French
Bakeries
Bars & Lounges

Bistro V

512 Reviews

$$

339 Greenwich Ave

greenwich, CT 06830

Onion Soup
Short rib bbq tacos
DACQUOISE MEDIUM

WINE GLASS

Bord Chåteau Nicot GLS

$11.00

Cab Cline GLS

$12.00

Pinot Noir Sea Sun GLS

$11.00

Malbec Llama Old Vines GLS

$11.00

Côte Du Rhône GLS

$11.00

Cabernet Bonanza GLS

$11.00

Merlot La Chapelle GLS

$11.00

Conundrum Red blend GLS

$13.00

Chianti Classico GLS

$12.00

Beaujolais Nouveau

$11.00

Chianti classico

$12.00

Chard Sea Sun GLS

$13.00

Chard Virre Clessé GLS

$15.00

Pinot Grig Riff GLS

$11.00

Sauv Blanc Petit GLS

$11.00

Sancerre GLS

$15.00

Riesling GLS

$12.00

Gavi Di Gavi GLS

$12.00

Cave De Lugny

$13.00

House Rose Romance

$11.00

Château De Berne, Inspiration GLS

$14.00

Ultimate Provence GLS

$15.00

Laurent Perrier GLS

$19.00

PROSSECO MIONETTO GLS

$12.00

SPARKLING ROSE Mionetto GLS

$12.00

Prince Richemont GLS

$12.00

Veuve Clicqout GLS

$19.00

Galentines Rose

Gratien And Meyer Rose

$15.00

WINE BOTTLE

Bordeaux, Chateau Mayne BTL

$55.00

Bordeaux, Chateau Vivens BTL

$85.00

Bordeaux, Carbonnieux BTL

$95.00

Bordeaux, Chateau Castera BTL

$55.00

Cabernet, Faust BTL

$100.00

Cabernet, 1975 by Beckstoffer BTL

$60.00

Cabernet, Cuttings by Prisoner BTL

$100.00

Merlot, Emmolo BTL

$60.00

Pinot Noir, Meiomi BTL

$48.00

Pinot Noir Mer Soleil BTL

$50.00

Pinot Noir, Bourgogne Bouchard BTL

$45.00

Pinot Noir, Joseph Drouhin BTL

$60.00

Pinot Noir, Domaine Serene BTL

$90.00

Pinot Noir, Flowers BTL

$90.00

Malbec, Red Schooner Voyage BTL

$60.00

Rioja Tempranillo, Bodegas Muga BTL

$65.00

Tempranillo, Numenthia Termes

$60.00

Chateaunuef Du Pape, Le Parvis BTL

$85.00

Joseph Drouhin, Nuit St. George Proces, 1er cru 2016 BTL

$175.00

BORDEAUX CHATEAU NICOT BTL

$39.00

CABERNET BONANZA BTL

$40.00

CABERNET CLINE BTL

$49.00

MERLOT LA CHAPELLE BTL

$39.00

PINOT NOIR SEA SUN BTL

$39.00

RED BLEND CONUNDRUM BTL

$49.00

MALBEC LLAMA OLD VINES BTL

$39.00

CHIANTI CLASSICO MONTEROTONDO BTL

$39.00

COTE DU RHONE FERRATON BTL

$42.00

Beaujolais Nouveau

$25.00

Chardonnay, Pouilly Fuisse BTL

$65.00

Chardonnay, Chablis BTL

$55.00

Chardonnay, Cakebread BTL

$85.00

Chardonnay, Flowers BTL

$90.00

Sauv Blanc, Roth BTL

$42.00

Sauv Blanc, Pouilly Fume BTL

$60.00

Sauv Blanc, Cloudy Bay BTL

$65.00

Bouchard, Mersault Genevrieres, Grand Cru 2011 BTL

$179.00

Chardonay , Bourgogne Bouchard

$39.00

Sauv Blanc, Cloudy Bay

$65.00

PINOT GRIGIO RIFF BLT

$42.00

GAVI DI GAVI IL POGGIO BTL

$42.00

CHARDONNAY SEA SUN BTL

$40.00

CHARDONNAY VIRRE CLESSE BTL

$65.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC PETIT BOURGEOIS BTL

$42.00

SANCERRE LES BARONNES BTL

$59.00

Cave De Lugny

$65.00

House Rose Romance BTL

$44.00

Chateau de Berne Inspiration BTL

$55.00

Ultimate Provence BTL

$60.00

Rosé, Cremant D'Alsace BTL

$48.00

Prince Richemont BTL

$48.00

Prosseco Mionetto BTL

$45.00

Monmousseau BTL

$39.00

Laurent Perrier, Rosé Brut BTL

$155.00

Veuve Cliquot BTL

$99.00

Perrier Jouet BTL

$100.00

Dom Perignon BTL

$285.00

Dom Perignon, Rosé BTL

$475.00

Laurent Perrier Half Bottle

$39.00

Lauren Perrier , blanc de blancs

$170.00

Segura viuda

$42.00

Gratien And Meyer Rose

$45.00

APPS

Guacamole

$15.00

Leek Mac And Cheese

$14.00

White Cheddar, Swiss

Onion Soup

$15.00

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Crab Cake App

$21.00

Escargots

$16.00

Foie Gras

$28.00

Mix greens, fig jam , toasted seven grain bread

GRILL OCTOPUS

$21.00

Tuna tartare

$24.00

Oysters

$3.00

Steak tartare

$22.00

Dinner roll

SALADS

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$15.00

Vegan

Blackened Salmon Salad

$26.00

House Salad, grapefruit, red onion, goat cheese, avocado and balsamic vinaigrette.

Classic Caesar

$14.00

Arugula Salad

$17.00

Bistro Salad

$15.00

Boston lettuce, cucumber, radish, herbs and miso vinaigrette. Vegan.

Caprese salad

$16.00

ENTREE

Buddha Bowl

$24.00

Quinoa, arugula, brussel sprouts, grilled asparagus, avocado, hummus and balsamic glaze. Vegan.

Chicken Paillard

$24.00

Grilled or breaded, baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onion and goat cheese.

Clam Linguine

$26.00

Shallot, garlic, white wine, parsley.

Crab Cake Burger

$26.00

Boston lettuce, pickled onion, tomato, sriracha aioli, brioche bun and house-cut fries.

Blackened Fish Tacos

$25.00

Lobster Roll

$30.00

Moules Frites

$25.00

Price Edward Island, mariniere and house-cut fires.

B.V Burger

$25.00

Angus beef, bacon, cheddar, pickled onion, tomato, garlic aioli and house-cut fries.

Herb Roasted Chicken

$30.00

Steak Frites

$44.00

NY strip and bordelaise, grilled asparagus, mushroom.

Bourguignon

$30.00

Mashed potato, pearl onion, roasted carrot

Scottish Salmon

$29.00

Rissotto

$35.00

Pan roasted Bronzino

$29.00

Lobster pappardelle

$30.00

Toasted gnocchi short rib bolognese

$28.00

Short rib bbq tacos

$28.00

PAN SEARED AHI TUNA

$34.00

STEAK AU POIVRE

$40.00

SIDES

Side Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Side Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Side Truffle & Parmesan Fries

$9.00

Side Fries

$9.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Avocado

$5.00

Side Bacon

$9.00

Side Berries

$9.00

Side Chicken

$9.00

Side Home Fries

$9.00

Side Pan Seared Salmon

$14.00

Side Potato Rosti

$9.00

Side Mesclun

$9.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$9.00

Side Spinach

$9.00

Side Steamed Asparagus

$9.00

Dinner Roll

Side of bronzino

$14.00

Side of shrimp

$12.00

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$3.50

Cappucino

$4.50

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.00

Café Au Lait

$4.50

Machiatto

$4.00

Turmeric Latté

$6.00

Matcha Latté

$6.00

Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Special Tea

$5.00

DESSERTS TO GO

chocolat tart

$9.50

APPLE TART IND

$9.50

APPLE TART SMALL

$20.50

APPLE TART MEDIUM

$27.50

APPLE TART LARGE

$35.50

AUTUMN LEAF MEDIUM

$35.50

AUTUMN LEAF LARGE

$49.50

APPLE TURN OVER

$4.50

Apricot Tart

$45.50

APRICOT TART MEDIUM

$45.50

BAGUETTE

$4.50

BOULE

$4.50

BLUEBERRY TART IND

$12.50

BAGATELLE LARGE

$55.00

BAVARIAN PEAR INDIVIDUAL

$8.50

BAVARIAN PEAR MEDIUM

$40.50

BAVARIAN PEAR LARGE

$45.50

BLACKFOREST MEDIUM

$35.50

BLACKFOREST LARGE

$40.50

BRIOCHE PARIENNE

$2.80

BUCHE DE NOEL 8 PPL

$68.00

BROWNIE IND

$5.00

CROISSANT

$4.25

ALMOND CROISSANT

$4.50

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$4.25

PISTACHO CROISSANT

$5.00

COFFEE ECLAIR

$10.50

CHOCO ECLAIR

$10.50

CHOCO MOUSSE IND

$10.50

CHOCO MOUSSE MEDIUM

$40.50

CHOCO MOUSE LARGE

$38.50

CHAMPAGNE IND

$9.50

CHAMPAGNE MEDIUM

$40.50

CHAMPAGNE LARGE

$45.50

CASINO IND

$10.00

CASINO MEDIUM

$38.50

CHOCO CRUNCH IND

$11.00

CHOCO CRUNCH MEDIUM

$36.50

CLAIRE FONTAIN

$43.50

CLAIRE FONTAIN LARGE

$46.50

CHOCO MERENGUE IND

$6.50

CONCORDE MEDIUM

$34.50

CONCORDE LARGE

$45.50

CROQUE N BUCHE

$12.50

CHOCO GANACHE

$6.50

Croissant Mini

$2.50

Charlotte Cecile

$43.50

Candied Chestnuts

$15.50

DANISH RAISIN

$4.50

DANISH CHEESE

$4.50

DANISH ALMOND

$4.50

DANISH CINNAMON

$4.50

DINNER ROLL

$0.79

DACQUOISE MEDIUM

$39.50

DACQUOISE LARGE

$45.50

FOIE GRASS LB

$125.00

Fresh Fruit Tart Mix Medium

$50.50

Fresh Fruit Tart Mix Large

$65.50

CHOCO GANACHE

$9.50

Choco Ganach Medium

$45.50

CHOCO GANACH LARGE

$46.50

Local Honey

$14.50

JAM TO GO

$1.00

JAM PINT

$9.50

JAM QUART

$19.00

KING CAKE

$50.00

CHARM FIGURINE

$2.50

LEMON TART IND

$10.00

LEMON TART SMALL

$26.50

LEMON TART MEDIUM

$31.50

LEMON TART LARGE

$38.50

LEMON TART EXTRA LARGE

$40.50

MONTMARTRE IND

$12.50

MONTMARTRE MEDIUM

$38.50

MONTMARTRE LARGE

$44.50

MINI CROISSANT

$3.00

MINI CHOCO CROISSANT

$3.25

MINI DANISH

$3.50

MINI BRIOCHE

$3.00

MINI ALMOND CROISSANT

$4.00

NAPOLEON IND

$10.50

Napoleon Medium

$45.00

Napoleon Large

$55.00

OPERA IND

$11.00

OPERA MEDIUM

$35.50

ORANGETTES

$5.50

PONT NEUF IND

$10.00

PONT NEUF MEDUIM

$36.50

PASSIONATTA IND

$9.50

PASSIONATTA MEDIUM

$36.00

PASSIONATTA LARGE

$40.50

PETIT FOUR

$4.00

PUMKIN PIE

$19.00

PEAR TART LARGE

$39.50

PARIS BREST Medium

$42.00

PEAR TART MEDIUM

$36.00

Pecan Pie

$24.00

Pumkin Pie

$24.00

Paris Brest Large

$51.00

QUICHE LORRAINE

$28.50

QUICHE MUSHROOM

$26.50

QUICHE SPINACH

$26.50

QUICHE BROOCOLI

$26.50

QUICHE LEEK

$26.50

RASPBERRY TART IND

$12.50

RASPBERRY TART SMALL

$35.50

RASPBERRY TART MEDIUM

$40.50

RASPBERRY TART LARGE

$50.50

RED FRUIT TART SMALL

$35.50

RED FRUIT TART MED

$40.50

RED FRUIT TART LG

$50.50

STRAWBERRY TART IND

$12.50

STRAWBERRY TART MEDIUM

$40.50

STRAWBERRY TART LARGE

$50.50

SAINT HONORE IND

$8.50

SAINT HONORE MEDIUM

$51.50

TIRAMISU IND

$11.00

TIRAMISU MED

$40.50

TIRAMISU LARGE

$38.50

TRIO IND

$10.50

TRIO MED

$33.50

TRIO LG

$38.50

Troufle Chocolate

$24.00

DESSERTS TO STAY

Apple Tart

$9.50

Fresh Fruit Tart

$12.50

Lemon Tart

$10.00

Lemon curd, pate brissee

Passionata

$9.50

Passion fruit mousse, spongecake soaked Kirsch syrup

Montmartre

$12.50

Napoleon

$10.50

Mille-feuilles chiboust cream , powdered sugar

Pont-Neuf

$10.00

Tatin apples on puff pastry caramelized mousseline chiboust cream

Chocolate Éclair

$10.50

Choux pastry chocolate

Coffee Éclair

$10.50

Coffee cream filling

Chocolate Crunch

$11.00

Ganache

$9.50

Opera

$11.00

Cocoa joconde biscuit, mocha cream, chocolate ganach

Trio Cake

$10.50

Champagne Mousse

$9.50

CHOCO MOUSSE

$10.50

TIRAMISU

$11.00

Croissant Mini

$2.50

Casino

$10.00

Pink Eclair

$8.50

Brownie

$5.00

King Cake Slice

$7.50

Heart Shaped pastry

Pink Eclair

$11.50

VIENNOISERIES

Croissant

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Danish Almond

$4.00

Danish Cheese

$4.00

Danish Cinnamon

$4.00

Danish Raisin

$4.00

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Baguette Wedge

$3.00

Apple Turnover

$4.00

Pistachio Croissant

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

339 Greenwich Ave, greenwich, CT 06830

Directions

