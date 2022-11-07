BK★JANI imageView gallery

BK★JANI - 601 Lex Ave

601 Lexington Ave

New York, NY 10022

Popular Items

The Jani
Lamb Chops
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Burgers

The Jani

The Jani

$18.00

This 8oz of grass-fed, black angus custom blend beef burger made @Eaters top 15 burgers of NYC, @infatuation_nyc top 25.

Backyard

Backyard

$12.00

The classic american cheese, kosher pickles, onions, tomato, ketchup mayo and mustard.

The 808

The 808

$12.00

A love letter: cheddar cheese, roasted garlic and jalapeño

Lahori

Lahori

$12.00

If you can sum up a city in a burger, this is Lahori, loud, in-your-face flavors! sits on an array of sliced cucumbers, topped off with raita (yogurt sauce) just to cool off the spice!

Ye Cheese

Ye Cheese

$12.00

Spice is life! Habanero jack, spicy pickles and spicy mayo!

Impossible

$14.00

impossible meat - just select a style.

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Spicy, crunchy chicken breast sandwich with house pickles and spicy mayo.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

the most minimal yet most flavorful sandwich to date. Marinated grilled chicken with roasted garlic mayo, can also come in Lahori style (raita and onions)

Grilled Meats

Beef Tikka

$18.00

seasoned cubes of super tender beef, comes with a small salad and bread

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$15.00

best lamb chops you'll ever have. Grass-fed lamb chops are marinated with our house special dry rub and cooked medium-rare

NY Strip

$28.00Out of stock

8oz Creekstone Farm's prime NY strip steak.

Sides

masala-fries

$4.00

regular-fries

$4.00

sweet-potato

$4.00

salad

$4.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Mango Jani

$8.00Out of stock

Limeade

$8.00Out of stock

Skewers

Chicken Tikka_Skewer

$5.00

Green Chicken_Skewer

$5.00Out of stock
Beef Tikka Skewer

Beef Tikka Skewer

$7.00

the most tender piece of marinated beef you've ever tried

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
An authentic Pakistani picnic

601 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10022

BK★JANI image

