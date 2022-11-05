Restaurant header imageView gallery

Birdies Hot Chicken 810 Grand Street

review star

No reviews yet

810 Grand Street

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Order Again

Popular Items

Bird in a Bun
Signature Fries
Dirty Fries

MAINS

Bird in a Bun

Bird in a Bun

$11.00

Nashville style hot chicken seasoned and brined to perfection, in a brioche bun with crispy pickles, fresh coleslaw, and Birdies' special sauce.

Tendies

Tendies

$11.00

2 pc. Nashville Style Hot Chicken with pickles, a side of coleslaw and Birdies' special sauce.

Signature Fries

Signature Fries

$11.00

Crispy fries topped with a chopped Nashville Style Hot Chicken tender drizzled with Birdies' special sauce.

SIDES

Slaw'

Slaw'

$2.00

Shredded cabbage and carrots dressed in homemade sauce.

Dirty Fries

Dirty Fries

$6.00

Classic hot and crispy seasoned with our special blend spice mix.

Fries

Fries

$4.00

Classic crispy.

Single Tender

Single Tender

$5.00

Nashville Style Hot Chicken, brined, fried, and seasoned to your choice of spice, with a pickle.

MILKSHAKES

Made with 12% Butter fat Premium ice cream
Vanilla Milkshake

$5.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.00
Oreo Milkshake

$5.00

Oreo Milkshake

$5.00
Strawberry Milkshake

$5.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.00
Storeo Milkshake

$7.00

Storeo Milkshake

$7.00
Vanilla Ferrero Milkshake

$7.00

Vanilla Ferrero Milkshake

$7.00

DRINKS

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$3.00

0% Alcohol Content.

Rose Lemonade

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sunkist

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Brisk

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

SAUCE

Birdies Special Sauce

$0.50

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
"A bunch of chefs and foodies that love food and want to share our delicious perfected creations! We specialize in experience and flavor without compromising on ethically sourced ingredients. We recognized the lack of halal food and grew our concept in the heart of Brooklyn. So anyone can enjoy a premium 12% butter fat milkshake or an authentic Nashville style hot chicken sandwich with creamy coleslaw served on a freshly made brioche bun. We love what we do and can happily say our food is our passion Our team has worked for years to make the perfect what we call "Bird in a Bun" to be truly a piece of food art that taste just as good as it looks."

Location

810 Grand Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Directions

Birdies Hot Chicken image
Birdies Hot Chicken image

