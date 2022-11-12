Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges

Bittersweet Cafe

582 Reviews

$

112 S Saginaw St

Holly, MI 48442

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Depot Turkey
Bronchos Cheese Delight
19th Century Club

Coke Products

Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coca Cola

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mello Yello

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Cold Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Creamosa

$4.99

Sparkling water and cream with vanilla or raspberry syrup, served over ice and topped with whipped cream.

Iced Chai Tea

$4.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Italian Soda

$3.25

Sparkling water with vanilla or raspberry syrup served over ice.

Milk

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Pink Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Iced Tea & Pink Lemonade

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Iced coffee

$2.99

Iced cappuccino

$4.99

Fall punch

$3.99

Hot Beverages

Americano

$3.49

Water & espresso

Cafe Mocha

$4.99

Cappuccino / Latte

$4.99

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Chai Tea

$5.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Steamers

$3.99

Steamed Milk & Flavoring

Espresso

$2.50

Water

Water

Breakfast Options

1865 Sunrise Sandwich

$7.99

Ham with melted Swiss cheese, served on a buttery croissant. Served with a fresh fruit cup.

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.49

Two country biscuits served with a cup of sausage gravy.

Breakfast Burrito Supreme

$11.99

Scrambled eggs, sausage, Colby-Jack cheese, green peppers, onions and jalapeno peppers wrapped in a warm cheese tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream and a fresh fruit cup.

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Scrambled eggs, Colby-Jack cheese and jalapeno peppers wrapped in a warm cheese tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream and a fruit cup.

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Egg, American cheese and your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage on an English muffin or country biscuit. Served with a fruit cup.

Breakfast Sandwich Deluxe

$10.99

Breakfast sandwich with sausage, egg and American Cheese on a biscuit. Topped with bacon, green peppers onions and sausage gravy

Cinnamon French Toast

$6.49

Two thick slices of our cinnamon bread dipped in egg , topped with powdered sugar.

Frittata

$10.49

Open-faced omelet topped with spinach, bacon, blue cheese and tomatoes.

Holly Boy Special

$9.99

Three scrambled eggs served with two country biscuits and a bowl of sausage gravy.

Oatmeal

$4.99

Made per order, our Oatmeal is dairy free, Gluten free and has options of dried cranberries, brown sugar, walnuts, strawberries and honey.

Eggs & Toast

$6.49+

Scrambled eggs served with toast and jelly.

Pancakes

$7.49

4 buttermilk pancakes served with a fresh fruit cup. Add chocolate, raspberry or caramel dessert topping for .50c

Omelets

BST Omelet

$10.99+

Greek Omelet

$8.49+

Feta cheese, red onions, green peppers and tomatoes

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$7.99+

Ham, American and Colby-Jack cheese

Ham Swiss Mushroom Omelet

$8.49+

Smokey Poblano Omelette

$10.99+

Southern Omelet

$9.49+

Sausage, American and Colby-Jack cheese, smothered in sausage gravy

Spanish Omelet

$8.99+

Sausage, American and Colby-Jack cheese, red onions, green peppers and a side of salsa

Vegetarian Omelet

$8.49+

Spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, tomatoes, American and Colby-Jack cheese

Western Omelet

$8.49+

Ham, American cheese, Colby-Jack cheese, red onions, green peppers

Broccoli Cheese Omelet

$9.49+

Breakfast Sides

Bagel

$3.50

Everything or Plain

Breakfast Meat

$5.25+

2 Sausage patties, 4 Slices of Bacon or Grilled Ham

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.99

Muffin

$3.50

Blueberry or Banana Nut

Oatmeal

$4.99

Made per order, our Oatmeal is dairy free, Gluten free and has options of dried cranberries, brown sugar, walnuts, strawberries and honey.

Hashbrowns

$3.99

Toast

$1.75

Sausage Gravy

$2.99+

Combos

1/2 Sandwich & Soup

$9.49

Your choice of turkey, ham or tuna, with lettuce tomatoes and mayo on sourdough. Served with a cup your choice of one of our daily soups please check our daily soup schedule for available soups! Call to confirm availability.

1/2 Sandwich & Salad

$9.99

Your choice of turkey, ham or tuna, with lettuce tomatoes and mayo on sourdough. Served with a half-sized garden salad.

Soup & Salad

$9.49

Enjoy one of our daily soups with a ½-sized garden salad. Please check our daily soup schedule for available soups! Call to confirm availability.

Cafe Burger & Salad

$14.99

Lunch Box

$9.99

Sandwiches

19th Century Club

$13.49

Ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, romaine lettuce and mayo on toasted whole wheat

Academy Sub

$10.99

Ham, turkey and roast beef with provolone cheese, mild pepper rings, red onions, tomatoes mixed greens and creamy Italian dressing on a hoagie

Adult Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Battle Alley Beef

$12.49

Slow-roasted beef, blue cheese, spinach, tomatoes, red onions and honey French dressing on marble rye

Beef & Aged Cheddar

$11.29

Slow-roasted beef, cheddar cheese sauce and honey French dressing on grilled sourdough

Broad St BLT

$13.75

Five slices of bacon, Swiss cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on toasted pumpernickel

Bronchos Cheese Delight

$8.99

American, cheddar and Swiss cheese with herb cream cheese and tomatoes on grilled Sourdough

Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, Parmesan cheese and romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing and wrapped in a spinach lawash

Classic Tex Mex Wrap

$13.99

Grilled Cajun chicken breast with Colby-Jack cheese, black olives, tomatoes and mixed greens wrapped in a cheese lawash. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Depot Turkey

$10.49

Turkey breast topped with melted cheddar cheese, tomatoes, romaine lettuce and honey Dijon mustard, on a buttery croissant

Dickens Italian Sausage

$8.99

Firehouse Sub

$10.29

Cajun-seasoned turkey breast, provolone cheese, red onions, mild peppers and BBQ sauce on a hoagie

Grilled Veggie Sub

$10.99

Mushrooms, broccoli, red onions, spinach, tomatoes, mayo, sesame dressing and provolone cheese on a hoagie.

Harvest Ham Melt

$10.99

Ham, apple slices, cheddar cheese, and honey Dijon mustard on cinnamon bread

Herbed Turkey Grill

$11.75

Turkey breast, cheddar cheese, spinach, red onions, tomatoes, herb cream cheese and creamy Italian dressing on grilled pumpernickel

Holly Dog

$7.99

Oak Haven Ham & Cheese

$10.49

Ham, cheddar cheese sauce, red onions, tomatoes and Thousand Island dressing on grilled sourdough

Pastrami Reuben

$12.99

Lean pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marble rye

Rose Manor Reuben

$11.49

Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Thousand Island on rye.

Slim James

$10.49

Ham, provolone cheese, tomatoes, romaine lettuce and house-made tartar sauce on a grilled hoagie

Steak & Cheese Sub

$11.29

Seasoned roast beef, cheddar cheese sauce, grilled red onions and mushrooms on a hoagie

Turkey Reuben

$10.99

Turkey breast, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Colby-Jack cheese, black olives, red onions, diced tomatoes, mild pepper rings, mixed greens and herb cream cheese wrapped in a spinach lawash

Village Tuna Melt

$10.49

House-made white Albacore tuna salad with cheddar cheese and tomatoes on grilled Pumpernickel

Vintage Pastrami

$13.49

Thinly sliced pastrami, Swiss cheese, red onions, Banana Peppers and horseradish dressing on pumpernickel

Salads

Cajun Chicken

$13.49

Grilled Cajun chicken breast, served over mixed greens with Colby-Jack, red onions, tomatoes and a boiled egg

Carry Nation Cobb

$12.99

Turkey breast, bacon, shredded Colby-Jack cheese, crumbled blue cheese, sliced boiled egg, diced tomatoes and black olives, served over mixed greens with your choice of dressing.

Century Caesar

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons tossed with our creamy Caesar dressing.

Diehl's Waldorf

$11.99

Chicken salad with celery, apples, walnuts, and mayo served over mixed greens. Topped with cranberries, more walnuts, and honey French dressing.

Festival Tuna Salad

$10.99

White Albacore tuna salad topped with boiled egg, tomato slices and shredded Colby-Jack cheese, served over a bed of mixed greens with honey French dressing.

Garden Park

$8.29

½-sized salad with mixed greens, Cojack cheese, bacon pieces, boiled egg, tomato, red onion and croutons

Hadley House Beef & Swiss

$11.99

Lean roast beef, Swiss cheese, green olives, sweet red onion and tomatoes served over a bed of mixed greens with creamy Italian dressing.

Medieval Maurice

$10.99

Mixed greens with chopped turkey, ham, Swiss cheese and black olives tossed in homemade Maurice dressing and garnished with boiled egg and tomato slices

Queen Anne Spinach

$10.99

Fresh spinach, bacon, shredded Colby-Jack cheese, sliced boiled egg, mandarin oranges, sweet red onions and sunflower seeds, with honey French dressing

Renaissance

$10.99

Mixed greens, blue cheese, dried cranberries, pecans and red onion with raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Saginaw Street Greek

$11.99

Mixed greens, feta cheese, beets, Greek olives, tomatoes, red onions and banana peppers with Greek dressing

Side Salad

$4.29

Mixed greens, Colby-Jack cheese, croutons, red onion, tomato

Victorian Spinach

$11.49

Fresh spinach, blue cheese, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries and walnuts, with raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Summer Salad

$11.49

Soups

please check our daily soup schedule for available soups! Call to confirm availability.

Beef & Barley

$4.99+Out of stock

Broccoli Cheese

$4.99+Out of stock

Chicken & Dumpling

$4.99+Out of stock

Chicken Tortilla

$4.99+

Chicken with Rice

$4.99+Out of stock

Chili

$4.99+

Cream of Mushroom

$4.99+Out of stock

Creamy Lemon Rice

$4.99+Out of stock

Gazpacho

$4.99+Out of stock

Lobster bisque

$4.99+Out of stock

Boston Clam Chowder

$4.99+Out of stock

Sausage & Corn Chowder

$4.99+Out of stock

Smokey Poblano

$4.99+Out of stock

Swiss Onion

$4.99+Out of stock

Tomato Bisque

$4.99+Out of stock

Twice Baked Potato

$4.99+

Desserts

Brownies

$4.75Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$4.99

Brought to us by "Cupcakes & Kisses"

Cookies

$2.99

Muffin

$3.50

Blueberry or Banana Nut

No Bake

$2.99Out of stock

Reeses Cheesecake

$7.25

Brought to us by Cupcakes & Kisses

Snickers Cheesecake

$7.25

Brought to us by "Cupcakes & Kisses"

Trail Mix

$2.29

White Chocolate Raspberry Torte Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Salted caramel cheesecake

$7.25

Apps

Bittersweet Nachos

$11.99

Your choice of chicken or roast beef, with jalapenos, black olives, green peppers, red onions, tomatoes, melted Colby-Jack and Queso cheese sauce, served on a warm bed of Cajun tortilla chips. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

We layer generous amounts of Colby, Monterey Jack and Parmesan cheeses together in a cheese and jalapeno wrap, then top with more Parmesan cheese. Served hot with mixed greens, salsa and sour cream.

Chips & Salsa

$4.49Out of stock

Hummus & Pita

$9.49Out of stock

Queso Dip

$7.99

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Drumsticks

$5.99Out of stock

Kids French Toast

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Hot Dog

$5.49

Kids PB & J

$5.29

Kids Scrambled Eggs & Toast

$4.25

Kids Pancakes

$5.99

Kids Half Sandwich

$6.25

Kids Oatmeal

$3.99

Sides

Bagel

$3.50

Everything or Plain

Bittersweet Coleslaw

$3.50

Broccoli Salad

$4.50

English Muffin

$1.75

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$6.99+Out of stock

Muffin

$3.50

Side Salad

$4.29

Mixed greens, Colby-Jack cheese, croutons, red onion, tomato

Grilled Vegetables

$4.49

Sautéed broccoli, red onions, mushrooms & spinach, topped with garlic butter

Toast

$1.75

Sausage Gravy

$2.99+

Pumpernickel Roll

$1.99

LunchBox

Your choice of a 1/2 tuna salad, turkey or ham sandwich with lettuce tomatoes and mayo on sourdough bread. With a house salad, pickle and coleslaw, with your choice of dressing

Lunchbox

$8.99

Your choice of a 1/2 tuna salad, turkey or ham sandwich with lettuce tomatoes and mayo on sourdough bread. With a house salad, pickle and coleslaw, with your choice of dressing

Sandwich Platter

$3.99 / pc (10 minimum.) Choose from a selection of our ½ sized sandwich options; Ham, Turkey or Tuna salad, dressed with Lettuce Tomatoes and mayo.

Turkey

$3.99

1/2 sized cold cut turkey sandwich with lettuce tomatoes and mayo on your choice of bread.

Ham

$3.99

1/2 sized cold cut ham sandwich with lettuce tomatoes and mayo on your choice of bread.

Tuna

$3.99

1/2 sized cold cut tuna salad sandwich with lettuce tomatoes and mayo on your choice of bread.

Salads

-Salads Bowls- Medium $25.00 Large $40.00 (serves 5-10) (serves 10-15) Carry Nation Cobb - Renaissance Saginaw Street Greek - Garden Park Summer Salad - Queen Anne Spinach Victorian Spinach

Carry Nation Cobb

$25.00+

Mixed Greens, turkey, bacon, colby-jack cheese, blue cheese, boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, with your choice of dressing

Queen Anne Spinach

$25.00+

Fresh spinach, bacon, shredded Colby-Jack cheese, sliced boiled egg, mandarin oranges, red onions and sunflower seeds, with honey French dressing

Renaissance

$25.00+

Mixed greens, blue cheese, dried cranberries, pecans and red onions with raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Saginaw Street Greek

$25.00+

Mixed greens, feta cheese, beets, Greek olives, tomatoes, red onions and banana peppers with Greek dressing

Victorian Spinach

$25.00+

Fresh spinach, blue cheese, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries and walnuts, with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Summer Salad

$25.00+

Mixed greens with fresh strawberries & grapes, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries and walnuts and feta cheese, with raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Garden Park

$25.00+

Mixed greens with fresh strawberries & grapes, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries and walnuts and feta cheese, with raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Sides

Coleslaw

$9.49

Our semi-sweet house made coleslaw is made fresh daily giving it that crisp texture that our guests love. (serves 4-8)

Broccoli Salad

$9.99

A delicious blend of fresh broccoli, red onions, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries Colby-Jack cheese with our house made broccoli salad dressing. (serves 4-8)

Mashed Potatoes

$10.99

Our house made mashed potatoes served with cream of mushroom gravy. (serves 4-8)

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$19.99Out of stock

Crispy bacon, cheddar cheese , Colby-Jack cheese topped with green onions and sour cream. (serves 4-8)

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$19.99

Our creamy white cheddar Mac and Cheese

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$24.99

Our white cheddar mac & cheese with hot sauce, blue cheese and crispy bacon. (serves 4-8)

Waldorf Chicken Salad

$18.99

Apples, walnuts, chicken, celery and dried cranberries. (serves 4-8)

Tuna Salad

$19.99

Albacore Tuna with celery and onions. (serves 4-8)

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$21.99

Our house made spinach and artichoke dip is loaded with flavor. Topped with shredded parmesan cheese. (serves 4-8)

Coffee 96 oz

$14.99

Our fresh brewed coffee In a convenient to go box and bag! serves 12, 8 oz portions

Soups

Beef & Barley

$10.00+Out of stock

Broccoli Cheese

$10.00+Out of stock

Chicken & Dumpling

$10.00+Out of stock

Chicken & Rice

$10.00+Out of stock

Chicken Tortilla

$10.00+Out of stock

Chili

$10.00+Out of stock

Cream Of Mushroom

$10.00+Out of stock

Creamy Lemon Rice

$10.00+Out of stock

Gazpacho

$10.00+

New England Clam Chowder

$10.00+Out of stock

Potato Au Gratin

$10.00+Out of stock

Sausage Corn Chowder

$10.00+Out of stock

Smoky Poblano

$10.00+Out of stock

Tomato Bisque

$10.00+

Twice Baked Potato

$10.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

112 S Saginaw St, Holly, MI 48442

Directions

Gallery
Bittersweet Cafe image
Bittersweet Cafe image
Bittersweet Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Holly Hotel - 110 Battle Alley, Holly, 48442
orange starNo Reviews
110 Battle Alley Holly, MI 48442
View restaurantnext
Fenton House
orange starNo Reviews
413 Leroy St Fenton, MI 48430
View restaurantnext
Rough Draught
orange starNo Reviews
134 N Leroy St Fenton, MI 48430
View restaurantnext
The Laundry
orange star4.3 • 1,231
125 W. Shiawassee Ave Fenton Fenton, MI 48430
View restaurantnext
Ponemah Lakeside Lodge
orange star4.1 • 406
3482 Silver Lake rd Fenton, MI 48430
View restaurantnext
Little Joe's
orange star4.6 • 1,084
11518 S Saginaw St Grand Blanc, MI 48439
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Holly
Fenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Grand Blanc
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Clarkston
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
White Lake
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Waterford
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Flint
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Davison
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston