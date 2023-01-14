A map showing the location of Bizzzy Burger MerchantsView gallery

Bizzzy Burger Merchants

review star

No reviews yet

13251 Montfort Dr.

Dallas, TX 75240

Order Again

Burgers

Bizzy Burger

$3.50

Angus Burger, Create Your Own

Bizzy Veggie Stack

$6.75

Stack of Fresh Vegetables

Cheese Burger

$6.75

The Eddy

$6.50

Little Bizzy

$5.53

The Italian Chick

$6.50

The Hot Chick

$6.50

Sides

Tot Fries

$2.75

Spicy Tot Fries

$2.75

MB Kimchi

$2.75

Cheese Bites

$2.75

Onion Straws

$2.75

Mixed Hot Peppers Sauce

$0.75

Roasted Garlic & Sweet Onion Sauce

$0.75

Wild Mushroom Mix Sauce

$0.75

Blistering Tomato & Fresh Basil Sauce

$0.75

Korean BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Curry Aoli

$1.00

Pnt Of Blendz

$7.50

Sml Cup Pickle

$0.25

Whole Pickle

$1.00

Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.00

Fountain Drinks

$2.00

Coca-Cola Products

Alcoholic Drinks

Iced Cold Beer

$3.50

Canned Beer

Desserts

Thai Coco Freeze

$5.00

BYO Float

$5.00

Bizzy Burger

Kinda Bizzy

$4.25

Singel

Very Busy ( double)

$6.25

Extremely Busy (triple)

$8.75

Veggie Stack

$8.75

Cheese Buerger

$8.75

The Eddy

$7.25

Double patty with White American cheese and our Korean BBQ Blendz. Topped with crispy onion strings.

Sides

Blistered Tomato & fresh herbs Blendz

$1.00

Cheese Bites

$3.50

Curry Aoli

$1.00

Korean BBQ Blendz

$1.00

Mixed Hot Pepper Blendz

$1.00

MK Kimchi

$3.50

Onion Straws

$3.50

Roasted garlic & and sweet onions Blendz

$1.00

Sml Cup Pickles

$0.75

Tot Fries

$3.50

Whole Pikle

$1.25

Wild Mushroom Blendz

$1.00

Spicy Tot Fries

$3.50

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Vanilla Chai Iced tea

$2.75

Desserts

Thai Coco Freeze

$6.00

BYO Float

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Small burgers big taste.

13251 Montfort Dr., Dallas, TX 75240

