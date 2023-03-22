Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bix & Co. 111 5th St

111 5th Street

West Des Moines, IA 50265

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

Bix & co fries

$14.00

1/4 inch shoe-string cut fries, crispy on the outside, tender and fluffy on the inside.

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Wisconsin white-cheddar cheese curds in a cripsy beer batter

Green Pepper Rings

$12.00

Italian Nachos

$14.00

Graziano Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella over flour tortilla chips

Italian Sliders

$14.00

capicola, pepperoni, mini meatballs, provolone, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, on King Hawaiian Rolls

Onion Rings

$12.00

thinly sliced, sweer yellow onion rings, finished with sea salt

Sauce Flights

$4.00Out of stock

House Sauces - Ranch Dressing, Honey Mustard Sauce, Jalepenjo Honey Mustard Sauce, Garlic-Rosemary Aioli, Sriracha Comeback Sauce, Tangy Onion Ring Sauce, Bix's Pizza Sauce, Bleu Cheese

Wings

tossed in your choice of sauce - mild, medium, hot, extra hot, served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch dipping sauce

Soups, Salads, and Mac & Cheese

Full Ceasar Salad

$10.00Out of stock

romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing

Full House Salad

$9.00Out of stock

mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, boiled eggs, and mozzarella cheese

Grandpa Bix's Chili

$6.00

Our family recipe, simmered low and slow, and full of flavor topped with shredded cheddar cheese or onions upon request

Sides

Apple Sauce

$3.00Out of stock

Side - Bix and Co. Fries

$6.00

Homemade Pasta Salad

$4.00

No Side

Side - Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$14.00

Thick cut bacon, lettuce, and tomato, served on grilled South Union Bakery's country loaf bread

Iowa Pork Tenderloin

$14.00

Iowa pork tenderloin served with lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickle

Italian Beef

$16.00

slow roasted Italian beef served on a local hoagie bun, dipped in gravy and served with sweet peppers and hot giardineria.

Smoked Gouda Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Smoked Gouda Cheese and thick cut bacon served grilled on South Union Bakery's country loaf bread

Turkey Bacon Melt

$14.00

Sliced turkey, thick cut bacon, tomato, mustard, and mayo served on South Union foccacia bread

Steak Burgers

Bacon and Bleu Cheeseburger

$16.00

thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bleu cheese crumbles

BBQ Burger

$16.00

Bix's BBQ Sauce and crispy onion rings

Cheeseburger

$15.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Bix's Burger Sauce, and your choice of american, swiss, provolone, or pepper-jack cheese

Chicken

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, crispy proscuttio, and garlic-rosemary aoli

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Tenders

$16.00

three light and crispy Battered chicken tenders, served with your choice of dipping sauce

Kids

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Pizza Boat

$6.00

Build Your Own Pizza

BYOP

$17.00

14" specialty pizzas made the way you like it, with your choice of sauce, fresh vegetables, and meat toppings

Specialty Pizza

Italian Beef Pizza

$24.00

olive oil, Italian beef, sweet peppers, hot or mild giardeneria, mozzarella cheese

The Bambina

$24.00

Sauce, taco beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, red onions, crispy taco chips, green onion

The Southsider

$24.00

Bix's Red Sauce, pepperoni, Graziano sausage, jaelpeno, banana peppers, red chili flakes, mozzarella

The Balboa

$24.00

Bix's Red Sauce, cuppy pepperoni, meatball, Graziano sausage, cappocola, roasted red peppers, green Peppers

Margarita

$24.00

Olive oil, tomatoes, basil

White Chicken Pizza

$24.00

Bix's White Sauce, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, drizzled with honey

The Luau

$24.00

Bix's Red Sauce, canadian bacon, pineapple

The Bambina

$24.00

Bix's White Sauce, roasted garlic, roasted red pepper, basil

Sauces

Bix's Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Bix's Special Sauce

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Bone Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Rosemary Aioli

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Sriracha Comeback Sauce

$1.00

Bar

Draft Beer

Ace Pineapple

$6.00

Barn Town Amber

$6.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$5.50

Bohemian

$6.00

Busch Light Draft

$4.50

Coors Light Draft

$4.50

Des Moines IPA

$6.00

Easy Eddy

$6.00

Exile Ruthie

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Summer Shandy

$6.00

Stiegl Raddler

$6.50Out of stock

Pompei TG

$7.50

Cans & Bottles

All Day IPA

$5.50

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Backpocket Slingshot

$6.50

Barntown Hawaiiowan Punch

$7.75

BG Citrus Surfer

$6.50

BT Neon

$7.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Busch Light

$4.50

Chewbocka

$7.00

Coors Light

$4.50

Coors Original

$4.50

Corona

$5.50

Dos Equis

$5.50

Fat Tire

$5.50

Hamms

$4.50

Hazy IPA

$6.50

Heineken

$5.50

High Life

$4.50

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.50

High Noon Lemon

$6.50

High Noon Peach

$6.50Out of stock

High Noon Pineapple

$6.50

Highnoon Cherry

$6.50Out of stock

Highnoon Lime

$6.50

Island Beats

$6.50

Mich Ulta

$4.50

Mikes

$6.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Modelo

$5.50

Old Style

$4.50

PBR

$4.50

Stella

$5.50

Strongbow

$6.50

TG Psuedo Sue

$7.50

Tico Time

$6.50

Topochico

$5.50

Truly

$6.50

Truly Fruitpunch

$6.50

Tursi

$6.50

West-O-Coco

$5.50

Whiteclaw Black Cherry

$5.50

Whiteclaw Lime

$5.50

Whiteclaw Raspberry

$5.50

West Red

$5.50

Blonde Fatale

$6.50

Liquor

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Barton Vodka

$5.00

Ciroc Apple

$7.50

Ciroc Mango

$7.50

Ciroc Mango

$7.50

Ciroc Redberry

$7.50

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$6.00

Deep Eddy Tea

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.50

Ketel One

$7.50

Ketel One Cucumber Mint

$7.50

Ketel One Grapefruit Rose

$7.50

Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom

$7.50

Pearl Blueberry

$6.00

Pearl Cucumber

$6.00

Pearl Peach

$6.00

Pink Whitney

$6.00

Skyy Pineapple

$6.00

Skyy Strawberry

$6.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$6.00

Smirnoff Orange

$6.00

Smirnoff Rasberry

$6.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$6.00

Stoli

$6.00

Stoli Elit

$12.00

Stoli Vanilla

$6.00

Tito's

$6.50

UV Grape

$6.00

Basil Hayden

$8.00

Black Velvet

$5.00Out of stock

Blade Bow

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Cedar Ridge

$8.00

Crown Apple

$7.50

Crown Peach

$7.50

Crown Royal

$7.50

Crown Vanilla

$7.50

Elijah Craig

$7.50

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniel's Honey

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$8.50

Makers Mark

$7.50

Seagram's 7

$5.00

Skrewball

$7.50

Templeton Rye

$8.00

Ten High Whiskey

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

EH Taylor

$14.50

Evan Williams

$6.00

Barton's Gin

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.50

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Revelton Mulberry

$6.50

Barton's Rum

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Bacardi Dragonberry

$6.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Corallego Reposado

$6.50

Corallegro Silver

$6.50

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio Anejo

$8.00

Don Julio Blanco

$8.00

ExoticoTequila

$5.50

Herradura Reposado

$7.50

Herradura Silver

$7.50

Jose De Le Familia

$30.00

Maestro Dobel

$9.00

Milagro Reposado

$6.50

Milagro Silver

$6.50

Patron Anejo

$8.00

Patron Reposado

$8.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Teramana Blonco

$6.00

Sambuca

$6.00

Rumpleminze

$6.00

Bailey's

$6.00

Rum Chata

$6.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Amaretto

$5.50

Jagermeister

$6.50

Kahlua

$6.50

McGillicuddys Menthol

$5.50

Licor 43

$5.50

Goldschlager

$6.50

Dekuyper Apple Pucker

$5.50

Dekuyper Grape Puckr

$5.50

Dekuyper Watermelon

$5.50

Dekuyper Buttershots

$5.50

Dekuyper Triple Sec

$5.50

Arrow Peach

$5.50

Arrow Raspberry

$5.50

Paramount Melon

$5.50

McGillicuddys Cherry

$5.50

Blue Curacao

$5.50

Hennessey

$8.00

Balvenie 14 Caribbean Cask

$12.00

Dewars

$5.50

Glenlivet 12YR

$9.00

Glenlivet 18YR

$18.00

Macallian 12YR

$11.00

Ardberg 10

$9.00

Specialty Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$6.50

Appletini

$8.00

Bees Knees

$8.00

Bellini

$7.50

Bix Bloody Mary

$11.00

Black Widow

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$6.50

Coffee Martini

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

French 75

$9.00

French Martini

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Georgia Peach

$11.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Godfather

$8.00

Greyhound

$7.50

Greyhound (Vodka Grapefruit)

$6.00

Hot Toddy

$7.50

Hurricane

$8.50

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$7.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Paloma

$7.00

Rob Roy

$8.00

Salty Dog

$6.00

Sazerac

$8.00

Screwdriver

$5.50

Sea Breeze

$5.50

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Sidecar

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

$5.50

Tom Collins

$5.50

Top Shelf Long Island

$11.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$11.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Whiskey Smash

$7.50

Whiskey Sour

$7.50

White Russian

$7.50

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Decaf

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Tea, Raspberry

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tea, Ice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Water

Athletic Run Wild

$5.50

Athletic Upside Dawn

$5.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Decaf

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Guinness Zero

$5.50

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

$5.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Tea, Raspberry

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tea, Ice

$2.50

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Mellow Yellow

$1.00

Root Beer

$1.00

Cranberry Juice

$1.00

Orange Juice

$1.00

Milk

$1.00

Wine

GL House Moscato - Moscato

$7.00

GL House Red - Cabernet

$7.00

GL House Red - Pinot Noir

$7.00

GL House Red - Chianti

$7.00

GL House White - Chardonnay

$7.00Out of stock

GL House White - Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GL House White - Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

GL T2 Red - Zinfandel

$12.00

GL T2 Red - Cabernet

$12.00

GL T2 Red - Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL T2 White - Chardonnay

$12.00

GL T2 White - Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GL T2 White - Prosecco

$12.00

GL T2 White - Reisling

$12.00

BTL House Red Cabernet

$21.00

BTL House Red Pinot Noir

$21.00

BTL House White Chardonnay

$21.00

BTL House White Pinot Grigio

$21.00

BTL House White Sauvignon Blanc

$21.00

BTL House Moscato

$21.00

BTL House Chianti

$21.00

BTL T2 Red Cabernet

$36.00

BTL T2 Red Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL T2 Zinfandel

$36.00

BTL T2 Red Blend

$36.00

BTL T2 White Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL T2 White Pinot Grigio

$36.00

BTL T2 Reisling

$36.00

BTL T2 Prosecco

$36.00

Shots/Bombs

B54

$7.00

Black Jack

$6.00

Bomb

$6.50

Buttery Nipple

$6.50

Concrete Mixer

$7.00

Dr.Peppper Bomb

$6.50

Grape Bomb

$6.50

Green Tea

$6.50

Gummy Bear

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.50

Jager Bomb

$6.50

Jolly Rancher

$6.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Liquid Cocaine

$7.00

Mini Beer

$6.50

Orange Peel

$6.50

Pineapple Upside Down

$8.00

Purple hooter

$6.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.50

Skittle Bomb

$6.50

Three Wise Mean

$7.00

Tootsie Roll

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.50

Washington Apple

$7.00

White Tea Shot

$6.50

St Pattys

Nutty irishmen

$6.50

Lucky lep

$6.50

Ply gold

$6.50

Mini Guinn

$6.50

Irish Mule

$7.50

Shamrock tini

$7.50

Luck b w u

$7.50

Lep punch

$7.50

Snake bite

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Kitchen and Sports Bar, with 34 televisions for the best sports viewing in the area. Quality Pizza, burgers, sandwiches and appetizers.

Location

111 5th Street, West Des Moines, IA 50265

Directions

