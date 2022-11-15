Main picView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches

Bit Burger

928 Reviews

$$

151 N Seven Oaks Dr

Knoxville, TN 37922

Popular Items

The Smash Bro
The Morning After

Starters

Cheese Curds

$9.75

Battered and fried cheddar cheese curds served with a side of our house ranch sauce for dipping.

Hot-Honey Chicken

$10.75

Hand battered chicken tenders in our signature hot-honey sauce served with house made ranch dipping sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$10.75

Hand battered chicken tenders with your choice of house made honey mustard or ranch sauce. (Add a side +2)

Pierogies And Sausage

Pierogies And Sausage

$10.75

Pan fried potato and cheese dumplings with caramelized onions and sliced kielbasa sausage.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.50

Hand battered dill pickles served with our signature house made ranch sauce.

Onion Rings

$7.50

Basket of our hand breaded shoestring onion rings with boom-boom sauce.

Potato Latkes

Potato Latkes

$6.75

Potato and onion pancakes with green onion and sour cream.

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.75Out of stock

Hand battered and fried cauliflower shaken in our signature hot-honey sauce and served with house made ranch.

*NEW* Loaded Totchos

$9.00

Tater tots topped with chili, cheddar sauce, diced tomatoes, chopped onion, fresh jalapeno, and sour cream.

The Burgers

The 8-Bit Burger

The 8-Bit Burger

$10.75

Havarti, lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickle, signature burger sauce.

The 16-Bit Burger

The 16-Bit Burger

$17.50

A massive ONE POUND Version of our 8-Bit Burger with four 4oz beef patties!

The Smash Bro

$10.75

American cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, and our signature burger sauce.

The Mega Man

The Mega Man

$11.75

Havarti cheese, applewood bacon, caramelized onions, White BBQ sauce.

The Bleu Bomber

$11.75

Spicy blackening seasoning, bleu cheese crumble, thick-cut bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and house made ranch sauce.

The Sunset Rider

The Sunset Rider

$10.75

Ranch style burger with havarti cheese, crispy shoestring onions, shredded lettuce, ranch sauce.

The 1-Up

The 1-Up

$11.75

Sauteed mushrooms, swiss, goat cheese, shredded lettuce, herb mayo.

The Morning After

The Morning After

$12.75

Cheddar cheese, thick cut bacon, potato latke, fried egg, buttermilk herb mayo.

The Cheese Strategy

The Cheese Strategy

$11.75

Jalapeno-pimento cheese spread, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo.

The Onion Knight

$10.75

Bacon, cheddar cheese, griddled onions, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup and mustard.

The Kong

$11.75

Two 4oz patties, bacon, cheddar, swiss, griddled onions, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup and mustard on brioche! Add a patty with cheese for a true "Kong sized" burger!

The 256 - Impossible Burger

$13.00

Drive-thru style IMPOSSIBLE BURGER (vegan) with shredded lettuce, onion, dill pickles, and a vegan burger sauce on a sesame seed bun.

Build Your Own

Little Bit

$8.00

Big Byte

$10.50

Impossible Byte

$10.00

Hot Dogs

Cowabunga Chili Dog

Cowabunga Chili Dog

$6.50Out of stock

Chili, cheddar cheese sauce, yellow mustard, and diced onion on a buttered and toasted New England roll.

Awesome Dog!

Awesome Dog!

$5.00

Flaming Hot Cheetos Korean style corn dog with half cheese, half hot dog core topped with a spicy mayo drizzle.

Sandwiches

Classic or Chicken BLT

$11.00

Choice of six bacon slices or grilled chicken with two bacon slices & Swiss with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on marble rye.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Sliced rib-eye steak, caramelized onions, and cheddar cheese sauce in a Philly roll. (Add Mushrooms +1)

Philly Chicken

$13.75

Sliced grilled chicken, caramelized onions, and cheddar cheese sauce in a Philly roll. (Add Mushrooms +1)

The Falco Lombardi

$13.00

Hand battered fried chicken, lettuce, house pickle, and buttermilk herb mayo on a brioche bun.

The Firestarter

The Firestarter

$13.50

Buttermilk fried chicken breast shaken in hot-honey sauce with lettuce, tomato, and our signature ranch.

The Von Kaiser

The Von Kaiser

$12.50

Reuben sandwich with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and our house Russian dressing on marbled rye.

Sides & Sauces

Side French Fries

$3.50

Side Tater Tots

$3.50

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Side of Potato Salad

$3.50

Basket Tater Tots

$5.00

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Basket French Fries

$5.00

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of White BBQ

$0.50

Side of Burger Sauce

$0.50

Side of Ketchup

Seasonal Specials

Oktoberfest Pretzel Brat

Oktoberfest Pretzel Brat

$11.50Out of stock

Guinness beer bratwurst on a toasted pretzel bun with stone ground mustard, jalapeno-pimento cheese, and griddled onions -- served with a side of garlic parmesan pommes frites.

Milkshake Menu (HH)

HH Chocolate Shake

$5.00

HH Vanilla Shake

$5.00

HH Strawberry Shake

$5.00

HH Cookies and Cream Shake

$5.00

HH The Cookie Monster

$8.50

HH Salted Caramel

$8.50

HH S'mores Milkshake

$9.50

HH The Unicorn

$9.50

Seasonal Shakes (HH)

HH Butterbeer Milkshake

$5.00

Vanilla shake with cream soda, butterscotch syrup, and whipped cream.

Milkshake Menu

Chocolate Shake

$6.50

Vanilla Shake

$6.50

Strawberry Shake

$6.50

Cookies and Cream Shake

$6.50

The Cookie Monster

$10.50

Salted Caramel

$10.50

S'mores Milkshake

$11.50

The Unicorn

$11.50

Seasonal Shakes

Butterbeer Milkshake

$6.50

Vanilla shake with cream soda, butterscotch syrup, and whipped cream.

Desserts (To Go)

Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$9.00

An absolute must-try treat! Hand battered, deep fried Oreo cookies with powdered sugar.

Cotton Candy Cheesecake

$8.00

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.00

KID MEALS

Kid Burger Meal

$9.50

Kid Tender Meal

$8.00

KID DRINKS

Kid Soda

$2.00

Kid Milkshake

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

151 N Seven Oaks Dr, Knoxville, TN 37922

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

