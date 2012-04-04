- Home
Bites In The Boro
1302 Statesboro Place Circle
Statesboro, GA 30458
Appetizers
Fries
Our signature freshly cut potatoes, seasoned to perfection
Chips
Bacon Cheese Fries
Our seasoned fries topped with crispy bacon and 3 melted cheeses
Southern Comfort Fries
Our signature fries, topped with 3 melted cheeses, crispy bacon, your choice of grilled chicken, steak or pulled pork and drizzled with our BBQ sauce
Fried Pickles
Lightly battered kosher dill with our beer batter, fried till golden brown. Served with our house ranch
Onion Rings
Thick slices of onions dipped in our beer batter and fried to a golden crisp. Served with our house ranch
Cheese Dip
Freshly made queso. Served with tortilla chips
Spinach Artichoke Dip
House made from scratch with 3 different cheeses with a light kick! Served with tortilla chips or warm pita points
Hummus Platter
Our homemade creamy hummus drizzled with olive oil and served with warm pita points, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives and pepperoncini peppers
Sweet Potato Fries
Small Side Queso
Mozzarella Sticks
Bites Ole!
Mushroom Swiss Quesadilla
Sautéed mushrooms with herbs, caramelized onions, tomatoes and Swiss cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, grilled or fried chicken, 3 cheese blend, caramelized onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and salsa
Steak Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, grilled seasoned tender steak, 3 cheese blend, caramelized onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and salsa
Macho Loaded Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, grilled or fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, crispy bacon, 3 cheese blend, caramelized onions, tomatoes, jalapenos and fries. Served with sour cream and salsa
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, cooked to perfection pork, covered in 3 melted cheese and our BBQ sauce
Greek Quesadilla
Flour tortilla or Pita bread, grilled or fried chicken, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with our house Tzatziki sauce
Boro Nachos
Lightly fried corn tortilla chips topped with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, bacon and covered with our cheese dip. Served with salsa and sour cream. Add grilled chicken, Steak or pulled pork +2.00
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Three soft flour tortillas filled with crispy Mahi, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and drizzled with our lemon fish sauce. Served with Tartar sauce
Chicken Tacos
Three soft flour tortillas filled with grilled or fried chicken, shredded lettuce, 3 cheese blend and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream and salsa
Steak Tacos
Three soft flour tortillas filled with grilled steak, shredded lettuce, 3 cheese blend and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream and salsa
Pulled Pork Tacos
Three soft flour tortillas filled with cooked to perfection pork, shredded lettuce, 3 cheese blend and pico de gallo
Greek Tacos
Three soft flour tortillas filled with perfectly seasoned grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and drizzled with our Greek dressing. Served with our Tzatziki sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Tacos
Three soft flour tortillas filled with fried chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, 3 cheese blend and drizzled with Ranch. Served with sour cream and salsa
Fish and Chips
Tender, wild caught lightly seasoned island style Mahi strips, fried to a delicious golden brown. Served with Tartar sauce.
Burgers
Classic Burger
Handmade patty, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, pickles, your choice of condiment and cheese
Bites Deluxe
Handmade patty, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, pickles, our famous Bites Sauce and your choice of cheese
Jalapeno Popper
Handmade patty, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and our house blend of jalapenos cream cheese spread
Atomic Burger
Handmade patty topped with crispy bacon, siracha ketchup, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos and your choice of cheese
Bacon and Blue Shroom
Handmade patty topped with crispy bacon, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, sautéed mushrooms and blue cheese crumbles
Spinach Artichoke Burger
Handmade patty topped with our own freshly creamy spinach artichoke!
Texas Burger
Handmade patty topped with crispy bacon, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion ring and your choice of cheese
Brunch Burger
Handmade patty topped with crispy bacon, egg cooked to order, crispy fries, lettuce, tomato and your choice of cheese
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Handmade patty topped with melted Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Greek Burger
Handmade patty topped with crispy bacon, black olives, Feta cheese, mozzarella cheese and drizzled with our Greek dressing
Turkey Burger
Handmade patty from fresh ground Turkey, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, pickles, mayo, ketchup and your choice of cheese
Salads
Man Salad
Crispy green lettuce topped with grilled or fried chicken tossed in your favorite sauce, crispy fries, bacon, 3 cheese blend, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and toasted croutons
Greek Chicken Salad
Crispy bed of lettuce topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, bell peppers, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, pepperoncini peppers and toasted croutons
Grilled/Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with grilled or fried chicken, Parmesan cheese and toasted croutons
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled or fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce on fresh greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, 3 cheese blend and toasted croutons
Mahi Mahi Caesar Salad
Crisp bed of lettuce topped with tender, wild caught perfectly seasoned island style Mahi fried to a delicious golden brown, parmesan cheese and toasted croutons
Grilled/Crispy Chicken Salad
Tequila Lime Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken tossed in our Tequila lime sauce on fresh greens with crispy bacon, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, 3 cheese blend and toasted croutons
House Salad
A bed of fresh greens topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, 3 cheese blend and toasted croutons
Sandwiches & Wraps
Tequila Lime Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken tenders tossed in our Tequila lime sauce and topped with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo and your choice of cheese
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Lightly breaded and fried tenders tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sautéed onions, pickles, buffalo ranch sauce and your choice of cheese
Salsa Verde Chicken Sandwich
Grilled to perfection tenders tossed in our salsa verde sauce and topped with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, chipotle mayo and your choice of cheese
Grilled/Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Perfectly seasoned tenders topped with lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, pickles, our famous Bites Sauce and your choice of cheese
Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Lightly breaded and fried tenders to perfection, topped with pickles and your choice of cheese
Bourbon Chicken Sandwich
Perfectly seasoned grilled tenders topped with simmering bourbon sauce, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and your choice of cheese
Grilled/Crispy Chicken Club Sandwich
Seasoned tenders grilled or fried topped with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, our famous Bites sauce and your choice of cheese
Pulled Pork Sandwich
A simple classic! Cooked to perfection pork and pickles.
Classic BLT
Crispy bacon strips, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Falafel Sandwich
Chickpeas and a blend of spices fried to a golden brown served on a pita bread with hummus and topped with lettuce, tomato and pickles
Fish Sandwich
Grilled or Fried fish topped with our tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato
Caesar Wrap
Seasoned chicken grilled or fried topped with crispy bacon, shredded romaine, parmesan cheese, and creamy Caesar dressing
Fajita Wrap
Seasoned chicken or steak, sautéed onions and peppers, cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa on the side
Chicken Wings & Tenders
Kids Menu
Dessert
Come in and enjoy!
1302 Statesboro Place Circle, Statesboro, GA 30458