Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bistro On Bridge

review star

No reviews yet

212 Bridge Street

Phoenixville, PA 19460

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Smoked Gouda Burger
Boneless Wings
Risotto Balls


Appetizers Online

Asian Lettuce Wraps

Asian Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

Sautéed chicken, bell peppers, scallions, water chestnuts, ginger, Asian soy sauce

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$13.00

Beer cheese, spicy dijon mustard

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.00

Pita, crackers, carrots, celery

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$15.00

Pita, crackers, carrots, celery

Crispy Mozzarella

Crispy Mozzarella

$10.00

Parmesan dusting, marinara, basil

Crispy Ribs

Crispy Ribs

$13.00

Asian BBQ, cilantro

General Tso’s Cauliflower

General Tso’s Cauliflower

$10.00

Spicy peanut Asian slaw

Honey Cornbread

Honey Cornbread

$12.00

Cheddar cheese, Vermont maple syrup, applewood smoked bacon

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$13.00

Chipotle aioli

Poke Wonton Crisps

Poke Wonton Crisps

$13.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, sesame soy, scallions, siraccha aioli

Rhode Island Calamari

Rhode Island Calamari

$14.00

Pepperoncinis, hot cherry peppers, marinara