Bites on Broadway
648 Broadway
Skagway, AK 99840
12 oz Drinks
12 oz House Drip Coffee
12 oz Cafe Au Lait or Tea Au Lait
Drip Coffee or Hot Tea w/Steamed Milk
12 oz Cafe Con Leche
Strong Coffee swirled w/Steamed Sweet Milk
12 oz Chai Tea Latte
Snappy Blend of Spices and Black Tea w/Steamed Milk
12 oz Apple Pie Steamer
Caramel, Spices, and Steamed Apple Juice Topped w/Whip & Cinnamon
12 oz Hot Chocolate & Steamers
Steamed Milk w/White or Dark Chocolate, or Steamed Milk w/One Flavor Syrup
12 oz Latte
Espresso w/Steamed Milk topped with 1 inch Foam
12 oz Flat White
Micro Foam Poured over Espresso
12 oz Cappuccino
Equal parts Espresso & Steamed Milk, topped with a Generous serving of dense foam
12 oz Latte Macchiato
Inverted Latte
12 oz Sweet Cream Latte
Espresso, Steamed 1/2 & 1/2, Sweetened w/Honey & Topped w/Steamed Milk & Whip
12 oz Mocha
Espresso & our house made White or Chocolate Syrup, Topped w/Steamed Milk and Whip
12 oz Sea Salt & Butterscotch Mocha
12 oz Americano
Black Coffee Made w/Espresso
12 oz London Fog
Bonbom
Double Shot Pulled over Sweetened Condensed Milk
Cubano
Double Shot Pulled Thru Raw Sugar
coffee refill
12 Oz White Mocha
16 oz Drinks
16 oz House Drip Coffee
Drip Coffee or Hot Tea w/Steamed Milk
16 oz Cafe Au Lait or Tea Au Lait
Strong Coffee swirled w/Steamed Sweet Milk
16 oz Cafe Con Leche
Strong Coffee swirled w/Steamed Sweet Milk
16 oz Chai Tea Latte
Snappy Blend of Spices and Black Tea w/Steamed Milk
16 oz Apple Pie Steamer
Caramel, Spices, and Steamed Apple Juice Topped w/Whip & Cinnamon
16 oz Hot Chocolate & Steamers
Steamed Milk w/White or Dark Chocolate, or Steamed Milk w/One Flavor Syrup
16 oz Latte
Espresso w/Steamed Milk topped with 1 inch Foam
16 oz Flat White
Micro Foam Poured over Espresso
16 oz Cappuccino
Equal parts Espresso & Steamed Milk, topped with a Generous serving of dense foam
16 oz Latte Macchiato
Inverted Latte
16 oz Sweet Cream Latte
Espresso, Steamed 1/2 & 1/2, Sweetened w/Honey & Topped w/Steamed Milk & Whip
16 oz Mocha
Espresso & our house made White or Chocolate Syrup, Topped w/Steamed Milk and Whip
16 oz Seasalt & Butterscotch Mocha
16 oz Americano
Black Coffee Made w/Espresso
16 oz London Fog
Bonbom
Double Shot Pulled over Sweetened Condensed Milk
Cubano
Double Shot Pulled Thru Raw Sugar
coffee refill
16 Oz White Chocolate Mocha
20 oz Drinks
20 oz House Drip Coffee
Drip Coffee or Hot Tea w/Steamed Milk
20 oz Cafe Au Lait or Tea Au Lait
Strong Coffee swirled w/Steamed Sweet Milk
20 oz Cafe Con Leche
Strong Coffee swirled w/Steamed Sweet Milk
20 oz Chai Tea Latte
Snappy Blend of Spices and Black Tea w/Steamed Milk
20 oz Apple Pie Steamer
Caramel, Spices, and Steamed Apple Juice Topped w/Whip & Cinnamon
20 oz Hot Chocolate & Steamers
Steamed Milk w/White or Dark Chocolate, or Steamed Milk w/One Flavor Syrup
20 oz Latte
Espresso w/Steamed Milk topped with 1 inch Foam
20 oz Flat White
Micro Foam Poured over Espresso
20 oz Cappuccino
Equal parts Espresso & Steamed Milk, topped with a Generous serving of dense foam
20 oz Latte Macchiato
Inverted Latte
20 oz Sweet Cream Latte
Espresso, Steamed 1/2 & 1/2, Sweetened w/Honey & Topped w/Steamed Milk & Whip
20 oz Mocha
Espresso & our house made White or Chocolate Syrup, Topped w/Steamed Milk and Whip
20 oz Seasalt & Butterscotch Mocha
20 oz Americano
Black Coffee Made w/Espresso
20 oz London Fog
Bonbom
Double Shot Pulled over Sweetened Condensed Milk
Cubano
Double Shot Pulled Thru Raw Sugar
coffee refill
20 Oz White Chocolate Mocha
Frappy's
Energy Drinks
GIGI
Breakfast
BYO Breakfast Sandwich
Served with egg, cheese, and mayonnaise
3 Egg Omelet
made with eggs, cheese and (1) choice of meat served with golden Yukon potatoes and white or wheat toast
Avocado Toast
served with Avocado spread and sundried tomatoes
Hummus Toast
served with Hummus and topped with sliced boiled egg
Veggie Quiche
served with Yukon potatoes and white or wheat toast
Sausage, Spinach, and Cheese Quiche
served with golden Yukon potatoes and white or wheat toast
Biscuits and Gravy
Alaska Blueberry Muffin
Double Chocolate Chunk Muffin
Fresh Baked Cinnamon Rolls
Belgin Waffles
Homemade Bacon & Cheese Biscuit
Homeade Sausage & Cheese Biscuit
Homemade Cheese Biscuit
plain bages
everything bagel
White toast
wheat toast
Crossiant
jalapeno Bagel
cheddar bagel
pizza bagel
asiago bagel
asiago everything bagel
Sandwich
Homemade Soup
Lunch Extras
Cold Drinks
Desserts
Lemon Cranberry
Double Chocolate Chunk Muffin
Alaska Blueberry Muffin
Apple Cinnamon
Homemade Lemon Square
Rhubarb Crunch
Chocolate Caramel Brownie
Apple Crunch
Apple Cinnamon Oat Bar
Homemade Cookies
Sugar Bites
Cinnamon Rolls
Honey Bun Cake
Rhubarb Coffee Cake
Homemade Cake By The Slice
Summer Berry Stack
Peanut Butter Stack
7 Layer Bar
Chocolate Chunk Brownie
Chewy Marshmallow Treat
Toffee Blondie
Rice Krispie
German Chocolate Cake Slice
Strawberry Cake Slice
Raspberry Doughnut Cake
Chocolate Lava Cake
Chocolate Cake
Salted Caramel Cookie
Chocolate Cherry Cake
Lemon Blueberry Cake
Gluten Free Muffin
Maple Bar
Maple Bacon Bar
Rhubarb Muffin
GAB AND GO MUFFIN
GRAB AND GO RICE KRISPIE
GRAB AND GO COOKIE
GRAB AND GO WHOOPIE PIE
GRAB AND GO COOKIE BAG
Oreo Brownie
Lemon Blueberry Cookie
GRAB AND GO LEMON BLUEBERRY COOKIE
GRAB AND GO SALTED CARAMEL COOKIE
Chocolate Long John
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
648 Broadway, Skagway, AK 99840