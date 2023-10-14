Appetizers

Munchers

$4.99

8 pieces

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.99

Bone in Chicken Wings

$6.99

6 pieces. Tossed in your choice of sauce for $0.99

Cheese Sticks

$6.99

6 pieces

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$8.49

4 pieces

BJ SAMPLER

$12.99

Breakfast Plates

2 Eggs

$4.49

2 Eggs and Bacon

$6.79

2 Eggs and Sausage

$6.99

2 Eggs and Country Ham

$8.49

2 Eggs & Chuckwagon Steak

$8.59

2 Eggs and Tenderloin

$8.59

Cheese Omelet

$5.99

Veggie Omlet

$6.99

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$7.49

Western Omelet

$7.99

Biscuits or Sandwiches

Butter and Jelly

$2.49

Bacon

$3.79

Gravy

$3.99

Tenderloin

$4.99

Chicken

$4.99

Egg

$3.49

Sausage

$3.39

Country Ham

$4.99

Steak

$4.99

Side Orders

Hash Browns

$2.99

Grits

$2.49

Toast

$2.29

Gravy*

$1.99

3 Sliced Tomatoes

$1.99

French Toast Sticks

$4.99

Coleslaw

$2.49

Onion Rings

$3.49

Fried Okra

$3.49

Mashed Potatoes

$2.79

Corn Dog

$2.99

Home Chips

$3.49

Macaroni Salad

$2.79

Bean Of Day

$2.79

French Fries

$2.49

Hush Puppies

$3.49

Potato Sala

$2.79

Grilled Onions

$0.79

Grilled Peppers

$0.79

Grilled Mushrooms

$0.79

Grilled Jalapeños

$0.79

Ranch Dressing

$0.79

Rice

$2.99

Sandwiches & Wraps

Hot Dog

$2.49

All Beef Hot Dog

$3.79

Hamburger

$4.99

Cheeseburger

$5.49

Double Cheeseburger

$7.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.49

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.49

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.99

BJ Burger

$8.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, ketchup, onion, pickle, Swiss, and American cheese

Homemade Chicken Salad

$5.49

Chicken Filet

$5.49

Spicy Chicken Filet

$5.99

Grilled Chicken

$6.29

Grilled Cheese

$3.49

Grilled Cheese and Bacon

$4.99

Bacon Lettuce Tomato

$4.99

Bologna

$4.99

Steak and Cheese Sub

$7.99

Grilled Chicken and Cheese Sub

$8.49

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$4.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$5.89

Bacon Wrap

$5.49

Chuck Wagon

$5.49

BBQ Sandwich

$4.89

Salads

House Salad

$3.50

Crispy Tender Salad

$9.49

Chef Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Combos

All Beef Hot Dogs

$8.49

Hamburger*

$9.49

Cheeseburger*

$9.79

Bacon Cheeseburger*

$11.49

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Filet

$9.99

Spicy Chicken Filet*

$10.49

Grilled Chicken*

$10.99

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

4 pieces

Mushroom Swiss Burger*

$12.29

BJ Burger*

$12.99

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.99+

Sweet Tea

$2.49+

Unsweet Tea

$2.49+

Coffee

$2.49

Milk

$3.49

Orange Juice

$3.49

Water

No Drink

Homemade Desserts

Vanilla Pound Cake

$3.99

Chocolate Pound Cake

$3.99

Seasonal Apple Walnut

$3.99

Hershey Nut

$4.49

Brownies

$2.89

Carrot Cake

$4.49

Ice Cream

1 Scoop

$2.99

2 Scoops

$3.99

Daliy Specials

Three Tacos

$11.99

Chuckwagon

$10.39

Megs Meatloaf

$11.89

Hamburger Steak

$11.99

Chopped BBQ

$11.99

Soup of the Day

$10.29

Mississippi Chicken

$11.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.89

FTS Plate

$6.99

Extras Protein

Extra 2 Strips Bacon

$2.29

Extra 3 Bacon Strips

$3.29

Extra 1 Sausage

$1.49

Extra 2 Sausage Patties

$3.09

Extra Half CHam

$3.29

Extra Whole CHam

$3.99

Extra Tenderloin

$3.19

Extra Steak

$3.99

Extra Grilled Chicken

$3.99

Extra Tender

$1.99

Extra Diced Ham

$1.79