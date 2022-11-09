Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bistro 804 443 North Ridge Rd

review star

No reviews yet

443 North Ridge Rd

Henrico, VA 23229

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bistro Burger
Philly Cheesesteak
TACO

Appetizer

Bacon Cheese Fries

$11.00

Balsamic & Bacon Brussels

$10.00
Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.00
Bistro's Wings

Bistro's Wings

$14.00

Calamari

$14.00

Thai Calamari

$15.00
Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$15.00

Drunken Mussels

$14.00

Mezze Platter

$13.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Nachos

$12.00
Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$11.00

Veggie Spring Rolls

$11.00

Huumus/pita

$10.00

Grape Leaves

$10.00

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.00+

Caesar Salad

$10.00+
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.00+

House Salad

$11.00+
Straw Spin Salad

Straw Spin Salad

$14.00+

Chef Salad

$14.00+

Soups

Grilled Cheese & Soup

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$13.00+
New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$7.00+
Chili

Chili

$7.00+
Brunswick Stew

Brunswick Stew

$7.00+

Beef Stew

$7.00+Out of stock

Black Bean Chorizo

$7.00+Out of stock

Broccoli Cheddar

$7.00+Out of stock

Cajun Sausage

$7.00+Out of stock

Chicken & Vegetable

$7.00+Out of stock

Cream of Asparagus

$7.00+Out of stock

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$7.00+Out of stock

Potato Corn

$7.00+Out of stock

Pumpkin

$7.00+Out of stock

Roasted Tomato, Spinach & Cheddar

$7.00+Out of stock

Tomato Gazpacho

$7.00+Out of stock

Veggie Lentil

$7.00+Out of stock

Tomato Soup

$7.00+

Butternut Squash

$7.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

804 Club

804 Club

$13.00
BBQ Ranch Chicken

BBQ Ranch Chicken

$14.00

Bistro Burger

$13.00

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

Buffalo Chx Wrap

$13.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$13.00

Chx Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.00

Gyro

$13.00

Jersey Grinder

$13.00
Midnight Bleu

Midnight Bleu

$15.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00
Po Boy

Po Boy

$14.00

Rachel's

$13.00

Richmond Reuben

$13.00

Salmon Sandwich

$15.00

Sailor

$14.00

Westham

$13.00

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Turkey Melt

$13.00

Entrees

Bistro Tenderloin

$23.00
TACO

TACO

$14.00

Chx Tenders

$12.00
Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$23.00

Fish & Chips

$15.00
Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$14.00

Mediterranean Chicken

$14.00

Oyster Platter

$18.00Out of stock

Penne alla Vodka

$11.00

Pulled Pork Plate

$14.00

Ribeye Steak

$27.00

Seared Salmon

$18.00
Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

The Bistro Pasta

$16.00

Sides

Side Seasoned French Fries

$4.00

Side Tater Tots

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Side Vegetable of the Day

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Greek Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00
Side Oven Roasted Potatoes

Side Oven Roasted Potatoes

$5.00
Side Smashed Red Russets

Side Smashed Red Russets

$5.00
Side Pita Wedges

Side Pita Wedges

$3.00

Side Corn Muffin

$3.00

Side Garlic Bread

$3.00

Side Corn Succotash

$5.00

Side Balsamic & Bacon Brussels

$7.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

Peanut Butter Landslide

$7.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00

Berry Bread Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

Apple Crisp

$7.00Out of stock

Apple Pie a la Mode

$7.00Out of stock

Apple Tartlet

$7.00Out of stock

Banana Pecan Cupcake

$3.50

Banana Pudding

$2.50Out of stock

Banana Walnut Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

Brownies

$7.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Chocloate Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00Out of stock

Key Lime Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Lava Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Oreo Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$7.00Out of stock

Pineapple Cake with Candied Almonds

$7.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cranberry Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$7.00Out of stock

Cocount Macarrioon

$5.00Out of stock

Kids

Burger

$8.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Butter Noodles

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.00

PB&J

$5.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Water

Club Soda

Pomegranate

$1.50Out of stock

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

V8 Juice

$4.00

Virgina Bloody

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coffee/Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Regular Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Other

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Appetizers

Bacon Cheese Fries

$14.30

Balsamic & Bacon Brussels

$13.00
Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$18.20
Bistro's Wings

Bistro's Wings

$18.20

Calamari

$18.20

Thai Calamari

$19.50
Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$19.50

Drunken Mussels

$18.20

Mezze Platter

$16.90

Mozzarella Sticks

$13.00

Nachos

$15.60
Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$14.30

Veggie Spring Rolls

$14.30

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.00+

Caesar Salad

$10.00+
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.00+

House Salad

$11.00+
Straw Spin Salad

Straw Spin Salad

$14.00+

Chef Salad

$14.00+

Soups

Grilled Cheese & Soup

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$13.00+
Brunswick Stew

Brunswick Stew

$7.00+
New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$7.00+
Chili

Chili

$7.00+

Beef Stew

$7.00+Out of stock

Black Bean Chorizo

$7.00+Out of stock

Broccoli Cheddar

$7.00+Out of stock

Cajun Sausage

$7.00+Out of stock

Chicken & Vegetable

$7.00+Out of stock

Cream of Asparagus

$7.00+Out of stock

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$7.00+Out of stock

Potato Corn

$7.00+Out of stock

Pumpkin

$7.00+Out of stock

Roasted Tomato, Spinach & Cheddar

$7.00+Out of stock

Tomato Gazpacho

$7.00+Out of stock

Veggie Lentil

$7.00+Out of stock

Sandwiches & Wraps

804 Club

804 Club

$16.90
BBQ Ranch Chicken

BBQ Ranch Chicken

$18.20

Bistro Burger

$16.90

Black Bean Burger

$15.60

Buffalo Chx Wrap

$16.90

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$16.90

Chx Caesar Wrap

$16.90

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.50

Gyro

$16.90

Jersey Grinder

$16.90
Midnight Bleu

Midnight Bleu

$19.50

Philly Cheesesteak

$18.20
Po Boy

Po Boy

$18.20

Rachel's

$16.90

Richmond Reuben

$16.90

Salmon Sandwich

$19.50

Sailor

$18.20

Westham

$16.90

Tuna Melt

$16.90

Turkey Melt

$16.90

Entrees

Bistro Tenderloin

$26.00
TACO

TACO

$18.20

Chx Tenders

$15.60
Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$29.90

Fish & Chips

$19.50
Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$18.20

Mediterranean Chicken

$18.20

Oyster Platter

$23.40Out of stock

Penne alla Vodka

$14.30

Pulled Pork Plate

$18.20

Ribeye Steak

$35.10

Seared Salmon

$23.40
Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$19.50

The Bistro Pasta

$20.80

Sides

Side Balsamic & Bacon Brussels

$9.10

Side Caesar Salad

$6.50

Side Corn Muffin

$3.90

Side Corn Succotash

$6.50

Side Fries

$5.20

Side Garlic Bread

$3.90

Side Greek Salad

$6.50

Side House Salad

$6.50

Side Onion Rings

$6.50
Side Oven Roasted Potatoes

Side Oven Roasted Potatoes

$6.50
Side Pita Wedges

Side Pita Wedges

$3.90

Side Rice Pilaf

$6.50

Side Seasoned French Fries

$5.20
Side Smashed Red Russets

Side Smashed Red Russets

$6.50

Side Tater Tots

$5.20

Side Vegetable of the Day

$6.50

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$9.10Out of stock

Apple Pie a la Mode

$9.10Out of stock

Apple Tartlet

$9.10Out of stock

Banana Pecan Cupcake

$9.10

Banana Pudding

$9.10Out of stock

Banana Walnut Cheesecake

$9.10Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$9.10Out of stock

Brownies

$9.10Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$7.80Out of stock

Cheesecake

$9.10

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$9.10Out of stock

Ice Cream Scoop

$9.10Out of stock

Key Lime Cheesecake

$9.10Out of stock

Lava Cake

$9.10Out of stock

Oreo Cheesecake

$9.10Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$9.10Out of stock

Pineapple Cake with Candied Almonds

$9.10Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.10Out of stock

Pumpkin Cranberry Cheesecake

$9.10Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$9.10

Tiramisu

$9.10Out of stock

Kids (3PD)

Butter Noodles

$5.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

Burger

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.00

PB&J

$5.00

2022

Lobster Bisque

$9.00Out of stock

New England Clam Chowder

$9.00Out of stock

Springtime White Bean Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Classic Caesar

$11.00Out of stock

Springtime in Virginia

$11.00Out of stock

Vivian's Pasta

$12.00Out of stock

Crusted Salmon

$17.00Out of stock

Chicken Picatta

$16.00Out of stock

Ribeye

$27.00Out of stock

Homemade Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Hazelnut Chocolate Mousse

$9.00Out of stock

Mixed Berry Shortcake

$9.00Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Coated Strawberries

$9.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

443 North Ridge Rd, Henrico, VA 23229

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Coco + Hazel
orange starNo Reviews
411 N RIDGE RD HENRICO, VA 23229
View restaurantnext
Coco + Hazel
orange starNo Reviews
411 Ridge Road Richmond, VA 23229
View restaurantnext
Osaka Sushi & Steak
orange starNo Reviews
5023 Huguenot Rd Henrico, VA 23226
View restaurantnext
Mosaic Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
6229-A River Road Richmond, VA 23229
View restaurantnext
Christian’s Pizza - Richmond
orange starNo Reviews
7003-A Three Chopt Rd,Village Shopping Center Richmond, VA 23226
View restaurantnext
Toast, New American Gastropub at the Village Shopping Center
orange starNo Reviews
7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD RICHMOND, VA 23226
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Henrico

The Melting Pot - Richmond VA
orange star4.4 • 3,354
9704 Gayton Road Henrico, VA 23238
View restaurantnext
The Daily Kitchen and Bar - Short Pump
orange star4.4 • 1,629
12201 W Broad St Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
The Original Ronnie's BBQ
orange star4.7 • 1,354
2097 New Market Rd Henrico, VA 23231
View restaurantnext
West Coast Provisions Short Pump
orange star4.5 • 1,181
301 Maltby Blvd Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Napoli Pizza - 3324 Pump Rd
orange star4.8 • 1,130
3324 Pump Rd Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Tarrant's West
orange star4.4 • 794
11129 Three Chopt Road Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Henrico
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)