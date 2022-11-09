Bite The Bagel - Killeen 2710 S CLEAR CREEK RD Suite 101

Boar's Head Chipotle Chicken

$12.06

Inspired by the culinary delights of the Pacific peninsula of Baja, Mexico, Boar’s Head Bold Chipotle Chicken Breast brings to mind the sights, sounds and flavors of a bustling Mexican spice market. Infused with the deep, rich smokiness of chipotle peppers layered with habanero chili powder, each slice is a taste adventure.