Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bitez

review star

No reviews yet

7 Kersting Court

Sierra Madre, CA 91024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Small Meal
Original Bitez Fries
Chicken Sandwich

Burgers

Bitez Original Burger

Bitez Original Burger

$3.00

2 oz beef patty, melted American cheese, and Bitez sauce on a steamed Hawaiian roll.

Bitez Classic Burger

Bitez Classic Burger

$4.00

2 oz beef patty, melted American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and Bitez sauce on a steamed Hawaiian roll.

Bitez Bacon Burger

Bitez Bacon Burger

$4.00

2 oz beef patty with melted white American cheese, bacon, and Bitez sauce, on a steamed Hawaiian roll.

Bitez Mushroom Burger

Bitez Mushroom Burger

$4.00

2 oz beef patty, melted American cheese, mushrooms, and Bitez sauce on a steamed Hawaiian roll.

Bitez Protein Burger

Bitez Protein Burger

$4.00

2 oz beef patty, melted American cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and Bitez sauce in a fresh lettuce wrap.

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$4.00

Impossible patty, melted Vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and Vegan Bitez sauce on a steamed Hawaiian roll.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$4.00

2 oz chicken breast, melted American cheese, pickles, and chicken sauce on a steamed Hawaiian roll.

Bitez Dog

Bitez Dog

$2.00

100% all beef hot dog with melted American cheese, pickles, and ketchup on a steamed Hawaiian roll.

Specialty Burgers

Bitez Hawaiian Loco Moco

Bitez Hawaiian Loco Moco

$5.00

2 oz beef patty, melted American cheese, over easy egg, bacon, and Bitez sauce on a steamed Hawaiian roll.

Bitez BBQ Bacon Onion Ringer

Bitez BBQ Bacon Onion Ringer

$5.00

2 oz beef patty, melted American cheese, bacon, onion ring, and BBQ sauce on a steamed Hawaiian roll.

Bitez Mac N Bacon

$5.00Out of stock

2 oz beef patty, Mac N Cheese, bacon, and Bitez sauce on a steamed Hawaiian roll.

Bitez BLT

$4.00

Bitez Flight

Your choice of 4 Bitez sliders, large fry, and a large soft drink.
Bitez Flight

Bitez Flight

$19.00

Your choice of 4 Bitez sliders, large fry, and a large soft drink.

Combo Meals

Small Meal

Small Meal

$10.00

Your choice of 2 Bitez sliders, small fry, and a small soft drink.

Large Meal

Large Meal

$15.00

Your choice of 3 Bitez sliders, large fry, and a large soft drink.

Kid's Meal

1 Bitez original 1.5 oz beef patty, melted American cheese, and Bitez sauce on a steamed Hawaiian roll, small fry, and small drink.
Kid's Meal

Kid's Meal

$7.00

Your choice of 1 Bitez slider, small fry, and a small soft drink.

Fries

Original Bitez Fries

Original Bitez Fries

$2.50+

Crispy golden baked french fries with original Bitez seasoning

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$2.50+Out of stock

Crispy golden baked french fries with Truffle seasoning

Non-Seasoned Fries

Non-Seasoned Fries

$2.50+

Crispy golden baked french fries with no seasoning

Desserts

4 Chocolate Chip Cookies

4 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$9.00

Freshly baked 2 oz chocolate chip cookies

Bitez-Zookie

$5.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Freshly baked 2 oz chocolate chip cookies

Soft Serve Ice Cream

Soft Serve Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Rich and Creamy Soft Serve Ice Cream

Big Bitez

Mega Bitez

Mega Bitez

$17.00

1/2 lb of beef, 3 over easy eggs, 2 strips of bacon, mushrooms, lettuce, onions, pickles, tomatoes, gobs of melted American cheese, and Bitez sauce on steamed Hawaiian rolls.

Giga Bitez

Out of stock

Terror Bitez

Out of stock

Puppy Patty

Rich and Creamy Soft Serve Ice Cream

Puppy patty

$2.00

Soda

Pepsi

Pepsi

Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

Agave Vanilla Cream

Agave Vanilla Cream

Citrus Hibiscus Orange

Citrus Hibiscus Orange

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

Black Cherry

Black Cherry

Classic Root Beer

Classic Root Beer

Cream Soda

Vanilla Cream Soda

Vanilla Cream Soda

Orange Cream Soda

Orange Cream Soda

Black Cherry Cream Soda

Black Cherry Cream Soda

Root Beer Cream Soda

Root Beer Cream Soda

Shmake

Strawberry Shmake

Strawberry Shmake

$5.00
Cookie Monster Shmake

Cookie Monster Shmake

$5.00
Chocolate Shmake

Chocolate Shmake

$5.00
Vanilla Shmake

Vanilla Shmake

$5.00
Mango Shmake

Mango Shmake

$5.00
Banana Peanut Butter Shmake

Banana Peanut Butter Shmake

$5.00
Banana Chocolate Shmake

Banana Chocolate Shmake

$5.00
Cookies & Cream Shmake

Cookies & Cream Shmake

$5.00
Coffee Shmake

Coffee Shmake

$5.00
Horchata Shmake

Horchata Shmake

$5.00
Caramel Espresso Shmake

Caramel Espresso Shmake

$5.00
Strawberry Banana Shmake

Strawberry Banana Shmake

$5.00
Strawberry Chocolate Shmake

Strawberry Chocolate Shmake

$5.00

Other Drinks

Water

Water

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

Unsweetened Iced Tea

Unsweetened Iced Tea

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

Small Meal

Small Meal (Beef Patty)

$7.50

Small Meal (Impossible Patty)

$7.50

Large Meal

Large Meal (Beef Patty)

$12.00

Large Meal (Impossible Patty)

$12.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sliders, Fries, & Shmakes Home of the Bitez Flight Where Everything is Baked Except the Shmakes

Location

7 Kersting Court, Sierra Madre, CA 91024

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Poppy Cake Baking Company - SM - 328 W Sierra Madre Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
328 W Sierra Madre Blvd Sierra Madre, CA 91024
View restaurantnext
Julienne
orange starNo Reviews
2649 Mission St San Marino, CA 91108
View restaurantnext
Poppy Cake Baking Company - Arcadia - 128 East Foothill Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
128 East Foothill Boulevard Arcadia, CA 91006
View restaurantnext
Craft By Smoke and Fire - Arcadia - 400 South Baldwin Avenue #905
orange starNo Reviews
400 Baldwin Avenue Arcadia, CA 91007
View restaurantnext
Tacocita
orange star4.6 • 925
203 S Rosemead Pasadena, CA 91107
View restaurantnext
Hyper Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
203 S 1st Ave Arcadia, CA 91006
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Sierra Madre
Arcadia
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Monrovia
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
San Marino
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)
Temple City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
San Gabriel
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
South Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
El Monte
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston