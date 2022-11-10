- Home
BKK thai kitchen + bar South Side
No reviews yet
6702 S Staples St
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Order Again
Starters
Tom Kha Mussels
steamed mussels, lemongrass broth with coconut milk, nam prik pao, thai basil, red onion, green onion, kaffir lime leaf, ngo gai, cilantro, toasted rice, thai chili
Golden Money Bags
fried wonton wrapper, shrimp, pork, carrots, cilantro, nam jim gai - sweet + sour sauce
Moo Yang Nam Tok - Lettuce Wrap
marinated charcoal grilled pork, bibb lettuce, ngo gai, green onion, red onion, toasted rice, cucumber, cilantro, nam jim jaew - tiger cry sauce
Chips + Curry (V)
house fries, fried onion, special curry blend
Satay (GF)
skewered grilled chicken in a coconut milk, curry and lemongrass marinade, peanut + ajat sauce
Firecracker Shrimp
fried shrimp wrapped in delicate rice noodle pastry, nam jim gai - sweet + sour sauce
Thai Summer Rolls (GF)
rice paper, shrimp, carrot, cilantro, jicama, romaine lettuce, purple cabbage, peanut sauce
BKK "Bangkok" Wings
sweet garlic soy, fried basil
Cheese Rolls
fried wonton wrapper, cream cheese, thai basil, nam jim gai - sweet + sour sauce
Vegetable Crispy Rolls (V)
fried wonton wrapper, glass noodle, cabbage, carrot, nam jim gai - sweet + sour sauce
Tod Man Khao Pod - Sweet Corn Fritters
sweet corn, red curry, kaffir lime leaf
Tua Phrik Krob - Crispy Chili Cashews
deep fried cashew nuts, house seasoning, kaffir lime leaf
Soup
Tom Yum Talay
lemongrass broth with galangal, kaffir lime leaf, beech mushroom, button mushroom, cherry tomato, scallops, shrimp, wild caught flounder, mussels, calamari
Tom Yum
lemongrass broth with galangal, kaffir lime leaf, nam prik pao, beech mushroom, button mushroom, cherry tomato, green onion, red onion, ngo gai, lime
Tom Kha
lemongrass broth with coconut milk, galangal, kaffir lime leaf, nam prik pao, beech mushroom, button mushroom, cherry tomato, green onion, red onion, ngo gai, lime
Thai Phở
chicken broth infused with chinese herbs, thin rice noodle, bean sprout, bok choy, cilantro, fried garlic, crispy wontons
Salad
Nam Tok
grilled ribeye, arugula, spinach, shredded cabbage, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, roasted cashews, toasted rice, nam jim jaew - tiger cry sauce
Drunken Shrimp
grilled shrimp, arugula, spinach, shredded cabbage, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, roasted cashews, creamy coconut lime dressing
Chicken Satay Salad
skewered grilled chicken in a coconut milk, curry and lemongrass marinade, arugula, spinach, shredded cabbage, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, peanut and vinegar dressing
Som Tam - Papaya Salad
grilled shrimp, green papaya, carrot, cherry tomato, palm sugar, garlic, lime, roasted peanuts
Land
Tiger Cry
grilled ribeye steak cooked medium, sautéed bok choy, nam jim jaew - tiger cry sauce
Sizzling Beef
certified angus beef, roasted cashews, pineapple, spinach, white onion, peanut sauce
Moo Yang
marinated charcoal grilled pork, sautéed bok choy, nam jim jaew - tiger cry sauce
Teriyaki Chicken
grilled chicken breast, house teriyaki marinade, sautéed vegetables
Muay Thai Chicken
thai style BBQ half chicken, lemongrass marinade, papaya salad, nam jim gai - sweet and sour sauce
Sea
Curry Salmon (GF)
your choice of green, yellow, panang or pineapple curry with vegetables, pan seared salmon
Pad Prik Khing
deep fried wild caught flounder, prik khing curry paste, bell pepper, carrot, ginger, white onion, thai basil
Sweet Chili Salmon (GF)
pan seared salmon, sweet chili sauce with white onion, steamed vegetables
Seafood Fried Rice
crab meat, shrimp, egg, green onion, white onion, nam jim seafood - thai chili lime sauce
Chili Lime Shrimp (GF)
grilled shrimp, sautéed bok choy, nam jim seafood - thai chili lime sauce
Pad Gra Pow
stir-fried scallops, wild caught flounder, shrimp, mussels, calamari, carrot, bell pepper, sugar snap peas, mushroom, thai basil, white onion, chili garlic
Pla Lui Suan - Fish in the Garden
deep fried cod, thai basil, cilantro, mint, shallots, cashews, crispy chili, pineapple, lemongrass, nam jim jaew - tiger cry sauce, steamed jasmine rice
Curry
Panang Curry (GF) (V)
panang curry paste, coconut milk, thai basil, bamboo shoot, carrot, kaffir lime leaf, bell pepper
Yellow Curry (GF) (V)
yellow curry paste, coconut milk, turmeric, red potato, carrot
Green Curry (GF)
green curry paste, coconut milk, thai basil, bamboo shoot, zucchini, asian eggplan
Pineapple Curry (GF) (V)
red curry paste, coconut milk, thai basil, pineapple, cherry tomato
Noodles กว๋ยเตย
Pad Thai (GF)
thin rice noodle, organic steamed tofu, bean sprout, green onion, roasted peanuts, egg
Pad Woon Sen
glass noodle, carrot, celery, cherry tomato, green onion, white onion, shredded cabbage, egg, black pepper
Pad Kee Mow - Drunken Noodles
fresh wide rice noodle, bell pepper, broccoli, carrot, cherry tomato, thai basil, white onion, chili garlic
Pad See Ew
fresh wide rice noodle, carrot, chinese broccoli, egg
Jay Pad Thai (V)
rice noodle, organic tofu, bean sprout, broccoli, carrot, garlic, green onion, roasted peanuts
Singapore Noodles
glass noodle, madras curry, roasted cashew nuts, pineapple, green onion, white onion
Fried Rice
Thai Basil Fried Rice (V)
prik khing curry paste, thai basil, bell pepper, carrot, red onion, sugar snap peas
BKK Fried Rice
cabbage, carrot, cherry tomato, sugar snap peas, white onion, egg, fried garlic
Pineapple Fried Rice
curry powder, pineapple, roasted cashews, green onion, white onion, egg, fried onion
Fried Rice
egg
Stir Fry
Chili Basil
thai basil, carrot, bell pepper, sugar snap peas, mushroom, white onion, chili garlic sauce
Cashew Nut
roasted cashew nuts, carrot, sugar snap peas, green onion, white onion, sweet garlic sauce
Ginger
fresh ginger, cabbage, carrott, celery, mushroom, green onion, white onion, zucchini, ginger sauce
Chili Paste
broccoli, white onion, nam prik pao - chili paste sauce
Garlic Pepper + Broccoli
broccoli, green onion, shredded cabbage, garlic black pepper sauce
Royal Thai
beech mushroom, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, white onion, zucchini, garlic sauce
Jade Garden (V)
mushroom, chinese broccoli, sugar snap peas, zucchini, vegan garlic black pepper sauce
Eggplant Tofu (V)
organic fried tofu, asian eggplant, beech mushroom, bell pepper, broccoli, carrot, red onion, thai basil, vegan chili garlic sauce
Sides
Steamed Jasmine Rice
Brown Rice
Fried Rice
Sautéed Vegetables
Fried Egg
Dinner Salad
Peanut or Vinegar Dressing
Chili Lime Shrimp Skewer
Extra Sauce
Tiger Cry, Sweet + Sour, Peanut Sauce, Peanut Dressing, Vinaigrette, Thai Chili Lime
House Fries
Kids Fried Rice
Beverages
Thai Iced Tea
Strongly-brewed black tea served over ice, sweetened and topped with creamer. No refills.
Thai Iced Coffee
Strongly-brewed Thai Coffee, topped with evaporated milk. No refills.
Iced Tea
Soft Drinks
Topo Chico
Aqua Panna
Mineral Water. 1 Liter.
Mexican Coca Cola
French Press Coffee
Hot Tea
Dessert
Sushi Starters + Salads
Seaweed Salad
Squid Salad
seasoned calamari, sesame oil
Half + Half
Seaweed Salad + Calamari Salad
Krab Salad
krab, cucumber, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Tuna Tower
spicy tuna topped with calamari, mango, cucumber, sweet garlic soy "wing sauce", sushi rice, wontons
SquareFoot Sashimi
2 pc Tuna, 2 pc Salmon, 2 pc Yellowtail, seared with yuzu basil, serrano, fried onion
Nigiri + Sashimi
Nigiri + Sashimi Combos
Creative Rolls
Bangkok Heat Wave
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cream Cheese. Topped with Blackened Tuna, Fried Garlic, Habanero
Talay 'Seafood' Roll
Krab, Avocado, Serrano, Cucumber. Topped with Salmon, Tuna, Lemon Pepper Seared Escolar, Tobiko
Red Eye Eel
Eel, Cream Cheese, Serrano. Topped with Spicy Calamari Salad
Tuk Tuk
Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Mango. Topped with Spicy Mayo
Yellowtail Floating Market
Yellowtail, Cucumber, Cilantro. Served with Yuzu Basil.
Origin (V)
Grilled Beech Mushrooms, Tomato, Pickled Carrot, Avocado, Serrano
Northern Lights
Salmon, Krab, Cucumber. Topped with Seared Salmon, Avocado, Eel Sauce, Tobiko
Spicy Salmon Popper
Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber. Topped with Eel, Eel Sauce, Baked Salmon Skin, Spicy Mayo, Togorashi
Veggie Roll (V)
Avocado, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Romaine Lettuce, Pickled Carrot
The South Side
Classic Rolls
California Roll
Krab, Cucumber, Avocado
Philadelphia Roll
Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese
Hamachi
Yellowtail, Serrano
Spicy Tuna
Tuna marinated in house spicy mix, Cucumber
Spicy Salmon
Salmon marinated in house spicy mix, Cucumber
Unagi
Freshwater Eel, Serrano, Cream Cheese
Avo Maki
Avocado wrapped in Nori
Cucumber Maki
Cucumber wrapped in Nori
Dragon Roll
Krab, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Serrano. Topped with Eel, Avocado, Eel Sauce
Rainbow Roll
Krab, Cucumber, Avocado. Topped with Tuna, Salmon, Avocado
Spider Roll
Panko fried Soft Shell Crab, Avocado, Cucumber. Top with Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Poke Bowl
Starters
Juanita's Empanadas
Pulled pork empanadas (3) spiced with Panang + Yellow curry powder. Served with our Chimichurri and Sambal Vinigarette sauces. Dressed with Queso Fresco and Cilantro
BKK Candied Bacon
5 slices of our "Brunch on the Bay" award winning thick cut bacon, with a kick of Thai chili
Scrambled Egg Rolls
Eggs, cheddar cheese, maple sausage, bell peppers, and onion. Two rolls served with Honey Sriracha sauce
Entrees
Khao San Street Tacos
5 corn tacos with Thai spiced Certified Angus Beef. Topped with pickled veggies, spicy mayo and cilantro
Chorizo Woon Sen
Chorizo, clear noodles, cabbage, green and red onion, celery, carrot, tomato, topped with a fried egg
Big Bad Wolf
Thai style house made sausage, pulled pork with curry spices, bacon, egg and cheddar cheese inside two slices of Texas toast. Served with a side of hash and fresh fruit
Thai Tea French Toast
French toast soaked in Thai tea, topped with powdered sugar, sweet condensed milk and mascarpone. Served with a side of BKK Candied Bacon
Drunken Hash
Home fries with your choice of meat, beech mushrooms, bell peppers, onion, Chinese wine, topped with two fried eggs and a side of BKK Candied Bacon
Breakfast Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, green onion, shredded carrots, bacon, and SPAM® topped with a fried egg
Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs, your choice of panko fried soft-shell crab with bell pepper OR bacon and ham, green curry hollandaise on an english muffin. Served with a side of Drunken Hash1
Tour of Thailand
A collection of our brunch favorites. 2 Khao San Street Tacos, 1 Thai Tea French Toast, 2 slices of BKK Candied Bacon, Drunken Hash and Sausage
Americano
Classic American Favorites. 2 Eggs, 3 slices of Bacon, Sausage, Toast.
Steak + Eggs
Creative Cocktails
GOING THROUGH CUSTOMS
Bourbon, Cynar, Velvet Falernum, Lemon 10
BANGKOK SOURBourbon, Ginger Liqueur, Lemon, Egg White, Red Wine 10
Bourbon, Ginger Liqueur, Lemon, Egg White, Red Wine
BKK THAI TEA
Vodka, Lemon, Iced Thai Tea
HEATWAVE MARGARITA
Thai Chili Tequila, Yuzu, Combier Orange
THAI-LADA
rum, lychee liqueur, cream of coconut, heavy cream, pineapple juice
TUK TUK EXPRESS
Vodka, Basil Infused Cocchi Americano, Lime, Cucumber
THAI-TINI
Gin, Grapefruit, Lemon, St. Germaine, Ginger, Mint
DRUNKEN' MONK
Goslings, Brugal Anejo, Velvet Falernum, Lychee, Lime, Orgeat
WHITE TIGER
Lemongrass Vodka, Coconut, Orgeat, Lime, Orange Bitters
PHUKET FASHIONED
Flor de Cana, Rosemary Simple Syrup, Tiki Bitters
SEX ON A PHUKET BEACH
lemongrass vodka, ginger liqueur, lime, mango nectar, cranberry juice
BUBBLY BUDDHA
Cachaca, Lime, Orgeat, Basil
Phuket Sunrise
Orange Juice, Peach Vodka, Midori
King Rama Coffee
ThaiCoffee,Vodka,RaspberryLiquor
Classic Cocktails
AVIATION
Gin, Maraschino Liqueur, Creme de Violette, Lemon
MARTINI
Vodka or Gin, Vermouth
OLD FASHIONED
Rye, Angostura Bitters, Sugar
PAPER PLANE
Bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonino, Lemon
MANHATTAN
Rye, Carpano Antica, Angostura Bitters
MOJITO
White Rum, Sugar, Lime, Mint, Topo Chico
NEGRONI
10
PALOMA
Tequila, Lime, Soda, Grapefruit, Salt
SIDE CAR
Cognac, Cointreau, Lemon
CHAMPAGNE COCKTAIL
Simple Syrup, Angostura Bitters, Champagne
MAI TAI
White Rum, Aged Rum, Lime, Orgeat, Dry Curacao
Cucumber Martini
Margarita
Ranch Water
French 75
Brunch
White
Red
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
6702 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78413