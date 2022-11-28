Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bite of Power

review star

No reviews yet

1412 West University Avenue

Suite C

Gainesville, FL 32603

Order Again

Popular Items

Lamb Gyro
Mixed Lamb / Chicken
Chicken Platter

APPETIZERS

Hot Pita Bread

Hot Pita Bread

$1.50
Hummus (+Half Pita)

Hummus (+Half Pita)

$2.49
Tzatziki (+Half Pita)

Tzatziki (+Half Pita)

$2.49
5 pcs Mozzarella Sticks

5 pcs Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

3 pcs Falafel

$3.49

Seasoned Fries

$2.49
Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$2.49

Curly Fries

$2.79Out of stock
Melted Cheese Fries

Melted Cheese Fries

$3.99
Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$3.29
Fried Okra (breaded)(V)

Fried Okra (breaded)(V)

$3.29
Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$3.29
Crab cake (1 Pcs)

Crab cake (1 Pcs)

$4.19
Jumbo Shrimp (5 Pcs)

Jumbo Shrimp (5 Pcs)

$4.25
Oysters (7 Pcs)

Oysters (7 Pcs)

$6.99
Side Calamari

Side Calamari

$10.99
Side Clam Strips

Side Clam Strips

$8.99
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$2.99
House Fries

House Fries

$2.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$2.49
Fried Jalapenos

Fried Jalapenos

$1.50

SEAFOOD & CHICKEN

Comes with 1 FREE Side and 1 FREE Sauce

Breaded Fish Fillet Platter

$5.99

Hand breaded Fish (Swai)

CRAB CAKE Platter (not Imitation meat)

CRAB CAKE Platter (not Imitation meat)

$7.99

2 Crab Cake (not Imitation meat) Served With YOUR choice of: 1 Free Side (Extra Side $2) +1 Free Sauce (Extra Sauce $0.80)

SEAFOOD Platter

SEAFOOD Platter

$16.99

2 Piece Fish, 6 Jumbo Shrimp, 6 Oyster, 1 Crab cake Served With YOUR choice of: 1 Free Side (Extra Side $2) +1 Free Sauce (Extra Sauce $0.60)

CALAMARI Platter

CALAMARI Platter

$12.99

Calamari Served With YOUR choice of: 1 Free Side (Extra Side $2) +1 Free Sauce (Extra Sauce $0.60)

JUMBO Shrimp Platter

JUMBO Shrimp Platter

$8.99

Served With YOUR choice of: 1 Free Side (Extra Side $2) +1 Free Sauce (Extra Sauce $0.60)

OYSTER Platter

OYSTER Platter

$9.99

Served With YOUR choice of: 1 Free Side (Extra Side $2) +1 Free Sauce (Extra Sauce $0.60)

CLAM STRIPS (1/4 pounds) Platter

CLAM STRIPS (1/4 pounds) Platter

$7.99

Served With YOUR choice of: 1 Free Side (Extra Side $2) +1 Free Sauce (Extra Sauce $0.60)

SEAFOOD FAMILY FEST

SEAFOOD FAMILY FEST

$42.99

3Pcs Fish, 20 Jumbo Shrimp, 3 Crab cakes, 15 oysters, Family fries Served With YOUR choice of side and sauce

KEY WEST SHRIMP PO BOY Sub + Fries

KEY WEST SHRIMP PO BOY Sub + Fries

$11.99

8 pcs Jumbo Shrimp (chopped fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions) served on hot Amoroso bread topped with homemade tarter sauce, Comes with French fries

6pcs Wings

6pcs Wings

$8.25

Breaded party wings, Choose up to three discounted side item

12pcs Wings

12pcs Wings

$13.00
18 pcs Wings

18 pcs Wings

$19.00
TENDERS

TENDERS

$6.99

PLATTERS

Choose any Platter with your choice of homemade seasoned rice or B.O.P Salad (romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, and olive oil)
Lamb Platter

Lamb Platter

$12.00

Seasoned halal lamb. Served over seasoned long grain rice. Includes side of salad (lettuce, tomato, cucumber). No artificial flavors or food colors. Drizzled with garlic cream sauce. BEEF ALERT: meat may have been handled in a facility containing beef.

Chicken Platter

Chicken Platter

$12.00

Seasoned halal boneless chicken. Served over seasoned long grain rice. Includes side of salad (lettuce, tomato, cucumber). Drizzled with garlic cream sauce. No artificial flavors or food colors.

Fish Platter

Fish Platter

$12.00

Breaded fried Swai fish. Served over seasoned long grain rice. Includes side of salad (lettuce, tomato, cucumber). Drizzled with white garlic cream sauce.

Mixed Lamb / Chicken

Mixed Lamb / Chicken

$12.00

Seasoned halal lamb and chicken. Served over seasoned long grain rice. Includes side of salad (lettuce, tomato, cucumber). Drizzled with garlic cream sauce.

JUMBO Shrimp Platter

$12.00
Falafel Platter (V)

Falafel Platter (V)

$11.00

Daily seasoned ground chickpea balls fried in vegetable oil. Served over our seasoned long grain rice. Includes side of salad (lettuce, tomato, cucumber) Drizzled with white garlic cream sauce. No artificial flavors or food color.

Fried Okra + Fried Mushroom Platter (V)

$11.00Out of stock
MAKE YOUR OWN PLATTER

MAKE YOUR OWN PLATTER

$13.50

Choose your PROTEIN and your SIDE

BURGERS

Quarter Pound Black Angus CheeseBurger W/Fries

Quarter Pound Black Angus CheeseBurger W/Fries

$10.00

Halal quarter pound black Angus beef patty served on brioche bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cheddar cheese. Includes French fries.

Half Pound Black Angus Beef Double CheeseBurger W/Fries

Half Pound Black Angus Beef Double CheeseBurger W/Fries

$12.50

Halal two quarter pound black Angus beef patty served on brioche bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cheddar cheese. Includes French fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich W/Fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich W/Fries

$10.00

JUICY Grilled Chicken, with Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato. Includes French fries.

IMPOSSIBLE VEGGIE Burger (V) W/Fries

$10.00

YES we HAVE IT! Vegan Burger. Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion. Includes French Fries.

Spicy Tandoori Chicken Sandwich W/Fries

Spicy Tandoori Chicken Sandwich W/Fries

$11.00

B.O.P.'s special smoky spicy grilled chicken. Served with Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato. Includes French fries.

Fried Fish Sandwich W/Fries

Fried Fish Sandwich W/Fries

$10.00

Freshly breaded Swai Fish Burger with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Includes French fries.

Bacon/Lettuce/Tomato Sandwich

$8.00

Halal Beef Bacon served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

SPECIAL HEROS

Hajji's Chopped Cheese W/Fries

Hajji's Chopped Cheese W/Fries

$13.00
Philly Cheesesteak W/Fries

Philly Cheesesteak W/Fries

$13.00

Chuck Roll Steak grilled with red onions and green peppers served on a Hoagie Roll with mayonnaise and white cheese. At B.O.P you can +ADD and choose YOUR POWERS!

Chicken Cheesesteak W/Fries

$13.00
KEY WEST SHRIMP PO BOY Sub + Fries

KEY WEST SHRIMP PO BOY Sub + Fries

$11.99

8 pcs Jumbo Shrimp (chopped fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions) served on hot Amoroso bread topped with homemade tarter sauce, Comes with French fries

GYROS / WRAPS

Lamb Gyro

Lamb Gyro

$10.00

A Lamb/Beef mix wrapped in a pita bread. Standard: Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, White Sauce.

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$10.00

Chicken wrapped in a pita bread. Standard: Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, White Sauce.

Fish Wrap

Fish Wrap

$10.00

Breaded swai fish wrapped in a pita bread. Standard: Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, White Sauce.

Falafel Gyro (V)

Falafel Gyro (V)

$9.00

Falafel wrapped in a pita bread. Standard: Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, White Sauce. This item is vegetarian. White sauce contains mayonnese.

Mixed Gyro

Mixed Gyro

$11.00

A Lamb and Chicken mix wrapped in a pita bread. Standard: Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, White Sauce.

Jumbo Shrimp WRAP

Jumbo Shrimp WRAP

$11.00

DRINKS & DESSERTS

Gatorade Bottle

Gatorade Bottle

$2.50Out of stock
Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Iced Tea

$1.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.50
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.50
Baklava

Baklava

$4.50
Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$4.25
Canada Dry

Canada Dry

$1.41
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
We are two guys from New York City. We love food and love cooking Mediterranean/ American Food. Our biggest concern is to bring back integrity in the word "Halal." When we say "halal" we really mean HALAL. Our meat is certified/authentic Hand Zabiha meat and the processing goes through ethical butchering methods. We do not serve machine/mechanically slaughtered meat. Everything is hand processed and monitored by Halal Monitoring Services (HMS). You can self order from our signature sandwiches, gourmet burgers, and platters or customize your own. We do not use artificial flavoring or color. We want our customers to be educated on: (1) what REAL halal meat is all about, why it is important and (2) why we are better than the rest. Signup for Rewards: https://www.toasttab.com/bite-of-power-uf/rewardsSignup

1412 West University Avenue, Suite C, Gainesville, FL 32603

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

