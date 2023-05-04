Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bistro Five Thirty Seven

1 College Park

Decatur, IL 62521

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Iced Sugar Cookies 4 Ct.

$6.00

Chocolate Pecan Cookies 4 Ct.

$6.00

Lemon Blueberry Bread

$14.00

LUNCH

Appetizers

Strawberry Salad

$6.00

Spinach, Strawberries, Red Onion, Pecans, Feta Cheese, Strawberry Vinaigrette

Chicken Gnocchi Soup

$5.00

Cheese Ball

$7.00Out of stock

Cheddar Cheese, Cream Cheese, Pecans, Green Onion, Bacon

Eggroll Trio

$9.00Out of stock

Birria, Rueben, Pepperoni

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Garlic, Parmesan

Cauliflower Nachos

$9.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Crispy Kale, Monterey Jack, Pickled Serrano, Poblano Crema

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$7.00

Peanut Sauce

Salad

Greek Salad

$8.00

Aloha Salad

$12.00

Entrees

Bistro Burger

$11.00

Beef Patty, Avocado, Red Onion, Tomato, Spinach, Lemon Basil Aioli

Italian Panini

$10.00

Ham, Salami, Roasted Tomatoes, Provolone, Basil, Spiced Mayo

Maui Sliders

$9.00

Teriyaki Glazed Beef Sliders, Grilled Pineapple, Pepper Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce

Honey Pepper Mac and Cheese

$11.00

Honey Pepper Chicken, Cavatappi Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Bacon

Bulgogi Tacos

$12.00

Two Flour Tortillas, Beef Bulgogi, Caramelized Onions, Romaine, Gochujang Mayo, Korean BBQ Sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Mango Salsa, Monterey Jack, Butter Lettuce, Honey Lime Dressing

Mexican Street Corn Wrap

$11.00

Spinach Tortilla, Grilled Chicken, Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado, Street Corn Salsa, Poblano Crema

DINNER

Appetizers

Strawberry Salad

$6.00

Spinach, Strawberries, Red Onion, Pecans, Feta Cheese, Strawberry Vinaigrette

Chicken Gnocchi Soup

$5.00

Cheese Ball

$7.00Out of stock

Cheddar Cheese, Cream Cheese, Pecans, Green Onion, Bacon

Eggroll Trio

$9.00Out of stock

Birria, Rueben, Pepperoni

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Garlic, Parmesan

Cauliflower Nachos

$9.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Crispy Kale, Monterey Jack, Pickled Serrano, Poblano Crema

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$7.00

Peanut Sauce

Entrees

Filet Mignon

$28.00

Skirt

$31.00

Chicken Marsala

$25.00

Stuffed Zucchini

$22.00

Lemon Dill Salmon

$26.00

Pork Chop

$24.00

Mushroom Risotto

$28.00

DESSERTS

Dessert

Smores Nachos

$6.00

Graham Crackers, Marshmallow, Chocolate

Mini Jam Tarts

$6.00

Fig, Cherry Butter, Pear

Strawberries and Cream Panna Cotta

$6.00

Ricotta Doughnuts

$6.00

Turon

$6.00Out of stock

Fried Plantain Spring Rolls, Vanilla Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce

Irish Cream Trifle

$6.00

Brownie, Irish Cream Pudding, Chocolate Drizzle

Gelato

$5.00

Dish Of Ice Cream

$4.00

Cotton Candy

$3.00

Creme Brulee

$6.00

KIDS

Hamburger

$6.00

Served with French Fires

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Served with French Fires

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Served with French Fires

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Served with French Fires

Cheese Toastie

$6.00

Served with French Fires

Kraft Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Served with French Fires

Pizza

$6.00

DRINKS

Soda

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

1/2 Iced Tea 1/2 Lemonade

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Sierra Mist with Grenadine and Cherries

Nitro Brew Coffee

$3.25

D4 - Marquis Beverage

Coffee

$2.00

Brewed Awakening Blend

Hot Tea

$2.00

Leaves

Flavored Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

SPECIALS

Easter Bake Sale

Iced Sugar Cookies 4 Ct.

$6.00

Chocolate Pecan Cookies 4 Ct.

$6.00

Chewy Coconut Bars

$15.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake Bread

$14.00Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Bread

$14.00

Chocolate Zucchini Bread

$14.00

Condensed Milk Cake

$15.00

Carrot Cake

$25.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Fine dining hosted by Richland Community College's Culinary Arts students.

Location

1 College Park, Decatur, IL 62521

Directions

