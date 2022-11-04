Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

BittyFish Sushi

478 Reviews

$$

3000 184th St SW

Ste 950

Lynnwood, WA 98037

Popular Items

California Roll
Seared Salmon Nigiri
Red Dragon Roll

Signature Items

Hama Chili

$8.00

Yellowtail, garlic, jalapeño, cilantro with ponzu sauce.

Spicy Salmon on Crispy Rice

Spicy Salmon on Crispy Rice

$8.00

Spicy salmon, crispy sushi rice, Jalapeño, cilantro, habanero masago, pepper soy sauce.

Tuna Tacos

Tuna Tacos

$7.00

Hamachi, avocado, jalapeño, ponzu, sesame seeds, wasabi mayo.

Green Machine

Green Machine

$7.00

Green Bean, Green Onion, Sweet Green Chili Sauce

Tataki Time

Tataki Time

$8.00

Tuna tataki, spicy tuna, red onion, green onion.

Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail

$8.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, crab salad, cucumber, avocado.

Poke Box

Poke Box

$8.00

Tuna, snow crab, avocado.

Seared Albacore Crunch

Seared Albacore Crunch

$7.00

Hamachi, avocado, Jalapeño, ponzu, sesame seeds, wasabi mayo.

Monthly Special

$3.75

Harvest Roll Inside: Albacore, Cucumber, Avocado Topped with Spicy Tuna, Spicy Mayo and Ponzu

Combo Options

Sushi Bento

$16.00

Create your own Sushi Combo! Comes with 2 rolls, 2pc Nigiri, Edamame, and your choice of sesame noodles, miso soup, or salad.

Vegetarian Sushi Platter

Vegetarian Sushi Platter

$18.00

Vegetarian Sushi Combo. Includes: - Crispy Tofu Roll - Tempura Green Bean Roll - Avocado Roll - Cucumber Roll - Go Green Roll

Bit of Sushi

Bit of Sushi

$13.00

Sushi combo for 1 Includes: - California Roll - Avocado Roll - 2pc Salmon Nigiri - 1pc Tuna Nigiri - 1pc Shrimp Nigiri

A Bit More Sushi

A Bit More Sushi

$25.00

Sushi Combo for 2, Includes: California Roll Spicy Tuna Roll Rainbow Roll Avocado Roll 2 pc Salmon Nigiri 2 pc Shrimp Nigiri 1 pc Yellowtail Nigiri 1 pc Tuna Nigiri

More than a Bit of Sushi

More than a Bit of Sushi

$40.00
Sashimi? Sashimi. Sashimi!

Sashimi? Sashimi. Sashimi!

$35.00

An assortment of freshly cut sashimi.

Kid's Sushi Combo

$12.00

Kid's Katsu Combo

$13.00Out of stock

Rice Bowl Bento Combo

$15.00Out of stock

Udon Soup Combo

$13.00Out of stock

Raw Rolls

Dawg Roll

Dawg Roll

$3.75

Seared salmon, Jalapeño popper, chili sauce and tobiko.

Double Pepper Roll

$3.75
Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$3.75

Assorted fish, crab salad, cucumber, avocado.

Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$3.75

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, crab salad, cucumber, eel sauce.

Salmon Roll

$3.75

Salmon, Rice, Seaweed

Seattle Roll

$3.75

Salmon, masago, cucumber, avocado.

Spicy Philly Roll

Spicy Philly Roll

$3.75

Spicy Salmon, Jalapeño, Cream Cheese

Spicy Tuna Roll

$3.75

Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado, Green Onion, Spicy Mayo

Tuna Roll

$3.75

Ahi Tuna, Rice, Seaweed

Wicked Tuna Roll

$3.75

Yellowtail Roll

$3.75

Cooked Rolls

California Roll

California Roll

$3.75

Crab Salad, Cucumber, Avocado

Snow Crab California Roll

$3.75

Snow Crab, Cucumber, Avocado

Spicy California Roll

$3.75

Spicy Crab Salad, Cucumber, Avocado

Crunchy Crab Roll

Crunchy Crab Roll

$3.75

Spicy Crab Salad, Krabstick, Cucumber, Avocado, Shallots, Spicy Eel Sauce

Crispy Chicken Roll

$3.75

Chicken, Jalapeño, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Katsu Sauce

Double Shrimp Roll

Double Shrimp Roll

$3.75

Shrimp, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, cream cheese, eel sauce, green onion, habanero masago.

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$3.75

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$3.75

Shrimp Tempura, Masago, Cucumber, Avocado, Mayo

Kinshi Roll

Kinshi Roll

$3.75

Albacore tuna, crab stick, cucumber, seaweed, wrapped with egg.

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$3.75

Fried Soft-shell Crab, Masago, Cucumber, Avocado, Mayo

Salmon Skin Roll

$3.75

Eel & Avocado Roll

$3.75

Vegetarian Rolls

Avocado Roll

$3.75

Avocado, Rice, Seaweed

Crispy Tofu Roll

$3.75

Fried Tofu, Cucumber, Avocado

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$3.75

Cucumber, Rice, Seaweed

Fresh Vegetable Roll

$3.75

Cucumber, Romaine Lettuce, Daikon, Carrot, Avocado

Tempura Green Bean Roll

Tempura Green Bean Roll

$3.75

Tempura Fried Green Beans

Cucado Roll

Cucado Roll

$3.75

Cucumber, Avocado

Go Green Roll

Go Green Roll

$3.75

Green Bean, Cucumber, Avocado, Carrot, Pico de Gallo, Chili Sauce

Sashimi (3 pc)

Albacore Sashimi

$7.25

Octopus Sashimi

$7.25

Salmon Sashimi

$7.25

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$7.25

Coho Salmon Sashimi

$7.25

Mackerel Sashimi

$7.25

Tuna Sashimi

$8.00

Unagi Sashimi

$8.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$7.25

Nigiri (2 pc)

Albacore Nigiri

$3.75
Octopus Nigiri

Octopus Nigiri

$3.75

Salmon Nigiri

$3.75

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$3.75

Coho Salmon Nigiri

$3.75

Scallop Nigiri

$3.75

Shrimp Nigiri

$3.75

Mackerel Nigiri

$3.75

Tamago Nigiri

$3.75

Tuna Nigiri

$6.50

Unagi Nigiri

$6.50

Yellowtail Nigiri

$3.75

Seared Albacore Nigiri

$3.75

Seared Salmon Nigiri

$3.75

Seared Tuna Nigiri

$6.50

Gunkan (2 pc)

Ikura

$6.50

Masago

$3.75

Poke Gunkan

$3.75

Crab Salad

$3.75

Inari

$3.75

Tobiko

$3.75

Spicy Scallop Gunkan

$3.75Out of stock

Bitty Plates

Crispy Sushi Rice

$3.75

Fried Sushi Rice Cubes served with Chili Mayo

Edamame

$3.75

Soybeans with Sea-Salt

Potato Katsu

$3.75

Potato, Katsu Sauce

Sesame Noodles

$3.75

Noodles, Sesame Sauce, Daikon, Carrots

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$3.75

Soybeans, Garlic, Chili, Soy Sauce

Spicy Seared Salmon

$3.75

Spiced Seared Salmon, Garlic Ponzu Sauce

Spinach Gomae

$3.75

Spinach, Sesame Puree

Vegetable Spring Roll

Vegetable Spring Roll

$3.75

Fried spring rolls with sweet chili dipping sauce.

Chicken Gyoza

$3.75

Pan seared chicken gyoza, with garlic soy dipping sauce

Pork Gyoza

$3.75

Pan seared pork dumplings with garlic soy dipping sauce.

Vegetable Gyoza

$3.75

Pan seared Vegetable Gyoza with garlic soy dipping sauce.

Spicy Seared Tuna

$3.75

Yellowtail tuna with garlic ponzu sauce.

Kitchen

Fried Tofu, Green Onion, Soy Dipping Sauce

Agedashi Tofu

$4.50

Fried tofu, green onion, soy dipping sauce.

Sesame Green Beans

$4.50

Green beans, garlic, soy sauce and sesame seeds.

Katsu Chicken

$7.00

Panko breaded chicken breast served with a side of katsu sauce.

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$8.00

Fried calamari finished with salt and pepper.

Shrimp Tempura

$6.50

3 pieces of shrimp tempura with a side of tempura sauce.

Vegetable Tempura

$6.50

A tempura medley of green beans, carrots, and onions, served with a side of tempura sauce.

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$8.00

Japanese fried chicken thigh with chili sauce.

Soup/Salad

Miso Soup

$3.25

Miso Soup with green onions, tofu, and seaweed

Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.50

Grilled chicken thigh on a bed of chopped romaine lettuce with radish, sweet peppers, cilantro. Served with Sesame Soy Dressing.

House Salad

$4.25

Romaine Lettuce with Cucumber, Radish, Carrot, Daikon, and Edamame. Served with a side of sesame soy dressing.

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$3.75

Thinly Sliced Cucumbers with seaweed, cherry tomatoes in a plum wine vinegar sauce.

Seaweed Salad

$3.75
Udon Soup

Udon Soup

$7.00

House soup base with udon noodles, sliced shiitake mushroom, spinach, green onion, and shrimp tempura.

Rice Bowls

Panko Breaded Chicken Thigh over rice with cabbage, edamame, and carrots. Served with Katsu Sauce.
Chicken Katsu Bowl

Chicken Katsu Bowl

$8.00

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$7.50

Grilled chicken over rice with cabbage, edamame, and carrot. Served with teriyaki sauce.

Chicken Karaage Bowl

Chicken Karaage Bowl

$8.00

Japanese style fried chicken over rice with cabbage, edamame, and carrots. Served with Chili Sauce.

Poke Bowl

$8.50

Salmon and Tuna tossed with poke sauce, avocado, edamame, and carrot over rice with green onion and sesame seed.

Chicken Curry Bowl

$8.00

Chicken Katsu over rice with potatoes and carrots. Covered with curry sauce.

Sushi Rice

$3.25

Steamed Rice

$3.25

Desserts

Fresh Fruit

Mochi IceCream

$4.50

Tempura Ice Cream

$5.50

Brownies

$3.75

Cream Puff

$3.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

Beverages

Lemoneade-Lemon Grass

$3.50

SanPellegrino Water

$3.50

Ramune

$3.50

Soda

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Beer

Asahi 12oz

$5.00

Asahi 21oz

$9.00

Kirin 12oz

$5.00

Kirin 21oz

$9.00

Rainier

$4.00

Mac & Jacks African Amber 12oz

$5.00

Sake

Ozeki One Cup

$7.00

Ozeki One Cup Nigori

$9.00

Hakutsuru Awa Yuki Sparkling

$16.00

Bushido-Way of the Warrior Ginjo Genshu

$11.00

Tempura Fried Rolls

Tempura California Roll

$8.00

Tempura Fusion

$8.00

Las Vegas Roll

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to BittyFish where along with endless amounts of sushi, nigiri and sashimi you will also find a huge assortment of small plates featuring Japanese cuisine - all brought to you on our shiny conveyor belt!

Location

3000 184th St SW, Ste 950, Lynnwood, WA 98037

Directions

