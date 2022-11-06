Restaurant header imageView gallery
French
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream

Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar

2,592 Reviews

$$$

1736 Wisconsin Ave NW

Washington, DC 20007

Order Again

Popular Items

Truite Meuniere Amandine
Duck leg confit
French Fries

MAIN MENU

"I ♥ Love My Chef"

$10.00

Proceeds go to the Lepic's Chef Team☻!

Whole Country Bread

Whole Country Bread

$11.00

Warm it in the oven at 400 degrees for 8'

Salade Bistrot Lepic

$12.00

Organic baby green salad with fried cherry tomato

Salmon Tartar

Salmon Tartar

$14.00

Fresh dill, extra virgin olive oil and fresh squeezed lemon

Tarte à L'oignon

Tarte à L'oignon

$14.00

Onion tart with bacon, Gruyere and baby green salad

Pied De Cochon

Pied De Cochon

$12.00

Crusty boneless pig feet, onion mustard sauce

Escargots Au Beurre D'ail

$13.00

Snails baked in garlic butter

Foie Gras De Canard Poelle

Foie Gras De Canard Poelle

$30.00Out of stock

Seared duck foie gras served with seasonal aspic & Port wine

Fricassee De Champignons

$16.00

Shiitake & Hen-of-the-woods sauteed with olive oil and butter

Assiette De Charcuterie

$24.00

Assorted cold cuts, cornichons and Kalamata olives

Assiette De Fromage

$20.00

3 Cheese plate, Chef's Choice served with quince compote

Omlette, Gruyere, Herb, Petite Salade

$29.00
Salade Aux Fruits De Mer

Salade Aux Fruits De Mer

$27.00

Spring green salad with grilled salmon, shrimp & fish of the day

Paillasson De Saumon

Paillasson De Saumon

$29.00

Salmon in potato crust, butternut squash sauce with Frisee salad

Truite Meuniere Amandine

$29.00

Pan seared trout, roasted almond, spinach & pomme purée

Foie De Veau Provencale

Foie De Veau Provencale

$27.00

Calf liver with capers, garlic, black olives and Jerez vinegar

Rognons De Veau, Sauce Dijon

Rognons De Veau, Sauce Dijon

$22.00

Sauteed veal kidneys with sauteed potato Dijon mustard sauce (market availabilities)

Medaillons De Boeuf Poelles

Medaillons De Boeuf Poelles

$35.00

Pan seared beef medallions, creamy polenta, mushroom jus & veggie du jour

Joues De Veau Braisees

Joues De Veau Braisees

$42.00

Three veal cheeks braise Osso-Bucco style, served with Orecchiette pasta, basil and truffle oil.

Tournedos peppercorn sauce

Tournedos peppercorn sauce

$52.00

Grilled angus beef tournedos, French fries, mixed salad, Green peppercorn sauce

Duck leg confit

Duck leg confit

$34.00

Duck leg confit served with mix salad and French fries

Poulet Fermier Organic Au Curry

Poulet Fermier Organic Au Curry

$29.00

Free range organic chicken with curry, coconut milk lemongrass and saffron Basmati rice

Risotto Vegetarian

Risotto Vegetarian

$29.00

Vegetarian mushrooms risotto served with Parmesan cheese

French Fries

French Fries

$12.00

Thinly cut French fries

Side veggie jour

$12.00

Our organic vegetables are coming from the Amish Path Valley Farms

Side Pasta

$12.00

Small portion of orecchiette pasta served with butter and Parmesan cheese

Side Mashed

$12.00

Homemade Yukon gold potato purée

Side Polenta

$12.00

Creamy and delicious

Side Spinach

$12.00

Fresh spinach sauteed with garlic and olive oil

Kid's Pasta

$19.00

Orecchiette Pasta sauteed with butter and Parmesan cheese

TODAY'S SPECIALS

Seared stuffed Quail w/ Ricotta cheese service over mushroom, risotto and veggies

Jerusalem Soup

$12.00

Jerusalem artichoke soup with duck confit

Stuffed Tiger Shrimp App

$20.00

Goat Cheese Toast

$18.00

Warm goat cheese served on a toast, drizzle with honey and frissee salad.

Mussels Main

$28.00Out of stock

Steamed Mussels served with French fries

Pork Shank

$38.00

Braised pork shank in mustard sauce served with garlic potato, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini.

Dover Sole

$65.00

Served with spinash, and steamed potato, Beurre meuniere

Desserts

Tarte Chaude Au Chocolat

Tarte Chaude Au Chocolat

$12.00

Warm chocolate tart served with crème Anglaise

Profiteroles

$12.00

Puff pastries filled with Vanilla or Hazelnut ice-cream & Chocolate sauce

Gateau Basque

Gateau Basque

$12.00

Pastry cream and almond cake served with caramel sauce.

Ile Flottante

Ile Flottante

$12.00

Soft meringue served with "creme Anglaise"

Almond cake

$14.00

Almond cake with cream anglaise

Apple Tart

$14.00Out of stock

Warm apple tart with vanilla ice cream

Wine List

Mumm Cordon Rouge

$95.00

Billecart-Salmon, Brut Réserve

$125.00

Ruinart Blanc De Blanc, Brut

$195.00

Autréau, Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru

$139.00

Billecart Salmon 2009 Extra Brut

$209.00

Louis Roederer, Cristal, Brut

$479.00

Clement Rosé

$85.00

Billecart, Rosé Brut

$155.00

Billecart Elizabeth

$495.00

Cerdon Rosé Btle

$59.00

Château Clapière

$59.00

Domaine de Saint Ser

$64.00

Bandol Suffrene

$79.00

Pinot Blanc, Louis Sipp

$59.00

Gewurztraminer Grand Cru, Willm

$79.00

Pays D’oc, Viognier, Saint Cosme, Little James Basket Press

$42.00

Jurancon Sec, Domaine Castera

$37.00

Domaine Gallety White

$62.00

Vacqueyras Blanc

$72.00

Condrieu, Philippe Faury

$139.00

VDP Hauvette

$79.00

Igp Alpilles, Domaine De Trévallon

$169.00

Muscadet De Sèvre & Maine

$39.00

Touraine

$42.00

Saumur

$45.00

Sancerre Chavignole

$75.00

Pouilly F. Dagueneau, Pur Sang

$229.00

Graves, Chateau Chantegrive

$64.00

R de Rieussec

$95.00

Pessac-Leognan, Grand Cru Classé, Château Carbonnieux

$145.00

Saint Veran

$72.00

Viré Clessé

$69.00

Pouilly Fuissé

$75.00

Bourgogne Aligote

$64.00

Montagny

$89.00

Rully 1er Cru Defaix

$129.00

La Justice Billard

$65.00

Puligny Montrachet

$169.00

Meursault Monnot

$162.00

Meursault Leroux 2015

$175.00

Ch.Mont. Santenay

$179.00

Corton Charlemagne

$279.00

Haute Côte de Nuit Olivier

$89.00

Auxerre PetitJean Chardonnay

$59.00

La Manufacture

$72.00

Chablis, Gautheron

$75.00

Chablis 1er Cru Les Fourneaux, Domaine Alain Gautheron

$95.00

Chablis 1er Cru Butteaux, Raveneau

$325.00

Chablis Grd Cru Moreau

$195.00

Chinon Couly

$59.00

Saumur, Château Yvonne

$72.00

Sancerre, Pinot Noir

$89.00

CDR Btle

$39.00

Cairanne

$57.00

Vacqueyras

$72.00

Gigondas

$79.00

St Joseph, Domaine Les Miquettes

$95.00

CNP Domaine Du Banneret

$179.00

Cornas

$149.00

Cote Rotie

$159.00

Bandol Terre Brune

$129.00

Jouclary Rouge

$45.00

Ch De Ciffre btl

$49.00

Ch Coulon

$52.00

Traverse de Fontanes

$59.00

Paul Mas, Clos De Savignac

$75.00Out of stock

Marcillac, Domaine Du Cros, Philippe Teulier, Vieilles Vignes

$49.00

Cahors, La Caminade, La Commandary

$62.00

Madiran, Château Laffitte-Teston

$72.00

Cahors, Château de Haute-Serre

$139.00

Château Letaillanet

$65.00

Château Hauts de Gadet

$75.00

Château Cissac

$189.00

Château Remandine

$79.00

Château Tour de Pez

$95.00

Chateau Calon Ségur

$395.00

Château Bellegrave

$115.00

Château Lynch-Moussas

$269.00

La Rose Pourpre

$179.00

Château Pichon Longueville, C. De Lalande

$495.00

Les Forts de Latour

$949.00

Petit Mouton du Château Mouton Rothschild

$449.00

Château Lafite Rothschild

$1,450.00

Les Fiefs de Lagrange

$119.00

Amiral de Beycheville

$149.00

Château Léoville Barton

$395.00

Château d'Arsac

$129.00

Château Kirwan

$199.00

Château Lascombes

$349.00

Château Cantenac Brown

$379.00

Clémentin du Château Pape Clément

$149.00

Château Pape Clément

$399.00

Château de Callac

$79.00

Château La Mission Haut-Brion

$995.00

Château Villars

$68.00

Château Laroque

$95.00

Château Gaby

$179.00

Ch Gaby Cuvée Speciale 2015

$359.00

Château Haut-Mondésir

$79.00

Ch. Mondésir-Gazin, Marc Pasquet

$89.00

Château Haut Piquat

$59.00

L'esquisse du Château la Tour Figeac

$139.00

Château Fombrauge

$179.00

Carillon de l'Angelus

$395.00

Château l'Angélus

$659.00

Château Cheval Blanc

$895.00

Château Vieux Potana

$95.00

Blason d'Evangile

$199.00

Château Belle Brise

$659.00

Chignin, D. Guérard

$59.00

Pinot Noir Mader

$68.00

Morgon

$52.00

Regnie, Nicolas Chemarin, La Haute Ronze

$68.00

Mercurey Bressande

$119.00

Mercurey A P Vilaine 2016

$185.00

Givry 1er Cru Servoisine, Domaine Deliance

$115.00

Maranges 1er Cru

$99.00

Chassagne Montrachet Gagnard

$119.00

Santenay 1er Cru

$129.00

Pommard, Cauvard

$139.00

Pommard, Remoissenet Père Et Fils

$395.00

Cote de Nuits Village Ardhuy

$95.00

Chambolle Musigny Michelot

$159.00

Gevrey Chambertin

$169.00

Vosne-Romanée Mugneret

$179.00

Aloxe Corton 1er Cru

$189.00

Nuit Saint Georges 1er Cru Les Murgers, A. & B. Rion

$249.00

Fixin 1er Cru, Manoir de la Perrière

$275.00

Clos de Vougeot, Grd Cru, Daniel Rion

$309.00

Romanée-St-Vivant, Domaine De La Romanée Conti

$1,950.00

Palmer & Co

$79.00

Charles De Cazanove, Rosé Brut 375ML

$68.00

Pouilly Fumé, Bel Air

$49.00

Pouilly Fuisse, Latour

$49.00

Chablis, Domaine Lebvre 375ML

$45.00

CDR, Dauphins

$39.00

Château Lyonnat

$49.00

Btl Mas Amiel

$79.00

Btl Sauternes Clos Haut Peyraguey

$68.00

Btl Jurancon, Domaine Larredya

$79.00

Btl Gewurztraminer V.Tardives, Trimbach

$74.00

Ramos Collector Riserva Gl

$8.00

Ramos Pinto, LBV Gl

$10.00

Castello D'alba White, Aged 7 Years In Oak Gl

$9.00

Taylor Fladgate, 20 Years Old Tawny Gl

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1736 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007

Directions

Gallery
Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar image
Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar image
Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar image

