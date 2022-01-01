Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mr Broast - Morton Grove

review star

No reviews yet

9400 Waukegan Road

Morton Grove, IL 60053

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Zinger Burger
3 Pcs CHICKEN Meal ( 2 Legs, 1 Thigh)
Philly Streak Sandwich

Indo-Pak Food

Chicken 65 Plate

$14.99

Chilli Chicken Plate

$14.99

4 Pcs Beef Samosa

$5.99

4 Pcs Chicken Samosa

$5.99

4 Pcs Veggie Samosa

$5.99

Seekh Kabob Paratha Roll

$10.99

Chilli Chicken Paratha Roll

$9.99

Tandoori Chicken Paratha Roll

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Paratha Roll

$8.99

Chicken 65 Paratha Roll

$8.99

Plain Paratha

$2.99

Plain Rice Small

$2.99

Plain Rice Large

$4.99

Appetizers

Reg Fries

$2.99

Lg Fries

$4.99

Sm Cheese Fries

$4.99

Lg Cheese Fries

$7.99

Loaded Fries Choice of Meat

$13.99

Mac N Cheese

$3.99

Sm Coleslaw

$3.99

Lg Coleslaw

$5.99

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Nachos

$6.99

Philly Steak Nachos Supreme

$13.99

Gyro Nachos Supreme

$13.99

Chicken Nachos Supreme

$10.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Steak Quesadilla

$7.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Man N Cheese

$3.99

2 Pcs Pizza Puffs

$6.99

Value Meals

2 Pcs Chicken Meal

$7.99

3 Pcs CHICKEN Meal ( 2 Legs, 1 Thigh)

$8.99

4 Pcs Chicken Meal

$9.99

4 Pcs Whole Wings Meal

$8.99

6 Pcs Whole Wings Meal

$11.99

Chicken Bucket

Legs & Thigh (6 pcs)

$9.99

Legs & Thigh (8 pcs)

$13.99

Legs & Thigh (12 pcs)

$19.99

Legs & Thigh (16 pcs)

$27.99

Legs & Thigh (20 pcs)

$31.99

Breast

$4.99

Leg

$2.99

Thigh

$2.99

Family Meal

8 Pieces Leg&Thigh With 4 Biscuit

$22.99

12 Pieces Family Meal With 6 Biscuit

$33.99

16 Pcs Leg N Thigh With 8 Biscuit

$44.99

20 Pieces Leg&Thigh With 10 Biscuit

$55.99

Biscuits

Single Biscuit

$1.25

3 Biscuits

$3.15

12 Biscuits

$11.99

Seafood

Grilled Fish (2pc)

$9.99

Fried Fish (2pc)

$9.99

Grilled Fish (3pc)

$11.99

Fried Fish (3pc)

$11.99

Grilled Fish (6pc)

$22.49

Fried Fish (6pc)

$22.49

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Periperi Chicken

Periperi Chicken Half Chicken

$14.99

Periperi Chicken Full Chicken

$21.99

Periperi Chicken Half Meal

$18.99

Periperi Chicken Full Meal

$24.99

Tenders

Tenders (10 Pcs)

$15.99

Tenders (20Pcs)

$29.99

Tenders (30Pcs)

$41.99

6 Pcs Tenders

$9.99

Tenders (50 Pcs)

$62.99

Tenders (50pcs)

$62.99

Whole Wings

Whole Wings (10Pcs)

$15.99

Whole Wings (20Pcs)

$29.99

Whole Wings (30Pcs)

$43.99

Wingettes

Wingettes (10Pcs)

$10.99

Wingettes (20Pcs)

$20.99

Wingettes (30Pcs)

$29.99

Wingettes (50 Pcs)

$47.99

Salads

Periperi Chicken Salad

$11.99

Steak Salad

$12.99

Gyros Salad

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Garden Salad

$9.99

Tandoori Chicken Salad

$11.99

Wraps

Periperi Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Steak Wrap

$9.99

Twister Wrap

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Tandoori Wrap

$8.99

Gyros Wrap

$9.99

Bihari Wrap

$8.99

Kids Meal

Kids Chicken Tenders (4pc) Meal

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders (6pc) Meal

$8.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets (6pc) Meal

$6.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets (8pc) Meal

$7.99

Hot Dog

$3.99

2 For 7 Hot Dog Special

$6.99

Beef Burgers & Sandwiches

Mr Burger

$12.99

Dbl Cheese Burger

$11.99

Gyros Cheese Burger

$11.99

Cheese Burger

$8.99

Bun Kabab

$8.99

Southwest Burger

$11.99

Volcano Burger

$11.99

Philly Streak Sandwich

$9.99

Gyros Sandwich

$8.99

Double Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.99

Mushroom Philly Steak

$10.99

Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.99

Chicken Burgers & Sandwiches

Zinger Burger

$8.99

Peri Peri Burger

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Burger

$8.99

Philly Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Club Sandwich

$11.99

Bihari Sanndwich

$8.99

Tandoori Sandwich

$8.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Rice Bowl

Philly Steak Rice Bowl

$12.99

Gyros Rice Bowl

$12.99

Peri Peri Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.99

Bihari Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.99

Philly Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.99

Tandoori Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.99

Combination Rice Bowl

$15.99

Chilli Chicken Rice Bowl

$12.99

Chicken 65 Rice Bowl

$12.99

Chicken Bihari Boti Rice Biwl

$12.99

Philly Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.99

Meat by the Pound

Gyros 1 Lbs

$18.99

Philly Cheese Chicken 1 Lbs

$17.99

Philly Cheese Steak 1 Lbs

$18.99

Desert

MMM Kulfi

$2.50

Gulab Jamun ( 3 Pcs)

$2.99

Ice Cream

$5.99

Vegetarian

Veggie Burger

$7.99

Chipotle Style Veggie Burger

$8.99

Impossible Burger

$9.99

Veggie Wrap

$7.99

Veggie Fajitas Wrap

$8.99

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings ( 10Pcs)

$9.99

Boneless Wings ( 20 Pcs)

$17.99

Boneless Wings ( 50 Pcs)

$47.99

Drinks

Soda

$1.50

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Bottled Water

$1.50

Frappe

$4.99

Deal

2 Pcs Fried Fish With Fries

$8.99

2 Pcs Pizza Puffs Meal

$6.99

1 Pizza Puff With Fries & Drink

$5.00

10 Pcs Tenders Meal

$14.99

8 Pc Leg And Thigh

$10.99Out of stock

Gyro Sandwich

$7.99

Catering Orders

Chicken Biryani With Potato ( Full Tray)

$110.00

Chicken Biryani With Potato ( Half Tray )

$65.00

Beef Nihari ( Full Tray)

$140.00

Beef Nihari ( Half Tray)

$85.00

Chicken Karai ( Full Tray)

$125.00

Chicken Karai ( Half Tray )

$75.00

Chicken Achari ( Full Tray )

$125.00

Chicken Achari ( Half Tray)

$75.00

Mutton Kunna ( Full Tray)

$170.00

Mutton Kunna ( Half Tray)

$95.00

Chilli Chicken Grilled ( Full Tray)

$160.00

Chilli Chicken Grilled ( Half Tray)

$90.00

Chicken Bihari Boti ( Full Tray )

$160.00

Chicken Bhhari Boti ( Half Tray )

$90.00

Chicken 65 ( Full Tray)

$160.00

Chicken 65 ( Half Tray)

$90.00

Plain Naan

$1.50

Plain Paratha

$2.99

Fries Small Tray

$35.99

Fries Full Tray

$60.00

Beef Biryani Full Tray

$140.00

Mutton Biryani Full Tay

$160.00

Beef Palou Full Tray

$160.00

Beef Biryani Half Tray

$85.00

Mutton Biryani Half Tray

$95.00

Beef Palou Half Tray

$90.00

Kheer Full Tray

$60.00

Kheer Half Tray

$40.00

Packages

Package # 1 ( Any 3 Chicken Sandwiches Or Wraps, 6 Pcs Fried Chicken, 4 Pcs Nuggets, Large Fries

$39.99

Package # 3 ( 10Pcs Fried Chicken, 20Pcs Wingettes, 5 Biscuits

$36.99

Meal Package #2 (3 Chicken Sandwiches Or Wraps, 6 Pc Fried Chicken, 1 Large Fry)

$35.99

Meal Package #3(8 Pc Fried Chicken, 20 Pcs Wingettes, 1 Large Fry)

$35.99

Meal Package #4 (5 Philly Steak Or Chicken Sandwiches, 10 Pc Wingettes, 1 Large Fry)

$59.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

American Fast Fresh & Tasty Food, Everything mans in house no pre cook food at all average preparation time it 20to 25 minutes. We Serve 100% Zibiha Halal Food. We also Certified by ( HAFSSA ). Check is on their web site too.

Location

9400 Waukegan Road, Morton Grove, IL 60053

Directions

Gallery
Bitez Xpress image
Bitez Xpress image
Bitez Xpress image

