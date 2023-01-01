Bistro Polaris Located at the beautiful Black Star Farms in Sutton's Bay, Michigan Call 231-944-1297 upon arrival, we can bring it out to you!

  • Home
  Hearth and Vine Cafe - Located at the beautiful Black Star Farms in Sutton's Bay, Michigan
Located at the beautiful Black Star Farms in Sutton's Bay, Michigan Call 231-944-1297 upon arrival, we can bring it out to you!

10844 E. Revold Rd

Suttons Bay, MI 49682

Business After Hours

White Wine

Late Harvest Pinot Gris

$10.00

Arcturos Dry Riesling

$9.00

Wine Spritzer

$8.00

BSF Apple Cherry Cider

$8.00

Red Wine

Red House Red GLS

$9.00

Arcturos Pinot Noir

$11.00

Food

Raclette Dinner

$55.00

White Wine

Dry Riesling GLS

$9.00

Arcturos Pinot Gris GLS

$9.00

Pinot Noir Rose GLS

$9.00

Late Harvest Riesling GLS

$9.00

Dry Riesling BTL

$32.00

Pinot Gris BTL

$32.00

Pinot Noir Rose BTL

$32.00

Late Harvest BTL

$32.00

Red Wine

Red House Red GLS

$9.00

Arcturos Merlot GLS

$12.00

Red House Red BTL

$32.00

Arcturos Merlot BTL

$42.00

Dessert Wine

Sirius Raspberry

$9.00

Sirius Red

$8.00

BSF Chocolate Truffle

$5.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Our farm-to-table café features wood-fired pizzas, housemade soups, sandwiches, and fresh salads paired with our award-winning wine and craft cocktails. Enjoy your lunch or dinner on the patio, in the air-conditioned dining room, or grab it to-go and head to one of our many nearby parks or beaches for a picnic. Providing fresh food from local sources in a relaxed atmosphere is our philosophy.

10844 E. Revold Rd, Suttons Bay, MI 49682

