh water mozzarella and fresh basil
The Meat Head 10"
Pepperoni, meatball and Italian sausage
Jax Jax 10"
Pepperoni, bacon, caramelized onions, mushrooms
The Greek 10"
Grilled chicken, spinach, feta, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers
East Coast Classic 10"
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom and onion
The Guido 10"
Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, sauteed onions and garlic
John The Butcher 10"
Pepperoni, capicola, salami, Italian sausage and bacon
The Tree Hugger 10"
Fresh mushroom, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers and marinated Roma tomatoes
The Primo 10"
Fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, banana pepper, roasted red pepper, Italian sausage and pepperoni
Create Your Own Pizza 10"
Fresh pizza sauce, mozzarella, Romano cheeses. Add your favorite toppings.
Margherita 16"
Fresh water mozzarella and fresh basil
The Meat Head 16"
Pepperoni, meatball and Italian sausage
Jax Jax 16"
Pepperoni, bacon, caramelized onions, mushrooms
The Greek 16"
Grilled chicken, spinach, feta, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers
East Coast Classic 16"
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom and onion
The Guido 16"
Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, sauteed onions and garlic
John The Butcher 16"
Pepperoni, capicola, salami, Italian sausage and bacon
The Tree Hugger 16"
Fresh mushroom, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers and marinated Roma tomatoes
The Primo 16"
Fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, banana pepper, roasted red pepper, Italian sausage and pepperoni
Create Your Own Pizza 16"
Fresh pizza sauce, mozzarella, Romano cheeses. Add your favorite toppings.
Calzones
The Meat Head Calzone
Pepperoni, meatball and Italian sausage
Jax Jax Calzone
Pepperoni, bacon, caramelized onions, mushrooms
The Greek Calzone
Grilled chicken, spinach, feta, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers
East Coast Classic Calzone
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom and onion
The Guido Calzone
Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, sauteed onions and garlic
John The Butcher Calzone
Pepperoni, capicola, salami, Italian sausage and bacon
The Tree Hugger Calzone
Fresh mushroom, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers and marinated Roma tomatoes
The Primo Calzone
Fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, banana pepper, roasted red pepper, Italian sausage and pepperoni
Build Your Own Calzone
Mozzarella, ricotta, Romano cheeses. Add your favorite toppings.
Desserts
2 Scoop Ice Cream
Bistro Beignets
Order of our homemade beignets, tossed in powdered sugar and served with ice cream
Cookie Dough Pizza
Delicious dessert pizza topped with gooey cookie dough, powdered sugar and drizzled with chocolate sauce
Peanut Butter Pie
Homemade peanut butter mousse pie with a graham cracker crust
Nutella Pie
Homemade Nutella mousse pie with a graham cracker crust
Cannoli Crepes
Two crepes filled with chocolate chip cannoli cream, topped with powdered sugar, cocoa powder and chocolate sauce
Kids Menu
Kids
Kids Butter Pasta
Penne pasta tossed in butter, served with garlic bread
Kids Fried Ravioli (3)
3 fried ravioli filled with ricotta cheese and served with marinara sauce
Kids Spaghetti
One homemade meatball, served over spaghetti with marinara sauce and garlic bread
Kids French Bread Pizza
Pizza served on french bread with your choice of cheese or pepperoni
Kids Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken and penne pasta, tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce and served with garlic bread
A La Carte
Side Garlic Bread
One side of garlic bread
Bistro Chips Basket
Basket of our house made chips tossed in Italian seasonings
Side Bistro Chips (Small)
Small side of our house made chips tossed in Italian seasonings
Eggplant Side (each)
One piece of our thinly sliced eggplant, breaded and fried, stuffed with mozzarella cheese and topped with marinara sauce
Meatball (one)
One of our homemade meatballs
Rollatini (one)
One piece of our thinly sliced eggplant, stuffed with homemade meatball, mozzarella and ricotta cheese topped with marinara sauce
Side of Pesto
Side of basil pesto sauce
Side of Alfredo
Side of our homemade alfredo sauce, perfect for dipping or an extra in any pasta
Marinara 8oz
8oz container of our homemade marinara sauce, perfect for extra dipping
Marinara 16oz
16oz container of our homemade marinara sauce, perfect for extra dipping
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Bistro Italia is a locally owned and family friendly Italian restaurant that prides itself on consistently great food made with quality ingredients.
11903 Coursey Blvd, Ste. C, Baton Rouge, LA 70816