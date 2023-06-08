Restaurant header imageView gallery

BK Lobster PHX

13802 N Scottsdale Rd Ste #130

SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85254

SIGNATURE ROLLS

The "BED-STUY BIGGIE" Roll

$27.00

Seasoned Maine Lobster tossed with hot butter and spread on a toasted coney bun

The "CROWN HEIGHTS" FRIED Lobster Roll

$26.00

Seasoned, Battered and Fried Maine Lobster drizzled with our BK Sauce

The "BK SAUCE" Roll

$24.00

Seasoned Maine Lobster cooked with butter and tossed in our BK Sauce

The "BK FLATBUSH" Roll

$24.00

Chunks of Seasoned Maine Lobster cooked with butter and tossed in our Jerk Sauce

The "CLASSIC BK" Roll

$22.00

Chilled and Seasoned Maine Lobster tossed in mayonnaise and served on a toasted coney bun

SEAFOOD DISHES

BK FRIED Lobster Tail - MEAL

$20.00

Seasoned and battered Lobster tails fried to perfection! Your choice of (1) or (2) Lobster Tails.

BK FRIED Lobster - MEAL

$16.00

Seasoned, Battered and Fried Maine Lobster served on a skewer.

BK Fried Shrimp (6) - MEAL

$16.00

Seasoned and Battered Shrimp Fried to perfection!

BK LOBSTER Grilled Cheese

$16.00Out of stock

Chunks of Seasoned Maine Lobster in a Perfect "BK Style" Grilled Cheese

E x SW Lobster Tacos (3 mini street-tacos)

$13.00

(3) Street Tacos with toasted chunks of lobster and garnished with our signature sauce

BK PO' BOY Sandwich - MEAL

$16.00

Breaded and Fried Shrimp w/ onion, tomato and lettuce on a toasted coney bun.

BK Popcorn Shrimp - MEAL

$13.00

Breaded Popcorn Shrimp fried and served with our BK Sauce

SIGNATURE SIDES

BK LOBSTER Loaded Fries

$15.00

Seasoned french fries drizzled with our cheesy sauce topped with chunks of toasted Maine Lobster

BK LOBSTER Mac & Cheese

$9.00Out of stock

Our creamy 3-cheese blend Macaroni & Cheese topped with chunks of toasted lobster

BK Lobster Bisque

$8.00Out of stock

Creamy tomato-based lobster bisque

LAND LOVERS

BK Wings

$12.00

Our jumbo wings seasoned and fried until crispy! Tossed in one of our signature sauces.

BK Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

$16.00Out of stock

Crispy chicken tenders served with any of our signature sauces

BK GORILLA NEMS

$6.00Out of stock

A "Coney Island" style jumbo hot dog topped with onions, tomatoes and your choice of signature sauce.

SALADS/VEGAN

BK LOBSTER Salad

$15.00

Spring Mix Salad topped with chunks of lobster cooked in butter

BK SHRIMP Salad

$13.00

Spring Mix Salad topped with fried shrimp

BK GARDEN Salad

$10.00

Spring Mix Salad w/ onions, tomatoes, feta cheese

BEYOND BURGER - Vegan

$15.00

The juicy "Beyond Burger" topped w/ lettuce, tomatoes, onion and our BK Sauce

KIDS

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Grilled cheese sandwich for kids with no lobster

Kid's Popcorn Shrimp

$7.00

Kid's size serving of popcorn shrimp

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Kid's size serving of our popular macaroni & cheese

ADD ON

Extra Lobster Meat (1oz)

$7.00

LUNCH MENU

LUNCH SPECIAL

The "BIGGIE Smalls" Roll - Lunch Special

$24.00

Seasoned Maine Lobster tossed with hot butter and spread on a toasted coney bun

The "BK FLATBUSH" Roll - Lunch Special

$19.99

Chunks of Seasoned Maine Lobster cooked with butter and tossed in our Jerk Sauce

The "BK SAUCE" Roll - Lunch Special

$19.99

Seasoned Maine Lobster cooked with butter and tossed in our BK Sauce

BK Wings (x6) - Lunch Special - NO FRIES

$10.00

BK LOBSTER Salad - Lunch Special

$12.99

BK GARDEN Salad - Lunch Special

$5.99

Fried Lobster Tail (1)- Lunch Special

$19.99

Fried Shrimp (x4)- Lunch Special

$12.00

Fried Lobster Claw Pieces- Lunch Special

$13.00

ExSW Lobster Tacos (x2)- Lunch Special

$10.00

Popcorn Shrimp- Lunch Special

$10.00

NA BEVERAGES

Soda

Pepsi Zero Sugar

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Starry Lemon Lime

$3.00

Iced Tea

Fountain Soda

Bottled Iced Tea Sweet

$3.00

Bottled Iced Tea Unsweetened

$3.00

Water

Life Water 33.8 oz

$3.25

Aquafina Water 20 oz

$2.00

Jarritos

Strawberry Jarritos

$3.00

Guava Jarritos

$3.00

Lime Jarritos

$3.00

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.00

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
A Small Family-Owned Seafood & Lobster Restaurant Specializing Brooklyn-Style Comfort Food

