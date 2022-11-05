Bite Food & Coffee Co. Hackensack

Bite Food & Coffee Co. imageView gallery
Popular Items

Crispy Chick
The BEC
Nutella

Breakfast

Three Eggs Your Way

$12.00

Served with home fries, dressed greens, and toast.

The BEC

$8.00

Turkey bacon, over medium egg, cheddar, chipotle ketchup, on brioche bun

The Essex

$8.00

Turkey Sausage, over medium egg, cheddar, dijonaise, on brioche bun.

The Angry Essex

$8.00

Turkey chorizo, over medium egg, pepper jack, sriracha aioli, on brioche bun.

The Easy

$7.00

Scrambled eggs, caramelized onions, chives, cheddar, chipotle ketchup, on brioche bun.

SoCal Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Turkey chorizo, eggs, fries, pico de gallo, roasted pepper, goddess sauce, pepper jack cheese, wrapped in flour tortilla.

El Toro Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Brisket, eggs, onion, home fries, chipotle bbq, chimichurri, crispy shallots, wrapped in flour tortilla

The Avo Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Fried avocado, egg, home fries, sriracha aioli, mixed greens.

Big Fish Bagel

$13.00

Smoked salmon, pickled onion, cream cheese, cucumber, capers, on an everything bagel.

Build Your Own Omelette

$15.00

Three fillings of your choice, served with home fries, dressed greens, and toast.

Brunch Specialties

Fried Chicken & Waffle

$16.00

Nashville fried chicken on vanilla buttermilk waffle served with maple butter. *No Modifications Or Special Requests Allowed*

Maple Butter Pancakes

$15.00

Choice of blueberry, chocolate chunk, or plain. *No Modifications or Special Requests Allowed*.

Vanilla Buttermilk Waffle

$15.00

Topped with fresh berries, bananas, and cream. Served with maple butter. *No Modifications or Special Requests Allowed*

Churro French Toast

$16.00

Brioche dipped in house custard, seared cinnamon sugar, topped with fresh berries, banana, and cream. *No Modifications Or Special Requests Allowed*.

Brekkie Waffle Sliders

$16.00

Fried eggs, turkey bacon, turkey sausage, cheddar, hot honey drizzle, served on waffle, maple butter. *No Modifications or Special Requests Allowed*

French Toast Bacon Egg & Cheese

$16.00

Scrambled eggs, turkey bacon, cheddar, served between french toast, with maple butter. *Only Listed Modifications Allowed*

Brunch Burger

$18.00

Steakhouse blend burger, fried egg, turkey bacon, cheddar, avocado, sriracha aioli, served on brioche bun. Served with a side of your choice.

Eggs Benny

$14.00+

Poached eggs & hollandaise with your choice of protein on herb bun, served with home fries and dressed greens.

Chimichurri Steak & Eggs

$19.00

8oz sous vide sirloin, three eggs your way, home fries, toast, and dressed greens

Griddle Brekkie Platter

$16.00

Two eggs your way, choice of turkey bacon, turkey sausage, or avocado. Served with pancake or waffle.

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

Eggs, turkey chorizo, refried beans, avocado, corn, and pico de gallo, served on a crispy tortilla with potatoes, topped with goddess, crema, and sriracha. *Only Listed Modifications Allowed*

Mornin' Vegan

Vegan Brekkie Plate

$16.00

Vegan JUST egg scramble, vegan impossible sausage, avocado, toast, home fries, dressed greens.

Falafel Brekkie Bowl

$13.00

Falafel, home fries, beet hummus, avocado, greens, turmeric tahini.

Scrambler Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Vegan JUST egg, kale, mushroom, avocado, pesto, home fries, wrapped in flour tortilla.

SoVegan Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Vegan JUST egg, IMPOSSIBLE sausage, refried beans, goddess, pico de gallo, fries, wrapped in flour tortilla.

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$7.00Out of stock

Topped with granola, cinnamon, and maple syrup.

Avocado Mash

$8.00

Seasoned & mashed avocado served on thick multigrain, topped with radish, tomato, and pepper flakes.

Chickpea Mash

$8.00

Beet hummus topped with sliced avocado and smoked paprika, served on thick cut multigrain.

Breakfast Sides & Shares

Home Fries

$5.00

Our take on classic breakfast potato.

Toast

$2.00

Multigrain or Sourdough, served buttered

Gluten Free Multigrain

$3.00

Gluten free multigrain, served buttered

Dressed Greens

$3.00

House greens, topped with shallot vinaigrette

Turkey Sausage

$6.00

House made turkey sausage patty, 2 per order.

IMPOSSIBLE Vegan Sausage

$7.00

IMPOSSIBLE vegan sausage patties, 2 to an order

Turkey Bacon

$6.00

Thick slice turkey bacon, 4 slices per order.

Half Avocado

$2.00

Sea salt flaked.

Bagel

$3.00

Seasonal Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Yogurt & Granola Bowl

$7.00

Greek yogurt, granola, berries, pumpkin seeds, honey.

To Start or Share

Mac & Cheese Skillet

$12.00+

Four cheese blend, served as is or topped with crispy buffalo chicken, or BBQ brisket.

La Quesadilla

$11.00

Loaded with jack cheese, peppers & onions, pico de gallo, guac, goddess sauce, and crema, in a toasted flour tortilla. **Available Vegan and Gluten Free!**

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$14.00

Pollo Asado Tacos

$13.00

Lemon herb grilled chicken topped with guac, pico de gallo, goddess sauce, cotija, and radish, served on gluten free corn tortillas. 3 tacos per order.

Carne Asada Tacos

$16.00

Grilled sirloin topped with guac, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, cotija, and radish, served on gluten free corn tortillas. 3 tacos per order.

Braised Brisket Tacos

$15.00

Braised brisket topped with avocado, chipotle bbq, pickled onion, cilantro, and cotija, served on gluten free corn tortilla. 3 tacos per order.

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Battered mahi mahi, guac, slaw, chipotle aioli, and jalapeno, served on gluten free corn tortillas. 3 tacos per order.

Vegan Street Tacos

$15.00

Spiced IMPOSSIBLE 'meat', guac, corn, pico de gallo, and jalapeno, served of gluten free corn tortillas. 3 tacos per order.

Shrimp Po Boy Tacos

$15.00

Tortilla crusted shrimp, slaw, pico de gallo, corn, creole aioli, served on gluten free corn tortillas. 3 tacos per order.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Served with tortilla chips.

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

Fried mac and cheese, served with sriracha aioli.

Crispy Avocado Fries

$8.00

Sliced and breaded avocado slices, served with sriracha aioli.

Hush Puppies

$8.00

Fried cornbread batter, served with maple butter and creole aioli.

Vegan Nachos

$15.00

Spiced IMPOSSIBLE 'meat', vegan mozzarella, guac, pico de gallo, jalapeno, black beans, goddess sauce, sriracha, served on corn tortilla chips.

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$10.00

Crispy fries tossed in truffle oil and parmesan, served with sriracha aioli and chipotle ketchup.

Salads & Warm Bowls

Kale Caesar

$10.00

Baby kale & romaine, parmesan, crispy parm, herb croutons, spicy chipotle caesar dressing served on the side.

Goodness Greens

$11.00

Greens & spinach, avocado, tomato, corn, tortilla strips, onion, black beans, goddess dressing served on the side.

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Greens & romaine, egg, turkey bacon, onion, tomato, blue cheese, avocado, goddess dressing served on the side.

Greek Salad

$11.00

Greens & romaine, pickled onion, cucumber, tomato, goat cheese, olives, shallot vinaigrette served on the side.

Chickpea Power Bowl

$12.00

Kale, warm grains, crispy chickpeas, roasted broccoli, toasted almonds, avocado, turmeric tahini dressing served on the side.

Harvest Bowl

$12.00

Arugula, warm grains, roasted sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts, candied walnuts, goat cheese, apple cider vinaigrette served on the side.

Burgers

Simply Burger

$15.00

Steakhouse blend burger, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, caramelized onions, chipotle ketchup, brioche bun. Served with a side of your choice.

Bite Burger

$16.00

Steakhouse blend burger, gouda, crispy shallots, pickles, caramelized onions, sriracha aioli, brioche bun. Served with your choice of a side.

Burrata Burger

$17.00

Steakhouse blend burger, burrata, arugula, tomato, herb aioli, brioche bun. Served with a side of your choice.

Mac & Cheese Burger

$17.00Out of stock

Steakhouse blend burger, fried mac & cheese bun, cheddar, sriracha aioli. Served with a side of your choice.

Mole Burger

$17.00

Black bean veggie burger, guac, roasted pepper, jack cheese, tortilla strips, pickled onion, goddess sauce, brioche bun. Served with a side of your choice.

Vegan Burger

$17.00

IMPOSSIBLE meatless burger, avocado mash, greens, tomato, chipotle ketchup, focaccia. Served with a side of your choice.

Sandwiches

Turkey BALT

$11.00

Roasted Turkey, turkey bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, dijonaise, multigrain.

Crispy Chick

$11.00

Spicy fried chicken, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, brioche. {Fried chicken is not gluten free, if GF is desired, please select gluten free bread & sub for grilled chicken.}

The Artisan

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, pesto (nut free), avocado, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, on a ciabatta.

The Smokehouse

$14.00

Braised brisket, mushroom. onions, slaw, jack cheese, chipotle bbq, on a ciabatta.

Chicken Parm

$12.00

Breaded chicken, marinara, mozzarella, on a ciabatta. {If gluten free desired, sub grilled chicken and gluten free bread}.

Buff Chick Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Breaded Chicken, buffalo, jack cheese, blue cheese, grilled sourdough. {If gluten free desired, sub grilled chicken and gluten free bread.}.

Classic Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cheddar and jack cheese on grilled sourdough.

The Gouds Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Melted gouda, turkey bacon, caramelized onions, mushrooms, on grilled multigrain.

Caprese Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto (nut free), balsamic glaze.

Philly Melt Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Braised brisket, peppers, onions, jack cheese, and sriracha aioli, on grilled sourdough.

Chicken Torta

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, avocado mash, pico de gallo, goddess sauce, jack cheese, pickled jalapeno, on a ciabatta.

Turkey Apple Brie

$11.00

Roasted turkey, apple slices, brie cheese, arugula, honey mustard, on multigrain.

Pizza

Great for one or to share! Many are available gluten free & vegan.

Spinach & Artichoke Pizza

$14.00

Creamy fontina & gruyere base, spinach, artichoke, mozzarella. *No Modifications or Special Requests Allowed* {Cannot be made Vegan or Gluten Free}.

Shroom Shroom Pizza

$14.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, mushroom, honey & truffle drizzle.

OG Pizza

$10.00

Pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese.

Grandma Pizza

$13.00

Plum tomato basil & garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese.

Drunken Roni Pizza

$13.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, chili honey drizzle.

Pizza For Salad

$13.00

Roasted garlic & mozzarella, topped with greek salad.

Chicken & Bacon Pizza

$14.00

Breaded Chicken, turkey bacon, onion, bbq, ranch dip, mozzarella.

Hot Chick Pizza

$14.00

Buffalo chicken, blue cheese, hot peppers, mozzarella, buffalo base.

The Works Pizza

$15.00

Meat lover pie! Turkey sausage, turkey bacon, braised brisket, red onion, and mushrooms.

Plates

Build your own plate! Choose one main and three veggie sides.

Grilled Chicken Breast Plate

$16.00

Herb Breaded Chicken Plate

$16.00

Pan Seared Salmon Plate

$18.00

BBQ Braised Brisket Plate

$18.00

Chimichurri Steak Plate

$18.00

Falafel Plate

$14.00

Tortilla Crusted Shrimp Plate

$18.00

Seasons Bowl

$12.00

Fries & Sides

Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

House Chips

$3.00

Battered Onion Rings

$7.00

Single Veggie Side

$6.00

Soup

Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Roasted Tomato Soup with a touch of Cream (vegetarian, contains dairy)

Chicken Noodle

$6.00Out of stock

Spicy Chicken Tortilla

$6.00Out of stock

Vegan Lentil

$6.00

Spiced & Curried Lentil Soup with Kale (Vegan, GF) *contains some spice

Coffee & Espresso

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Boiling water slowly passed through finely ground coffee for a vibrant flavor.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Our bold drip coffee.. but iced ;)

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Ground up coffee submerged in water for 12 hrs to create a bold concentrate for our strong coffee lovers.

Americano

$3.50+

2 shots of espresso pulled over water to create a beautifully rich drink with a light layer of crema.

Cappuccino

$4.50

2 shots of espresso with equal parts milk and microfoam.

Latte

Latte

$4.50

2 shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of microfoam. Higher volume compared to a cappuccino.

Iced Latte

$4.50

2 shots of espresso poured over a cup of ice and milk of your choice.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00

2 shots of espresso pulled over pumpkin spice sauce, mixed, and added to a milk of your choice.

Rose Latte

$5.00

Lavender Latte

$5.00

Smores Latte

$5.50

2 shots of espresso pulled over our house made mocha and added to a milk of your choice. Topped with torched marshmallow, mocha sauce, graham cracker, and a light dusting of cocoa powder. Nostalgia in a cup.

Mocha

Mocha

$5.00

Our house made mocha stirred in with 2 shots of espresso and added to a milk of your choice.

White Mocha

$5.00

2 shots of espresso melted with a white mocha sauce combined with a milk of your choice to create a sweeter alternative to our classic mocha.

Double Espresso

$3.50

2 shots of espresso with aromatic crema to give this classic a fuller flavor.

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Our house made mocha steamed with a milk of your choice and topped with cocoa powder

Toasted Marshmallow Hot Cocoa

$5.00

Our house made mocha steamed with a milk of your choice and topped with tourched marshmallow, mocha sauce, and light cocoa powder.

Red Eye

$3.50

Our full-bodied drip coffee with one espresso shot added in for an even stronger taste.

Black Eye

$4.50

Our full-bodied drip coffee with two espresso shots added in for those caffeine chasers.

Macchiato

$4.50

2 shots of espresso spotted with microfoam. ~ If you want a "Starbucks style macchiato" ORDER A LATTE PLZZZZ<3~

Cortado

$4.50

2 oz of espresso + 2 oz of steamed milk | this is like 1/2 a latte for those who want less milk and a stronger body.

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00+

Our full-bodied drip coffee with you choice steamed milk.

Tea

Organic Hot Tea

$3.00+
Organic Iced Tea

Organic Iced Tea

$3.50+

Immunity Elixir

$5.00

Turmeric based hot beverage with lemon, honey, and ginger to strengthen and boot your immune system.

Chai Latte

$5.00

Chai steamed with a milk of your choice and topped with a strike of cinnamon.

Dirty Chai

$6.00

Chai dissolved with 2 shots of espresso and combined with a milk of your choice, topped with a strike of cinnamon.

Filthy Chai

$6.50

Chai and our house made mocha with 2 shots of espresso and combined with a milk of your choice, topped with a strike of cinnamon

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Certified organic matcha paired with your choice of milk. Tasting Notes: Delicate, Nutty, Grassy

Mocha Matcha

$5.50

Certified organic matcha, sweetened with white mocha and paired with your choice of milk.

Rose Fog

$4.00

Rose tea brewed and topped with a layer of steamed milk. Notes of vanilla. We call it 'drinking a hug'. <3

London Fog

$4.00

Earl Grey tea steeped and topped with a layer of steamed milk.

Pumpkin Spice Chai Fog

$4.00

Our 'Pumpkin Spice Chai tea' steeped and topped with a layer of steamed milk.

Iced Specialties

Fresh Lemonade

$3.50

Fresh squeezed lemonade.

Ginger Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh squeezed lemonade combined with juiced ginger and agave for sweetener.

Strawberry Acai Green Tea Lemonade

$4.75

Strawberry Acai Refresher with Lemonade & Green Pomegranate Tea.

Wildberry Hibiscus Lemonade

$4.75Out of stock

Wildberry Hibiscus Refresher with Lemonade and Hibiscus Tea.

Watermelon Cucumber Mint Lemonade

$4.75

Watermelon Cucumber Refresher with Lemonade and Mint Tea.

Mint Lemon Sparkler

Mint Lemon Sparkler

$4.75

Fresh juiced lemons paired with a lemon simple syrup and topped with seltzer water.

Golden Orange Spritzer

$4.75

Blood Orange with hints of Coconut & Ginger Sparkling Drink.

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

House-made Lemonade and Sweetened Black Tea.

Refreshers

Strawberry Acai Refresher

$4.50

Wildberry Hibiscus Refresher

$4.50Out of stock

Watermelon Cucumber Mint Refresher

$4.50

Frappes

French Vanilla Frappe

$5.00

Caramel Latte Frappe

$5.00

Vanilla Latte Frappe

$5.00

Cookies & Cream Frappe

$5.00

Strawberries & Cream Frappe

$5.00

Salted Caramel Turtle Frappe

$5.00

Smores Frappe

$5.00

Chai Frappe

$5.00

Mocha Chip Frappe

$5.00

Matcha Frappe

$5.00

Superhero Drinks

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00
Golden Latte

Golden Latte

$5.00

Ruby Cocoa

$5.00

Like a hot coco, but made from beetroot.

Chagaccino

$7.00

Powered by the Chaga mushroom, the Chagaccino is a latte, but with an elevated twist. Tastes like a mocha, but loaded with antioxidants, immunity boosting, stress relieving, and many other superpowers.

Juice Me

Just Beet It

Just Beet It

$8.00

beet, pear, carrot, apple, lemon, ginger

Show Me The Green

$8.00

kale, spinach, cucumber, apple, lemon, ginger

About To Glow

$8.00

grapefruit, orange, pineapple, mint

The Refresh

The Refresh

$8.00

apple, pineapple, lime, ginger

Small Pharma

$8.00

cucumber, ginger, lemon, apple, cayenne, agave

Shake It Up

Green On Green

$9.00

banana, kale, spinach, mango, almond milk, hemp seeds, honey

Avo Power

$9.00

avocado, vanilla milk, banana

Colada Any Time

$9.00

banana, pineapple, lime, coconut milk, vanilla

Ah Ç You

$9.00

Acai, mango, almond milk, orange juice, banana

Power Thru

$9.00

banana, almond milk, PB2, plant protein

Skinny Dragon

Skinny Dragon

$9.00

dragon fruit. mango. banana. ginger. orange. pineapple. almond milk.

Almond Crunch

$9.00

almond butter. coco. granola. almond milk. banana. plant protein.

Berry Strong

$9.00

berries. banana. plant protein. almond milk. honey. chia seeds.

Smoothie Bowls

The Trop

$11.00

pitaya (dragon fruit) base, granola, strawberry, blueberry, toasted coconut, clover honey

Almond Joy

$11.00

Acai base, granola, banana, almond butter, chopped almonds, coco nibs

Nutella

$11.00

Acai base, granola, banana, strawberry, toasted coconut, Nutella drizzle

Mermaid

$11.00

pitaya (dragon fruit) base. granola. pineapple. blueberries. honey. goji berries

Canned Drinks

Spindrift

$3.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

Smart Water

$2.50

Cookies & Brownies

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50
Salted Caramel Cookie

Salted Caramel Cookie

$3.50
Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Brownie

Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Brownie

$3.50

Pastries

Almond Croissant

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

Pecan Sticky Bun

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Bite Food & Coffee Co. image

Map
