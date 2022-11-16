Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Bittersweet Cafe & Confections - Louisville, CO

663 Reviews

$$

836 Main St

Louisville, CO 80027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Colorado Love
BUILD YOUR OWN Bagel SANDWICH
Latte

COFFEE DRINKS

Single-Origin Drip Coffee

Single-Origin Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Drip coffee is well suited to savoring the specific flavors and aroma of our single-origin coffees.

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

This drink is simply half brewed coffee and half steamed milk and is meant to be enjoyed with the thinnest layer of foam possible. It is important to keep the ratio of milk to coffee appropriate so as not to overpower the coffee.

Florentine

$3.65+

Toddy Cold Brew

$4.00+

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.25+Out of stock

Roasted Coffee (12 oz Bags)

ALWAYS BUY WHOLE BEAN - When you purchase coffee, you should always buy whole beans and grind them yourself before you brew a pot or even a cup of coffee. This ensures that your coffee is as fresh as it can be as it will retain more of its flavor in whole bean form.

Bittersweet Espresso Beans

$15.00
Colombia RFA Supremo 17/18 Huila

Colombia RFA Supremo 17/18 Huila

$15.00

Cupping Notes - This cup has well balanced acidity with a delicate body. It starts off sweet and with slight notes of tart fruit, and finishes with a bittersweet, dark cocoa note.

Costa Rica

$15.00
Decaf Swiss Water Process

Decaf Swiss Water Process

$15.00

Decaf Swiss Water Process (SWP) is carefully roasted for you by The Coffee Roasting Co. We know that Decaf drinkers want all of the same delicious full bodied, chocolaty flavor and intoxicating aromatics of coffee, just without the jitters. So we apply the same high standards when sourcing Specialty grade decaffeinated coffees as we do our other offerings. Decaf drinkers can rest assured that this coffee is just as good. This cup is round and rich with a mild acidity and notes of milk chocolate.

El Salvador

$15.00
Ethiopia Yirgacheffe

Ethiopia Yirgacheffe

$15.00

Yirgacheffe The washed Yirgacheffe is one of the best highland-grown coffees. It has fine acidity, body, and flavor. Many people are attracted to its delicate, floral, and tea-like characteristics. Cup Characteristics tea-like, fruity, citric, floral, lemon, sweet, great body, very complex, clean

Guatemala TG Lab Acatenango Quisaché

Guatemala TG Lab Acatenango Quisaché

$15.00

Cupping Notes - Clean and consistent, creamy body, sweet, complex with notes of pineapple, honey, melon, orange, cinnamon, and chocolate.

Kenya Barichu Karindundu

Kenya Barichu Karindundu

$15.00

Cupping Notes: Rich buttery body, savory sweet, complex with citrus and fruit flavors such as grapefruit, lemon rind, cranberry, raspberry and watermelon.

Indonesia Sumatra Grade 1 Mandheling

Indonesia Sumatra Grade 1 Mandheling

$15.00

Cup Characteristics - strong cedar notes, consistent, balanced, sweet tobacco, winey, spicy, chocolate

Espresso Drinks

Our Bittersweet Espresso Blend is a marriage of several roast profiles and varietals that form a sweet - not bitter flavor. This espresso serves as the foundation for a wide variety of our specialty coffee drinks, but espresso is not a roast at all; it is a method of preparing coffee. Espresso is a small, made to order, concentrated coffee consisting of liquid topped with crema. Some people like to blend it with steamed milk and a sweetener; some like to sip immediately as a “shot” in order to experience its many layers of flavor. This is up to you. We serve it just the way you like it.
Latte

Latte

$4.50+

Latte 1/3 espresso, 2/3 hot milk, thin layer of foam. A cafe latte should have the same glossy finish as the cappuccino. This is pulled with a double ristretto.

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

Americano A touch of hot fresh water and a double shot pulled long. This creates a nice bold, strong coffee taste. The espresso shot is pulled atop the hot water to ensure the consistency of the crema.

Cafe Mocha

Cafe Mocha

$5.25+

Mocha 1/3 espresso, 1/6 dark chocolate sauce, 1/3 milk, 1/6 foam. Dark chocolate is the first layer, and then you pull the double espresso shot. Then steam the milk to the consistency of a cafe latte. Bittersweet - cafe mocha is unique because they use dark chocolate with a double shot.

White Mocha

$5.00+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Cappuccino Made in thirds — 1/3 espresso, 1/3 steamed milk, 1/3 foam. This is a very traditional way of making cappuccino. The milk should appear glassy, smooth, shiny and with no visible bubbles. The milk and foam should be blended or mixed to create a thick, creamy texture.

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+
Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

Espresso One shot of espresso prepared with 14 grams of ground coffee in a double portafilter. The shot should be 2 ounce of liquid. You have two choices with espresso: ristretto, a very short or “restrained” shot, brewed at less than 2/3 of a demitasse, or luongo, a long pull of espresso brewed so the liquid should be more than 2/3 of a demitasse.

Espresso Con Panna

Espresso Con Panna

$3.75

Espresso con panna, which means "espresso with cream" in Italian, is a single or double shot of espresso topped with whipped cream.

Espresso Macchiato

Espresso Macchiato

$3.75

Espresso Macchiato Double espresso with a touch of foam. Macchiato means spotted or stained; the espresso is “stained” with foam. This can be made as a single or a double.

Gibraltar (Cortado)

Gibraltar (Cortado)

$4.00

Cortado 1/2 espresso, 1/2 foam-infused milk. The perfect afternoon drink, or for that coffee drinker who wants something strong, but needs a little milk to soften the espresso as it goes down. This drink is in between a macchiato and a cafe latte. Pull a double shot into a gibraltar glass. The milk should have the consistency of a cafe latte and result in the same glassy, smooth, creamy texture as a cafe latte and cappuccino.

CBD Latte

$6.50+

Chagaccino

$6.75+

CHAI

Sherpa Chai

$4.50+

Sherpa Chai is a blend of fresh pressed organic ginger and spices in a brew of antioxidant rich black tea. Each cup offers an immune boost, respiratory strength and digestive warmth.

MATE & MATCHA

Matcha

$5.25

Yerba Mate

$4.00

Mango Mate

$4.00

BLACK TEA

Earl Grey

$3.00

Darjeeling

$3.00

Irish Breakfast

$3.00

Korakundah

$3.00

Ceylon

$3.00

English Breakfast

$3.00

Gold Rush

$3.00

Afternoon Blend

$3.00

Assam

$3.00

GREEN TEA

Sencha

$4.50+

Jasmine Pearls

$4.50+

Temple Of Heaven

$4.50+

Ginger Orange Peach

$4.50+

Imperial Gunpowder

$4.50+

Turkish Green Apple

$4.50+Out of stock

HERBALS

Chamomile

$4.50+

Chamomile Lavender

$4.50+

Winter Berries

$4.50+

Berry Bunch

$4.50+

Peppermint

$4.50+

Kalahari

$4.50+

Vata

$4.50+

Herbal Hibiscus

$4.50+

OOLONG TEA

Iron Goddess (Ti Kuan Yin)

$4.50+

WHITE TEA

White French Mint (Peony)

$4.50+

Pai Mu Tan

$4.50+

HOUSE-MADE DRINKS

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

There's no more welcome way to chase away the chill than by sipping a mug of hot chocolate.

Steamer

Steamer

$2.00+

Steamers are hot, milk-based drinks that are popular our younger guests. The basic steamer can be made in various kinds of flavors, as well as soy steamers and other vegan steamers.

Golden Latte

$5.00+

Turmeric, Ginger, Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, & Black Pepper, with Steamed Milk

HOUSE-MADE DRINKS

Arnold Palmer

$3.25+

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Italian Soda

$3.00+

Lemonade

$3.50+

FP OJ

$5.99

FP Red

$8.00

FP Grapefruit

$5.00

FP Green

$8.00

FP Orange U Glad

$8.00

KOMBUCHA ON TAP

Ginger Lemon

$4.00+Out of stock

Super berry

$4.00+Out of stock

Clear Mind

$4.00+Out of stock

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

BUILD YOUR OWN Bagel SANDWICH

$5.00

Bagel & Egg = Base Add meat, cheese, or veggies of your choice!

Bacon Caprese-Nator

$9.50

Bacon, eggs, mozzarella, tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, basil, & sun-dried tomato pesto on a house made English muffin

Colorado Love

$9.50

Bacon, eggs, cheddar, avocado, & chipotle mayo on a house made English muffin

Fresh Veg

$8.50

Avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, spinach, cream cheese, and basil pesto on a house made English muffin

Green Eggs & Ham

$9.50

Grilled ham, eggs, provolone, & basil pesto on a house made English muffin

Lox Sandwich

$10.00

Smoked salmon, dill & caper cream cheese, tomatoes, & onions on house made rosemary sour dough

Santa Fe Sausage

$9.50

Sausage, eggs, green chile sauce, tomato, & provolone on a house made English muffin

BURRITOS

BYO BURRITO

$5.00

YOGA PANTS BURRITO

$8.00

Egg whites, green chile, roasted red pepper, potato hash, spinach & goat cheese in a tortilla

BRISKET BURRITO

$8.50

Brisket, eggs, potato hash, cheddar, green chile, BBQ sauce, & jalapeños

GRN CHILE PORK BURRITO

$8.50

BAGEL & CREAM CHEESE

BAGEL ONLY

$2.00

BAGEL & CREAM CHEESE

$4.00

AVO TOAST

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Mashed avocado with lemon, salt & pepper, on our house-baked sourdough

SANDWICHES & PANINIS

BLT

$10.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo on sourdough

CAPRESE PANINI

$11.50

Fresh mozzarella, mixed greens, tomatoes, fresh basil, sun-dried tomato pesto, & balsamic reduction on house made baguette

CHIKEN PESTO

$11.50

Chicken breast, provolone, tomatoes, & basil pesto on house made Cuban bread

CUBANA PANINI

$11.50

Smoked pork, grilled ham, swiss, spicy pickles, chipotle mayo & dijon mustard on house made Cuban bread

Golden Beet Sandwich

$9.00

Golden beets, avocado, red onions, spinach, basil & basil pesto on our house made sourdough

GRILLED CHEESE & TOMATO SOUP

$10.00

Cheddar & provolone on sourdough, served with house-made tomato soup

MEDITERRANEAN HUMMUS

$10.00

Roasted garlic hummus, goat cheese, mixed greens, red onions, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers & basil pesto on our house made rosemary sourdough

TURKEY CLUB

$12.00

Turkey, bacon, swiss , avocado, tomatoes, mixed greens & chipotle mayo on house made Baguette

TURKEY SUN DRIED TOM. PANINI

$11.50

Turkey, provolone, roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, & power greens on house made Baguette

VEG OUT SANDWICH

$10.00

Artichokes, roasted red peppers, fresh greens, goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, & basil pesto on sourdough

SOUPS & SALADS

Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Chickpeas, Croutons over Mixed Greens & Our homemade Lemon vinaigrette

Soup

$5.00+

Balsamic Chicken Salad

$11.00

Chicken breast, goat cheese, walnuts, sun-dried tomatoes, mixed greens & balsamic vinaigrette

Beet Schrute Salad

$10.00

Red pickled beets, pistachios, red onions, goat cheese, & house-made lemon vinaigrette over mixed greens

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Turkey, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomatoes, blue cheese, & mixed greens served with your choice of dressing

Simple Salad

$8.00

Cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, & croutons over mixed greens with your choice of dressing

KID'S MENU

HAM & CHEESE

$6.00

KID'S AVOCADO TOAST

$6.00

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

PB & J

$6.00

TURKEY & CHEESE

$6.00

MORNING PASTRIES

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Scone

$4.50

Options include: White Chocolate Raspberry, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip (Check availability if ordering online)

Galettes

$4.75

Day Olds

$1.00

Cookie Fresh Baked - Chocolate Chip

$3.25

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Cookie Fresh Baked - Rainbow Sugar Cookie

$3.25

DESSERTS

We pride ourselves on creating classic desserts with unique twists. Our bakers use seasonal fruits to come up with unique flavor combinations that will satisfy any sweet tooth. When your friends see you walk in with one of our Desserts, they’ll know you mean business!

GF/V Muffin (Chamomile Lavender)

$4.50

Brownie

$3.25

Cobbler Bar (Raspberry Peach)

$5.00

Coconut Macaroon

$3.50

Coconut Almond Meltaway Cookie (GF/V)

$4.00

Coffee Cake

$5.00

Blueberry or Blackberry

Lemon Crumb Bar

$5.00
PB Puddles (GF)

PB Puddles (GF)

$3.50

Peanut butter and chocolate come together masterfully to make these tasty cookies.

Macaroon

$2.80

Magic Bar Vegan

$5.00

BREAD

GF Breads

$4.00

Baked in-house

Banana Walnut Slice

$4.00

Pumpkin Choc. Chip Slice

$4.00

Cocktails

Beer

$6.00

Cider Hot Toddy

$9.00Out of stock

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Spiked Egg Nog

$9.00Out of stock

Wine

$10.00Out of stock

Shots

Whiskey

$4.00

Baileys

$4.00Out of stock

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.00

Syrups

Regular Bottle

$13.00

Sugar Free Bottle

$13.50

Organic Bottle

$14.00

Combo

Coffee/Regular

$25.00

Coffee/Sugar Free

$25.50

Coffee/Organic

$26.00

SWEETS

Sugar cookie bag

$3.00+

BREAKFAST

Green Chile Pork

$8.50

Yoga Pants Burrito

$8.00

Egg, Cheese, Potato Burrito

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Bittersweet Café & Confections, we strive to bring to you the highest quality café products. A lot of care and consideration goes into our product line and you can trust what you encounter at Bittersweet will be fresh, well-made and flavorful. It is with great pleasure that we invite you to visit Bittersweet Café & Confections to enjoy our fine Desserts and Pastries and world-class coffee and espresso drinks. We offer decadent Cakes, elegant Tarts, one of a kind Petit Pastries, Chocolate Macaroons, and a wide variety of decadent gluten-free dessert. For those who don’t have a sweet tooth,we offer more than just delicious desserts and pastries. Bittersweet also offers Breakfast Pastries, Breakfast Burritos, Breakfast Sandwiches, Paninis, Sandwishes, Salads and Soups. If it's a treat you're looking for, Bittersweet Café & Confections has the perfect treat for any occasion or no reason at all.

Website

Location

836 Main St, Louisville, CO 80027

Directions

Gallery
Bittersweet Cafe & Confections image
Bittersweet Cafe & Confections image
Bittersweet Cafe & Confections image
Bittersweet Cafe & Confections image

Similar restaurants in your area

Boss Lady Pizza SUPERIOR
orange starNo Reviews
1613 Coalton Rd Superior, CO 80027
View restaurantnext
Dry Storage Bakehouse - 3601 Arapahoe Ave, D181
orange starNo Reviews
3601 Arapahoe Ave, D181 boulder, CO 80303
View restaurantnext
Lazy Dog Bar and Grill - Erie
orange starNo Reviews
3100 Village Vista Dr Erie, CO 80516
View restaurantnext
Southside Walnut Cafe
orange star4.3 • 464
673 S Broadway St Boulder, CO 80305
View restaurantnext
FourSides Pizza Cafe - in the Larkridge Village Shops
orange starNo Reviews
16603 Washington Street Thornton, CO 80023
View restaurantnext
The Waffle Lab - Boulder
orange starNo Reviews
1155 13th St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Lulu's BBQ - Louisville
orange star4.4 • 1,023
701 B Main St Louisville, CO 80027
View restaurantnext
Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar
orange star4.2 • 587
585 E South Boulder Rd Louisville, CO 80027
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston