BKD's Backyard Joint

781 Reviews

$$

980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5

Chandler, AZ 85225

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional Wings
BKD's Burger
BYO Custom Burger

Pre-Game Warmup

Lollipop Legs

Lollipop Legs

$17.00

Served grilled or fried with carrots, celery and choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese. Choose your Rub or Sauce.

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$17.00

Served grilled or fried with carrots, celery and choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese Choose your Rub or Sauce.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Served grilled or fried with carrots, celery and choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese Choose your Rub or Sauce.

Loaded Brisket Nachos

Loaded Brisket Nachos

$16.00

Hickory/Cherry Smoked Brisket, Warm Tortilla Chips, Roasted Corn Pico, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Beer Cheese Sauce, Charro Beans, Sour Cream and Cotija Cheese

Tri Slider Flight

Tri Slider Flight

$20.50

Hatch BBQ Pork Slider – Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Fried Onion Strings on Sliced Noble Brioche Bun • Buffalo Chicken Slider – Fried Chicken, Pepper–Jack Cheese, Sweet Butter Pickle, Ancho Slaw on a Sliced • Noble Brioche Bun, • Ground Brisket Slider – House Patty, Caramelized Onion, Smoked Cheddar, Chipotle Sauce, Fried Onion Strings on a Sliced Noble Brioche Bun

Buffalo Chicken Bacon Fries

Buffalo Chicken Bacon Fries

$13.00

French Fries, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Smoked Aged Cheddar, Ancho Ranch, Crispy Buffalo Chicken and Green Onion

Fajita Quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

$11.00

Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Fire Roasted Hatch Chile, Grilled Onions & Peppers, served with Salsa and Sour Cream Add: Smoked Brisket, Smoked Pork, Grilled Chicken Breast +5

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Tortilla Chips, House-Made Fire Roasted Salsa and Beer Cheese Sauce

Jumbo Potato Skins

Jumbo Potato Skins

$11.00

Smoked Cheddar and Jack Cheese, Chopped Bacon, Green Onion and Sour Cream

Beer Battered Asparagus Fries

Beer Battered Asparagus Fries

$9.00

Parmesan Pepper Seasoning, Lemon Pepper Aioli

Maple-Bourbon Brussel Sprouts

Maple-Bourbon Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

Roasted Brussels, Bacon Crumbles, Pomegranate, Maple Bourbon glaze

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms, Marinara Sauce, Parmesan Cheese

Pretzel

Pretzel

$11.00

Jumbo Soft Pretzel with Beer Cheese Sauce

MVP-izza

MVP-izza

MVP-izza

$12.00

Build Your Own 12” MVP-izza. Homemade Dough, Sauce, and Mozzarella

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Fresh Basil, Heirloom Tomatoes, Garlic Oil, Fresh Mozzarella

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.00

Sausage, Pepperoni & Bacon

Sweetie Pie Pizza

Sweetie Pie Pizza

$15.00

Ricotta, Caramelized Onion, Candied Bacon, Honey Drizzle

Side Parmesan

$0.50
John Popper

John Popper

$15.00Out of stock

Burgers & Sandwiches

BYO Custom Burger

BYO Custom Burger

$15.50

House Patty, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Smoked Aged Chedder Cheese on a Brioche Bun

Lumberjack Chipolte Burger

Lumberjack Chipolte Burger

$19.00

House Patty, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Smoked Aged Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato Jam, Crispy Fried Onion Strings on a Brioche Bun

BKD's Burger

BKD's Burger

$18.00

House Patty, Memphis Sweet & Smoky Rub, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Smoked Aged Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Fried Onion Strings, Chipotle Aioli on a Brioche Bun

Joint Burger

Joint Burger

$17.50

Brisket Burger, Tomato Jam, Crispy Canadian Bacon, Arugula, White Cheddar on a Brioche Bun

Brisket Dip

Brisket Dip

$17.50

Smoked Brisket and Provolone Cheese on a Baguette with Au Jus

BBQ Pulled Pork

BBQ Pulled Pork

$16.00

Apple/Oak Wood Smoked Roasted Pork, Fried Pickles, Cajun Slaw, BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun

California Chicken Wrap

California Chicken Wrap

$17.00

Ancho Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast, Chipotle Aioli, Avacado, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Spinach, Roasted Tomato, Provolone Cheese, wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla

Hatch Grilled Cheese

Hatch Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Sliced Brioche, Swiss, Pepper-Jack, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Hatch Chile, Applewood Smoked Bacon Add: Grilled Chicken Breast, Smoked Brisket, Braised Short Rib +4

(The OG) Cubano

(The OG) Cubano

$17.00

Smoked Pork, Smoked Ham, Sweet Pickle, White Cheddar, Spicy Mustard served on Ciabatta Roll

Smoked Prime Rib Sandwich

Smoked Prime Rib Sandwich

$19.00

Hickory/Cherry Smoked Brisket and Provolone Cheese on a Baguette with Au Jus

Smoked Turkey Panini

Smoked Turkey Panini

$17.00

Smoked Turkey Breast, White Cheddar, Spinach, Applewood Bacon, Bourbon Chili Maple Glaze on Sliced Brioche

Reuben

Reuben

$16.00

Slow Simmered Corned Beef, Pepper-Jack, Bavarian Kraut, 1000 Island, Toasted Marble Rye

The Sasquatch

The Sasquatch

$18.00

Smoked Prime Rib Grilled Onions and Peppers. Beer Cheese Sauce, Hatch Chili, Rosemary chips

Dos Joint Tacos

Dos Joint Tacos

$16.00

Choose 2 Smoked Brisket or 2 Smoked Pork Hatch Chile Tacos with Chipotle Sauce, Fire Roasted Corn Pico, Pickled Red Onion, Cabbage and Cotija Cheese on flour tortilla with Corn Elote

Salad

Blackened Chicken Caesar

Blackened Chicken Caesar

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Roasted Tomato, Chopped Applewood Smoked Bacon, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Herbed Croutons, tossed with Ancho Caesar Dressing

BKD's Garden Salad

BKD's Garden Salad

$12.00

Crisp Iceberg, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Olives, Bacon Crumbles, Shaved Carrots, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Herbed Croutons, tossed with BKD’s Ranch Dressing.

Asian Pear Salad

Asian Pear Salad

$14.00

Crisp Iceberg, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Olives, Bacon Crumbles, Shaved Carrots, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Herbed Croutons, tossed with BKD’s Ranch Dressing.

Entrees

Smoked Backyard Meatloaf

Smoked Backyard Meatloaf

$17.00Out of stock

Mesquite Smoked Brisket Meatloaf, Garlic Mashed Potato, Charred Broccolini, Mushroom Demi and Crispy Fried Onions

Braised Rib Stroganoff

Braised Rib Stroganoff

$19.50

Slow Roasted Short Ribs, Mushroom Gravy, Egg Noodles and Sour Cream

Ancho Salmon

Ancho Salmon

$25.00

Ancho Rubed Salmon, Asparagus, Roasted Heirloom Tomatoes, Drizzled With Brown Butter, topped with Arugula

Brisket Mac "N" Cheese

Brisket Mac "N" Cheese

$16.00

Hickory/Cherry Smoked Brisket, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Gouda Cheese, Crispy Onions, Cavatappi and Hatch Chile

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$25.00

Breaded Crispy Tenderized Flat Iron Steak, Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Asparagus

Pesto Chicken Primavera

Pesto Chicken Primavera

$18.00

Pesto Cream Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach, Linguine, Shredded Parmesan

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Creamy Alfredo, Blackened Chicken, Shredded Parmesan, Linguine

Spaghetti with Meatballs

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$16.00

Spaghetti, House Made Meatballs & Marinara

New York Steak

New York Steak

$29.00

Grilled 12oz New York Steak, Green Beans and Baked Potato

Chianti Short Rib Dinner

Chianti Short Rib Dinner

$19.00

Short Ribs, Mushroom Risotto, Grilled Asparagus, Rosemary Demi Glaze, Noble Dinner Roll

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Garlic Fries

$7.00

Tator Tots

$7.00

Jalapeno Munchers

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Side Mashed Potato

$7.00

Side Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Extra Sauces

Dessert

Churro Waffles

Churro Waffles

$8.00

Bite-sized Churros with Berry Compote, Powered Sugar & Chocolate Sauce

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

House Smoked, Sea Salt and Caramel Cheesecake

Ultimate Brownie

Ultimate Brownie

$13.00Out of stock

Warm Brownie, Oreo and Cookie Dough topped with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream (serves 2 or more)

Toasted Coconut

$9.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

6" Cheese MV-PIzza *

6" Cheese MV-PIzza *

$9.00
Kids Chicken Tenders *

Kids Chicken Tenders *

$9.00

SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES

Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich *

Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich *

$9.00

SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES

Clubhouse Corn Dog *

Clubhouse Corn Dog *

$9.00

SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

YOUR LOCAL NEIGHBORHOOD JOINT! BKD'S Backyard Joint celebrates community, camaraderie and sportsmanship in a fun, casual setting. This means providing genuine hospitality and creating a sense of belonging for all guests and staff members. Our goal is to deliver great drinks, great food, great service and a great time. Our mission is to "wow" guests with attention to detail and quality dining; consisting of an interactive and socially entertaining experience.

Website

Location

980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler, AZ 85225

Directions

