Bittersweet Cafe & Confections - Louisville, CO

Espresso Drinks

Our Bittersweet Espresso Blend is a marriage of several roast profiles and varietals that form a sweet - not bitter flavor. This espresso serves as the foundation for a wide variety of our specialty coffee drinks, but espresso is not a roast at all; it is a method of preparing coffee. Espresso is a small, made to order, concentrated coffee consisting of liquid topped with crema. Some people like to blend it with steamed milk and a sweetener; some like to sip immediately as a “shot” in order to experience its many layers of flavor. This is up to you. We serve it just the way you like it.