BJ Ryan's
869 Reviews
$$
57 Main St
Norwalk, CT 06851
Popular Items
Starters
***NEED TO GO UTENSILS***
Please add this to cart if you need utensils otherwise they will not be included in your order.
Bamm Bamm Shrimp
Crispy Gulf shrimp tossed in a spicy Vietnamese sauce
Blistered Padron Peppers
Mediterranean sea salt
Buffalo Wings
Blue cheese dressing and celery
Coconut Shrimp
Thai chili sauce
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Sriracha Honey & goat cheese
Fried Calamari
Marinara & Bayou remoulade
Fried Pepper Jack Sticks
Marinara sauce
Mini Soft Chicken Tacos
Avocado & cheddar-jack cheese
Pork Lettuce Wraps
Cilantro, lime, garlic and crisp lettuce
Potato Perogies
Bacon, sautéed onions, melted cheddar-jack, sour cream & chives
Nachos
Beef chili, cheddar-jack cheese, tomato, jalapeño, sour cream & salsa
Sashimi Tuna Tacos
Cilantro & avocado sour cream
Steak & Cheese Quesadilla
Peppers, onions, cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream & pico de gallo
Mozzarella Garlic Bread
With marinara sauce
Thick Cut Slab Bacon
Half Order Nachos
Soups
Sides
Macaroni & Cheese
Brussels Sprouts
Sautéed Spinach
Sautéed Broccoli
Cole Slaw
Crispy Wedge Fries
Fried Onion STRINGS
Creamed Spinach
Shoestring Fries
Rigatoni Marinara Side
Wild Mushrooms In Sherry Butter
Mashed Potatoes
Sautéed Asparagus
Baked Potato
Sweet Potato Fries
Mixed Vegetables
Onion Rings
Side Lemon Risotto
Tortilla Chips
Eggs
Salads
Mesclun Green Salad
Dressing will be on the side
Classic Caesar
Shaved parmesan and croutons. Dressing will be on the side
Wedge Of Iceberg Lettuce
Crumbled gorgonzola, creamy blue, bacon, red onion. Dressing will be on the side
Chop Chop Cobb
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, hard boiled egg, tomato & dijon vinaigrette
Chopped Las Vegas Salad
Chicken teriyaki, iceberg lettuce, scallions, tomatoes, fried onion strings
Baby Spinach Salad
Goat cheese crouton, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, hard-boiled egg, oil & red wine vinegar
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine mix, celery, carrots, scallions, tomato & creamy blue cheese
Burger Bowl
Pub burger with American over chopped iceberg lettuce, white onions, tomatoes, pickles, Russian dressing & topped with frizzled onion strings
Side Salad
Sandwiches
BJ Ryan's Pub Burger
On a soft roll with an onion slice (No charge for cheese) Sides a la carte
Marinated Sliced Steak Sandwich
Bearnaise over toast points Served with shoestring fries
NY Strip Steak Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato & onion on a grinder roll Served with shoestring fries
Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, and cheese on a grinder roll Served with shoestring fries
The Perdue
Chicken breast with BBQ sauce and melted mozzarella on a grinder roll Served with shoestring fries
Grilled Turkey Reuben
Turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Russian dressing on Rye Served with shoestring fries
Yellowfin Tuna Club
Seared rare with lettuce, tomato, bacon and wasabi mayo on country white toast Served with shoestring fries
Open Faced Veggie Melt
Zucchini, mushrooms, peppers, onion, tomato, melted mozzarella & pesto on a baguette. Served with a side of dressed mesclun greens
French Dip
Shaved roast beef, au jus & horseradish cream sauce on a grinder roll. Served with shoestring fries
Grilled Cheese
With tomato on country white. Served with shoestring fries
Turkey Burger
B.L.T
On toasted country white. Served with shoestring fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Entrees
NY Steak Frites
16 oz. NY Strip topped with Maitre d' Butter. Served with shoestring fries & mesclun greens
Sliced Marinated Flank Steak
Bearnaise, mashed potatoes & mixed vegetable
Prime Rib
Au jus, baked potato, and mixed vegetable
Baby Back Ribs
BanC House BBQ, Cole slaw and shoestring fries
Yellow Fin Tuna
Seared “ultra-rare” with wasabi cream & hoisin drizzle, Asian sticky rice & charred sesame broccoli
Atlantic Salmon
Dijon caper sauce, lemon risotto & mixed vegetables
Beer Battered Fish & Chips
Shoestring fries, Cole slaw & tartar sauce
Rigatoni Bolognese
Our signature meat sauce
Chicken & Broccoli Scampi
Served over linguini
Prime Rib JR Cut
Au jus, baked potato, and mixed vegetable
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries
Rigatoni Marinara Entree
Chicken Francese
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Scarpiello
Giant Chicken Parmesan
Pizza
Classic Cheese Pie
Our thin crust bar pie. Add toppings of your choice.
Margherita
Our thin crust bar pie topped with ripe tomatoes, garlic & fresh homemade pesto drizzle
Hot Oil & Peppers
Our thin crust bar pie topped with hot serrano peppers and hot oil
Mashed Potato
Our thin crust bar pie topped with mashed potatoes, sautéed onions, bacon, chives & cheddar-jack cheese
Wild Mushroom, Proscuitto, White Truffle Oil
Our thin crust bar pie topped with wild mushrooms, prosciutto & white truffle oil
Desserts
Key Lime Pie
with whipped cream
Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae
Vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & hot fudge drizzle
Cinnamon Bread Pudding
Vanilla bean ice cream & caramel drizzle
Apple Pie Enchilada
Crispy tortilla, apple pie filling, caramel drizzle, vanilla ice cream & whipped cream
Coconut Cheesecake
Check our daily specials
Root Beer Float
Boylan's Root Beer & Vanilla ice cream
Ice Cream
1 Scoop Ice Cream
Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Club Soda
Iced Tea
Tonic
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Tomato Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Milk
Small Aqua Panna
Aqua Panna
Chocolate Milk
Lemonade
Root Beer
Red Bull
Fresca
Ginger Beer
Arnold Palmer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Feel right at home with great food, wonderful people, and a fun atmosphere. Whether you're looking for your next happy hour spot, or planning your next corporate party — come and see why we were picked as one of Fairfield County's Top 10 Restaurants.
57 Main St, Norwalk, CT 06851