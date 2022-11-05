- Home
Bite Food & Coffee Co. Hackensack
No reviews yet
360 Essex Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Popular Items
Breakfast
Three Eggs Your Way
Served with home fries, dressed greens, and toast.
The BEC
Turkey bacon, over medium egg, cheddar, chipotle ketchup, on brioche bun
The Essex
Turkey Sausage, over medium egg, cheddar, dijonaise, on brioche bun.
The Angry Essex
Turkey chorizo, over medium egg, pepper jack, sriracha aioli, on brioche bun.
The Easy
Scrambled eggs, caramelized onions, chives, cheddar, chipotle ketchup, on brioche bun.
SoCal Breakfast Burrito
Turkey chorizo, eggs, fries, pico de gallo, roasted pepper, goddess sauce, pepper jack cheese, wrapped in flour tortilla.
El Toro Breakfast Burrito
Brisket, eggs, onion, home fries, chipotle bbq, chimichurri, crispy shallots, wrapped in flour tortilla
The Avo Breakfast Burrito
Fried avocado, egg, home fries, sriracha aioli, mixed greens.
Big Fish Bagel
Smoked salmon, pickled onion, cream cheese, cucumber, capers, on an everything bagel.
Build Your Own Omelette
Three fillings of your choice, served with home fries, dressed greens, and toast.
Brunch Specialties
Fried Chicken & Waffle
Nashville fried chicken on vanilla buttermilk waffle served with maple butter. *No Modifications Or Special Requests Allowed*
Maple Butter Pancakes
Choice of blueberry, chocolate chunk, or plain. *No Modifications or Special Requests Allowed*.
Vanilla Buttermilk Waffle
Topped with fresh berries, bananas, and cream. Served with maple butter. *No Modifications or Special Requests Allowed*
Churro French Toast
Brioche dipped in house custard, seared cinnamon sugar, topped with fresh berries, banana, and cream. *No Modifications Or Special Requests Allowed*.
Brekkie Waffle Sliders
Fried eggs, turkey bacon, turkey sausage, cheddar, hot honey drizzle, served on waffle, maple butter. *No Modifications or Special Requests Allowed*
French Toast Bacon Egg & Cheese
Scrambled eggs, turkey bacon, cheddar, served between french toast, with maple butter. *Only Listed Modifications Allowed*
Brunch Burger
Steakhouse blend burger, fried egg, turkey bacon, cheddar, avocado, sriracha aioli, served on brioche bun. Served with a side of your choice.
Eggs Benny
Poached eggs & hollandaise with your choice of protein on herb bun, served with home fries and dressed greens.
Chimichurri Steak & Eggs
8oz sous vide sirloin, three eggs your way, home fries, toast, and dressed greens
Griddle Brekkie Platter
Two eggs your way, choice of turkey bacon, turkey sausage, or avocado. Served with pancake or waffle.
Huevos Rancheros
Eggs, turkey chorizo, refried beans, avocado, corn, and pico de gallo, served on a crispy tortilla with potatoes, topped with goddess, crema, and sriracha. *Only Listed Modifications Allowed*
Mornin' Vegan
Vegan Brekkie Plate
Vegan JUST egg scramble, vegan impossible sausage, avocado, toast, home fries, dressed greens.
Falafel Brekkie Bowl
Falafel, home fries, beet hummus, avocado, greens, turmeric tahini.
Scrambler Breakfast Burrito
Vegan JUST egg, kale, mushroom, avocado, pesto, home fries, wrapped in flour tortilla.
SoVegan Breakfast Burrito
Vegan JUST egg, IMPOSSIBLE sausage, refried beans, goddess, pico de gallo, fries, wrapped in flour tortilla.
Steel Cut Oatmeal
Topped with granola, cinnamon, and maple syrup.
Avocado Mash
Seasoned & mashed avocado served on thick multigrain, topped with radish, tomato, and pepper flakes.
Chickpea Mash
Beet hummus topped with sliced avocado and smoked paprika, served on thick cut multigrain.
Breakfast Sides & Shares
Home Fries
Our take on classic breakfast potato.
Toast
Multigrain or Sourdough, served buttered
Gluten Free Multigrain
Gluten free multigrain, served buttered
Dressed Greens
House greens, topped with shallot vinaigrette
Turkey Sausage
House made turkey sausage patty, 2 per order.
IMPOSSIBLE Vegan Sausage
IMPOSSIBLE vegan sausage patties, 2 to an order
Turkey Bacon
Thick slice turkey bacon, 4 slices per order.
Half Avocado
Sea salt flaked.
Bagel
Seasonal Fruit Bowl
Yogurt & Granola Bowl
Greek yogurt, granola, berries, pumpkin seeds, honey.
To Start or Share
Mac & Cheese Skillet
Four cheese blend, served as is or topped with crispy buffalo chicken, or BBQ brisket.
La Quesadilla
Loaded with jack cheese, peppers & onions, pico de gallo, guac, goddess sauce, and crema, in a toasted flour tortilla. **Available Vegan and Gluten Free!**
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Pollo Asado Tacos
Lemon herb grilled chicken topped with guac, pico de gallo, goddess sauce, cotija, and radish, served on gluten free corn tortillas. 3 tacos per order.
Carne Asada Tacos
Grilled sirloin topped with guac, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, cotija, and radish, served on gluten free corn tortillas. 3 tacos per order.
Braised Brisket Tacos
Braised brisket topped with avocado, chipotle bbq, pickled onion, cilantro, and cotija, served on gluten free corn tortilla. 3 tacos per order.
Fish Tacos
Battered mahi mahi, guac, slaw, chipotle aioli, and jalapeno, served on gluten free corn tortillas. 3 tacos per order.
Vegan Street Tacos
Spiced IMPOSSIBLE 'meat', guac, corn, pico de gallo, and jalapeno, served of gluten free corn tortillas. 3 tacos per order.
Shrimp Po Boy Tacos
Tortilla crusted shrimp, slaw, pico de gallo, corn, creole aioli, served on gluten free corn tortillas. 3 tacos per order.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Served with tortilla chips.
Mac & Cheese Bites
Fried mac and cheese, served with sriracha aioli.
Crispy Avocado Fries
Sliced and breaded avocado slices, served with sriracha aioli.
Hush Puppies
Fried cornbread batter, served with maple butter and creole aioli.
Vegan Nachos
Spiced IMPOSSIBLE 'meat', vegan mozzarella, guac, pico de gallo, jalapeno, black beans, goddess sauce, sriracha, served on corn tortilla chips.
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Crispy fries tossed in truffle oil and parmesan, served with sriracha aioli and chipotle ketchup.
Salads & Warm Bowls
Kale Caesar
Baby kale & romaine, parmesan, crispy parm, herb croutons, spicy chipotle caesar dressing served on the side.
Goodness Greens
Greens & spinach, avocado, tomato, corn, tortilla strips, onion, black beans, goddess dressing served on the side.
Cobb Salad
Greens & romaine, egg, turkey bacon, onion, tomato, blue cheese, avocado, goddess dressing served on the side.
Greek Salad
Greens & romaine, pickled onion, cucumber, tomato, goat cheese, olives, shallot vinaigrette served on the side.
Chickpea Power Bowl
Kale, warm grains, crispy chickpeas, roasted broccoli, toasted almonds, avocado, turmeric tahini dressing served on the side.
Harvest Bowl
Arugula, warm grains, roasted sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts, candied walnuts, goat cheese, apple cider vinaigrette served on the side.
Burgers
Simply Burger
Steakhouse blend burger, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, caramelized onions, chipotle ketchup, brioche bun. Served with a side of your choice.
Bite Burger
Steakhouse blend burger, gouda, crispy shallots, pickles, caramelized onions, sriracha aioli, brioche bun. Served with your choice of a side.
Burrata Burger
Steakhouse blend burger, burrata, arugula, tomato, herb aioli, brioche bun. Served with a side of your choice.
Mac & Cheese Burger
Steakhouse blend burger, fried mac & cheese bun, cheddar, sriracha aioli. Served with a side of your choice.
Mole Burger
Black bean veggie burger, guac, roasted pepper, jack cheese, tortilla strips, pickled onion, goddess sauce, brioche bun. Served with a side of your choice.
Vegan Burger
IMPOSSIBLE meatless burger, avocado mash, greens, tomato, chipotle ketchup, focaccia. Served with a side of your choice.
Sandwiches
Turkey BALT
Roasted Turkey, turkey bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, dijonaise, multigrain.
Crispy Chick
Spicy fried chicken, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, brioche. {Fried chicken is not gluten free, if GF is desired, please select gluten free bread & sub for grilled chicken.}
The Artisan
Grilled chicken breast, pesto (nut free), avocado, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, on a ciabatta.
The Smokehouse
Braised brisket, mushroom. onions, slaw, jack cheese, chipotle bbq, on a ciabatta.
Chicken Parm
Breaded chicken, marinara, mozzarella, on a ciabatta. {If gluten free desired, sub grilled chicken and gluten free bread}.
Buff Chick Grilled Cheese
Breaded Chicken, buffalo, jack cheese, blue cheese, grilled sourdough. {If gluten free desired, sub grilled chicken and gluten free bread.}.
Classic Grilled Cheese
Cheddar and jack cheese on grilled sourdough.
The Gouds Grilled Cheese
Melted gouda, turkey bacon, caramelized onions, mushrooms, on grilled multigrain.
Caprese Grilled Cheese
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto (nut free), balsamic glaze.
Philly Melt Grilled Cheese
Braised brisket, peppers, onions, jack cheese, and sriracha aioli, on grilled sourdough.
Chicken Torta
Grilled chicken breast, avocado mash, pico de gallo, goddess sauce, jack cheese, pickled jalapeno, on a ciabatta.
Turkey Apple Brie
Roasted turkey, apple slices, brie cheese, arugula, honey mustard, on multigrain.
Pizza
Spinach & Artichoke Pizza
Creamy fontina & gruyere base, spinach, artichoke, mozzarella. *No Modifications or Special Requests Allowed* {Cannot be made Vegan or Gluten Free}.
Shroom Shroom Pizza
Ricotta, mozzarella, mushroom, honey & truffle drizzle.
OG Pizza
Pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese.
Grandma Pizza
Plum tomato basil & garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese.
Drunken Roni Pizza
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, chili honey drizzle.
Pizza For Salad
Roasted garlic & mozzarella, topped with greek salad.
Chicken & Bacon Pizza
Breaded Chicken, turkey bacon, onion, bbq, ranch dip, mozzarella.
Hot Chick Pizza
Buffalo chicken, blue cheese, hot peppers, mozzarella, buffalo base.
The Works Pizza
Meat lover pie! Turkey sausage, turkey bacon, braised brisket, red onion, and mushrooms.
Plates
Fries & Sides
Soup
Coffee & Espresso
Drip Coffee
Boiling water slowly passed through finely ground coffee for a vibrant flavor.
Iced Coffee
Our bold drip coffee.. but iced ;)
Cold Brew
Ground up coffee submerged in water for 12 hrs to create a bold concentrate for our strong coffee lovers.
Americano
2 shots of espresso pulled over water to create a beautifully rich drink with a light layer of crema.
Cappuccino
2 shots of espresso with equal parts milk and microfoam.
Latte
2 shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of microfoam. Higher volume compared to a cappuccino.
Iced Latte
2 shots of espresso poured over a cup of ice and milk of your choice.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
2 shots of espresso pulled over pumpkin spice sauce, mixed, and added to a milk of your choice.
Rose Latte
Lavender Latte
Smores Latte
2 shots of espresso pulled over our house made mocha and added to a milk of your choice. Topped with torched marshmallow, mocha sauce, graham cracker, and a light dusting of cocoa powder. Nostalgia in a cup.
Mocha
Our house made mocha stirred in with 2 shots of espresso and added to a milk of your choice.
White Mocha
2 shots of espresso melted with a white mocha sauce combined with a milk of your choice to create a sweeter alternative to our classic mocha.
Double Espresso
2 shots of espresso with aromatic crema to give this classic a fuller flavor.
Hot Chocolate
Our house made mocha steamed with a milk of your choice and topped with cocoa powder
Toasted Marshmallow Hot Cocoa
Our house made mocha steamed with a milk of your choice and topped with tourched marshmallow, mocha sauce, and light cocoa powder.
Red Eye
Our full-bodied drip coffee with one espresso shot added in for an even stronger taste.
Black Eye
Our full-bodied drip coffee with two espresso shots added in for those caffeine chasers.
Macchiato
2 shots of espresso spotted with microfoam. ~ If you want a "Starbucks style macchiato" ORDER A LATTE PLZZZZ<3~
Cortado
2 oz of espresso + 2 oz of steamed milk | this is like 1/2 a latte for those who want less milk and a stronger body.
Cafe Au Lait
Our full-bodied drip coffee with you choice steamed milk.
Tea
Organic Hot Tea
Organic Iced Tea
Immunity Elixir
Turmeric based hot beverage with lemon, honey, and ginger to strengthen and boot your immune system.
Chai Latte
Chai steamed with a milk of your choice and topped with a strike of cinnamon.
Dirty Chai
Chai dissolved with 2 shots of espresso and combined with a milk of your choice, topped with a strike of cinnamon.
Filthy Chai
Chai and our house made mocha with 2 shots of espresso and combined with a milk of your choice, topped with a strike of cinnamon
Matcha Latte
Certified organic matcha paired with your choice of milk. Tasting Notes: Delicate, Nutty, Grassy
Mocha Matcha
Certified organic matcha, sweetened with white mocha and paired with your choice of milk.
Rose Fog
Rose tea brewed and topped with a layer of steamed milk. Notes of vanilla. We call it 'drinking a hug'. <3
London Fog
Earl Grey tea steeped and topped with a layer of steamed milk.
Pumpkin Spice Chai Fog
Our 'Pumpkin Spice Chai tea' steeped and topped with a layer of steamed milk.
Iced Specialties
Fresh Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade.
Ginger Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade combined with juiced ginger and agave for sweetener.
Strawberry Acai Green Tea Lemonade
Strawberry Acai Refresher with Lemonade & Green Pomegranate Tea.
Wildberry Hibiscus Lemonade
Wildberry Hibiscus Refresher with Lemonade and Hibiscus Tea.
Watermelon Cucumber Mint Lemonade
Watermelon Cucumber Refresher with Lemonade and Mint Tea.
Mint Lemon Sparkler
Fresh juiced lemons paired with a lemon simple syrup and topped with seltzer water.
Golden Orange Spritzer
Blood Orange with hints of Coconut & Ginger Sparkling Drink.
Arnold Palmer
House-made Lemonade and Sweetened Black Tea.
Refreshers
Frappes
Superhero Drinks
Matcha Latte
Golden Latte
Ruby Cocoa
Like a hot coco, but made from beetroot.
Chagaccino
Powered by the Chaga mushroom, the Chagaccino is a latte, but with an elevated twist. Tastes like a mocha, but loaded with antioxidants, immunity boosting, stress relieving, and many other superpowers.
Juice Me
Shake It Up
Green On Green
banana, kale, spinach, mango, almond milk, hemp seeds, honey
Avo Power
avocado, vanilla milk, banana
Colada Any Time
banana, pineapple, lime, coconut milk, vanilla
Ah Ç You
Acai, mango, almond milk, orange juice, banana
Power Thru
banana, almond milk, PB2, plant protein
Skinny Dragon
dragon fruit. mango. banana. ginger. orange. pineapple. almond milk.
Almond Crunch
almond butter. coco. granola. almond milk. banana. plant protein.
Berry Strong
berries. banana. plant protein. almond milk. honey. chia seeds.
Smoothie Bowls
The Trop
pitaya (dragon fruit) base, granola, strawberry, blueberry, toasted coconut, clover honey
Almond Joy
Acai base, granola, banana, almond butter, chopped almonds, coco nibs
Nutella
Acai base, granola, banana, strawberry, toasted coconut, Nutella drizzle
Mermaid
pitaya (dragon fruit) base. granola. pineapple. blueberries. honey. goji berries
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
