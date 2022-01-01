Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

BKK Thai Cookshop

3,782 Reviews

$$

1700 New Jersey Ave, NW

Washington, DC 20001

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Spring Rolls
Spicy Basil Rice

Starters

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$8.00

(vegan) Crispy rolls of vegetables & noodles served with a sweet & sour sauce

Thai Gyoza

Thai Gyoza

$8.00

Fried dumplings of chicken, pork & shrimp; ginger/soy dipping sauce

Thai Chicken Wings

Thai Chicken Wings

$8.00

Marinated, fried & tossed in a sweet & spicy sauce

Dumpling Soup

Dumpling Soup

$8.00

Housemade dumpling of shrimp, pork & chicken with bok choy in a house chicken broth

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Stir-fried with soy sauce, fish sauce, garlic & Thai chili flakes

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$8.00

(vegan) Lightly battered, soft silken tofu; ginger/soy dipping sauce

Beef Satay

Beef Satay

$8.00

(gluten free) Skewered flank steak served with a peanut sauce, a sweet sauce & a cucumber salad

Son-In-Law Eggs

Son-In-Law Eggs

$5.00

Deep fried hard-boiled eggs drizzled with a tamarind sauce

Salads

Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

$14.00

Shredded green papaya, garlic, chilies, tomatoes & green beans, pounded in a sweet & sour dressing, topped with peanuts & served with sticky rice.

Larb

Larb

$15.00

A spicy salad topped with toasted rice, spring onions, shallots & fresh Asian herbs. Served with sticky rice.

Mango Salad

Mango Salad

$8.00

julienned mango, shallots, peanuts, & crispy coconut flakes in a tangy house dressing

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Side salad of cucumbers, shallots, and chilies in a light vinaigrette

Thai Coleslaw

Thai Coleslaw

$5.00

Shredded cabbage, shallots and chilies.

Rice and Noodle Plates

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$15.00

Rice noodles stir-fried with egg, spring onions & bean sprouts, garnished with crushed peanuts, bean sprouts & lime

Spaghetti Drunken Noodles

Spaghetti Drunken Noodles

$15.00

Spaghetti noodles stir-fried with Thai chilies, garlic & Thai basil.

Bangkok Spicy Noodles

Bangkok Spicy Noodles

$16.00

Noodle salad with crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, & a spicy dressing

Spicy Basil Rice

Spicy Basil Rice

$15.00

Fried rice with Thai basil, egg, garlic, Chinese broccoli, & chilies

Sweet Sausage Rice

Sweet Sausage Rice

$15.00

Fried rice with sweet Thai sausage, peas, carrots, tomatoes, broccoli, & egg

Suki Noodle Stir Fry

Suki Noodle Stir Fry

$15.00

House sukiyaki sauce with glass noodles, watercress, Chinese celery, cabbage & egg

Noodle Bowls

Hot & Spicy Noodle Bowl

Hot & Spicy Noodle Bowl

$18.00

Minced chicken or pork in a chicken broth with dried chilies, lime juice & crunchy peanuts

Coconut Noodle Bowl

Coconut Noodle Bowl

$18.00

Yellow curry & coconut milk broth with egg noodles, bean sprouts & red tofu, topped with a soft-boiled egg & ground peanuts

Tom Yum Shrimp

$18.00

Shrimp in a spicy lemongrass broth over rice noodles, with crispy wontons & a soft boiled egg

Veggie Noodle Bowl

Veggie Noodle Bowl

$18.00

tempura garden vegetables with tofu, mushrooms & radishes in a house vegetable broth over medium rice noodles

Suki Noodle Bowl

Suki Noodle Bowl

$18.00

Glass noodles in a house made sukiyaki broth with watercress, Chinese celery, cabbage & egg served with a side of suki sauce

Boat Noodle Bowl

Boat Noodle Bowl

$18.00

Rich dark broth of soy sauce, pickled bean curd, garlic & cinnamon, served over medium rice noodles, Chinese broccoli & bean sprouts

Green Curry Noodle Bowl

Green Curry Noodle Bowl

$18.00

Thai eggplant, string beans & bamboo shoots in a house made green curry sauce

Kitchen Features

Pork Shoulder

Pork Shoulder

$16.00

Braised pork shoulder over Chinese broccoli, with rice, pickled greens, a soft boiled egg & a spicy vinegar sauce

Khao Kapao

Khao Kapao

$18.00

Spicy stir-fry of chili, garlic & basil over jasmine rice, topped with a fried egg served with side of soup.

Moo Tod

Moo Tod

$17.00

Deep fried pork butt marinated in secret ingredients served with sticky rice

Sides

Utensils

Side - Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Side - Sticky Rice

$3.00

Side - Fried Egg

$4.00

Side - Soup Broth

$4.00

Side - Rice Noodle

$3.00

Side - Egg Noodle

$3.00

Side - Udon Noodle

$3.00

Side - Steamed Veggie

$4.00

Side - Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Desserts

Thai Donuts

Thai Donuts

$6.00

Crispy strips of fried dough served with sweetened condensed milk

Condiments and Sauces

Spice Tray

$2.75

Chilies Vinegar

$0.55

Chili Powder

$0.55

Chili Oil

$1.10

Soy Sauce

$0.55

Pik Nam Pla (Chili Fish Sauce)

$1.10

Spring Roll Sauce

$0.55

Peanut Sauce

$2.20

Sugar

$0.55

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Thai Tea

$4.00

Thai Coffee

$4.00

To Go Wine & Beer & Cocktail

Bottle of Brut

$40.00

Tiamo Prosecco

$10.00

Bottle of Chardonnay - Barboursville

$40.00

Bottle of Pinot Grigio - Gabriella

$34.00

Bottle of Sauv Blanc - Paul Buisse

$38.00

Bottle Of Rose' - El Coto

$35.00

Bottle of Rosé - Broadbent

$25.00

Bottle of Nebiola - GD Vajra Rosso

$40.00

Bottle Of Luberri Rioja

$35.00

Bottle of Singha

$6.00

EastCiders Blood Orange

$6.00

EastCiders Pineapple

$6.00

Manor Hill Citra Splendor

$6.00

Manor Hill Pilsner

$6.00

Oskar Blues Coconut Chocolate Porter

$6.00

Stillwater Extra Dry

$8.00

Btl. Thai Basil Gimlet

$12.00Out of stock

Mas Fi Cava

$9.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

fun and tasty thai food. draft cocktails. asian beer. great wines & sakes. awesome atmosphere and a killer patio. from the folks behind beau thai.

Website

Location

1700 New Jersey Ave, NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

