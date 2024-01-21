bites cafe 1050 E 9th Street
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
bites cafe, located downtown cleveland. serving coffee, bagels, bagel sandwiches and more
Location
1050 e 9th street, cleveland, OH 44114
