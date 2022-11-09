Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Bistro 201 613 East Washington Street

review star

No reviews yet

613 East Washington Street

Petaluma, CA 94952

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bebidas (Copy)

Chicha Morada

$5.00+

Inca Kola

$4.50

Coca Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$5.00+

Topo Chico

$5.50

Crudo

CEVICHE DE PESCADO

CEVICHE DE PESCADO

$20.50

Fresh catch of the day, fresh squeezed lime juice, red onion, cilantro, cancha, choclo, sweet potatoes

CEVICHE DE CAMARON

$23.50

Fresh shrimp, fresh squeezed lime juice, red onion, cilantro, cancha, choclo, potatoes, and sweet potatoes

CEVICHE MIXTO

$23.50

Fresh catch of the day, fresh squeezed lime juice, rocoto infused shrimp, calamari, octopus, red potato

CLASSIC LECHE DE TIGRE

$14.50

Chopped fish, shrimp, choclo, cancha in citrus leche de tigre

PETALIMA TIRADITO

PETALIMA TIRADITO

$38.00

Fresh catch of the day thinly sliced, marinated in aji amarillo and rocoto infused, finished with choclo. Topped with crispy fish, shrimp, calamari and yuca fries.

Hot Plates

PIQUEO 201

$9.50

Cancha and Peruvian choclo topped with Aji amarillo huacatay and aji de rocoto

JALEA

$23.50

Crispy fish, shrimp, calamari mixed with fried yuca, cancha and salsa criolla

CALAMARI FRITO

$16.50

Crispy calamari nixed with fried yuca, cancha, and salsa criolla.

SALCHIPAPAS

$10.50

Crispy fries and wok seared, organic, sausage. Served with aji amarillo mustard.

SALAD

$11.50

Seasonal greens with red onion and cherry tomatoes

PAN CON LOMO

$14.50

PIQUEO DEL MAR

$11.50

Crispy shrimp served with edamame in house made aji amarillo teriyaki sauce.

Platos Fuerte

LOMO SALTADO

$24.50

Wok seared beef tenderloin served with onions, tomatoes, soy sauce over rice

CHICKEN LOMO

$18.50

Wok seared chicken served with onions, tomatoes, soy sauce over rice

TALLARIN SALTADO

$18.50+

Wok seared beef tenderloin served with onions, tomatoes, soy sauce over pasta

SECO DE COSTILLA

$27.50

Braised beef, carrots, English peas served with pinto beans and side of rice

SECO DE POLLO

$16.50

Braised chicken, carrots, English peas served with pinto beans and side of rice

CARAPULCRA CON PUERCO

$24.50

Peruvian dry potatoes stew, aji panca, sofrito served with braised pork

POLLADA 201

$14.50+

Marinated chicken fried and finished in the oven. Served with salad and broiled potatoes slightly fried. With aji amarillo huacatay sauce.

Arroces De Siempre

ARROZ CON MARISCOS

$26.50

Peruvian-paella cooked in turmeric sofrito and seafood

Vegan

LOCRO DE ZAPALLO

LOCRO DE ZAPALLO

$17.50

Peruvian pumpkin stew with acre & butternut squash, with cilantro huacatay, edamame, English peas, choclo with grilled tofu on olive oil finished with salsa criolla.

QUINOA

QUINOA SALAD TIN BOWL

$14.50

Sides

YUCA FRITA

$6.50

CAMOTE FRITO

$6.50

PAPAS FRITAS

$5.00

ARROZ

$5.00

VEGGIES

$7.00

AJI AMARILLO HUACATAY

$2.50

AJI VERDE PANCA

$2.50

AJI ANTICUCHERO

$2.50

AJI TRIO

$6.00
PITA CHIPS

PITA CHIPS

$4.50

Crispy pita chips with aji panca.

Postres

ALFAJORES

$8.50

Melt in your mouth pastry cookies with creamy dulce de leche topped with powder sugar

TIRAMISU

$12.50

Luisa's classic rich layered ladyfinger cookies dipped in espresso and Marsala liquor

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We’re honored to know that when you’re hungry, you think of us! Thank you for your business

Website

Location

613 East Washington Street, Petaluma, CA 94952

Directions

Gallery
Bistro 201 image
Bistro 201 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ayawaska Petaluma - Petaluma
orange starNo Reviews
101 2nd St, Ste 190 Petaluma, CA 94952
View restaurantnext
Sazón Peruvian Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
1129 Sebastopol Rd. Santa Rosa, CA 95407
View restaurantnext
Taco Jane's - 21 TAMALPAIS AVENUE
orange starNo Reviews
21 TAMALPAIS AVENUE San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurantnext
Marinitas - 218 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard
orange star4.2 • 1,498
218 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurantnext
Warike - Santa Rosa
orange starNo Reviews
527 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Platanito Latin Cuisine - Soscol
orange star4.7 • 97
1500 Soscol Ave Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Petaluma

Lemongrass Thai Noodle
orange star4.8 • 4,261
208 Petaluma blvd north Petaluma, CA 94952
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001486 - Deer Creek Village
orange star4.8 • 2,029
447 N. McDowell Blvd Petaluma, CA 94954
View restaurantnext
TEA ROOM CAFE
orange star4.5 • 314
316 Western Ave Petaluma, CA 94952
View restaurantnext
Ambrosia
orange star4.6 • 267
840 Petaluma Blvd N Petaluma, CA 94952
View restaurantnext
Butcher Crown Roadhouse
orange star4.2 • 248
1905 Bodega Ave Petaluma, CA 94952
View restaurantnext
Scowley's Burgers
orange star4.5 • 53
1696 Madeira Circle Petaluma, CA 94954
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Petaluma
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Novato
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Sebastopol
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
review star
Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
San Anselmo
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
San Rafael
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Ross
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston