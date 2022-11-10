Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bistro Elan

2363 BIRCH ST. #A

Palo Alto, CA 94306

Popular Items

Carrot & Orange Soup
Ground Almond Cake
Cast Iron Seared Flatiron Steak (8oz)* (Medium Rare)

First Course

Prevedelli Farms Mutsu Apple Salad

$14.75

mixed greens, roasted walnuts, aged Gouda

Carrot & Orange Soup

$12.75

sage creme fraiche

Prevedelli Farm Asian Pears,

Prevedelli Farm Asian Pears,

$14.75

La Quercia Prosciutto, greens, feta, XVO & lemon

Potato Waffle

Potato Waffle

$18.00

Smoked Salmon, cucumber, creme fraiche & preserved lemon

Fuyu Persimmon & Arugula Salad

$14.00

hazelnut, manchego cheese & golden balsamic vinaigrette

Chilled Cucumber Soup

$11.75

yogurt and dill

Entrees

Pan Seared ME Sea Scallops

$39.00

celery root puree, broccoli de Ciccio pomegranate sauce

Coleman Pork Schnitzel

$34.00

arugula, ruby red grapefruit and Dijon creme fraiche

Rigatoni with Sausage

$27.00

pine nuts, golden raisins & parmesan cream

Local Petrale Sole

Local Petrale Sole

$31.00

gremolata crusted, sautéed spinach, brown butter shallot sauce, fried capers

Muscovy Duck Leg Confit

$37.00

shaved Brussels sprouts, turnips Smoked duck breast & saffron aioli

Cast Iron Seared Flatiron Steak (8oz)* (Medium Rare)

$34.00

herb butter & Bistro Fries

Sides

Pickled gold beets

$8.50

Bistro french fries

$7.75

Castelvetrano Olives

$7.75

Sautéed spinach

$9.00

Dessert

Ground Almond Cake

Ground Almond Cake

$10.00

strawberries & whipped crème fraîche

French Apple Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Wine To Go

Roederer Estate, Anderson Valley Brut NV

$32.00

Champagne Billecart-Salmon Brut Rose NV

$92.00

Preston Sauvignon Blanc, Dry Creek Valley, 2021

$29.00

Sancerre Reverdy 2021

$70.00

Dehlinger Chardonnay, Russian River 2018

$65.00

Macon Village, Henri Perrusset 2020

$35.00

Meursault Saint-Christophe Domaine de Montille 2018

$130.00

Beaux Freres Willamette Valley, Oregon 2019

$85.00

Dehlinger Pinot Noir “Goldridge” Russian River 2018

$90.00

William Knuttel Cabernet Sauvignon, D. Rafanelli, Dry Creek 2017

$70.00

Ridge Lytton Estate, Petite Sirah, Sonoma County 2019

$65.00

Chateauneuf du Pape Domaine Saje 2018

$70.00Out of stock

Bandol Rouge Domaine Tempier 2019

$95.00

Chianti Classico Villa di Geggiano 2017

$45.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location

2363 BIRCH ST. #A, Palo Alto, CA 94306

Directions

