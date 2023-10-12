Popular Items

Fried Shrimp Basket

$12.95

8 pieces of seasoned shrimp on a bed of seasoned fries. Served with either BK sauce or cocktail sauce


Land Lovers

6 Piece Buffalo Wings

$9.95Out of stock

Naked wings dipped in buffalo sauce

10 Piece Buffalo Wings

$12.95

Naked wings dipped in buffalo sauce

6 Piece I'm So Brooklyn Wings

$9.95

Naked wings dipped in sienna lemon pepper BBQ sauce

10 Piece I'm So Brooklyn Wings

$12.95

Naked wings dipped in sienna lemon pepper BBQ sauce

6 Piece Lemon Pepper Wings

$9.95

Naked wings dipped in lemon pepper sauce

10 Piece Lemon Pepper Wings

$12.95

Naked wings dipped in lemon pepper sauce

6 Piece Flatbush Wings

$9.95

Naked wings dipped in our signature jerk sauce

10 Piece Flatbush Wings

$12.95

Naked wings dipped in our signature jerk sauce

6 Piece BK Sauce Wings

$9.95

Naked wings dipped in our signature BK sauce

10 Piece BK Sauce Wings

$12.95

Naked wings dipped in our signature BK sauce

6 Piece Carolina Gold Wings

$9.95

10 Piece Carolina Gold Wings

$12.95

6 Piece Sweet Red Chili Pepper Wings

$9.95

10 Piece Sweet Red Chili Pepper Wings

$12.95

6 Piece Mango Habanero Wings

$9.95

10 Piece Mango Habanero Wings

$12.95

Wing Wednesday (10pc only)

$10.00

Wing Wednesday Combo (fries and drink)

$11.95

Lobster Rolls

BK Sampler

$53.95

A La Carte

Small Lobster Bisque

$8.00Out of stock

Large Lobster Bisque

$12.00Out of stock
Small Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Creamy mac and cheese with six cheeses

Large Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Creamy mac and cheese with six cheeses

Fries

$3.00

Sweet Corn on Cob

$2.00

Mexican Corn

$7.00Out of stock

Seafood Dishes

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$8.95

Served with fries. Substitute mac and cheese or salad for $2 more

Salmon Cakes

$12.95Out of stock

Two salmon cakes served with fries and our signature BK sauce

Crab Cakes

$17.95Out of stock

Two crab cakes served with fries and our signature BK sauce

Fish Dinner

$7.95

Two pieces of fish, served with fries and coleslaw

One Lobster Tails

$18.00Out of stock

Seasoned Maine lobster tail either fried or grilled to perfection

Two Lobster Tails

$32.00Out of stock

Seasoned Maine lobster tail either fried or grilled to perfection

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$9.00

Fried Rice

$7.99Out of stock

Fish and Shrimp Dinner

$11.95

Combos

Lobster Bisque and Grilled Cheese Combo

$13.95Out of stock

Crab Cakes and Clam Chowder Combo

$19.95

Lobster Roll and 5 Wing Combo

$24.95

Biggie, dumbo, and Coney island are not included

Fish Sandwich Combo

$7.95

Comes with fries and a beverage. Stubborns' not included

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Cheddar and mozzarella cheese blend between two slices of Texas toast, served with French fries or apple sauce

Mini-Me Lobster Rolls

$8.99

A smaller version of our delectable variety of lobster rolls

Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

Popcorn shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Six blends of cheeses

Beverages

Pepsi Products

Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Stubborn Products

$3.00Out of stock

Life Water

$4.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$4.95

Chocolate Cake

$4.95

Sandwiches

Shrimp Po Boy

$8.95

Grilled Cheese

$7.95