Bistro Provenance 63 East Center Street

63 East Center Street

Provo, UT 84601

Lunch

Les Soupes

Soupe à l'oignon gratinée

$10.00

Caramelized onions, crostini, gruyère

Soupe du jour

$10.00

Rotating Selection of soups

Les Salades

Salade d’endives Salad

$15.00

Endive, arugula, poached pear, toasted walnuts, bleu cheese, citrus vinaigrette

Salade niçoise

$18.00

Mixed greens, green bean, potato, olive, asparagus, sun-dried tomato, hard-boiled egg, lemon herb vinaigrette

Salade romaine

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, crostini, parmesan wafers, garlic and anchovy dressing, cracked black pepper

Salade de betteraves rôties

$15.00

Roasted red and gold beets, crumbled feta, white balsamic vinegar reduction, crostini

Les Sandwichs

Sandwich au Saumon fumé

$15.00

Smoked salmon, capers, herbed cream cheese, marinated red onion, cornichon, arugula

Sandwich au Rôti de bœuf

$17.00

Roast beef, caramelized onion, sun-dried tomato, arugula, whole grain mustard

Sandwich au Jambon et brie

$14.00

Brie, imported ham, french butter

Sandwich au Charcuterie et camembert

$17.00

Assorted cured meats, camembert cheese, cornichon, french butter

Sandwich au Caprese

$15.00

Sundried tomato, mozzarella, arugula, basil oil

Plat Principaux

1/2 Poulet rôti à la Marocaine

$15.00

Moroccan spice rubbed chicken, ratatouille, cracked pepper velouté

Poulet rôti à la Marocaine

$22.00

Moroccan spice rubbed chicken, ratatouille, cracked pepper velouté

Pappardelle aux champignons

$22.00

Fresh pasta, wild mushroom cream, truffle oil, Parmesan cheese, porcini mushroom powder

Steak Frites

$25.00

8 oz New York strip, bois boudrin sauce, pommefrites

Le burger de Provenance

$22.00

Gruyere cheese, caramelized onion, sun-dried tomato, lettuce, demi-glace

Ratatouille niçoise

$15.00

Stew with zucchini, onions, tomatoes, peppers

À la Carte

Frites

$8.00

Parmesan and Truffle Fries

$10.00

Haricot Vert

$9.00

Drinks

Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Watermelon Spritz

$6.00

Strawberry Spritz

$6.00

Pomegranate Raspberry Spritz

$6.00

Ginger Slap

$6.00

Fauxjito

$6.00

Spring Spritzer

$6.00

Cocktails

Magnifique

$13.00

The Buzz

$13.00

Ginger Smash

$13.00

Madame

$15.00

French Martini

$14.00

Provo Girl

$13.00

Watermelon Basil Marg

$12.00

Poire Fumée

$14.00

Le Bateau

$13.00

Tres Belle

$13.00

Beer

Templin Ferda

$10.00

Sculpin IPA

$9.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.00

Bohemian Export Lager

$6.00

Bohemian Cherny Bock

$5.00

Bohemian Czech Pilsner

$6.00

Shades Pina Colada

$9.00

Epic Tart N Juicy

$6.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$6.00

Uinta Golden Spike

$6.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Wine

Burgundy

$13.00

Sangiovese

$11.00

Tempranillo

$15.00

Malbec

$12.00

Côtes du Rhone

$14.00

Pinot Grigio

$11.00

White Bordeaux

$13.00

Chardonnay

$14.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

Rose

$15.00

Cava

$12.00

Prosecco

$14.00

Champagne

$10.00

Bouchard Père et Fils Burgundy

$39.00

Caparzo Sangiovese

$36.00

Alamos Malbec

$42.00

Famille Perrin Côtes du Rhone Reserve

$44.00

Solar de Rendez Tempranillo

$50.00

Planet Oregon Pinot Noir

$60.00

Domaine Drouin Pinot Noir

$95.00Out of stock

Duckhorn Merlot

$120.00

H3 Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00

Justin Cabernet Sauvignon

$90.00

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$120.00

Vietti Perbacco Nebbiolo

$70.00

Cantina del Garda Pinot Grigio

$40.00

Fortant Coast Select Chardonnay

$42.00

Mouton Cadet White Bordeaux

$42.00

Le Coeur de la Reine Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

Sebastien Besson Beaujolais Blanc

$65.00

Voghera Moscato

$40.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling

$42.00

Miquel Pons Cava

$39.00

Chloe Prosecco

$45.00

Veuve Clicquot Champagne

$120.00

Liquor

Dented Brick Gin

$9.00

Dented Brick Rum

$9.00

Dented Brick Vodka

$9.00

Lunazul

$9.00

Wahaka

$13.00

Sugar House Bourbon

$12.00

Bombay

$10.00

Empress

$11.00

Jack Rabbit

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Appleton

$10.00

Plantation

$10.00

Titos

$9.00

5 Wives Vanilla

$10.00

Chopin

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Corralejo Reposado

$12.00

Patron

$13.00

Casamigos

$13.00

Wahaka

$13.00

Bozal

$16.00

Casamigos Mezal

$17.00

HIgh West Bourbon

$12.00

4 Roses Small Batch

$14.00

Angels Envy

$18.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

1792 Small Batch

$10.00

High West Double Rye

$12.00

Screwball

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Johnnie Red

$9.00

Johnnie Black

$15.00

Aberlour

$17.00

Ardbeg

$18.00

Dessert

Tarte Aux Framboises

$13.00Out of stock

Puff pastry tart, creme patisserie, raspberries

Crème Brûlée

$11.00

Vanilla bean custard, caramelized sugar, served with fresh raspberry, powdered sugar, and garnished with mint

Poires Belle Hélène

$13.00Out of stock

Poached pear, vanilla bean glace, chocolate sauce, roasted almonds. Glacé is ice cream

Pot de Crème

$13.00

French potted custard, creme chantilly, chocolate

Tarte Aux Pommes

$12.00

Puff pastry, apple compote, apples, apricot napache (glaze). Rustic Normandy inspired French dessert

Lemon Meringue

$13.00

Chocolate Tart

$11.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

63 East Center Street, Provo, UT 84601

Directions

