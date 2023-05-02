Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bistro Latino Wine & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1995 Whitney Avenue

North Haven, CT 06473

Food

Gustos fusion latino

Arroz con gandules y pernil

$22.95

Arroz con pollo

$22.95

Bandeja Paisa

$22.95

Bistec encebollado

$24.95

Calentado paisa

$20.95

Camarones al ajillo

$23.95

Carne guisada

$22.95

Casado tico

$22.95

Chillo frito

$26.95

Spaguetti al gusto de pollo

$22.95

Spaguetti de Beef

$24.95

Spaguetti de Camarones

$26.95

Arroz Cantones

$23.95

Entrees

Bistro Chuleton Especial

$32.95

Salmon al sarten

$25.95

Trucha a la plancha

$25.95

Pollo al limon

$25.95

Bistro Hamburquesa

$15.95

Appetizer

Calamares Fritos

$15.95

Alitas Fritas orden de 8

$14.95

Tostones rellenos

$15.95

Morcillas

$9.95

Queso Frito

$10.00

Picadera

$26.95

Empanadilla de Pollo

$10.95Out of stock

Empanadilla de Carne

$11.95

Empanadilla de Camarones

$12.95

Canoa de Amarillo de Vegetales

$12.95

Salchipapas

$11.95

Almejas bistro latino

$16.95

Almejas Rellenas

$14.95

Mejillones

$11.95

Nachos de pollo

$15.95

Nachos de res

$15.95

Chilli Nachos

$15.95

Kids Menu

Salchipapas

$11.95

Trozos de Pollo con Papas Fritas

$13.95

Soup of the day

Sopa de pollo

$14.00

Sopa de Res

$16.00

Sopa de gallina

$16.00

Salads

Ensalada de Remolacha

$12.95

Ensalada de lechuga

$12.95

Bistro Salad

$20.95

Ensalada de Calamares

$19.95

Dessert

Tres leches

$12.00

Flan

$12.00

Almond Cake

$12.00

Rice pudding

$10.00

Churros

$12.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$4.00

tea

$4.00

Espreso

$4.00

Capuchino

$7.00

Doble espresso

$6.00

Specials

Tacos de pollo

$14.95

Tacos de res

$14.95

Tacos de camarones

$15.95

DRINKS

LIQUOR

Allagash White

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Yuengling Lagar

$6.00

Two Road Double IPA

$6.00

Skyy Vodka

$13.00

Tito's

$13.00

Absolut

$13.00

Absolut Vanilla

$13.00

Smirnoff

$13.00

Pama

$13.00

Empress Gin

$14.00

Tangueray

$11.00

Black Label

$14.00

Red Label

$12.00

Macallan

$16.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Mount Gay

$12.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona Extra

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Dog Fish IPA

$7.00

Miller Light

$7.00

Aguila (Colombia)

$7.00

Modela

$7.00

BEER

But Light

$7.00

Heineken Not Alcohol

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Allagash White

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Two Road Double IPA

$6.00

Corona light

$7.00

Corona Extra

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Dog Fish IPA

$7.00

Miller Light

$7.00

Aguila (Colombia)

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

White Claw

$5.00

WINE

Cartlidge & Brown (Merlot)

$38.00

Amigo Perro (Carmenere)

$36.00

Goru (Monastrell-Cabernet)

$36.00

Anares Crianza (Tempranillo )

$38.00

Trapiche (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$36.00

Topo (Touriga Nacional Blend)

$36.00

Lomas del Valle(Pinot Noir)

$42.00

Chamuyo(Malbec)

$36.00

Nobile 181 (Nerlot)

$42.00

Z Alexander Brown (Cabernet)

$48.00

Argento,Minimalista (Pinot Grigio)

$36.00

Mendoza Vineyards (Torrontes)

$36.00

Silver Gate (Chardonnay)

$36.00

Matua (Sauvignon Blanc)

$42.00

Mi Amore,Sparkling Moscato

$38.00

Argento Minimalista,Rose

$36.00

Covalli,Prosecco

$32.00

Cartlidge & Brown (Merlot)

$11.00

Amigo Perro (Carmenere)

$10.00

Goru (Monastrell-Cabernet)

$10.00

Anares Crianza (Tempranillo )

$11.00

Trapiche (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$10.00

Topo (Touriga Nacional Blend)

$10.00

Chamuyo (Malbec)

$10.00

Lomas del Valle (Pinot Noir)

$12.00

Nobile 181 (Merlot)

$12.00

Z Alexander Brown (Cabernet)

$13.00

Argento,Minimalista (Pinot Grigio)

$10.00

Mendoza Vineyards (Torrontes)

$10.00

Silver Gate (Chardonnay)

$10.00

Matua (Sauvignon Blanc)

$12.00

Freixenet Cava Brut

$8.00

Freixenet Prosrcco Rose

$8.00

Mi Amore , Sparkling Moscato

$11.00

Argento Minimalista,Rose

$10.00

Red

$12.00

White

$12.00

Cava

$13.00

Passion Fruit

$12.00

White

$32.00

Red

$32.00

Cava

$34.00

Passion Fruit

$32.00

COCKTAILS

Bistro Latino Mule

$14.00

Putico

$14.00

Bravo

$14.00

Violeta

$14.00

Margarita

$13.00

Pisco Sour

$14.00

Cold Drinks

Coca Cola

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Diet Coca

$4.00

Pana Water

$7.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Pellegrino Pequena

$4.00

Orange juice

$4.00

Pineapple juice

$4.00

Apple juice

$4.00

Cranberry juice

$4.00

Club soda

$4.00

Shirley temple

$4.00

Tomatoes juice

$5.00

Michelada

$8.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$4.00

tea

$4.00

Espreso

$4.00

Capuchino

$7.00

Doble espresso

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Thank you, see you soon.

Location

1995 Whitney Avenue, North Haven, CT 06473

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

