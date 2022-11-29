Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bites West Hollywood
9255 Sunset Blvd, Suite 108

9255 Sunset Blvd, Suite 108

West Hollywood, CA 90069

Popular Items

Popular Items

Chicken Salad Sandwich
Cobb Salad
California Scrambler

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Eggs, Seasoned Breakfast Potatoes & Pico De Gallo Choice of: Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Turkey Sausage, or Avocado Choice of: Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Provolone

Chorizo Burrito

Chorizo Burrito

$7.99

Eggs, Chorizo, seasoned breakfast potatoes, Queso Fresco & Pico de Gallo

Croissant Sandwich

Croissant Sandwich

$6.99

Croissant, Eggs & Cheddar Cheese

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

Brioche, Egg & Cheddar Cheese

Two Egg Breakfast

$7.99

Two Scrambled Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Toast & choice of meat

California Scrambler

California Scrambler

$8.99

Eggs, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Breakfast Potatoes, Toast & Avocado

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$8.99

Eggs, Sausage or Bacon, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheese, Breakfast Potatoes ,Toast & Avocado

Westwood Panini

Westwood Panini

$8.99

Egg Whites, Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese on Grilled Sourdough

Denver Omelet

Denver Omelet

$9.99

Eggs , Diced Ham, Bell Peppers, Onions, Cheese, Toast , Seasoned Breakfast Potatoes & Avocado

Avocado Toast

$7.99

Toasted Sourdough, Tomatoes, Avocado, Salt & Pepper Add Eggs For $2

Breakfast Bagel

$6.49

Choice of Bagel with Eggs and Cheese.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$4.99+

12 oz or 16 oz - Served with Brown Sugar, Granola & Raisins

Lox Bagel

$7.99

Breads & Spreads

Bagels with Cream Cheese or Bread with Butter

Bites Scrambler

Bites Scrambler

$8.99

Eggs, Sausage or Bacon, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheese, Breakfast Potatoes ,Toast & Avocado

French Toast

$8.99

Omlette

$7.99

Cold Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

Thinly Sliced Turkey Breast with Swiss Cheese, Mayonnaise Mustard, Lettuce, Tomatoes on a Baguette

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Black Forest Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mustard on a Baguette

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$9.99

Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce & Tomatoes on a Baguette

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Salad, Lettuce, tomatoes, on a croissant

Italian Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$9.99

Salami, Ham, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Roasted red peppers, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Shredded lettuce, Italian Dressing served on a baguette

BLTA

BLTA

$9.99

Bacon, Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mustard on a Baguette

Turkey Bacon Avocado Sandwich

Turkey Bacon Avocado Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, swiss cheese, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomatoes, on a baguette

Triple Decker

Triple Decker

$10.49

Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mustard on Sourdough

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$9.49

Avocado, Mustard, Artichoke Hearts, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomatoes, on a Baguette

Turkey Ham and Swiss Sandwich

Turkey Ham and Swiss Sandwich

$9.99

Black Forest Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mustard on a Baguette

Hot Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$8.99

Seasoned Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Provolone Cheese, on a Toasted French Baguette

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Marinated with Pesto Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pesto Mayo on a Baguette

Chicken Club Sandwich

Chicken Club Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomatoes on Ciabatta

Ranch Turkey Club Sandwich

$9.49

Turkey, Bacon, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Ranch Dressing on a Toasted Ciabatta

Pastrami Avocado Sandwich

Pastrami Avocado Sandwich

$10.49

Hot Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Deli Mustard, Avocado on a Baguette

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$9.99

Albacore Tuna Salad, Cheddar Cheese on Grilled Sourdough

Patty Melt

$8.99

Angus Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Onions on Grilled Sourdough

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Sourdough bread with melted cheddar cheese

Chicken Philly

$9.99

Steak Philly

$9.99

Paninis

Garlic Chicken Panini

Garlic Chicken Panini

$10.49

Grilled Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Garlic Mayonnaise, Sautéed Onions, Artichoke Hearts & Roasted Red Peppers

Turkey Pesto Panini

$10.49

Thinly Sliced Turkey Breast, Pesto Mayo, Swiss Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions on Grilled Ciabatta

Hot Pastrami Panini

Hot Pastrami Panini

$10.99

Hot Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomatoes, On a Grilled Sourdough

Turkey Cranberry Panini

Turkey Cranberry Panini

$10.49

Turkey Breast, Cranberries, swiss cheese, spinach and mayonaisse, served on sourdough

Mozzarella Panini

Mozzarella Panini

$9.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Spinach & Roasted Bell Pepper on Grilled Ciabatta

Burgers

Cheese Burger

$8.99

Cheddar Cheese, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Pickles

Avocado & Swiss Burger

Avocado & Swiss Burger

$9.99

Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Onion& Tomatoes

Bowls

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$9.49

Grilled Chicken Served with Rice, Steamed Carrots, Broccoli, Green Onions, Drizzled with Teriyaki Sauce & Sesame Seeds Sub Quina $1

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, White Rice, Black Beans, Corn, Avocado & Pico de Gallo Sub Quina $1

Korean BBQ Bowl

$10.99

Chocice of Beef or Chicken, served with rice, Steamed Carrots, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Onions, Sesame seeds Sub Quina $1

Wraps

Chicken Club Wrap

Chicken Club Wrap

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Avocado, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Side of Ranch Dressing

Turkey Avocado Wrap

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$9.99

Sliced Turkey, Avocado, Mayonnaise, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato & Mustard

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Spring Mix, Corn, Black Beans, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cheese, Dried Noodles, BBQ Sauce and Rach Dressing

Tuna Wrap

Tuna Wrap

$9.99

Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomatoes Cucumber, and Green Bell Pepper

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Artichoke Hearts, Avocado, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato & Mustard

Salads

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$9.99

Quinoa, Chopped Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Peppers, Cashews, Feta Cheese & Avocado Served with Lime Cilantro Dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.49

Spring Mix, Diced Chicken Breast, Diced Tomatoes, Avocado, Bacon, Eggs, Cheese, Served with Ranch Dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.49

Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons Served with Caesar Dressing

Barbecue Chicken Salad

Barbecue Chicken Salad

$10.49

Spring Mix, Grilled Chicken Breast, Corn, Black Beans, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cheese, Dry Noodles, and Barbecue Sauce Served with Ranch Dressing

Asian Chicken Salad

Asian Chicken Salad

$10.49

Chopped Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Chicken Breast, Mandarin Oranges, Topped with Green Onions, Almonds and Wontons Served with Sesame Ginger Dressing

Greek Salad

$10.49

Spring Mix, Turkey, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Feta Cheese, Olives, Onions, Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Italian Chopped Salad

$10.49
Spicy Ranch Chicken Salad

Spicy Ranch Chicken Salad

$10.49

Romaine lettuce, Diced Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Black Beans, Tortilla Strips, Cheese, Red Onions, With Ranch Dressing

Strawberry Fields Salad

Strawberry Fields Salad

$9.49

Fresh Strawberries, Spring Mix, Cashews, Goat Cheese, Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Caprese Salad

$9.49

Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Seasoned with Salt and Pepper, Olive Oil, Red Onions

Bites House Salad

$7.99

Lunch Combos

Half Sandwich of Your Choice

Half Sandwich of Your Choice

$10.99

With a Cup Of Soup

Half Salad of Your Choice

Half Salad of Your Choice

$10.99

With a Cup Of Soup

Sandwich and Salad Combo

Sandwich and Salad Combo

$11.99

Half Salad of Your Choice With any Half of a Sandwich

Grilled Cheese with Soup

$9.99

A grilled cheese sandwich with your choice of soup.

Soup

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$5.95+
Tomato Basil

Tomato Basil

$5.95+

Coffee, Espresso & Drinks

Coffee

$2.00+

Café Latte

$3.25+

Vanilla Latte

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Dark Chocolate Mocha

$3.95+

Caramel Macchiato

$3.95+

White Chocolate Mocha

$3.95+

Dulce De Leche Latte

$3.95+

Caramel Royal

$3.95+

Bites Iced Sweet Coffee

$3.95+

Café Americano

$2.45+

Café au Lait

$2.25+

Espresso Shots

$2.00+

Box of Coffee

$21.50

Orange Juice

$3.75

Tea & Cocoa

Hot Tea by the cup

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Chai Tea Latte

$3.75+

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

Matcha Tea Latte

$3.95+

Other Beverage

Fountain Beverage

$2.00+

Orange Juice

$3.75

Iced Tea

$2.00+

Milk

$1.50+

Sides

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

Fries

$4.00

Meats

Potato Salad

$3.00

Maccaroni Salad

$3.00

Side of Eggs

$2.50

Side of Egg Whites

$2.50

Breakfast Potato Side

$3.00

BITES BREAKFAST

Regular Pastry Basket

$39.99+

Assorted Pastries: Croissants, Chocolate Croissants, Scones, Danishes, Cinnamon Rolls & Apple Turnovers

Mini Breakfast Pastry Basket

$39.99+

An Assortment of Pastries in a smaller size: Danishes, Croissants, Chocolate Croissants, Cinnamon Rolls,Muffins & Scones

Muffin Basket

$39.99+

Bagel Basket

$32.50+

Served with Cream Cheese, Butter & Jelly

Seasonal Fruit Bowl

$34.99

Melon, Pineapple, Grapes & Seasonal Berries. (Serves 8-10)

Vanilla Yogurt Parfait

$42.50

Served With Strawberries, Blueberries & Granola. (Serves 8-10)

Organic Oatmeal

$39.99

Served With Brown Sugar, Granola & Raisins (Serves 8-10)

Continental Breakfast

$89.99

Small Pastry Basket – Fruit Bowl – Coffee or Orange Juice (Serves 8-10)

Hot Bites Breakfast

$59.99

4 Breakfast Burritos (2 with Sausage, 2 With Bacon), 3 Bagels Eggs & Cheese, 3 Croissants Eggs & Cheese (Serves 8-10)

Complete Hot Bites Breakfast

$109.99

4 Breakfast Burritos (2 with Sausage, 2 With Bacon), 3 Bagels with Eggs & Cheese, 3 Croissants with Eggs & Cheese, 1 Fruit Bowl & Coffee or Orange Juice (Serves 8-10)

MORNING BEVERAGE

Coffee (Serves 8-10)

$21.50

Cups, Lids, Stirrers, Creamer & Sugar Included. (Serves 8-10)

Fresh Orange Juice (Serves 8-10)

$22.50

DESSERTS

Cookie Basket

$24.99+

Assorted Cookies: Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin,Peanut Butter and White Chocolate Macadamia

SANDWICHES

Bites Sandwich Basket

$8.49

Per Person

Bites Mini Sandwiches

$69.99+

Turkey, Ham, Tuna, Roast Beef and Mozzarella

Bites Lunch Box

$11.99

Any Sandwich, with a Cookie and choice of a Bites House Salad, Fruit Salad, or Chips. Add a Beverage for $1

SALADS

Quinoa Salad

$49.99

Asian Chicken Salad

$54.99

BBQ Chicken Salad

$54.99

Caesar Salad

$45.95

Cobb Salad

$54.99

Italian Chopped Salad

$54.99

Strawberry Fields Salad

$45.95

Bites House Salad

$39.99

Complete Lunch

$179.99

10 Assorted Sandwiches, any Bites Salad, Small Cookie Basket, with your choice of Iced Tea or 10 mixed Beverages

Add Chicken

$15.00

PLATTERS

Cheese Platter

$59.99

Assorted Cheeses, including Swiss, Pepper Jack,Cheddar & Goat Cheese, served with sliced Baguette

Fruit Tray

$34.99

Sliced Seasonal Fruits & Berries

BEVERAGE

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9255 Sunset Blvd, Suite 108, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Directions

