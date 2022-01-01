Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bite Mi - Cypress

203 Reviews

$

5895 Katella Ave

Ste E

Cypress, CA 90630

Order Again

All-Day Breakfast

Chicken Puff

$1.75

Pork Puff

$1.75

Egg Puff - Chicken

$3.00

Egg Puff - Pork

$3.00

Spicy Egg Puff - Chicken

$3.00

Spicy Egg Puff - Pork

$3.00

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$4.00

Banh Mi

Grilled Pork

Grilled Pork

$8.00
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$8.00
The Classic

The Classic

$8.00
Crispy Tofu

Crispy Tofu

$8.00

Pastrami

$11.50

Shrimp Po'boy

$11.50
Spam & Egg

Spam & Egg

$8.00

Garlic Noodles

Garlic Noodles - Chicken

$11.00

Garlic Noodles - Crispy Shrimp

$12.00

Garlic Noodles - Plain

$8.00

Garlic Noodles - Pork

$11.00

Garlic Noodles - Crispy Tofu

$11.00

Small Bites

Pork and Shrimp Spring Rolls

$8.00

Pork Egg Roll

$1.35
BM Fries

BM Fries

$8.00

Fries

$3.25

Plain Whole Baguette

$2.50

BM Coffee

20oz Vietnamese Iced Coffee

20oz Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.80

coffee with non-dairy creamer, condensed milk & a hint of hazelnut

32oz Vietnamese Iced Coffee

32oz Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$6.55

coffee with non-dairy creamer, condensed milk & a hint of hazelnut

20oz House Special

20oz House Special

$4.80

coffee with non-dairy creamer, condensed milk, sea foam, & a hint of hazelnut

32oz House Special

32oz House Special

$6.55

coffee with non-dairy creamer, condensed milk, sea foam, & a hint of hazelnut

20oz Black Coffee

$4.20

20oz Sea Foam Black Coffee

$4.75

Popular Drinks

20oz Peach Me Sweetea

20oz Peach Me Sweetea

$5.30

peach and strawberry black tea with peach and strawberry bits

32oz Peach Me Sweetea

32oz Peach Me Sweetea

$7.05

peach and strawberry black tea with peach and strawberry bits

20oz Avocado Avalanche

20oz Avocado Avalanche

$6.80

fresh avocado with sugar, condensed milk, and milk

32oz Avocado Avalanche

32oz Avocado Avalanche

$8.30

fresh avocado with sugar, condensed milk, and milk

20oz Bootea Shaker

20oz Bootea Shaker

$5.30

mango, peach, and pineapple black tea with black jelly

32oz Bootea Shaker

32oz Bootea Shaker

$7.05

mango, peach, and pineapple black tea with black jelly

20oz Classic Milk Tea

20oz Classic Milk Tea

$5.30

formosa black tea with non-dairy creamer

32oz Classic Milk Tea

32oz Classic Milk Tea

$7.05

formosa black tea with non-dairy creamer

20oz Iced Tea

20oz Iced Tea

$3.75

your choice of tea (available sweetened and unsweetened)

32oz Iced Tea

32oz Iced Tea

$5.50

your choice of tea (available sweetened and unsweetened)

20oz Jasmine Milk Tea

20oz Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.30

jasmine green tea with non-dairy creamer

32oz Jasmine Milk Tea

32oz Jasmine Milk Tea

$7.05

jasmine green tea with non-dairy creamer

20oz Lychee Peachee

20oz Lychee Peachee

$5.30

peach black tea with lychee bits

32oz Lychee Peachee

32oz Lychee Peachee

$7.05

peach black tea with lychee bits

20oz Peach Me Freezie

20oz Peach Me Freezie

$5.85

peach and strawberry with peach and strawberry bits

32oz Peach Me Freezie

32oz Peach Me Freezie

$7.50

peach and strawberry with peach and strawberry bits

20oz Strawberry Lemonade

$4.75

32oz Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50
20oz Thai Milk Tea

20oz Thai Milk Tea

$5.30

thai tea with non-dairy creamer

32oz Thai Milk Tea

32oz Thai Milk Tea

$7.05

thai tea with non-dairy creamer

20oz Watermelon Lemonade

$4.75

32oz Watermelon Lemonade

$6.50

20oz Watermelon Heaven

$5.85

watermelon with watermelon bits

32oz Watermelon Heaven

$7.50

watermelon with watermelon bits

Catering

Tray Classic Banh Mi

$65.00

Tray Crispy Tofu Banh Mi

$65.00

Tray Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

$65.00

Tray Grilled Pork Banh Mi

$65.00

Tray Mixed Banh Mi

$75.00

Tray Original Garlic Noodles

$49.00

Tray Chicken Garlic Noodles

$70.00

Tray Pork Garlic Noodle

$70.00

Tray Chicken Puff

$30.00

Tray Pork Puff

$30.00

Tray Pork Egg Rolls

$57.00

Tastea Food

Regular Karate Chicken

Regular Karate Chicken

$7.80

all white meat popcorn chicken (pictured left)

Large Karate Chicken

Large Karate Chicken

$10.55

all white meat popcorn chicken (pictured right)

Custom

20oz Custom Tea

$4.60

32oz Custom Tea

$6.35

20oz Custom Slushy

$5.85

32oz Custom Slushy

$7.50

20oz Custom Smoothie

$6.10

32oz Custom Smoothie

$7.75

Misc

Up 32

$1.75

10 Extra 20oz Cups

$1.75

14oz Water Cup

20oz Water Cup

$0.25

32oz Water Cup

$0.50

20oz Whole Milk

$2.75

20oz Almond Milk

$5.25

ON SIDE Drink (Charge)

ON SIDE Food (Charge)

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5895 Katella Ave, Ste E, Cypress, CA 90630

Directions

Bite Mi - Cypress image
Bite Mi - Cypress image

Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
La Mirada
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
