Bites at The Vineyard

6301 Holiday Hill Road Building 3

Midland, TX 79707

Popular Items

Side Salad
The Ashley
Build Your Own Salad

Breakfast

Sausage, Egg & Pepper Jack Biscuit

$5.50

Sausage, scrambled eggs & pepper jack cheese toasted on a buttered buscuit.

Bacon, Egg & White Cheddar Panini

$7.50

Breakfast sandwich with bacon, white cheddar and scrambled egg on an egg dipped asiago bread.

Avocado Toast

$5.00

Bacon, Cheese, Jalapeno Cream Cheese Bagel

$5.50

Bacon, jalapeno-cream-cheese & cheddar on a bagel (or croissant).

Bacon, Egg, American Cheese Croissant

$7.50

Biscuits, Gravy, Bacon

$8.00

Biscuits & white sausage & gravy served with two pieces of bacon.

Protein Breakfast

$8.00

Eggs your way, two pieces of sausage OR bacon & half an avocado seasoned with everything bagel seasoning.

Build Your Own Omlette

$7.50

Choice of one Protien & veggies to be made into a three egg omlette.

Coffee

$2.00

Delivery

$4.00

Salad

House Salad

$12.00

Local lettuce topped with chicken (grilled or fried) tomato wedges, cucumber, olives, red onion, shredded quesadilla cheese and bacon bits. Served with ranch & crutons.

Strawberry Poppyseed Salad

$11.00

Local lettuce topped with strawberries, candied pecans, bacon, avocado and goat cheese. Served with poppyseed dressing.

Ribeye Salad

$15.00

Grilled ribeye on a bed of local lettuce with tomato, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, crutons & ranch.

Chipotle Salad

$12.00

Chipotle style rotisserie chicken on a bed of lettuce with red onion, cilantro, tomato, fresh corn, quesadilla cheese & crutons. Served with cilantro ranch and fresh salsa.

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Local lettuce topped with grilled chicken & shaved parmesean. Served with crutons and caesar dressing.

Build Your Own Salad

$10.00

Your choice of two deli meats, grilled or fried chicken, veggies, cheese & dressing.

Cold Deli

The Trevor

$9.00

Bacon, tomato, avocado, shredded lettucee with basil aioli on toasted asiago bread.

The Chad

$9.00

Turkey, ham, roast beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, sprouts, onion, tomato, mayo and honey mustard on a garlic butter toasted hoagie.

The Ashley

$9.00

Sliced turkey, sprouts, avocado, cream cheese and honey mustard on a croissant.

The Dom

$10.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, mortadella, proolone, banana peppers, olives, red onion, tomato, & pickles seasoned with organo. Dressed with vin/oil and mayo on a garlic butter toasted hoagie.

The BB

$9.00

Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, avocado, ranch with lettuce, onion & tomato. Served on a garlic butter toasted hoagie.

The Mal

$9.00

Chicken breast, pecans & red grapes in a mayo based dressing with field greens on a croissant.

The JT

$9.00

Your choice of two meats, veggies, dressing and bread.

Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Local lettuce, grilled chicken, shaved parmesean & caesar dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Chipotle Wrap

$9.00

Local lettuce, rotisserie chicken, corn, quessadilla cheese, cilantro and onion wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Served with cilantro ranch dressing.

Warm Sandwiches

The Peter

$9.00

Cheddar, provolone, cream cheese, olives, ell peppers, diced tomatoes, red onion, avocado, sprouts and mayo on asiago bread.

The Buzz

$9.00

Sliced roast beef, bell peppers, onion, provolone cheese, chipotle aioli and a side of au jus. Served on a toasted baguette.

The Toddfather

$10.00

Corned beef, kraut, swiss cheese & thousand island dressing served on toasted marble rye bread.

The Rondelle

$9.00

Blackenend chicken, roasted red pepper, provolone & a spinach artichoke spread on a toasted ciabatta.

The Jack

$9.00

Pepper jack cheese, turkey, ham, sprouts, tomato, onion & chipotle aiolli on a toasted marble rye bread.

Ribeye Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled ribeye, mushroom, onion, provolone & aioli. Served on a garlic butter toasted ciabatta bread.

Made To Order Hot Meals

Steak Finger Basket

$12.00

Order of steak fingers served wtih french fries and a side of gravy and ketchup.

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

Order of fried chicken tenders served with french fries, side of ranch, honey mustard and ketchup.

Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Grilled Chicken breast served with mixed sauteed vegetables.

Special of the Week

Bacon ranch burger

$13.00

Sides / Add-Ons

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Chips

$1.00

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.00

Bottled Tea

$2.00

Red Bull

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Flavored Tea (Htea0)

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$3.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

6301 Holiday Hill Road Building 3, Midland, TX 79707

Directions

