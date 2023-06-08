BK Lobster PHX
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
A Small Family-Owned Seafood & Lobster Restaurant Specializing Brooklyn-Style Comfort Food
Location
13802 N Scottsdale Rd Ste #130, SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85254
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
TVG Tap Room - 14202 N Scottsdale Rd #165
No Reviews
14202 N Scottsdale Rd #165 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurant
Obon Sushi Bar Ramen - 15037 N Scottsdale Rd Suite 195
No Reviews
15037 N Scottsdale Rd Suite 195 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurant
DO NOT USE - Postino Kierland
No Reviews
7030 East Greenway Parkway Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in SCOTTSDALE
Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurant
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurant
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurant
More near SCOTTSDALE