BJ's Restaurant 1201 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy

Drink

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.00

Soda

$2.00

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Water

Meals

Howie's Super Breakfast

Howie's Super Breakfast

$11.50

Two fresh-cracked eggs cooked to order, three homemade buttermilk pancakes, three sausage links, golden hash browns, and a choice of buttered white, wheat or rye toast with jelly.

Howie's Huge Breakfast

Howie's Huge Breakfast

$6.00

One fresh-cracked egg cooked to order, two homemade buttermilk pancakes, golden hash browns and choice of buttered white, wheat or rye toast with jelly.

BJ's Special

BJ's Special

$11.50

Two fresh-cracked eggs cooked to order layed with shaved ham atop a toasted English muffin smothered in homemade American cheese sauce. Served with golden hash browns.

Farm Breakfast

Farm Breakfast

$11.50

Two fresh-cracked eggs cooked to order, a choice of a four-ounce ham steak, four slices of bacon or four sausage links. Served with golden hash browns and a choice of buttered white, wheat, or rye toast with jelly.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.50

Two fresh-cracked scrambled eggs, Mexican blend of Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, a choice of steak or chicken, onion and locally harvested mushroom folded inside a large, crispy grilled flour tortilla with a side of sour cream and salsa. Served with golden hash browns.

Steak and Eggs

Steak and Eggs

$17.50

Six-ounce choice cut sirloin steak and two fresh-cracked eggs cooked to order. Served with golden hash browns and a choice of buttered white, wheat or rye toast with jelly.

Corned Beef Hash

$11.50

Homestyle corned beef hash with two fresh-cracked eggs cooked to order. Served with golden hash browns and a choice of white, wheat or rye toast with jelly.

Biscuit and Gravy

Biscuit and Gravy

$11.50

Flaky buttermilk biscuit smothered in a creamy homestyle sausage gravy. Served with two fresh-cracked eggs cooked to order and golden hash browns.

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Cakes and More

Homemade Buttermilk Pancakes

$11.00

Three homemade buttermilk pancakes topped with butter and maple syrup. Served with a choice of ham, bacon or sausage.

Crepes

Crepes

$11.00

Three homemade, thin French-style pancakes topped with butter and powdered sugar. Served with a choice of ham, bacon or sausage.

French Toast

$11.00

Three generous slices of homemade, hand-dipped French bread grilled to perfection and topped with butter and maple syrup. Served with a choice of ham, bacon or sausage.

Omelets

Fresh-cracked three egg omelets served with golden hash browns and a choice of buttered white, wheat or rye toast with jelly.
Cheese Omelet

Cheese Omelet

$9.50
Denver Omelet

Denver Omelet

$11.50

Made with cheese, ham, green pepper and onion.

Veggie Omelet

$11.50

Made with cheese, green pepper, onion, locally harvested mushroom, tomato and broccoli.

Omelet

$9.50

Kids

Kid's Scramble Breakfast

$6.50

One fresh-cracked scrambled egg and a choice of two slices of bacon or two sausage links. Served with a choice of buttered white, wheat or rye toast with jelly and a small fruit cup.

Kid's Pancake Breakfast

$6.50

Two homemade buttermilk pancakes topped with butter and side of maple syrup. Served with a choice of two slices of bacon or two sausage links and a small fruit cup.

Kid's French Toast Breakfast

$6.50

Two slices of homemade, hand-dipped French bread grilled to perfection. Served with a choice of two slices of bacon or two sausage links and a small fruit cup.

Sides

Side French

$2.50

Side Buttermilk Pancake

$2.50

Fresh-Cracked Egg

$2.00

Ham

$4.50

Bacon

$4.50

4 Strips

Sausage

$4.50

4 Links

Corned Beef Hash

$4.50

Cereal

$4.50

Oatmeal

$4.50

Toast

$2.00

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.00

English Muffin

$2.50

Muffin

$3.50

Cinnamon Toast

$2.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Golden Hash Browns

$3.00

Side Crepes

$2.50

2 Pancakes

$5.00

2 French Toast

$5.00

2 Crepes

$5.00

Kid Pancake

$1.50

Steak

$10.00

Gravy

$4.00

Cheese Sauce

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

Sides

$1.50

Add

Butter

Peanut Butter

Salsa

Sour Cream

Raisins

Brown Sugar

Mayo

Ranch

Mustard

Lemon

Syrup

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info

BJ’s offers fast and friendly service, bringing you delicious dishes for breakfast and brunch.

Location

1201 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

