Bistro On Hudson imageView gallery

Bistro On Hudson

15 Reviews

$$

115 Hudson Rd

Plains Twp, PA 18705

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starter

Appetizer: Bistro Shrimp

$9.99

Appetizer: Calamari

$10.99

Appetizer: Crab Dip

$14.99

Appetizer: Crab Pretzel

$12.99

Appetizer: Shrimp Cocktail

$11.99

Appetizer: Steamed Clams

$11.99

Appetizer: Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.99

Bang Bang Shrimp

$11.99

Boneless Bites

$7.99+

Boneless Bites 1 lbs

$12.99

Chicken Wings 12

$12.99

Chicken Wings 30

$29.99

Chicken Wings 6

$7.99

Clams Fra Diavolo

$9.99

Crab Cake

$14.99

FRIES

$2.99+

Hush puppies

$4.99

Mozzarella sticks

$6.99

Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.99

Wasabi Crab Balls

$12.99

****************************

Salad

House Salad

$6.99

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Bistro Chop Salad

$11.99

Soup

Cup Shrimp Bisque

$6.99

Bowl Shrimp Bisque

$8.99

French Onion Crock

$7.99

Cup Soup of the Day

$6.99

Bowl Soup of the Day

$8.99

Chile

$5.99

Cup She Crab Soup

$7.99

Bowl She Crab Soup

$9.99

Reuben soup

$7.99

Cup Lobster Bisque

$7.99

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$9.99

Basket

Honey Dipt Chicken

$14.99

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Chicken Finger Basket

$10.99

Shrimp Basket

$14.99

Scallop Basket

$16.99

Fried Oysters

$16.99

Entrees

Alaskan King Crab

$64.99

Baby Back Ribs Full rack

$28.99

Baby Back Ribs Half rack

$16.99

Chicken Scampi

$16.99

Choice of Fish - CATFISH

$19.99

Choice of Fish - FLOUNDER

$19.99

Choice of Fish - HADDOCK

$19.99

Choice of Fish - SALMON

$19.99

Filet Mignon

$32.99

Fried Seafood Platter w/fries & slaw

$24.99

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$34.99

Kim’s Famous Seafood Stack

$45.99

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$28.99

Lobster Tail 12 oz

$31.99

Lobster Tail 8 oz

$26.99

Puff Pastry Salmon

$20.99

Ribeye Steak

$31.99

Sea Scallops

$32.99

Seafood Boil

$79.99

Shrimp Scampi

$17.99

Snow Crab Dinner

$24.99

Stuffed Lobster Tail

$38.99

Sandwiches

Lobster Roll

$16.99

Crab cake sandwich

$14.99

Fish sandwich

$9.99

Chicken sandwich

$9.99

Pulled Pork sandwich

$9.99

Beef Cheese Steak

$10.99

Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.99

Bistro Burgers

Hamburger

$9.49

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Black & Bleu Bacon Burger

$9.99

Bistro Burger

$12.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

Sides

Baked Potato

$2.99

Loaded Mashed

$2.99

French fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Mac & cheese

$2.99

Brussels Sprouts

$2.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Apple Sauce

$1.99

Vegetable of the Day

$2.99

Side salad

$2.99

Hush Puppies

$2.99

Extra Starch

$1.99

Cup of Soup

$2.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Finger Basket

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Fish Sticks

$6.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

DESSERTS

Creme Brulee

$7.99

Lava Cake w/ice cream

$7.99

Banana Bread Cheesecake

$7.99

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$7.99

Chocolate PB Cheesecake

$7.99

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Carrot Cake

$7.99

Coconut Cream

$7.99

Chocolate PB Pie

$7.99

Side Sauces

Side Sauce

$0.50

Red Wine

The Godfather

$45.00+

The Godmother

$45.00+

Renegade

$32.00+

Enjoy Life Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00+

White Wine

Magnificent Chardonnay

$35.00+

Pinot Grigio

$35.00+

Conscious

$32.00+

Peach Inspiration

$25.00+

Celebration

$25.00+

Rose

Forever Innocent Rose

$9.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

115 Hudson Rd, Plains Twp, PA 18705

Directions

Gallery
Bistro On Hudson image

Similar restaurants in your area

Swiger's Family Resturant - 235 South River Street
orange starNo Reviews
235 South River Street Plains, PA 18705
View restaurantnext
Suraci’s
orange starNo Reviews
1260 Wyoming ave Forty Fort, PA 18704
View restaurantnext
Atrium Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 40
613 SJ Strauss Ln Kingston, PA 18704
View restaurantnext
Bobarino's - 609 Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
Main Street Jenkins Township, PA 18640
View restaurantnext
Nucleus Raw Foods - Luzerne
orange star4.9 • 436
63 Main St Luzerne, PA 18709
View restaurantnext
Red Leaf Salad Company: Wilkes-Barre
orange starNo Reviews
413 Arena Hub Plaza Wilkes-Barre Township, PA 18702
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Plains Twp

El Rey Azteca
orange star4.5 • 3,395
681 Kidder St Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View restaurantnext
Philly's Phinest
orange star4.3 • 418
610 Carey Ave Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
View restaurantnext
Nucleus Raw Foods - Wilkes-Barre
orange star4.9 • 15
67-69 Public Square Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plains Twp
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Mountain Top
review star
No reviews yet
Scranton
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Jermyn
review star
No reviews yet
Jim Thorpe
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Lehighton
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Tannersville
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Palmerton
review star
No reviews yet
Stroudsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston