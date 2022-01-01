Bite Mi - Cypress
203 Reviews
$
5895 Katella Ave
Ste E
Cypress, CA 90630
All-Day Breakfast
Banh Mi
Garlic Noodles
Small Bites
BM Coffee
20oz Vietnamese Iced Coffee
coffee with non-dairy creamer, condensed milk & a hint of hazelnut
32oz Vietnamese Iced Coffee
coffee with non-dairy creamer, condensed milk & a hint of hazelnut
20oz House Special
coffee with non-dairy creamer, condensed milk, sea foam, & a hint of hazelnut
32oz House Special
coffee with non-dairy creamer, condensed milk, sea foam, & a hint of hazelnut
20oz Black Coffee
20oz Sea Foam Black Coffee
Popular Drinks
20oz Peach Me Sweetea
peach and strawberry black tea with peach and strawberry bits
32oz Peach Me Sweetea
peach and strawberry black tea with peach and strawberry bits
20oz Avocado Avalanche
fresh avocado with sugar, condensed milk, and milk
32oz Avocado Avalanche
fresh avocado with sugar, condensed milk, and milk
20oz Bootea Shaker
mango, peach, and pineapple black tea with black jelly
32oz Bootea Shaker
mango, peach, and pineapple black tea with black jelly
20oz Classic Milk Tea
formosa black tea with non-dairy creamer
32oz Classic Milk Tea
formosa black tea with non-dairy creamer
20oz Iced Tea
your choice of tea (available sweetened and unsweetened)
32oz Iced Tea
your choice of tea (available sweetened and unsweetened)
20oz Jasmine Milk Tea
jasmine green tea with non-dairy creamer
32oz Jasmine Milk Tea
jasmine green tea with non-dairy creamer
20oz Lychee Peachee
peach black tea with lychee bits
32oz Lychee Peachee
peach black tea with lychee bits
20oz Peach Me Freezie
peach and strawberry with peach and strawberry bits
32oz Peach Me Freezie
peach and strawberry with peach and strawberry bits
20oz Strawberry Lemonade
32oz Strawberry Lemonade
20oz Thai Milk Tea
thai tea with non-dairy creamer
32oz Thai Milk Tea
thai tea with non-dairy creamer
20oz Watermelon Lemonade
32oz Watermelon Lemonade
20oz Watermelon Heaven
watermelon with watermelon bits
32oz Watermelon Heaven
watermelon with watermelon bits
Catering
Tray Classic Banh Mi
Tray Crispy Tofu Banh Mi
Tray Grilled Chicken Banh Mi
Tray Grilled Pork Banh Mi
Tray Mixed Banh Mi
Tray Original Garlic Noodles
Tray Chicken Garlic Noodles
Tray Pork Garlic Noodle
Tray Chicken Puff
Tray Pork Puff
Tray Pork Egg Rolls
Specialteas
20oz Peach Me Sweetea
peach and strawberry black tea with peach and strawberry bits
32oz Peach Me Sweetea
peach and strawberry black tea with peach and strawberry bits
20oz Lychee Peachee
peach black tea with lychee bits
32oz Lychee Peachee
peach black tea with lychee bits
20oz Bootea Shaker
mango, peach, and pineapple black tea with black jelly
32oz Bootea Shaker
mango, peach, and pineapple black tea with black jelly
20oz Strawberry Ecsteasy
strawberry black tea with black jelly
32oz Strawberry Ecsteasy
strawberry black tea with black jelly
Real Milk Teas
20oz Jasmine Milk Tea
jasmine green tea with non-dairy creamer
32oz Jasmine Milk Tea
jasmine green tea with non-dairy creamer
20oz Matcha Milk Tea
matcha jasmine green tea with non-dairy creamer
32oz Matcha Milk Tea
matcha jasmine green tea with non-dairy creamer
20oz Matcha Thai Milk Tea
matcha mixed with thai tea and non-dairy creamer
32oz Matcha Thai Milk Tea
matcha mixed with thai tea and non-dairy creamer
20oz Thai Milk Tea
thai tea with non-dairy creamer
32oz Thai Milk Tea
thai tea with non-dairy creamer
20oz Classic Milk Tea
formosa black tea with non-dairy creamer
32oz Classic Milk Tea
formosa black tea with non-dairy creamer
20oz Winter Melon Milk Tea
winter melon tea with non-dairy creamer (non-caffeinated)
32oz Winter Melon Milk Tea
winter melon tea with non-dairy creamer (non-caffeinated)
20oz Winter Melon Green Milk Tea
winter melon mixed with green tea and non-dairy creamer
32oz Winter Melon Green Milk Tea
winter melon mixed with green tea and non-dairy creamer
20oz Tiger Milk Tea
formosa tea with non-dairy creamer, adorned with a brown sugar drizzle & creme brulee
32oz Tiger Milk Tea
formosa tea with non-dairy creamer, adorned with a brown sugar drizzle & creme brulee
20oz Strawberry Milk Tea
strawberry black tea with non-dairy creamer and strawberry bits
32oz Strawberry Milk Tea
strawberry black tea with non-dairy creamer and strawberry bits
20oz Horchata Milk Tea
horchata flavored formosa tea with non-dairy creamer, adorned with crushed cinnamon cereal & sea foam
32oz Horchata Milk Tea
horchata flavored formosa tea with non-dairy creamer, adorned with crushed cinnamon cereal & sea foam
Simpliciteas
20oz Iced Tea
your choice of tea (available sweetened and unsweetened)
32oz Iced Tea
your choice of tea (available sweetened and unsweetened)
20oz Flavored Iced Tea
your choice of tea and juices (2 juice selections included)
32oz Flavored Iced Tea
your choice of tea and juices (2 juice selections included)
20oz Sea Foam Jasmine Iced Tea
jasmine green iced tea with salted cream
32oz Sea Foam Jasmine Iced Tea
jasmine green iced tea with salted cream
Coffee
20oz House Special
coffee with non-dairy creamer, condensed milk, sea foam, & a hint of hazelnut
32oz House Special
coffee with non-dairy creamer, condensed milk, sea foam, & a hint of hazelnut
20oz Vietnamese Iced Coffee
coffee with non-dairy creamer, condensed milk & a hint of hazelnut
32oz Vietnamese Iced Coffee
coffee with non-dairy creamer, condensed milk & a hint of hazelnut
20oz Matcha Coffee
coffee with matcha green milk tea
32oz Matcha Coffee
coffee with matcha green milk tea
20oz Sea Foam Black Coffee
32oz Sea Foam Black Coffee
20oz Black Coffee
32oz Black Coffee
14oz Black Vietnamese Iced Coffee
20oz Dirty Horchata
blended horchata & coffee smoothie
32oz Dirty Horchata
blended horchata & coffee smoothie
Smoothies
20oz Avocado Avalanche
fresh avocado with sugar, condensed milk, and milk
32oz Avocado Avalanche
fresh avocado with sugar, condensed milk, and milk
20oz Krypteanite
matcha green tea
32oz Krypteanite
matcha green tea
20oz Ooh La La
coconut pineapple with strawberry bits
32oz Ooh La La
coconut pineapple with strawberry bits
20oz Strawberry Sensation
strawberry with strawberry bits
32oz Strawberry Sensation
strawberry with strawberry bits
20oz Horchata Crunch
horchata blended with whole milk and heavy cream, topped with crushed cinnamon cereal
32oz Horchata Crunch
horchata blended with whole milk and heavy cream, topped with crushed cinnamon cereal
20oz Dirty Horchata
blended horchata & coffee smoothie
32oz Dirty Horchata
blended horchata & coffee smoothie
Slushy Freeze
20oz Peach Me Freezie
peach and strawberry with peach and strawberry bits
32oz Peach Me Freezie
peach and strawberry with peach and strawberry bits
20oz Lychee Freeze
lychee with lychee bits and lychee coconut jelly
32oz Lychee Freeze
lychee with lychee bits and lychee coconut jelly
20oz Chamango
mango with chamoy, cayenne, and tajin, also comes with mango bits
32oz Chamango
mango with chamoy, cayenne, and tajin, also comes with mango bits
20oz Watermelon Heaven
watermelon with watermelon bits
32oz Watermelon Heaven
watermelon with watermelon bits
Tastea Food
Custom
Misc
Tastea Jugs
Peach Me Sweetea Jug
peach and strawberry black tea with peach and strawberry bits
Lychee Peachee Jug
peach black tea with lychee bits
Bootea Shaker Jug
mango, peach, and pineapple black tea with black jelly
Classic Milk Tea Jug
formosa black tea with non-dairy creamer
Flavored Iced Tea Jug
your choice of tea and juices (2 juice selections included)
Golden Milk Tea Jug
assam black tea with non-dairy creamer
Green Thai Tea Jug
brewed green thai tea with fruity and floral notes
Honeydew Milk Tea Jug
honeydew black tea with non-dairy creamer
Iced Tea Jug
your choice of tea
Jasmine Milk Tea Jug
jasmine green tea with non-dairy creamer
Matcha Milk Tea Jug
matcha jasmine green tea with non-dairy creamer
Matcha Thai Milk Tea Jug
matcha mixed with thai tea and non-dairy creamer
Passion Attraction Jug
passion fruit black tea with coconut jelly
Strawberry Ecsteasy Jug
strawberry black tea with black jelly
Strawberry Milk Tea Jug
strawberry black tea with non-dairy creamer and strawberry bits
Sunset Peach Jug
peach and raspberry black tea with green mango bits
Taro Milk Tea Jug
taro black tea with non-dairy creamer
Thai Milk Tea Jug
thai tea with non-dairy creamer
The Great White Jug
peach white iced tea
The Unknown Jug
mango and passion fruit black tea with longan bits
Winter Melon Green Milk Tea Jug
winter melon mixed with green tea and non-dairy creamer
Winter Melon Milk Tea Jug
winter melon tea with non-dairy creamer
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
5895 Katella Ave, Ste E, Cypress, CA 90630