Bistro Wasabi - Hoffman Estates 1578 W Algonquin Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We’re a unique blend of traditional sushi with Mexican, Korean, and French-inspired appetizers, entrées, and desserts. If you’re a sushi lover, you’ll be amazed by our sushi and maki creations.
Location
1578 W Algonquin Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ukrainian Dishes - 2314 Hassell Rd
No Reviews
2314 Hassell Rd Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
View restaurant
Poplar Creek Bowl / Bar Down Sports Grill
No Reviews
2354 West Higgins Road Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
View restaurant