BistroQuick Catering

218 E Olmos Dr

San Antonio, TX 78212

Chicken

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00

Breaded Chicken Breast with Roasted Tomatoes, Olives & Parmesan Cheese

Coq Au Vin

Coq Au Vin

$12.00

Braised Chicken in a Red Wine with Mushrooms, Bacon, Onions, and Fresh Pasta

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Grilled Chicken with Zucchini, Garlic, Olive Oil, & Grilled Tomatoes

Meats

Braised Pork Curry

Braised Pork Curry

$14.00

Braised Pork Curry over Rice

Beef Bourguignon

Beef Bourguignon

$15.00

Red Wine Beef Stew with Pasta, Mushroom & Carrots

Duck Confit

$16.00
Stuffed Quail

Stuffed Quail

$13.00

Rice Boudain Stuffed Quail served with Roasted New Potatoes

Salads

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$8.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil, Olive Oil, Vinegar, Mustard

Nicoise Salad

Nicoise Salad

$14.00

Olives, Green Beans, New Potatoes, Roasted Peppers, Seared Tuna, Oil, Egg, Vinegar, & Tomato

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Coucous, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Peas, Herbs, Bell Peppers, Carrots, Shrimp & Lemon Vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Kobe Burger

Kobe Burger

$12.00

Wagyu Beef Patty topped with Swiss Cheese on a Bioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

Italian Panini

Italian Panini

$10.00

Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Oregano, & Garlic on Toasted Bread

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$8.00

Ham & Swiss Cheese on a Croissant

Seafood

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$14.00

Grilled Salmon topped with a Basil Sauce with Veggies & Quinoa

Shrimp Pasta

Shrimp Pasta

$15.00

Pappardelle Pasta with Sauteed Shrimp, Tomatoes, & Garlic

Lobster Risotto

Lobster Risotto

$15.00

Lobster Tail with Crab Risotto & Asparagus

Paella

Paella

$14.00

Shrimp, Salmon, Spanish Chorizo, Chicken, Peas & Rice

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Great idea for company meetings or office lunches. **12 item minimum for delivery** 24 Hour Notice required for delivery orders. Please call the 210-828-3141 or 210-829-8077 to check availability for same day orders

218 E Olmos Dr, San Antonio, TX 78212

