Bite The Bagel - Killeen 2710 S CLEAR CREEK RD Suite 101
No reviews yet
2710 S CLEAR CREEK RD Suite 101
KILLEEN, TX 76549
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast
Baked Goods
Bagels
Spreads
Lunch Bagel Sandwiches
New Yorker Bagel Sandwich
Pastrami, Swiss Cheese and Spicy Mustard on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.
Reuben Bagel Sandwich
Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, and Sauerkraut topped with Thousand Island Dressing on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.
Italian Ham Bagel Sandwich
Ham, Provolone Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers topped with our house made Pesto Sauce on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.
BLT Bagel Sandwich
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.
Brisket Sandwich
Slow Cooked Seasoned Brisket topped with our Tangy Coleslaw served on a fresh baked Hard Roll
Lox n Cream Cheese Bagel Sandwich
Our cold cured salmon (Lox), cream cheese, tomato, onion and capers on your choice of bagel. Served with a kosher dill pickle spear.
Classic Club Bagel Sandwich
Pastrami, Turkey and Swiss Cheese topped with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, mayo and spicy mustard on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.
Bavarian Bagel Sandwich
Liverwurst and Swiss Cheese topped with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion and Spicy Mustard on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.
Tuna Bagel Sandwich
Fresh made Tuna topped with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion and mayo on your choice of bagel. Served with a Kosher Dill Pickle Spear.
Veggie Bagel Sandwich
A mix of fresh veggies, cheese and mayo on your choice of bagel. Serve with a kosher dill pickle spear.
Cold Lunch Meat Bagel Sandwich
Grilled Cheese Bagel Sandwich
Sub Sandwiches
Alaskan Assassin Sub
Cooked Pastrami and Bacon topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Salt, Pepper, Oregano, Mayo, Oil, and vinegar Served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll
Cheesesteak Sub
Shaved Ribeye, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Mayo served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll.
Meatball Parmesan Sub
Our scratch made meatballs and Tomato Sauce topped with Provolone Cheese served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll.
Eggplant Parmesan Sub
Fried Breaded eggplant and Tomato Sauce topped with Provolone Cheese served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll.
Sausage, Peppers and Onion Sub
Italian Sausage Link, Green Peppers, Onions, Provolone Cheese and our fresh Tomato Sauce on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomato, and our Spicy Mayo Served on a fresh baked Hard Roll
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Fried breaded chicken topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, roma tomato, ranch dressing and our homemade buffalo sauce
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Fried breaded chicken and tomato sauce topped with provolone cheese served on a scratch made Italian sub roll
Hill Billy Sub
Our slow roasted brisket topped with cheddar cheese, coleslaw, fried onions and barbeque sauce on a fresh made Italian Sub Roll
Italian Sub
Salami, Pepperoni, and Pepper Ham topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red onion, Salt, Pepper, Oregano, Mayo, Oil, And Vinegar Served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll
Spicy Chicken Sub
Chipotle Chicken Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Spicy mayo, Salt, Pepper, Oregano served on a scratch made Italian Sub Rol
Chipotle Chicken Sub
Sliced Chipotle Chicken topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll
Corned Beef Sub
Corned Beef topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll
Deli Ham Sub
Deli Ham topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll
Hard Salami Sub
Hard Salami topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll
Pastrami Sub
Pastrami topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll
Pepperoni Sub
Sandwich Pepperoni topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll
Roast Beef Sub
Sliced Roast Beef topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll
Tuna Sub
Scratch made Tuna topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll
Turkey Sub
Deli Turkey topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll
Salads
Green Salad
Green salad is served with black olives, Italian dressing, red onion, Roma tomato.
Chef Salad
Chef salad is served with black olives, ham, Italian dressing, pepperoni, provolone cheese, red onion, Roma tomato, salami.
Greek Salad
Greek salad is served with feta cheese, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, spinach.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken salad is served with grilled chicken, Italian dressing, red onion, Roma tomato.
Ceasar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan, Croutons and Tasty Ceasar Dressing.
Deli Meats and Cheeses (by the pound)
Boar's Head Chipotle Chicken
Inspired by the culinary delights of the Pacific peninsula of Baja, Mexico, Boar’s Head Bold Chipotle Chicken Breast brings to mind the sights, sounds and flavors of a bustling Mexican spice market. Infused with the deep, rich smokiness of chipotle peppers layered with habanero chili powder, each slice is a taste adventure.
Boar's Head Corned Beef
Hand-trimmed to make it extra lean, this flavorful cut is expertly seasoned, then brined and cured using traditional methods. Boar's Head Top Round Corned Beef brings iconic New York deli taste in every savory slice.
Boar's Head Deli Ham
Enjoy the taste of our signature Branded Deluxe Ham, just with less sodium. Boar’s Head 42% Lower Sodium Deluxe Ham is slow-cooked for a tender taste, and a classic favorite.
Boar's Head Liverwurst
Made with select cuts of pork and crafted using a traditional recipe from Straßburg, Austria, this tasty blend comes in a natural casing. Boar’s Head Strassburger Liverwurst has a rich, authentic taste and smooth texture.
Boar's Head Navel Pastrami
This flavorful cut is hand-trimmed and expertly seasoned, then brined and cured using traditional methods.
Boar's Head Pepper Ham
With a slight heat and piquant bite, Boar's Head Gourmet Pepper Ham is hand-rubbed with finely ground black peppercorns and oven-roasted to savory perfection.
Boar's Head Sandwich Pepperoni
A rich blend of pork, beef and spices cured in an edible natural casing according to traditional methods.
Taylor Pork Roll
Boar's Head London Port Roast Beef
Hand-trimmed, marinated in port wine, Dijon mustard and select herb and spices, this lean cut is honey glazed and roasted until tender. Boar’s Head Londonport Roast Beef is bursting with sweet and savory flavor in every slice.
Boar's Head Hard Salami
Boar's Head Hard Salami boasts a lightly smoked flavor and is crafted from a blend of pork beef and savory spices.
Boar's Head Oven Gold Turkey
Delivering homestyle flavor in every tender slice, Boar’s Head Ovengold Turkey Breast is seasoned with aromatic spices and slow roasted to perfection according to a family recipe for a taste of home.
Gravlax (Lox)
Our cold cured salmon. Delicious on a bagel or by itself with crackers and cheese.
American Cheese
Boar's Head Imported Sandwich Swiss
Made in Switzerland with Alpine milk under the watchful eye of Käse Meisters, this cheese has a nutty, slightly sweet flavor with earthy notes. Boar's Head Imported Switzerland Swiss Cheese is aged more than 120 days to produce a bold taste, rich color and smooth texture.
Provolone
Boar's Head Black Wax Cheddar
Selected by Cheese Graders at the peak of flavor, this cheese has an unmistakably sharp taste with a balanced finish. Boar's Head Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese is aged for nine months to produce its distinctive flavor and smooth texture.
Boar's Head 3 Pepper Colby Jack Cheese
Showcasing the intense flavor of peppers that thrive in Brazil's lush landscape, Boar's Head Bold 3 Pepper Colby Jack Cheese evokes the vibrant colors and rhythms from south of the equator. This blend of mellow Colby Jack cheese with zesty red and green jalapeños, smoky chipotles and fiery green and orange habanero peppers is a flavor voyage for the adventurous at heart.
Extras/ Sides
Coffee, Teas and More
Espresso
A Great pick me up. fresh ground espresso beans pulled into a concentrated coffee shot. Available in single, double and triple.
Brewed Coffee
We use locally roasted coffee from Austin Roasting Company. Our brewed coffee is made from a single origin, medium roasted bean.
Latte
Shots of Espresso, Steamed milk, lightly topped with Foam
Cappuccino
Shots of Espresso, Steamed milk, and a deep layer of Foam
Americana
Spiced Chai Latte
Delicious, spiced chai made with steamed milk of your choice.
Hot Chocolate
Creamy, chocolatey deliciousness.
Steamer
A tasty alternative to a caffeinated drink. Made with steamed milk and your choice of flavor.
London Fog (Earl grey, lavender, vanilla, steamed milk)
Hot Tea
Your Choice of Green, Earl Grey or English Tea Steeped in Hot water
Cold Brew (Iced Coffee)
Our rich, bold cold brew served over ice with or without milk.
Frappuccino
Blended milk, ice and your choice of flavors.
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Our same creamy, delicious hot chocolate blended with ice and milk.
Red Eye (Drip Coffee with espresso)
Beverages
Bottled Water
Fountain Drink
12 oz Canned Soda
2 Liter Soda
Red Bull
Italian Soda
Our house made soft drink made with carbonated water and one of our flavored syrups. Many customers order with cream for a delicious twist.
Juices
Chocolate Milk
Texas Teas
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 5:00 pm
Breakfast and lunch all day!
2710 S CLEAR CREEK RD Suite 101, KILLEEN, TX 76549