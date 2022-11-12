- Home
- Bittersweet Cafe
Bittersweet Cafe
582 Reviews
$
112 S Saginaw St
Holly, MI 48442
Popular Items
Coke Products
Cold Beverages
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Creamosa
Sparkling water and cream with vanilla or raspberry syrup, served over ice and topped with whipped cream.
Iced Chai Tea
Iced Tea
Italian Soda
Sparkling water with vanilla or raspberry syrup served over ice.
Milk
Orange Juice
Pink Arnold Palmer
Iced Tea & Pink Lemonade
Tomato Juice
Iced coffee
Iced cappuccino
Fall punch
Hot Beverages
Water
Breakfast Options
1865 Sunrise Sandwich
Ham with melted Swiss cheese, served on a buttery croissant. Served with a fresh fruit cup.
Biscuits & Gravy
Two country biscuits served with a cup of sausage gravy.
Breakfast Burrito Supreme
Scrambled eggs, sausage, Colby-Jack cheese, green peppers, onions and jalapeno peppers wrapped in a warm cheese tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream and a fresh fruit cup.
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, Colby-Jack cheese and jalapeno peppers wrapped in a warm cheese tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream and a fruit cup.
Breakfast Sandwich
Egg, American cheese and your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage on an English muffin or country biscuit. Served with a fruit cup.
Breakfast Sandwich Deluxe
Breakfast sandwich with sausage, egg and American Cheese on a biscuit. Topped with bacon, green peppers onions and sausage gravy
Cinnamon French Toast
Two thick slices of our cinnamon bread dipped in egg , topped with powdered sugar.
Frittata
Open-faced omelet topped with spinach, bacon, blue cheese and tomatoes.
Holly Boy Special
Three scrambled eggs served with two country biscuits and a bowl of sausage gravy.
Oatmeal
Made per order, our Oatmeal is dairy free, Gluten free and has options of dried cranberries, brown sugar, walnuts, strawberries and honey.
Eggs & Toast
Scrambled eggs served with toast and jelly.
Pancakes
4 buttermilk pancakes served with a fresh fruit cup. Add chocolate, raspberry or caramel dessert topping for .50c
Omelets
BST Omelet
Greek Omelet
Feta cheese, red onions, green peppers and tomatoes
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Ham, American and Colby-Jack cheese
Ham Swiss Mushroom Omelet
Smokey Poblano Omelette
Southern Omelet
Sausage, American and Colby-Jack cheese, smothered in sausage gravy
Spanish Omelet
Sausage, American and Colby-Jack cheese, red onions, green peppers and a side of salsa
Vegetarian Omelet
Spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, tomatoes, American and Colby-Jack cheese
Western Omelet
Ham, American cheese, Colby-Jack cheese, red onions, green peppers
Broccoli Cheese Omelet
Breakfast Sides
Bagel
Everything or Plain
Breakfast Meat
2 Sausage patties, 4 Slices of Bacon or Grilled Ham
Fresh Fruit Cup
Muffin
Blueberry or Banana Nut
Oatmeal
Made per order, our Oatmeal is dairy free, Gluten free and has options of dried cranberries, brown sugar, walnuts, strawberries and honey.
Hashbrowns
Toast
Sausage Gravy
Combos
1/2 Sandwich & Soup
Your choice of turkey, ham or tuna, with lettuce tomatoes and mayo on sourdough. Served with a cup your choice of one of our daily soups please check our daily soup schedule for available soups! Call to confirm availability.
1/2 Sandwich & Salad
Your choice of turkey, ham or tuna, with lettuce tomatoes and mayo on sourdough. Served with a half-sized garden salad.
Soup & Salad
Enjoy one of our daily soups with a ½-sized garden salad. Please check our daily soup schedule for available soups! Call to confirm availability.
Cafe Burger & Salad
Lunch Box
Sandwiches
19th Century Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, romaine lettuce and mayo on toasted whole wheat
Academy Sub
Ham, turkey and roast beef with provolone cheese, mild pepper rings, red onions, tomatoes mixed greens and creamy Italian dressing on a hoagie
Adult Grilled Cheese
Battle Alley Beef
Slow-roasted beef, blue cheese, spinach, tomatoes, red onions and honey French dressing on marble rye
Beef & Aged Cheddar
Slow-roasted beef, cheddar cheese sauce and honey French dressing on grilled sourdough
Broad St BLT
Five slices of bacon, Swiss cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on toasted pumpernickel
Bronchos Cheese Delight
American, cheddar and Swiss cheese with herb cream cheese and tomatoes on grilled Sourdough
Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, Parmesan cheese and romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing and wrapped in a spinach lawash
Classic Tex Mex Wrap
Grilled Cajun chicken breast with Colby-Jack cheese, black olives, tomatoes and mixed greens wrapped in a cheese lawash. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Depot Turkey
Turkey breast topped with melted cheddar cheese, tomatoes, romaine lettuce and honey Dijon mustard, on a buttery croissant
Dickens Italian Sausage
Firehouse Sub
Cajun-seasoned turkey breast, provolone cheese, red onions, mild peppers and BBQ sauce on a hoagie
Grilled Veggie Sub
Mushrooms, broccoli, red onions, spinach, tomatoes, mayo, sesame dressing and provolone cheese on a hoagie.
Harvest Ham Melt
Ham, apple slices, cheddar cheese, and honey Dijon mustard on cinnamon bread
Herbed Turkey Grill
Turkey breast, cheddar cheese, spinach, red onions, tomatoes, herb cream cheese and creamy Italian dressing on grilled pumpernickel
Holly Dog
Oak Haven Ham & Cheese
Ham, cheddar cheese sauce, red onions, tomatoes and Thousand Island dressing on grilled sourdough
Pastrami Reuben
Lean pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marble rye
Rose Manor Reuben
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Thousand Island on rye.
Slim James
Ham, provolone cheese, tomatoes, romaine lettuce and house-made tartar sauce on a grilled hoagie
Steak & Cheese Sub
Seasoned roast beef, cheddar cheese sauce, grilled red onions and mushrooms on a hoagie
Turkey Reuben
Turkey breast, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye
Veggie Wrap
Colby-Jack cheese, black olives, red onions, diced tomatoes, mild pepper rings, mixed greens and herb cream cheese wrapped in a spinach lawash
Village Tuna Melt
House-made white Albacore tuna salad with cheddar cheese and tomatoes on grilled Pumpernickel
Vintage Pastrami
Thinly sliced pastrami, Swiss cheese, red onions, Banana Peppers and horseradish dressing on pumpernickel
Salads
Cajun Chicken
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, served over mixed greens with Colby-Jack, red onions, tomatoes and a boiled egg
Carry Nation Cobb
Turkey breast, bacon, shredded Colby-Jack cheese, crumbled blue cheese, sliced boiled egg, diced tomatoes and black olives, served over mixed greens with your choice of dressing.
Century Caesar
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons tossed with our creamy Caesar dressing.
Diehl's Waldorf
Chicken salad with celery, apples, walnuts, and mayo served over mixed greens. Topped with cranberries, more walnuts, and honey French dressing.
Festival Tuna Salad
White Albacore tuna salad topped with boiled egg, tomato slices and shredded Colby-Jack cheese, served over a bed of mixed greens with honey French dressing.
Garden Park
½-sized salad with mixed greens, Cojack cheese, bacon pieces, boiled egg, tomato, red onion and croutons
Hadley House Beef & Swiss
Lean roast beef, Swiss cheese, green olives, sweet red onion and tomatoes served over a bed of mixed greens with creamy Italian dressing.
Medieval Maurice
Mixed greens with chopped turkey, ham, Swiss cheese and black olives tossed in homemade Maurice dressing and garnished with boiled egg and tomato slices
Queen Anne Spinach
Fresh spinach, bacon, shredded Colby-Jack cheese, sliced boiled egg, mandarin oranges, sweet red onions and sunflower seeds, with honey French dressing
Renaissance
Mixed greens, blue cheese, dried cranberries, pecans and red onion with raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Saginaw Street Greek
Mixed greens, feta cheese, beets, Greek olives, tomatoes, red onions and banana peppers with Greek dressing
Side Salad
Mixed greens, Colby-Jack cheese, croutons, red onion, tomato
Victorian Spinach
Fresh spinach, blue cheese, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries and walnuts, with raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Summer Salad
Soups
Beef & Barley
Broccoli Cheese
Chicken & Dumpling
Chicken Tortilla
Chicken with Rice
Chili
Cream of Mushroom
Creamy Lemon Rice
Gazpacho
Lobster bisque
Boston Clam Chowder
Sausage & Corn Chowder
Smokey Poblano
Swiss Onion
Tomato Bisque
Twice Baked Potato
Desserts
Brownies
Carrot Cake
Brought to us by "Cupcakes & Kisses"
Cookies
Muffin
Blueberry or Banana Nut
No Bake
Reeses Cheesecake
Brought to us by Cupcakes & Kisses
Snickers Cheesecake
Brought to us by "Cupcakes & Kisses"
Trail Mix
White Chocolate Raspberry Torte Cake
Salted caramel cheesecake
Apps
Bittersweet Nachos
Your choice of chicken or roast beef, with jalapenos, black olives, green peppers, red onions, tomatoes, melted Colby-Jack and Queso cheese sauce, served on a warm bed of Cajun tortilla chips. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Cheese Quesadilla
We layer generous amounts of Colby, Monterey Jack and Parmesan cheeses together in a cheese and jalapeno wrap, then top with more Parmesan cheese. Served hot with mixed greens, salsa and sour cream.
Chips & Salsa
Hummus & Pita
Queso Dip
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Sides
Bagel
Everything or Plain
Bittersweet Coleslaw
Broccoli Salad
English Muffin
Fresh Fruit Cup
Mac & Cheese
Muffin
Side Salad
Mixed greens, Colby-Jack cheese, croutons, red onion, tomato
Grilled Vegetables
Sautéed broccoli, red onions, mushrooms & spinach, topped with garlic butter
Toast
Sausage Gravy
Pumpernickel Roll
Coleslaw
Our semi-sweet house made coleslaw is made fresh daily giving it that crisp texture that our guests love. (serves 4-8)
Broccoli Salad
A delicious blend of fresh broccoli, red onions, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries Colby-Jack cheese with our house made broccoli salad dressing. (serves 4-8)
Mashed Potatoes
Our house made mashed potatoes served with cream of mushroom gravy. (serves 4-8)
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Crispy bacon, cheddar cheese , Colby-Jack cheese topped with green onions and sour cream. (serves 4-8)
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
Our creamy white cheddar Mac and Cheese
Buffalo Mac & Cheese
Our white cheddar mac & cheese with hot sauce, blue cheese and crispy bacon. (serves 4-8)
Waldorf Chicken Salad
Apples, walnuts, chicken, celery and dried cranberries. (serves 4-8)
Tuna Salad
Albacore Tuna with celery and onions. (serves 4-8)
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Our house made spinach and artichoke dip is loaded with flavor. Topped with shredded parmesan cheese. (serves 4-8)
Coffee 96 oz
Our fresh brewed coffee In a convenient to go box and bag! serves 12, 8 oz portions
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
112 S Saginaw St, Holly, MI 48442