BJ's Restaurant & Lounge

Order Again

A La Carte

1 Egg

$1.50

1/2 B &G

$3.50

Add Cheese to Hash

$0.50

Add Gravy to hash

$0.50

Add onion to hash

$0.50

B&G

$6.50

Hamburger Steak and eggs

$12.00

Hashbrowns

$2.00

Oats and toast

$3.50

Pancake

$2.50

Side Gravy

$0.75

Side Meat

$3.50

Side Toast

$1.50

Special Pancake

$3.50

Side Country Ham

$5.00

Breakfast Sandwiches and more

1/2 order French Toast

$4.00

1 piece of texas toast saoked in egg batter cooked to a golden brown and topped with powdered sugar

1 pancake with sausage

$6.00

fluffy buttermilk pancake with 2 sausage patties

Bj's Sandwich

$6.50

Grilled sourdough bread, choice of meat, swiss and american cheese

Breakfasdt burrito (1 MEAT)

$6.50

Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, green peppers, onion, cheddar cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.

Breakfast Burrito (2 meat)

$7.00

Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, green peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, and your choice of (2) bacon, sausage, or ham

Breakfast Burrito (3 meat)

$7.50

Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, green peppers, onion, cheddar cheese, and all 3 bacon, sausage, and ham

Egg Sandwich

$2.75

Full order French Toast

$7.00

2 pieces Texas toast soaked in egg batter topped with powdered sugar

Meat on Toast

$3.50

Meat and Egg Sand

$5.00

The Biscuit Mess

$9.00

Cut and buttered buscuit grilled to perfection topped with 2 sausage patties patties and scrambled eggs. Smothered in sausage gravy and served with hashbrowns

Combinations

1 Egg with meat

$7.00

2 Eggs with Meat

$8.00

2 eggs cooked your way with choice of ham, sausage, or bacon. Served with choice of toast and hashbrowns

8 oz Sirloin and Eggs

$14.00

All in one

$9.50

Just as it it sounds, this platter has it all! 4 scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, tomato, green pepper, onion, all piled high on a bed of hashbrowns smothered in country gravy.

Burger's Country Ham and 2 eggs

$11.00

1/2 Slab of Burger's country ham served with 2 eggs your way. includes hashbrowns and choice of toast

Country fried steak and eggs

$11.00

Breaded steak fritter with 2 eggs your way. Served with choice of toast and hashbrowns

Hamburger Steak and eggs

$11.00

1/2 ALL IN ONE

$6.00

Omelets

3 Meat Omelette

$9.00

Bacon omelet

$8.00

Four eggs filled with chopped bacon, swiss and american cheese. Served with choice of toast and hashbrowns.

Bacon Omelet only

$6.50

Bj's omelet only

$7.50

Bjs omelet

$9.50

Four eggs filled with ham, bacon, tomato, green peppers, onions, swiss and american cheese. Served with choice of toast and hashbrowns.

Cheese omelet

$7.00

Four eggs with swiss, and american cheese. Served with choice of toast and hashbrowns.

Cheese Omelet only

$5.00

Ham omelet

$8.00

Four eggs filled with chopped ham, swiss, and american cheese. Served with choice of toast and hashbrowns

Ham omelet only

$6.50

Sausage omelet

$8.00

Four eggs filled with sausage, swiss, and american cheese

Sausage omelet only

$6.50

Veg and Meat omelet

$9.00

Veggie omelet

$8.00

Four eggs filled with mushroom, tomato, green pepper, onion, swiss and american cheese. Served with choice of toast and hashbrowns.

Veggie omelet only

$5.50

Breakfast special

Breakfast special

$4.00

Burgers

Angus Burger

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle are available upon request served with kettle cooked chips. Your choice of american, swiss or pepper jack cheese

Angus Cheeseburger

$9.50

Cheeseburger

$6.25

Lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle are available upon request served with kettle cooked chips. Your choice of american, swiss or pepper jack cheese

Double Cheeseburger

$8.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle are available upon request served with kettle cooked chips. Your choice of american, swiss or pepper jack cheese

Double Hamburger

$7.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle are available upon request served with kettle cooked chips

Hamburger

$5.25

Lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle are available upon request served with kettle cooked chips

Kids

Kid Dog

$6.75

All beef frank served with fries. Beverage is included

Kids Burger

$6.75

Served with fries. Beverage is included

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Served with fries. Beverage is included

Kids fish

$8.50

Served with fries. Beverage is included

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Served with fries. Beverage is included

Kids Nuggets

$6.75

Kids Tenders

$6.75

Served with fries. Beverage is included

Salads

$ ADD 5 FRIED SHRIMP

$5.00

BJ'S CHEF

$9.25

Iceberg lettuce, radish, carrot, onion, tomato, and cheddar cheese topped with chopped ham and turkey topped with bacon, eggs, croutons and parmesean cheese

BJ'S CHICKEN SALAD

$9.25

Iceberg lettuce, carrot, radish, onion, tomato, and cheddar cheese. toppped with 6oz of chicken, bacon, eggs, croutons, and parmesean cheese

Chef Salad

$8.50

iceberg lettuce, radish, carrot, onion, tomato, and cheddar cheese topped with chopped ham and turkey

Chicken Salad

$8.50

Iceberg lettuce, carrot, radish, onion, tomato, and cheddar cheese. toppped with 6oz of chicken

Cobb Salad

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce, cheese, onion, egg, black bean corn salsa and chicken

COBB SALAD NO MEAT

$7.00

Iceberg lettuce, cheese, onion, egg, black bean corn salsa

Dinner salad

$3.50

Iceberg lettuce, carrot, radish, onion, tomato, cucumber and cheddar cheese

EXTRA DRESSING 2oz

$0.35

EXTRA dRESSING 4OZ

$0.75

LARGE WILTED SALAD

$6.50

Chopped leaf lettuce, onion, radish, parmesean cheese, chopped bacon and served with warm vinagarette dressing.

LARGE WILTED SALAD WITH CHICKEN

$8.75

Chopped leaf lettuce, onion, radish, parmesean cheese, chopped bacon and served with warm vinagarette dressing. Topped with 6 oz of chicken

SMALL BJs CHEF

$5.75

SMALL BJs CHICKEN

$6.25

Small Chef Salad

$5.00

Small Chicken Salad

$5.50

Small Cobb Salad

$5.50

Iceberg lettuce, cheese, onion, egg, black bean corn salsa and chicken

SMALL WILTED WITH CHICKEN

$5.50

Chopped leaf lettuce, radish, bacon, and parmesean cheese served with a warm vinagarette dressing

Wilted Salad

$4.00

Chopped leaf lettuce, radish, bacon, and parmesean cheese served with a warm vinagarette dressing

Sandwiches

4 oz Catfish Sand

$8.00

Hand breaded served on white bread and served with kettle cooked chips

8oz catfish

$10.00

Hand breaded fried catfish served on white bread and served with kettle cooked chips

BLT

$7.50

2 pieces of texas toast 6 pieces of bacon, with kettle cooked chips

Breaded Tenderloin

$8.50

7 oz hand breaded tenderloin. Lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle are available upon request served with kettle cooked chips.

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Seasoned chopped chicken with cheddar cheese. Servedc with sour cream and salsa

Chicken Salad Sandwich (only)

$6.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich w/ Fries

$8.00

Deluxe Grilled Chicken Sand

$9.50

Grilled chicken breast on top of grilled texas toast, swiss cheese and bacon.Lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle are available upon request served with kettle cooked chips.

Fried Chicken Sand

$8.50

Breaded and fried chicken patty served on texas toast with swiss cheese. Served with kettle cooked chips

Fried Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Fried Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon and cheddar cheese with house made wrap sauce

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

2 pieces of texas toast with american cheese, served with kettle cooked chips

Grilled Chicken Sand

$8.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle are available upon request served with kettle cooked chips.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon and cheddar cheese with house made wrap sauce

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$6.50

Served on a hoagie with kettle cooked chips

Grilled Tenderloin

$9.00

7 oz tenderloin seasoned and seared on our flat top griddle.Lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle are available upon request served with kettle cooked chips.

Grilled Turkey and Cheese

$6.50

Served on a hoagie with kettle cooked chips

Patty Melt

$8.50

2 patties atop grilled Rye bread with sauteed onion and swisLettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle are available upon request served with kettle cooked chips. Your choice of american, swiss or pepper jack cheeses.

Philly

$11.00

Served on a hoagie with green pepper, onion , and swiss cheese. Served with kettle cooked chips

Prime Rib Sand

$12.00

Slow roasted prime rib shaved and served on texas toast with swiss cheese and kettle cooked chips

Rueben

$8.50

Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island and swiss chees all on top of grilled Rye bread.Lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle are available upon request served with kettle cooked chips. Your choice of american, swiss or pepper jack cheese

Steak sand

$14.00

8oz sirloin served with texas toast and kettle cooked chips

Tuna Salad Sandwich (only)

$6.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich w/ Fries

$8.00

Sides

Applesauce

$2.00

BAKED POTATO

$3.25

Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Fries

$3.25

large xx fries

$6.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.75

Peaches

$2.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Gravy

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Ranch (4oz)

$0.75

Sweet potato fries

$4.00

Tots

$3.25

Works

$3.00

xx fries

$3.50

Extra Piece of Chicken

$1.50

1/2 ORDER FRIES

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.00

Starters

Breaded Cauliflower

$7.00

Breaded cauliflower served with housemade buttermilk ranch

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

8 nuggets served with choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

4 homestyle breaded chicken tenders served with choice of dipping sauce

Crab Rangoon

$7.00

6 rangoon served with sweet and sour sauce

Fried Mushroom

$7.00

8 oz of mushrooms served with house made buttermilk ranch

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Battered pickle chips served with housemade buttermilk ranch

Hot cheese cubes

$6.50

Pepper Jack cheese cubes breaded and fried, served with housemade buttermilk ranch

Mild Cheese cubes

$6.50

Cheddar cheese cubes served with housemade buttermilk ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

6 mozz sticks served with choice of marinara or housemade buttermilk ranch

Onion Rings

$7.00

Beer battered and fried to a golden brown

Chicken Special

Fried Chicken

$9.00

Dinner Special

Monday Burger

$8.50

Dinner Entree Special

$21.50

Dinner Special #2

$9.00

Full Rack Ribs Meal

$25.00

1/2 Rack Meal

$19.75

Full Rack (Ribs Only)

$19.00

1/2 Rack (Ribs Only)

$13.00

Lunch Special

Lunch Special

$8.00

Special Sandwich

$6.00

Lunch Special Entree

$9.00

Taco Tuesday

Taco

$1.50

Taco Salad

$8.00

Kids Drinks

Kid Coke

Kid Diet Coke

Kid Dr Pepper

Kid Lemonade

Kid Mellow Yellow

Kid Sweet Tea

Kids Cherry Coke

Kids Root Beer

Kids Shirley Temple

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

Kids Unsweet Tea

N/A Beverage

1/2 & 1/2 TEA

$2.99

APPLE JUICE-LG

$3.50

APPLE JUICE-SM

$2.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.99

CHERRY COKE

$2.99

CHERRY COKE

$2.99

CHOCOLATE MILK-LG

$3.50

CHOCOLATE MILK-SM

$2.75

CLUB SODA

$2.99

COFFEE

$1.50

COKE

$2.99

CRANBERRY

$2.99

DECAF COFFE

$1.38

DIET COKE

$2.99

DR PEPPER

$2.99

FANTA

$2.99

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.00

HOT TEA

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.99

MELLO YELLO

$2.99

MILK-LG

$3.50

MILK-SM

$2.25

OJ-LG

$3.50

OJ-SM

$2.50

PINEAPPLE-LG

$3.50

PINEAPPLE-SM

$3.00

RED BULL

$4.00

ROOT BEER

$2.99

SF RED BULL

$4.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$2.99

SWEET ARNOLD

$2.99

SWEET TEA

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$3.00

UNSWEET ARNOLD

$2.99

UNSWEET TEA

$2.99

V8

$3.00

WATER

DO NOT MAKE

DO NOT MAKE

--------

*** AS APP ***

Extra Plate

Pizza

Canadian Bacon

$1,200.00

Pepperoni

$12.00

Sausage

$12.00

5 Meat Combo

$13.00

T- shirt

Employee Tee

$10.00

Customer Tee

$12.00

Long Sleeves

Employee Long sleeve

$12.00

Customer Long sleeve

$15.00

Hoodie

Employee Hoodie

$23.02

Customer Hoodie

$30.00

Soup of the Day

Cup of Soup

$3.25

Bowl of Soup

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

BJ’s Restaurant & Lounge is home to some of the best home-style dining you can find in Mid-Missouri. With daily specials and live music twice a month, BJ’s Restaurant & Lounge is the place to be in Linn, MO.

Website

Location

108 THE SQUARE, Linn, MO 65051

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Map
