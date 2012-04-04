Bites In The Boro imageView gallery
Burgers
Chicken
Sandwiches

Bites In The Boro

review star

No reviews yet

1302 Statesboro Place Circle

Statesboro, GA 30458

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Fries

$4.50

Our signature freshly cut potatoes, seasoned to perfection

Chips

$4.50

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.50

Our seasoned fries topped with crispy bacon and 3 melted cheeses

Southern Comfort Fries

$10.50

Our signature fries, topped with 3 melted cheeses, crispy bacon, your choice of grilled chicken, steak or pulled pork and drizzled with our BBQ sauce

Fried Pickles

$6.95

Lightly battered kosher dill with our beer batter, fried till golden brown. Served with our house ranch

Onion Rings

$6.95

Thick slices of onions dipped in our beer batter and fried to a golden crisp. Served with our house ranch

Cheese Dip

$5.50

Freshly made queso. Served with tortilla chips

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$7.95

House made from scratch with 3 different cheeses with a light kick! Served with tortilla chips or warm pita points

Hummus Platter

$6.95

Our homemade creamy hummus drizzled with olive oil and served with warm pita points, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives and pepperoncini peppers

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Small Side Queso

$2.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.49

Bites Ole!

Mushroom Swiss Quesadilla

$8.95

Sautéed mushrooms with herbs, caramelized onions, tomatoes and Swiss cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.95

Flour tortilla, grilled or fried chicken, 3 cheese blend, caramelized onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and salsa

Steak Quesadilla

$9.95

Flour tortilla, grilled seasoned tender steak, 3 cheese blend, caramelized onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and salsa

Macho Loaded Quesadilla

$10.95

Flour tortilla, grilled or fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, crispy bacon, 3 cheese blend, caramelized onions, tomatoes, jalapenos and fries. Served with sour cream and salsa

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$10.49

Flour tortilla, cooked to perfection pork, covered in 3 melted cheese and our BBQ sauce

Greek Quesadilla

$10.95

Flour tortilla or Pita bread, grilled or fried chicken, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with our house Tzatziki sauce

Boro Nachos

$7.95

Lightly fried corn tortilla chips topped with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, bacon and covered with our cheese dip. Served with salsa and sour cream. Add grilled chicken, Steak or pulled pork +2.00

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$10.49

Three soft flour tortillas filled with crispy Mahi, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and drizzled with our lemon fish sauce. Served with Tartar sauce

Chicken Tacos

$9.95

Three soft flour tortillas filled with grilled or fried chicken, shredded lettuce, 3 cheese blend and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream and salsa

Steak Tacos

$9.95

Three soft flour tortillas filled with grilled steak, shredded lettuce, 3 cheese blend and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream and salsa

Pulled Pork Tacos

$9.95

Three soft flour tortillas filled with cooked to perfection pork, shredded lettuce, 3 cheese blend and pico de gallo

Greek Tacos

$10.49

Three soft flour tortillas filled with perfectly seasoned grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and drizzled with our Greek dressing. Served with our Tzatziki sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$9.95

Three soft flour tortillas filled with fried chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, 3 cheese blend and drizzled with Ranch. Served with sour cream and salsa

Fish and Chips

$9.95

Tender, wild caught lightly seasoned island style Mahi strips, fried to a delicious golden brown. Served with Tartar sauce.

Burgers

Classic Burger

$8.75

Handmade patty, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, pickles, your choice of condiment and cheese

Bites Deluxe

$9.75

Handmade patty, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, pickles, our famous Bites Sauce and your choice of cheese

Jalapeno Popper

$10.75

Handmade patty, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and our house blend of jalapenos cream cheese spread

Atomic Burger

$10.49

Handmade patty topped with crispy bacon, siracha ketchup, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos and your choice of cheese

Bacon and Blue Shroom

$10.75

Handmade patty topped with crispy bacon, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, sautéed mushrooms and blue cheese crumbles

Spinach Artichoke Burger

$10.75

Handmade patty topped with our own freshly creamy spinach artichoke!

Texas Burger

$10.75

Handmade patty topped with crispy bacon, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion ring and your choice of cheese

Brunch Burger

$11.25

Handmade patty topped with crispy bacon, egg cooked to order, crispy fries, lettuce, tomato and your choice of cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.75

Handmade patty topped with melted Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Greek Burger

$10.75

Handmade patty topped with crispy bacon, black olives, Feta cheese, mozzarella cheese and drizzled with our Greek dressing

Turkey Burger

$10.49

Handmade patty from fresh ground Turkey, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, pickles, mayo, ketchup and your choice of cheese

Salads

Man Salad

$12.95

Crispy green lettuce topped with grilled or fried chicken tossed in your favorite sauce, crispy fries, bacon, 3 cheese blend, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and toasted croutons

Greek Chicken Salad

$12.50

Crispy bed of lettuce topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, bell peppers, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, pepperoncini peppers and toasted croutons

Grilled/Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.49

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with grilled or fried chicken, Parmesan cheese and toasted croutons

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.95

Grilled or fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce on fresh greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, 3 cheese blend and toasted croutons

Mahi Mahi Caesar Salad

$11.95

Crisp bed of lettuce topped with tender, wild caught perfectly seasoned island style Mahi fried to a delicious golden brown, parmesan cheese and toasted croutons

Grilled/Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.49

Tequila Lime Chicken Salad

$12.50

Grilled chicken tossed in our Tequila lime sauce on fresh greens with crispy bacon, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, 3 cheese blend and toasted croutons

House Salad

$8.50

A bed of fresh greens topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, 3 cheese blend and toasted croutons

Sandwiches & Wraps

Tequila Lime Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled chicken tenders tossed in our Tequila lime sauce and topped with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo and your choice of cheese

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Lightly breaded and fried tenders tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sautéed onions, pickles, buffalo ranch sauce and your choice of cheese

Salsa Verde Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled to perfection tenders tossed in our salsa verde sauce and topped with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, chipotle mayo and your choice of cheese

Grilled/Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Perfectly seasoned tenders topped with lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, pickles, our famous Bites Sauce and your choice of cheese

Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Lightly breaded and fried tenders to perfection, topped with pickles and your choice of cheese

Bourbon Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Perfectly seasoned grilled tenders topped with simmering bourbon sauce, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and your choice of cheese

Grilled/Crispy Chicken Club Sandwich

$10.95

Seasoned tenders grilled or fried topped with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, our famous Bites sauce and your choice of cheese

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.95

A simple classic! Cooked to perfection pork and pickles.

Classic BLT

$8.95

Crispy bacon strips, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Falafel Sandwich

$8.95

Chickpeas and a blend of spices fried to a golden brown served on a pita bread with hummus and topped with lettuce, tomato and pickles

Fish Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled or Fried fish topped with our tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato

Caesar Wrap

$10.49

Seasoned chicken grilled or fried topped with crispy bacon, shredded romaine, parmesan cheese, and creamy Caesar dressing

Fajita Wrap

$10.95

Seasoned chicken or steak, sautéed onions and peppers, cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa on the side

Chicken Wings & Tenders

Wings 6ct

$8.95

Wings 8ct

$11.25

Wings 10ct

$13.50

Tender 3ct

$8.25

Tender 4ct

$9.25

Tender 5ct

$10.25

Kids Menu

I’m Not Hungry- Chicken Fingers

$7.50

I Don’t Want That- Grilled Cheese

$7.50

I Want To Go To MacDonald’s- Junior Cheeseburger

$7.50

I Want To Go Home- Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Dessert

Banana foster Cheesecake

$5.49

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.49

Caramel Cheesecake

$3.49

Plain Cheesecake

$3.49

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

$5.49

Layered Chocolate Cake

$5.49

Red Velvet Cake

$4.99

TOGO FEE

TOGO Fee

$0.80

Merchandise

Employee Shirt

$16.00

Adult Shirt

$20.00

Kids Shirt

$15.00

Employee Hat

$50.00

Employee Server Apron

$12.00

EXTRA SAUCE

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.50

Na Beverage

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Half Sweet/Half Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Tap Water

FREE DRINK (coupon)

Red Bull

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1302 Statesboro Place Circle, Statesboro, GA 30458

Directions

Gallery
Bites In The Boro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nonna Picci
orange star4.5 • 805
807 S Main St Statesboro, GA 30458
View restaurantnext
Wing Maxx
orange star4.0 • 280
127 Northside Dr E Statesboro, GA 30458
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Pembroke, GA
orange starNo Reviews
29 E Bacon St Pembroke, GA 31321
View restaurantnext
Southern Billiards - 200 Lanier Drive suite 2
orange starNo Reviews
200 Lanier Drive suite 2 Statesboro, GA 30458
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Statesboro

Nonna Picci
orange star4.5 • 805
807 S Main St Statesboro, GA 30458
View restaurantnext
Del Sur Taqueria & Cantina
orange star4.7 • 749
514 S Main St Statesboro, GA 30458
View restaurantnext
Wing Maxx
orange star4.0 • 280
127 Northside Dr E Statesboro, GA 30458
View restaurantnext
Patterson's Station 67
orange star4.4 • 12
26 Independence Way Statesboro, GA 30458
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Statesboro
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Savannah
review star
Avg 4.5 (148 restaurants)
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Hilton Head Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)
Beaufort
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston