BJ Ryan's

869 Reviews

$$

57 Main St

Norwalk, CT 06851

Order Again

Popular Items

BJ Ryan's Pub Burger
Shoestring Fries
Buffalo Wings

Starters

***NEED TO GO UTENSILS***

Please add this to cart if you need utensils otherwise they will not be included in your order.

Bamm Bamm Shrimp

Bamm Bamm Shrimp

$13.99

Crispy Gulf shrimp tossed in a spicy Vietnamese sauce

Blistered Padron Peppers

Blistered Padron Peppers

$10.99+

Mediterranean sea salt

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$12.99

Blue cheese dressing and celery

Coconut Shrimp

$14.99

Thai chili sauce

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$11.99

Sriracha Honey & goat cheese

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Marinara & Bayou remoulade

Fried Pepper Jack Sticks

$10.99

Marinara sauce

Mini Soft Chicken Tacos

$11.99

Avocado & cheddar-jack cheese

Pork Lettuce Wraps

Pork Lettuce Wraps

$12.99

Cilantro, lime, garlic and crisp lettuce

Potato Perogies

Potato Perogies

$12.99

Bacon, sautéed onions, melted cheddar-jack, sour cream & chives

Nachos

$11.99

Beef chili, cheddar-jack cheese, tomato, jalapeño, sour cream & salsa

Sashimi Tuna Tacos

Sashimi Tuna Tacos

$12.99

Cilantro & avocado sour cream

Steak & Cheese Quesadilla

$14.99

Peppers, onions, cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream & pico de gallo

Mozzarella Garlic Bread

$3.99

With marinara sauce

Thick Cut Slab Bacon

$13.99

Half Order Nachos

$6.99

Soups

Mug Soup Of The Moment

$4.99

Check our daily specials

Bowl Soup Of The Moment

$5.99

Check our daily specials

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$7.99

With Gruyere cheese and garlic croustade

Sides

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.99

Brussels Sprouts

$5.99

Sautéed Spinach

$4.99

Sautéed Broccoli

$4.99

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Crispy Wedge Fries

$3.99

Fried Onion STRINGS

$3.99

Creamed Spinach

$5.99

Shoestring Fries

$3.99

Rigatoni Marinara Side

$4.99

Wild Mushrooms In Sherry Butter

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Sautéed Asparagus

$5.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Mixed Vegetables

$4.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.99

Side Lemon Risotto

$4.99

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Eggs

Classic Benedict

Classic Benedict

$12.99

Served with crispy wedge fries

Omelette

$12.99

Create your own up to three ingredients. Served with crispy wedge fries

Green Eggs & Ham Frittata

$12.99

Baked omelette with green onions, asparagus, ham, cream cheese, and Gruyere cheese. Served with crispy wedge fries

Steak&Eggs

$17.99

Salads

Mesclun Green Salad

$8.99

Dressing will be on the side

Classic Caesar

$10.99+

Shaved parmesan and croutons. Dressing will be on the side

Wedge Of Iceberg Lettuce

Wedge Of Iceberg Lettuce

$12.99

Crumbled gorgonzola, creamy blue, bacon, red onion. Dressing will be on the side

Chop Chop Cobb

Chop Chop Cobb

$14.99+

Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, hard boiled egg, tomato & dijon vinaigrette

Chopped Las Vegas Salad

Chopped Las Vegas Salad

$14.99+

Chicken teriyaki, iceberg lettuce, scallions, tomatoes, fried onion strings

Baby Spinach Salad

$12.99+

Goat cheese crouton, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, hard-boiled egg, oil & red wine vinegar

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99+

Romaine mix, celery, carrots, scallions, tomato & creamy blue cheese

Burger Bowl

Burger Bowl

$14.99

Pub burger with American over chopped iceberg lettuce, white onions, tomatoes, pickles, Russian dressing & topped with frizzled onion strings

Side Salad

$4.99

Sandwiches

BJ Ryan's Pub Burger

BJ Ryan's Pub Burger

$10.99

On a soft roll with an onion slice (No charge for cheese) Sides a la carte

Marinated Sliced Steak Sandwich

$14.99

Bearnaise over toast points Served with shoestring fries

NY Strip Steak Sandwich

$16.99

Lettuce, tomato & onion on a grinder roll Served with shoestring fries

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.99

Shaved steak, peppers, onions, and cheese on a grinder roll Served with shoestring fries

The Perdue

$13.99

Chicken breast with BBQ sauce and melted mozzarella on a grinder roll Served with shoestring fries

Grilled Turkey Reuben

$13.99

Turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Russian dressing on Rye Served with shoestring fries

Yellowfin Tuna Club

$14.99

Seared rare with lettuce, tomato, bacon and wasabi mayo on country white toast Served with shoestring fries

Open Faced Veggie Melt

$12.99

Zucchini, mushrooms, peppers, onion, tomato, melted mozzarella & pesto on a baguette. Served with a side of dressed mesclun greens

French Dip

French Dip

$15.99

Shaved roast beef, au jus & horseradish cream sauce on a grinder roll. Served with shoestring fries

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

With tomato on country white. Served with shoestring fries

Turkey Burger

$13.99

B.L.T

$9.99

On toasted country white. Served with shoestring fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Entrees

NY Steak Frites

NY Steak Frites

$29.99

16 oz. NY Strip topped with Maitre d' Butter. Served with shoestring fries & mesclun greens

Sliced Marinated Flank Steak

$23.99

Bearnaise, mashed potatoes & mixed vegetable

Prime Rib

Prime Rib

$29.99Out of stock

Au jus, baked potato, and mixed vegetable

Baby Back Ribs

$25.99

BanC House BBQ, Cole slaw and shoestring fries

Yellow Fin Tuna

$24.99

Seared “ultra-rare” with wasabi cream & hoisin drizzle, Asian sticky rice & charred sesame broccoli

Atlantic Salmon

Atlantic Salmon

$24.99

Dijon caper sauce, lemon risotto & mixed vegetables

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$20.99

Shoestring fries, Cole slaw & tartar sauce

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$20.99+

Our signature meat sauce

Chicken & Broccoli Scampi

$20.99

Served over linguini

Prime Rib JR Cut

$25.99Out of stock

Au jus, baked potato, and mixed vegetable

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.99

Rigatoni Marinara Entree

$14.99

Chicken Francese

$21.99

Chicken Marsala

$21.99

Chicken Scarpiello

$21.99

Giant Chicken Parmesan

$21.99

Pizza

Classic Cheese Pie

Classic Cheese Pie

$10.99

Our thin crust bar pie. Add toppings of your choice.

Margherita

$11.99

Our thin crust bar pie topped with ripe tomatoes, garlic & fresh homemade pesto drizzle

Hot Oil & Peppers

$11.99

Our thin crust bar pie topped with hot serrano peppers and hot oil

Mashed Potato

$12.99

Our thin crust bar pie topped with mashed potatoes, sautéed onions, bacon, chives & cheddar-jack cheese

Wild Mushroom, Proscuitto, White Truffle Oil

Wild Mushroom, Proscuitto, White Truffle Oil

$13.99

Our thin crust bar pie topped with wild mushrooms, prosciutto & white truffle oil

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

with whipped cream

Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & hot fudge drizzle

Cinnamon Bread Pudding

$6.99

Vanilla bean ice cream & caramel drizzle

Apple Pie Enchilada

Apple Pie Enchilada

$6.99

Crispy tortilla, apple pie filling, caramel drizzle, vanilla ice cream & whipped cream

Coconut Cheesecake

$7.99

Check our daily specials

Root Beer Float

$6.99

Boylan's Root Beer & Vanilla ice cream

Ice Cream

$3.99

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Tomato Juice

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Roy Rogers

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Small Aqua Panna

$3.00Out of stock

Aqua Panna

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Root Beer

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Fresca

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markBusiness Services
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Feel right at home with great food, wonderful people, and a fun atmosphere. Whether you're looking for your next happy hour spot, or planning your next corporate party — come and see why we were picked as one of Fairfield County's Top 10 Restaurants.

Website

Location

57 Main St, Norwalk, CT 06851

Directions

Gallery
BJ Ryan's image
BJ Ryan's image

Map
