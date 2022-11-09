  • Home
  Killeen
  Bite The Bagel - Killeen - 2710 S CLEAR CREEK RD Suite 101
Bite The Bagel - Killeen 2710 S CLEAR CREEK RD Suite 101

No reviews yet

2710 S CLEAR CREEK RD Suite 101

KILLEEN, TX 76549

Order Again

Popular Items

1 Egg n Cheese
2 Egg n Cheese
Lox n Cream Cheese Bagel Sandwich

Breakfast

1 Egg n Cheese

$2.90

2 Egg n Cheese

$3.50

1 Egg White n Cheese

$2.90

2 Egg White n Cheese

$3.50

8" Egg n Cheese

$4.25

Hungry Man Hero

$9.25

No Egg N Cheese

$1.90

Baked Goods

Muffins

$3.15

Our scratch made muffins. If we do not have your muffin choice available, we will make a substitution.

Cinnamon Roll

$4.10Out of stock

Cannoli

$2.95+

Cheesecake

$6.80+

Chocolate Cake

$6.80

Bread

Specialty Breads

$3.15+

Cookies

$1.31

Bagels

Bagels with a Spread

$1.26

Individual Bagel

$1.26

No special requests available. If you would like to add a spread to your bagel, please select "Bagel with a Spread".

Half Dozen Bagels

$6.30

Bakers Dozen Bagels

$12.60

Spreads

Plain Cream Cheese

$1.50+

Specialty Cream Cheese

$1.75+

Butter

$1.25+

House Made Peanut Butter

$7.75+

Lunch Bagel Sandwiches

Build your own bagel creation.

New Yorker Bagel Sandwich

$7.65

Pastrami, Swiss Cheese and Spicy Mustard on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.

Reuben Bagel Sandwich

$7.65

Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, and Sauerkraut topped with Thousand Island Dressing on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.

Italian Ham Bagel Sandwich

$7.65

Ham, Provolone Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers topped with our house made Pesto Sauce on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.

BLT Bagel Sandwich

$7.65

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.

Brisket Sandwich

$8.00

Slow Cooked Seasoned Brisket topped with our Tangy Coleslaw served on a fresh baked Hard Roll

Lox n Cream Cheese Bagel Sandwich

$10.00

Our cold cured salmon (Lox), cream cheese, tomato, onion and capers on your choice of bagel. Served with a kosher dill pickle spear.

Classic Club Bagel Sandwich

$7.65

Pastrami, Turkey and Swiss Cheese topped with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, mayo and spicy mustard on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.

Bavarian Bagel Sandwich

$6.75

Liverwurst and Swiss Cheese topped with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion and Spicy Mustard on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.

Tuna Bagel Sandwich

$7.65

Fresh made Tuna topped with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion and mayo on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.

Veggie Bagel Sandwich

$5.60

A mix of fresh veggies, cheese and mayo on your choice of bagel. Serve with a kosher dill pickle spear.

Cold Lunch Meat Bagel Sandwich

$7.65

Grilled Cheese Bagel Sandwich

$5.75

Sub Sandwiches

Alaskan Assassin Sub

$9.50+

Cooked Pastrami and Bacon topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Salt, Pepper, Oregano, Mayo, Oil, and vinegar Served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll

Cheesesteak Sub

$8.50+

Shaved Ribeye, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Mayo served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll.

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$8.50+

Our scratch made meatballs and Tomato Sauce topped with Provolone Cheese served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll.

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$7.90+

Fried Breaded eggplant and Tomato Sauce topped with Provolone Cheese served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll.

Sausage, Peppers and Onion Sub

$8.50+

Italian Sausage Link, Green Peppers, Onions, Provolone Cheese and our fresh Tomato Sauce on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.75

Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomato, and our Spicy Mayo Served on a fresh baked Hard Roll

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$7.90+

Fried breaded chicken topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, roma tomato, ranch dressing and our homemade buffalo sauce

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$7.90+

Fried breaded chicken and tomato sauce topped with provolone cheese served on a scratch made Italian sub roll

Hill Billy Sub

$8.50+

Our slow roasted brisket topped with cheddar cheese, coleslaw, fried onions and barbeque sauce on a fresh made Italian Sub Roll

Italian Sub

$6.90+

Salami, Pepperoni, and Pepper Ham topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red onion, Salt, Pepper, Oregano, Mayo, Oil, And Vinegar Served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll

Spicy Chicken Sub

$6.90+

Chipotle Chicken Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Spicy mayo, Salt, Pepper, Oregano served on a scratch made Italian Sub Rol

Chipotle Chicken Sub

$6.90+

Sliced Chipotle Chicken topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll

Corned Beef Sub

$8.50+

Corned Beef topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll

Deli Ham Sub

$6.90+

Deli Ham topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll

Hard Salami Sub

$6.90+

Hard Salami topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll

Pastrami Sub

$8.50+

Pastrami topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll

Pepperoni Sub

$6.90+

Sandwich Pepperoni topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll

Roast Beef Sub

$8.50+

Sliced Roast Beef topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll

Tuna Sub

$7.75+

Scratch made Tuna topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll

Turkey Sub

$6.90+

Deli Turkey topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll

Salads

Green Salad

Green Salad

$4.25+

Green salad is served with black olives, Italian dressing, red onion, Roma tomato.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.50

Chef salad is served with black olives, ham, Italian dressing, pepperoni, provolone cheese, red onion, Roma tomato, salami.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.00

Greek salad is served with feta cheese, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, spinach.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.50

Chicken salad is served with grilled chicken, Italian dressing, red onion, Roma tomato.

Ceasar Salad

$8.50

Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan, Croutons and Tasty Ceasar Dressing.

Soup

House Made Soup

$4.19+

Deli Meats and Cheeses (by the pound)

Deli Meats n Cheeses by the Pounds

Boar's Head Chipotle Chicken

$12.06

Inspired by the culinary delights of the Pacific peninsula of Baja, Mexico, Boar’s Head Bold Chipotle Chicken Breast brings to mind the sights, sounds and flavors of a bustling Mexican spice market. Infused with the deep, rich smokiness of chipotle peppers layered with habanero chili powder, each slice is a taste adventure.

Boar's Head Corned Beef

$17.99

Hand-trimmed to make it extra lean, this flavorful cut is expertly seasoned, then brined and cured using traditional methods. Boar's Head Top Round Corned Beef brings iconic New York deli taste in every savory slice.

Boar's Head Deli Ham

$11.99

Enjoy the taste of our signature Branded Deluxe Ham, just with less sodium. Boar’s Head 42% Lower Sodium Deluxe Ham is slow-cooked for a tender taste, and a classic favorite.

Boar's Head Liverwurst

$8.99

Made with select cuts of pork and crafted using a traditional recipe from Straßburg, Austria, this tasty blend comes in a natural casing. Boar’s Head Strassburger Liverwurst has a rich, authentic taste and smooth texture.

Boar's Head Navel Pastrami

$17.99

This flavorful cut is hand-trimmed and expertly seasoned, then brined and cured using traditional methods.

Boar's Head Pepper Ham

$11.99

With a slight heat and piquant bite, Boar's Head Gourmet Pepper Ham is hand-rubbed with finely ground black peppercorns and oven-roasted to savory perfection.

Boar's Head Sandwich Pepperoni

$11.99

A rich blend of pork, beef and spices cured in an edible natural casing according to traditional methods.

Taylor Pork Roll

$14.99

Boar's Head London Port Roast Beef

$17.99

Hand-trimmed, marinated in port wine, Dijon mustard and select herb and spices, this lean cut is honey glazed and roasted until tender. Boar’s Head Londonport Roast Beef is bursting with sweet and savory flavor in every slice.

Boar's Head Hard Salami

$11.99

Boar's Head Hard Salami boasts a lightly smoked flavor and is crafted from a blend of pork beef and savory spices.

Boar's Head Oven Gold Turkey

$13.99

Delivering homestyle flavor in every tender slice, Boar’s Head Ovengold Turkey Breast is seasoned with aromatic spices and slow roasted to perfection according to a family recipe for a taste of home.

Gravlax (Lox)

$36.99

Our cold cured salmon. Delicious on a bagel or by itself with crackers and cheese.

American Cheese

$6.99

Boar's Head Imported Sandwich Swiss

$10.49

Made in Switzerland with Alpine milk under the watchful eye of Käse Meisters, this cheese has a nutty, slightly sweet flavor with earthy notes. Boar's Head Imported Switzerland Swiss Cheese is aged more than 120 days to produce a bold taste, rich color and smooth texture.

Provolone

$10.49

Boar's Head Black Wax Cheddar

$11.49Out of stock

Selected by Cheese Graders at the peak of flavor, this cheese has an unmistakably sharp taste with a balanced finish. Boar's Head Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese is aged for nine months to produce its distinctive flavor and smooth texture.

Boar's Head 3 Pepper Colby Jack Cheese

$11.99

Showcasing the intense flavor of peppers that thrive in Brazil's lush landscape, Boar's Head Bold 3 Pepper Colby Jack Cheese evokes the vibrant colors and rhythms from south of the equator. This blend of mellow Colby Jack cheese with zesty red and green jalapeños, smoky chipotles and fiery green and orange habanero peppers is a flavor voyage for the adventurous at heart.

Extras/ Sides

Potato Chips

$1.75

Sausage Patty

$1.75

Side Bacon

$2.65

Single Fried Egg

$1.65

Pickle Spear

$0.35

Hash brown

$1.75Out of stock

French Fries

$3.50

Side Cup Ranch

$0.80

Fruits

Individual Fruit

$1.05Out of stock

2 Fruit for $1.50

$1.58Out of stock

Coffee, Teas and More

Espresso

$1.56+

A Great pick me up. fresh ground espresso beans pulled into a concentrated coffee shot. Available in single, double and triple.

Brewed Coffee

$2.51+

We use locally roasted coffee from Austin Roasting Company. Our brewed coffee is made from a single origin, medium roasted bean.

Latte

$3.14+

Shots of Espresso, Steamed milk, lightly topped with Foam

Cappuccino

$3.14+

Shots of Espresso, Steamed milk, and a deep layer of Foam

Americana

$1.98+

Spiced Chai Latte

$2.72+

Delicious, spiced chai made with steamed milk of your choice.

Hot Chocolate

$2.09+

Creamy, chocolatey deliciousness.

Steamer

$3.35+

A tasty alternative to a caffeinated drink. Made with steamed milk and your choice of flavor.

London Fog (Earl grey, lavender, vanilla, steamed milk)

$2.72+

Hot Tea

$2.61

Your Choice of Green, Earl Grey or English Tea Steeped in Hot water

Cold Brew (Iced Coffee)

$3.87+

Our rich, bold cold brew served over ice with or without milk.

Frappuccino

$4.92+

Blended milk, ice and your choice of flavors.

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$3.66+

Our same creamy, delicious hot chocolate blended with ice and milk.

Red Eye (Drip Coffee with espresso)

$2.51+Out of stock

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.61

Fountain Drink

$2.61

12 oz Canned Soda

$1.58

2 Liter Soda

$3.75

Red Bull

$5.24Out of stock

Italian Soda

$2.61+

Our house made soft drink made with carbonated water and one of our flavored syrups. Many customers order with cream for a delicious twist.

Juices

Chocolate Milk

$1.98Out of stock

Texas Teas

$3.03
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 5:00 pm
Breakfast and lunch all day!

2710 S CLEAR CREEK RD Suite 101, KILLEEN, TX 76549

Bite The Bagel - Killeen image
Bite The Bagel - Killeen image
Bite The Bagel - Killeen image

