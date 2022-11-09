BJ's Restaurant & Lounge
108 THE SQUARE
Linn, MO 65051
A La Carte
Breakfast Sandwiches and more
1/2 order French Toast
1 piece of texas toast saoked in egg batter cooked to a golden brown and topped with powdered sugar
1 pancake with sausage
fluffy buttermilk pancake with 2 sausage patties
Bj's Sandwich
Grilled sourdough bread, choice of meat, swiss and american cheese
Breakfasdt burrito (1 MEAT)
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, green peppers, onion, cheddar cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.
Breakfast Burrito (2 meat)
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, green peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, and your choice of (2) bacon, sausage, or ham
Breakfast Burrito (3 meat)
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, green peppers, onion, cheddar cheese, and all 3 bacon, sausage, and ham
Egg Sandwich
Full order French Toast
2 pieces Texas toast soaked in egg batter topped with powdered sugar
Meat on Toast
Meat and Egg Sand
The Biscuit Mess
Cut and buttered buscuit grilled to perfection topped with 2 sausage patties patties and scrambled eggs. Smothered in sausage gravy and served with hashbrowns
Combinations
1 Egg with meat
2 Eggs with Meat
2 eggs cooked your way with choice of ham, sausage, or bacon. Served with choice of toast and hashbrowns
8 oz Sirloin and Eggs
All in one
Just as it it sounds, this platter has it all! 4 scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, tomato, green pepper, onion, all piled high on a bed of hashbrowns smothered in country gravy.
Burger's Country Ham and 2 eggs
1/2 Slab of Burger's country ham served with 2 eggs your way. includes hashbrowns and choice of toast
Country fried steak and eggs
Breaded steak fritter with 2 eggs your way. Served with choice of toast and hashbrowns
Hamburger Steak and eggs
1/2 ALL IN ONE
Omelets
3 Meat Omelette
Bacon omelet
Four eggs filled with chopped bacon, swiss and american cheese. Served with choice of toast and hashbrowns.
Bacon Omelet only
Bj's omelet only
Bjs omelet
Four eggs filled with ham, bacon, tomato, green peppers, onions, swiss and american cheese. Served with choice of toast and hashbrowns.
Cheese omelet
Four eggs with swiss, and american cheese. Served with choice of toast and hashbrowns.
Cheese Omelet only
Ham omelet
Four eggs filled with chopped ham, swiss, and american cheese. Served with choice of toast and hashbrowns
Ham omelet only
Sausage omelet
Four eggs filled with sausage, swiss, and american cheese
Sausage omelet only
Veg and Meat omelet
Veggie omelet
Four eggs filled with mushroom, tomato, green pepper, onion, swiss and american cheese. Served with choice of toast and hashbrowns.
Veggie omelet only
Breakfast special
Burgers
Angus Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle are available upon request served with kettle cooked chips. Your choice of american, swiss or pepper jack cheese
Angus Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle are available upon request served with kettle cooked chips. Your choice of american, swiss or pepper jack cheese
Double Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle are available upon request served with kettle cooked chips. Your choice of american, swiss or pepper jack cheese
Double Hamburger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle are available upon request served with kettle cooked chips
Hamburger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle are available upon request served with kettle cooked chips
Kids
Kid Dog
All beef frank served with fries. Beverage is included
Kids Burger
Served with fries. Beverage is included
Kids Cheeseburger
Served with fries. Beverage is included
Kids fish
Served with fries. Beverage is included
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with fries. Beverage is included
Kids Nuggets
Kids Tenders
Served with fries. Beverage is included
Salads
$ ADD 5 FRIED SHRIMP
BJ'S CHEF
Iceberg lettuce, radish, carrot, onion, tomato, and cheddar cheese topped with chopped ham and turkey topped with bacon, eggs, croutons and parmesean cheese
BJ'S CHICKEN SALAD
Iceberg lettuce, carrot, radish, onion, tomato, and cheddar cheese. toppped with 6oz of chicken, bacon, eggs, croutons, and parmesean cheese
Chef Salad
iceberg lettuce, radish, carrot, onion, tomato, and cheddar cheese topped with chopped ham and turkey
Chicken Salad
Iceberg lettuce, carrot, radish, onion, tomato, and cheddar cheese. toppped with 6oz of chicken
Cobb Salad
Iceberg lettuce, cheese, onion, egg, black bean corn salsa and chicken
COBB SALAD NO MEAT
Iceberg lettuce, cheese, onion, egg, black bean corn salsa
Dinner salad
Iceberg lettuce, carrot, radish, onion, tomato, cucumber and cheddar cheese
EXTRA DRESSING 2oz
EXTRA dRESSING 4OZ
LARGE WILTED SALAD
Chopped leaf lettuce, onion, radish, parmesean cheese, chopped bacon and served with warm vinagarette dressing.
LARGE WILTED SALAD WITH CHICKEN
Chopped leaf lettuce, onion, radish, parmesean cheese, chopped bacon and served with warm vinagarette dressing. Topped with 6 oz of chicken
SMALL BJs CHEF
SMALL BJs CHICKEN
Small Chef Salad
Small Chicken Salad
Small Cobb Salad
Iceberg lettuce, cheese, onion, egg, black bean corn salsa and chicken
SMALL WILTED WITH CHICKEN
Chopped leaf lettuce, radish, bacon, and parmesean cheese served with a warm vinagarette dressing
Wilted Salad
Chopped leaf lettuce, radish, bacon, and parmesean cheese served with a warm vinagarette dressing
Sandwiches
4 oz Catfish Sand
Hand breaded served on white bread and served with kettle cooked chips
8oz catfish
Hand breaded fried catfish served on white bread and served with kettle cooked chips
BLT
2 pieces of texas toast 6 pieces of bacon, with kettle cooked chips
Breaded Tenderloin
7 oz hand breaded tenderloin. Lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle are available upon request served with kettle cooked chips.
Chicken Quesadilla
Seasoned chopped chicken with cheddar cheese. Servedc with sour cream and salsa
Chicken Salad Sandwich (only)
Chicken Salad Sandwich w/ Fries
Deluxe Grilled Chicken Sand
Grilled chicken breast on top of grilled texas toast, swiss cheese and bacon.Lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle are available upon request served with kettle cooked chips.
Fried Chicken Sand
Breaded and fried chicken patty served on texas toast with swiss cheese. Served with kettle cooked chips
Fried Chicken Wrap
Fried Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon and cheddar cheese with house made wrap sauce
Grilled Cheese
2 pieces of texas toast with american cheese, served with kettle cooked chips
Grilled Chicken Sand
Lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle are available upon request served with kettle cooked chips.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon and cheddar cheese with house made wrap sauce
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Served on a hoagie with kettle cooked chips
Grilled Tenderloin
7 oz tenderloin seasoned and seared on our flat top griddle.Lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle are available upon request served with kettle cooked chips.
Grilled Turkey and Cheese
Served on a hoagie with kettle cooked chips
Patty Melt
2 patties atop grilled Rye bread with sauteed onion and swisLettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle are available upon request served with kettle cooked chips. Your choice of american, swiss or pepper jack cheeses.
Philly
Served on a hoagie with green pepper, onion , and swiss cheese. Served with kettle cooked chips
Prime Rib Sand
Slow roasted prime rib shaved and served on texas toast with swiss cheese and kettle cooked chips
Rueben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island and swiss chees all on top of grilled Rye bread.Lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle are available upon request served with kettle cooked chips. Your choice of american, swiss or pepper jack cheese
Steak sand
8oz sirloin served with texas toast and kettle cooked chips
Tuna Salad Sandwich (only)
Tuna Salad Sandwich w/ Fries
Sides
Applesauce
BAKED POTATO
Cheese Sauce
Cottage Cheese
Fries
large xx fries
Loaded Baked Potato
Peaches
Side Chips
Side Gravy
Side Ranch
Side Ranch (4oz)
Sweet potato fries
Tots
Works
xx fries
Extra Piece of Chicken
1/2 ORDER FRIES
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Starters
Breaded Cauliflower
Breaded cauliflower served with housemade buttermilk ranch
Chicken Nuggets
8 nuggets served with choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Tenders
4 homestyle breaded chicken tenders served with choice of dipping sauce
Crab Rangoon
6 rangoon served with sweet and sour sauce
Fried Mushroom
8 oz of mushrooms served with house made buttermilk ranch
Fried Pickles
Battered pickle chips served with housemade buttermilk ranch
Hot cheese cubes
Pepper Jack cheese cubes breaded and fried, served with housemade buttermilk ranch
Mild Cheese cubes
Cheddar cheese cubes served with housemade buttermilk ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
6 mozz sticks served with choice of marinara or housemade buttermilk ranch
Onion Rings
Beer battered and fried to a golden brown
Chicken Special
Dinner Special
Taco Tuesday
Kids Drinks
N/A Beverage
1/2 & 1/2 TEA
APPLE JUICE-LG
APPLE JUICE-SM
ARNOLD PALMER
CHERRY COKE
CHERRY COKE
CHOCOLATE MILK-LG
CHOCOLATE MILK-SM
CLUB SODA
COFFEE
COKE
CRANBERRY
DECAF COFFE
DIET COKE
DR PEPPER
FANTA
HOT CHOCOLATE
HOT TEA
LEMONADE
MELLO YELLO
MILK-LG
MILK-SM
OJ-LG
OJ-SM
PINEAPPLE-LG
PINEAPPLE-SM
RED BULL
ROOT BEER
SF RED BULL
SHIRLEY TEMPLE
SPRITE
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
SWEET ARNOLD
SWEET TEA
Tomato Juice
UNSWEET ARNOLD
UNSWEET TEA
V8
WATER
BJ’s Restaurant & Lounge is home to some of the best home-style dining you can find in Mid-Missouri. With daily specials and live music twice a month, BJ’s Restaurant & Lounge is the place to be in Linn, MO.
