Bites on Broadway

648 Broadway

Skagway, AK 99840

12 oz Drinks

12 oz House Drip Coffee

12 oz House Drip Coffee

$2.75
12 oz Cafe Au Lait or Tea Au Lait

12 oz Cafe Au Lait or Tea Au Lait

$3.50

Drip Coffee or Hot Tea w/Steamed Milk

12 oz Cafe Con Leche

12 oz Cafe Con Leche

$3.50

Strong Coffee swirled w/Steamed Sweet Milk

12 oz Chai Tea Latte

12 oz Chai Tea Latte

$4.75

Snappy Blend of Spices and Black Tea w/Steamed Milk

12 oz Apple Pie Steamer

12 oz Apple Pie Steamer

$4.75

Caramel, Spices, and Steamed Apple Juice Topped w/Whip & Cinnamon

12 oz Hot Chocolate & Steamers

12 oz Hot Chocolate & Steamers

$4.75

Steamed Milk w/White or Dark Chocolate, or Steamed Milk w/One Flavor Syrup

12 oz Latte

12 oz Latte

$4.75

Espresso w/Steamed Milk topped with 1 inch Foam

12 oz Flat White

12 oz Flat White

$4.75

Micro Foam Poured over Espresso

12 oz Cappuccino

12 oz Cappuccino

$4.75

Equal parts Espresso & Steamed Milk, topped with a Generous serving of dense foam

12 oz Latte Macchiato

12 oz Latte Macchiato

$5.50

Inverted Latte

12 oz Sweet Cream Latte

12 oz Sweet Cream Latte

$5.50

Espresso, Steamed 1/2 & 1/2, Sweetened w/Honey & Topped w/Steamed Milk & Whip

12 oz Mocha

12 oz Mocha

$5.50

Espresso & our house made White or Chocolate Syrup, Topped w/Steamed Milk and Whip

12 oz Sea Salt & Butterscotch Mocha

12 oz Sea Salt & Butterscotch Mocha

$5.50
12 oz Americano

12 oz Americano

$2.75

Black Coffee Made w/Espresso

12 oz London Fog

12 oz London Fog

$3.75
Bonbom

Bonbom

$4.00

Double Shot Pulled over Sweetened Condensed Milk

Cubano

Cubano

$4.00

Double Shot Pulled Thru Raw Sugar

coffee refill

$1.00

12 Oz White Mocha

$5.50

16 oz Drinks

16 oz House Drip Coffee

16 oz House Drip Coffee

$3.25

Drip Coffee or Hot Tea w/Steamed Milk

16 oz Cafe Au Lait or Tea Au Lait

16 oz Cafe Au Lait or Tea Au Lait

$4.00

Strong Coffee swirled w/Steamed Sweet Milk

16 oz Cafe Con Leche

$4.00

Strong Coffee swirled w/Steamed Sweet Milk

16 oz Chai Tea Latte

16 oz Chai Tea Latte

$5.75

Snappy Blend of Spices and Black Tea w/Steamed Milk

16 oz Apple Pie Steamer

16 oz Apple Pie Steamer

$5.75

Caramel, Spices, and Steamed Apple Juice Topped w/Whip & Cinnamon

16 oz Hot Chocolate & Steamers

16 oz Hot Chocolate & Steamers

$5.75

Steamed Milk w/White or Dark Chocolate, or Steamed Milk w/One Flavor Syrup

16 oz Latte

16 oz Latte

$5.75

Espresso w/Steamed Milk topped with 1 inch Foam

16 oz Flat White

16 oz Flat White

$5.75

Micro Foam Poured over Espresso

16 oz Cappuccino

16 oz Cappuccino

$5.75

Equal parts Espresso & Steamed Milk, topped with a Generous serving of dense foam

16 oz Latte Macchiato

16 oz Latte Macchiato

$6.50

Inverted Latte

16 oz Sweet Cream Latte

16 oz Sweet Cream Latte

$6.50

Espresso, Steamed 1/2 & 1/2, Sweetened w/Honey & Topped w/Steamed Milk & Whip

16 oz Mocha

16 oz Mocha

$6.50

Espresso & our house made White or Chocolate Syrup, Topped w/Steamed Milk and Whip

16 oz Seasalt & Butterscotch Mocha

16 oz Seasalt & Butterscotch Mocha

$6.50
16 oz Americano

16 oz Americano

$3.50

Black Coffee Made w/Espresso

16 oz London Fog

16 oz London Fog

$4.75
Bonbom

Bonbom

$4.00

Double Shot Pulled over Sweetened Condensed Milk

Cubano

Cubano

$4.00

Double Shot Pulled Thru Raw Sugar

coffee refill

$1.00

16 Oz White Chocolate Mocha

$6.50

20 oz Drinks

20 oz House Drip Coffee

20 oz House Drip Coffee

$3.75

Drip Coffee or Hot Tea w/Steamed Milk

20 oz Cafe Au Lait or Tea Au Lait

20 oz Cafe Au Lait or Tea Au Lait

$4.50

Strong Coffee swirled w/Steamed Sweet Milk

20 oz Cafe Con Leche

20 oz Cafe Con Leche

$4.50

Strong Coffee swirled w/Steamed Sweet Milk

20 oz Chai Tea Latte

20 oz Chai Tea Latte

$6.75

Snappy Blend of Spices and Black Tea w/Steamed Milk

20 oz Apple Pie Steamer

20 oz Apple Pie Steamer

$6.75

Caramel, Spices, and Steamed Apple Juice Topped w/Whip & Cinnamon

20 oz Hot Chocolate & Steamers

20 oz Hot Chocolate & Steamers

$6.75

Steamed Milk w/White or Dark Chocolate, or Steamed Milk w/One Flavor Syrup

20 oz Latte

20 oz Latte

$6.75

Espresso w/Steamed Milk topped with 1 inch Foam

20 oz Flat White

20 oz Flat White

$6.75

Micro Foam Poured over Espresso

20 oz Cappuccino

20 oz Cappuccino

$6.75

Equal parts Espresso & Steamed Milk, topped with a Generous serving of dense foam

20 oz Latte Macchiato

20 oz Latte Macchiato

$7.25

Inverted Latte

20 oz Sweet Cream Latte

20 oz Sweet Cream Latte

$7.25

Espresso, Steamed 1/2 & 1/2, Sweetened w/Honey & Topped w/Steamed Milk & Whip

20 oz Mocha

20 oz Mocha

$7.25

Espresso & our house made White or Chocolate Syrup, Topped w/Steamed Milk and Whip

20 oz Seasalt & Butterscotch Mocha

20 oz Seasalt & Butterscotch Mocha

$7.25
20 oz Americano

20 oz Americano

$4.50

Black Coffee Made w/Espresso

20 oz London Fog

20 oz London Fog

$5.75
Bonbom

Bonbom

$4.00

Double Shot Pulled over Sweetened Condensed Milk

Cubano

Cubano

$4.00

Double Shot Pulled Thru Raw Sugar

coffee refill

$1.00

20 Oz White Chocolate Mocha

$7.25

Espresso

Single Espresso

Single Espresso

$2.00
Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$2.50

Triple Shot

$3.50

Frappy's

Hazzy Frapp

Hazzy Frapp

$7.25

Hazelnut/Chocolate/Espresso

Vietnamese Frapp

Vietnamese Frapp

$7.25

Espresso w/Sweetened Condensed Milk

SODA

coke

$2.50

diet coke

$2.50

sprite

$2.50

water

$2.50

oj

$3.50

apple juice

$3.50

Water Cup

$1.00

Iced Tea

sweet tea

$3.50

unsweet tea

$3.50

rhubarb tea

$3.50

pink lemonade

$3.50

Drink refill

$1.00

Energy Drinks

Energy Drinks

$4.00

Hot Tea

Black Tea

$2.75

Chai Tea

$2.75

Green Tea

$2.75

Earl Gray Tea

$2.75

GIGI

The GIG

$14.00

Ak Husky IPA

$7.00

AK White

$7.00

Coors Lite

$7.00

AK Seltzer

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Merlot

$9.00

Chardonnay

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Lemonade Spritzer

$6.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Michelada

$12.00

Mimosa for 2

$35.00

Breakfast

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

$7.95

Served with egg, cheese, and mayonnaise

3 Egg Omelet

3 Egg Omelet

$12.95

made with eggs, cheese and (1) choice of meat served with golden Yukon potatoes and white or wheat toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.95

served with Avocado spread and sundried tomatoes

Hummus Toast

Hummus Toast

$7.95

served with Hummus and topped with sliced boiled egg

Veggie Quiche

Veggie Quiche

$9.95

served with Yukon potatoes and white or wheat toast

Sausage, Spinach, and Cheese Quiche

Sausage, Spinach, and Cheese Quiche

$9.95

served with golden Yukon potatoes and white or wheat toast

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.95
Alaska Blueberry Muffin

Alaska Blueberry Muffin

$3.95
Double Chocolate Chunk Muffin

Double Chocolate Chunk Muffin

$3.95
Fresh Baked Cinnamon Rolls

Fresh Baked Cinnamon Rolls

$5.95
Belgin Waffles

Belgin Waffles

$8.95
Homemade Bacon & Cheese Biscuit

Homemade Bacon & Cheese Biscuit

$6.95
Homeade Sausage & Cheese Biscuit

Homeade Sausage & Cheese Biscuit

$6.95

Homemade Cheese Biscuit

$6.95

plain bages

$3.95

everything bagel

$3.95

White toast

$3.95

wheat toast

$3.95

Crossiant

$3.95

jalapeno Bagel

$4.95

cheddar bagel

$4.95

pizza bagel

$4.95

asiago bagel

$4.95

asiago everything bagel

$4.95

Sandwich

BYO Lunch Sandwich

BYO Lunch Sandwich

$13.95

Homemade Soup

Cup Alaska Salmon Chowder

Cup Alaska Salmon Chowder

$6.99
Bowl Alaska Salmon Chowder

Bowl Alaska Salmon Chowder

$11.99
Cup Soup of the Day

Cup Soup of the Day

$6.99
Bowl Soup of the Day

Bowl Soup of the Day

$11.99
Cup Yukon Chilli Soup

Cup Yukon Chilli Soup

$6.99
Bowl Yukon Chili Soup

Bowl Yukon Chili Soup

$11.99

Lunch Extras

Broadway Hot Dog

Broadway Hot Dog

$4.99
Reindeer Sausage

Reindeer Sausage

$9.99
Frito Chili Pie

Frito Chili Pie

$6.99
Nachos

Nachos

$14.99

Piled high with cheese, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, and jalapeno peppers. Topped with sour cream and salsa.

Bites House Salad

Bites House Salad

$10.95

Fresh greens, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, croutons and cheddar cheese.

Kids Menu

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$4.99
PBJ

PBJ

$4.99
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$4.99

Cold Drinks

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.50
Energy Drinks

Energy Drinks

$4.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Fresh Brewed Tea

Fresh Brewed Tea

$3.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.50
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Desserts

Lemon Cranberry

Lemon Cranberry

$3.95
Double Chocolate Chunk Muffin

Double Chocolate Chunk Muffin

$3.95
Alaska Blueberry Muffin

Alaska Blueberry Muffin

$3.95
Apple Cinnamon

Apple Cinnamon

$3.95
Homemade Lemon Square

Homemade Lemon Square

$6.95
Rhubarb Crunch

Rhubarb Crunch

$5.95
Chocolate Caramel Brownie

Chocolate Caramel Brownie

$6.95
Apple Crunch

Apple Crunch

$5.95

Apple Cinnamon Oat Bar

$3.95Out of stock
Homemade Cookies

Homemade Cookies

$2.50
Sugar Bites

Sugar Bites

$1.75
Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.95
Honey Bun Cake

Honey Bun Cake

$6.95
Rhubarb Coffee Cake

Rhubarb Coffee Cake

$6.95
Homemade Cake By The Slice

Homemade Cake By The Slice

$8.95
Summer Berry Stack

Summer Berry Stack

$6.95
Peanut Butter Stack

Peanut Butter Stack

$6.95
7 Layer Bar

7 Layer Bar

$5.95
Chocolate Chunk Brownie

Chocolate Chunk Brownie

$5.95
Chewy Marshmallow Treat

Chewy Marshmallow Treat

$5.95
Toffee Blondie

Toffee Blondie

$5.95

Rice Krispie

$5.95

German Chocolate Cake Slice

$8.95

Strawberry Cake Slice

$8.95

Raspberry Doughnut Cake

$8.95

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.95

Chocolate Cake

$8.95

Salted Caramel Cookie

$4.00

Chocolate Cherry Cake

$8.95

Lemon Blueberry Cake

$8.95

Gluten Free Muffin

$4.95

Maple Bar

$4.95

Maple Bacon Bar

$5.95

Rhubarb Muffin

$3.95

GAB AND GO MUFFIN

$3.95

GRAB AND GO RICE KRISPIE

$5.95

GRAB AND GO COOKIE

$2.50

GRAB AND GO WHOOPIE PIE

$4.95

GRAB AND GO COOKIE BAG

$4.95

Oreo Brownie

$5.95

Lemon Blueberry Cookie

$4.00

GRAB AND GO LEMON BLUEBERRY COOKIE

$4.00

GRAB AND GO SALTED CARAMEL COOKIE

$4.00

Chocolate Long John

$4.95

Trays

Taste of Alaska Charcuterie Trays

Taste of Alaska Charcuterie Trays

Reindeer Sausage Elk Jerky Buffalo Jerky Alaska Salmon Spread Smoked Salmon Jerky Rhubarb Crunch Cheese Crackers Seasonal Fruit

Fruit and Cheese Tray

Fruit and Cheese Tray

$24.99
Hummus Tray

Hummus Tray

$9.99

served with Garlic Hummus served with carrots, celery, and warm pita points

Merchandise

Biscuit Mix

$9.99

Dog Treats

$9.99

Sweet Potato Butter

$9.99

Hot Sauce

$9.99

BBQ Sauce

$9.99

Blueberry Jam

$9.99

Blackberry Jam

$9.99

Strawberry-Rhubarb Jam

$9.99

Bagged Coffee

$14.99

Canned Salmon

$9.99

Cook Book

$24.99

4 oz Box Sockeye Salmon

$19.99

Wooden Box Salmon

$24.99

Wooden Box Salmon

$39.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

648 Broadway, Skagway, AK 99840

Directions

