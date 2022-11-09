Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
BistroQuick Catering
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Great idea for company meetings or office lunches. **12 item minimum for delivery** 24 Hour Notice required for delivery orders. Please call the 210-828-3141 or 210-829-8077 to check availability for same day orders
Location
218 E Olmos Dr, San Antonio, TX 78212
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in San Antonio
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurant
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurant
More near San Antonio