- Home
- /
- Shreveport
- /
- Bistro To Go -
Bistro To Go
No reviews yet
748 Lassus Lane
Shreveport, LA 71106
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
JB's Favorites (Family Style)
Delicious roux-based stew with roasted chicken and smoked sausage. Steamed white rice sold seperately.
Slow-cooked red beans and smoked sausage. Steamed white rice sold seperately.
Grilled chicken breast, diced tasso ham, sauteed vegetables and farfalle pasta in a rich cream sauce.
Oven roasted chicken, fresh vegetables and our savory herb sauce in a hand-rolled pie crust.
Oven roasted chicken, smoked down home sausage, sauteed onions and peppers in a rich chicken stock.
Sauteed shrimp, andouille sausage & tasso ham in a delicious cream sauce. Served over smoked-gouda cheese grits.
Bistro Specials (Family Style)
Tender slow-cooked beef roast smothered in our scratch-made brown gravy.
Rubbed with our house seasoning and flame-grilled to perfection. Served with port wine reduction.
Lightly breaded chicken breast filled with spinach and four cheese stuffing. Served with lemon-caper sauce.
Scratch-made individual meatloaves. Gently simmered in a sweet red wine tomato sauce.
Marinated in our house seasoning blend and flame-grilled. Served with your choice of scratch-made sauce.
Lightly Floured chicken breast. Smothered in a reach cheesy sauce.
Sides & Salads (Family Style)
Mixed Greens, fresh strawberries, candied pecans, mozzarella cheese, red wine vinaigrette.
Fresh Strawberries, Grapes, Canteloupe and Pineapple. Served with fruit dip.
Chopped romaine, tomato, red onion, cucumber, cheddar-jack cheese, parmesan peppercorn dressing.
Mixed Greens, Sliced Apples, Candied Pecans, Grapes, Red Onion, Dried Cranberries, Feta Cheese. Served with Red Wine Vinaigrette.
Sweet Bites (Family Style)
Bistro Staples (Family Style)
Blend of Chopped Spinach, Herbs and Seasonings, Sour Cream, Yogurt and Mayo.
Made with smoked gouda & cheddar cheeses.
Classic Chicken Salad with grapes and candied pecans.
Classic Chicken Salad with grapes and candied pecans.
Whipped herb butter.
Freezer Items (Family Style)
Delicious roux thickened stew, roasted chicken & smoked sausage with steamed white rice.
Slow-cooked Louisiana red beans with tasso ham & smoked down home sausage. Served over steamed white rice.
A Creole classic made with Louisiana Crawfish in a rich buttery sauce.
Grilled chicken breast, diced tasso ham, sauteed vegetables and farfalle pasta in a rich cream sauce.
Oven roasted chicken, smoked down home sausage, sauteed onions and peppers in a rich chicken stock.
Louisiana Crawfish tails, pan seared andouille sausage and elbow in an herbed garlic cream sauce.
Baked cheese grits, rich cream sauce, andouille sausage and sautéed shrimp.
Eggs, sausage, tasso ham, onion, bell pepper, cheddar, pepper-jack & swiss cheeses.
Entrees & Bowls (Individual)
Lightly breaded chicken breast filled with spinach and four cheese stuffing. Served with Lemon-Caper sauce, White Rice and Roasted Vegetables.
Scratch-Made individual meatloaf gently simmered in a sweet red wine tomato sauce with baked cheese grits and sweet peas.
Grilled pork tenderloin, port wine & fig reduction, baked cheese grits and sweet green peas.
Oven Roasted chicken, fresh vegetables and our savory herb sauce in a handrolled pie crust.
Sauteed shrimp, andouille sausage & tasso ham in a delicious cream sauce. Served over smoked-gouda cheese grits.
Slow-cooked Louisiana red beans with tasso ham & smoked down home sausage. Served over steamed white rice.
Oven Roasted chicken, smoked down home sausage, sauteed onions and peppers in a rich chicken stock.
Flame-grilled chicken breast, BBQ honey butter, smashed Louisiana red potatoes and butter corn.
Slow-cooked red beans and sausage and steamed white rice.
Tender beef roast, carrots and au jus with steamed rice and broccoli.
Grilled chicken breast, diced tasso ham, sauteed vegetables and farfalle pasta in a rich cream sauce.
Entree Salads (Individual)
Grilled chicken, strawberries, candied pecans, mozzarella cheese and mixed greens w/red wine vinaigrette.
Jumbo grilled shrimp, provolone & feta cheese. Homemade pasta salad & romaine w/ parmesan peppercorn dressing.
A delightful trio of our most popular salads (Strawberry & praline, homemade pasta, roasted chicken salad)
Grilled chicken, tomato, red onion, olive, cheddar-jack cheese, taco crisps & romaine w/ sour cream and chipotle house dressing
Smoked turkey, ham, bacon, chopped egg, tomato, red onion, olive, cheddar-jack cheese & mixed greens w/ parmesan-peppercorn dressing.
Grilled chicken, bacon, chopped egg, tomato, red onion, cheddar-jack cheese, romaine w/parmesan peppercorn dressing.
Grilled chicken, sliced apples grapes, dried cranberries, red onion, feta and mixed greens with red wine vinaigrette.
Sandwiches & Wraps (Individual)
Classic chicken salad with grapes and candied pecans, lettuce and tomato.
Sliced mesquite smoked turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato, honey-curry mayo.
Black forest ham, smoked provolone cheese,, lettuce and tomato creole mayo.
Turkey, ham, salami, provolone, lettuce and tomato, creamy muffuletta spread.
Made with smoked gouda & cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato
Ham, Bacon, Salami, Smoked gouda Pimento Cheese and Mayo.
Sliced mesquite smoked turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato, honey-curry mayo.
Black forest ham, smoked provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato, creole mayo.
Grilled chicken, fresh zucchini, red bell pepper, red onion & carrot, crumbled feta with chipotle house dressing.
Turkey, ham, salami, provolone, lettuce and tomato, creamy muffuletta spread.
Classic chicken salad with grapes and candied pecans, lettuce and tomato,
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Swiss Cheese and Parmesan-Peppercorn dressing.
Sides & Bistro Bites (Individual)
Sweet Bites (Individual)
Beverages (Individual)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
GOOD FOOD FAST
748 Lassus Lane, Shreveport, LA 71106