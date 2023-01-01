Bistro Polaris Located at the beautiful Black Star Farms in Sutton's Bay, Michigan Call 231-944-1297 upon arrival, we can bring it out to you!

Restaurant info

Our farm-to-table café features wood-fired pizzas, housemade soups, sandwiches, and fresh salads paired with our award-winning wine and craft cocktails. Enjoy your lunch or dinner on the patio, in the air-conditioned dining room, or grab it to-go and head to one of our many nearby parks or beaches for a picnic. Providing fresh food from local sources in a relaxed atmosphere is our philosophy.