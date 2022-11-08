- Home
BKK101 Thai Cuisine
1,454 Reviews
$$
11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizer Bites
Bangkok Roll
Mixed greens, cucumber, carrot, angel hair pasta, rice paper, sweet & sour mustard sauce
Herbal Wings
Marinated chicken wings, crispy basil, spicy sweet and sour sauce.
Thai Stick
Marinated chicken, spices, turmeric, peanut sauce, cucumber sauce.
Shrimp Wrap
Deep fried shrimp, wonton wrapper, red sweet and sour sauce.
Roti Curry
Flat bread, yellow curry dipping sauce.
Veggie Rolls
Vegetables, egg roll wrapper, sweet & sour sauce.
BKK Sausage
Isan style cured-pork sausage, served with fresh ginger and Thai chilies.
Mama's Ribs
Marinated and deep-fried baby pork ribs served with Sriracha sauce.
Street Bazaar
Som Tum (Papaya Salad)
Green papaya, carrot, green bean, cherry tomatoes, garlic, Thai chili, grilled shrimp, palm sugar, fish sauce, tamarind juice, lime juice, roasted peanut.
Larb
Ground beef, chicken, pork or tofu, lime juice, onion, ground chili, rice powder, fresh vegetables.
Yum Woon Sen
Glass noodle, ground chicken, shrimp, chili paste, lime juice dressing.
Pork Jerky
Tenderloin marinated pork, mixture of spice, spicy sauce.
Crying Tiger
Thinly sliced grilled marinated beef, specialty sauce.
Soups
Tom Yum
Lemongrass soup, mushroom, tomato, cilantro, green onion, kaffir lime leaves, fresh Thai chili.
Tom Kah
Coconut soup, galangal, red onion, lemon grass, mushroom, cilantro, green onion, kaffir lime leaves, fresh Thai chili.
Wonton Soup
Chicken and shrimp stuffed wontons, bok choy, chicken broth.
Poh Tak (32 oz)
Fish fillet, shrimp, mussels, lemon grass broth, lime, spices, ginger, basil, red.
Noodle Soups
Chicken Noodle
Chicken noodle soup
Beef Noodle
Rice noodles, beef broth, beef, and beef meatballs.
Pork Noodle
Rice noodles, pork broth, pork, and pork meatballs.
BKK Noodle
Rice noodles, pork, and pork meatballs, lime juice, red chili, and crushed peanut.
101 Noodle
Rice noodles, lime juice, red chili, crushed peanut, fish balls, fish cake.
Shrimp Wonton Noodle
Egg noodle with whole shrimp wonton, bok choy, sesame oil, garlic oil.
Duck Noodle
Dark duck broth, egg noodles, bean sprout, Chinese broccoli, sliced duck meat.
Fillet of Sole Noodle
Rice noodles, fillet of sole fish, ginger, celery, garlic oil, black mushroom.
Course
Sizzling Seafood
Bell pepper, finger-root, young green pepper seed, basil in red chili paste.
Ka Pow
Jalapeño, bamboo, green beans, garlic, Thai chili, basil leaves.
Pik King
Green bean, red curry paste, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves.
Broccoli Oyster Sauce
Stir-fried broccoli, beef, oyster sauce
Fresh Ginger
Ginger, green onion, white onion, celery, carrot.
Crispy Chicken Cashew Nut
Roasted red chili, while onion, green onion, bell pepper, carrot, Thai chili.
Mixed Vegetable
Bean sprout, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, onion, celery, garlic.
Chinese Broccoli
Chinese broccoli, crispy pork belly, oyster sauce, roasted red chili.
Spicy Bamboo
White meat chicken, bamboo shoots, basil leaf, red curry paste.
Soft Shell Crab Curry
Crispy soft shell crab, yellow curry powder, chili oil, white onion, green onion, celery.
Sauteed Clams
Clams, white onion, green onion, basil, garlic, chili, chili oil.
Curry
Amber Curry
Yellow curry, potato, carrot, peanut.
Jade Curry
Green curry, eggplant, bamboo shoot, basil, jalapeño.
Ruby Curry
Red curry, eggplant, bamboo shoot, basil, bell peppers.
Panang Curry
Red curry, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves.
Pineapple Curry
Red curry, pineapple, bell pepper, basil, cherry tomato.
Pineapple Curry w/ Duck
Fried Rice
Original Thai Fried Rice
Rice, onion, scallion, tomato, egg.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Rice, chicken, shrimp, pineapple, cashew nut, raisin, green onion, curry powder.
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Rice, basil leaves, jalapeño, green bean, carrot, fresh chili, garlic.
Curry Fried Rice
Rice, green curry paste, basil, jalapeño, bamboo shoot, finger-root, kaffir lime leaves.
Cream Shrimp Fried Rice
Rice, shrimp, egg, bell pepper, chili, shrimp paste sauce.
Crab Fried Rice
Rice, crab meat, onion, scallion, tomato, egg.
Stir Fried Noodle
Pad Thai
Thin flat rice noodle, tamarind sauce, chicken, egg, green onion, red onion, bean sprouts, crushed peanut, carrot, red cabbage, lime.
Pad See Ew
Broad flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli, broccoli, sweet soy sauce.
Pad Kee Mow
Broad flat rice noodle, tomato, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves, chili garlic sauce.
Pad Woon Sen
Glass noodle, egg, tomato, green onion, mushroom, garlic, white pepper sauce.
Chow Mein
Egg noodle, assorted vegetables in a garlic sesame sauce.
Pad Kee Mow Seafood
Angel hair pasta, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves, chili garlic sauce.
Green Curry Spaghetti
Angel hair pasta, green curry, eggplant, bamboo shoot, basil, jalapeño.
Lunch Specials
Lunch - Pad Thai
Lunch - Pad See Ew
Lunch - Pad Kee Mow
Lunch - Chow Mein
Lunch - Pad Woon Sen
Lunch - Amber Curry
Lunch - Ruby Curry
Lunch - Jade Curry
Lunch - Panang Curry
Lunch - Ka Pow
Lunch - Fresh Ginger
Lunch - Beef & Broccoli
Lunch - Pik King
Lunch - Mixed Vegetable
Lunch Duo
Cold Drinks
Hot Tea
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles, CA 90034