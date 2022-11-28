Restaurant info

We are two guys from New York City. We love food and love cooking Mediterranean/ American Food. Our biggest concern is to bring back integrity in the word "Halal." When we say "halal" we really mean HALAL. Our meat is certified/authentic Hand Zabiha meat and the processing goes through ethical butchering methods. We do not serve machine/mechanically slaughtered meat. Everything is hand processed and monitored by Halal Monitoring Services (HMS). You can self order from our signature sandwiches, gourmet burgers, and platters or customize your own. We do not use artificial flavoring or color. We want our customers to be educated on: (1) what REAL halal meat is all about, why it is important and (2) why we are better than the rest. Signup for Rewards: https://www.toasttab.com/bite-of-power-uf/rewardsSignup