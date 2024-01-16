This restaurant does not have any images
Bistro 6050 Plus
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Discover the vibrant fusion of International flavors at Bistro 6050 Plus, a culinary gem founded by Filipino Americans. They have lived in various Asian countries, and Europe, and extensively traveled globally.
6050 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60641