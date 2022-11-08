Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Asian Fusion

BKK101 Thai Cuisine

1,454 Reviews

$$

11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10

Los Angeles, CA 90034

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pad See Ew
Veggie Rolls

Appetizer Bites

Bangkok Roll

Bangkok Roll

$10.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, carrot, angel hair pasta, rice paper, sweet & sour mustard sauce

Herbal Wings

Herbal Wings

$13.00

Marinated chicken wings, crispy basil, spicy sweet and sour sauce.

Thai Stick

Thai Stick

$13.00

Marinated chicken, spices, turmeric, peanut sauce, cucumber sauce.

Shrimp Wrap

Shrimp Wrap

$12.00

Deep fried shrimp, wonton wrapper, red sweet and sour sauce.

Roti Curry

Roti Curry

$10.00

Flat bread, yellow curry dipping sauce.

Veggie Rolls

Veggie Rolls

$9.00

Vegetables, egg roll wrapper, sweet & sour sauce.

BKK Sausage

BKK Sausage

$10.00

Isan style cured-pork sausage, served with fresh ginger and Thai chilies.

Mama's Ribs

Mama's Ribs

$15.00

Marinated and deep-fried baby pork ribs served with Sriracha sauce.

Street Bazaar

Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

$12.00

Green papaya, carrot, green bean, cherry tomatoes, garlic, Thai chili, grilled shrimp, palm sugar, fish sauce, tamarind juice, lime juice, roasted peanut.

Larb

$13.00

Ground beef, chicken, pork or tofu, lime juice, onion, ground chili, rice powder, fresh vegetables.

Yum Woon Sen

Yum Woon Sen

$13.00

Glass noodle, ground chicken, shrimp, chili paste, lime juice dressing.

Pork Jerky

Pork Jerky

$13.00

Tenderloin marinated pork, mixture of spice, spicy sauce.

Crying Tiger

Crying Tiger

$16.00

Thinly sliced grilled marinated beef, specialty sauce.

Soups

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$8.00+

Lemongrass soup, mushroom, tomato, cilantro, green onion, kaffir lime leaves, fresh Thai chili.

Tom Kah

$8.00+

Coconut soup, galangal, red onion, lemon grass, mushroom, cilantro, green onion, kaffir lime leaves, fresh Thai chili.

Wonton Soup

$8.00+

Chicken and shrimp stuffed wontons, bok choy, chicken broth.

Poh Tak (32 oz)

Poh Tak (32 oz)

$19.00

Fish fillet, shrimp, mussels, lemon grass broth, lime, spices, ginger, basil, red.

Noodle Soups

Chicken Noodle

Chicken Noodle

$15.00

Chicken noodle soup

Beef Noodle

Beef Noodle

$15.00

Rice noodles, beef broth, beef, and beef meatballs.

Pork Noodle

Pork Noodle

$15.00

Rice noodles, pork broth, pork, and pork meatballs.

BKK Noodle

BKK Noodle

$15.00

Rice noodles, pork, and pork meatballs, lime juice, red chili, and crushed peanut.

101 Noodle

101 Noodle

$15.00

Rice noodles, lime juice, red chili, crushed peanut, fish balls, fish cake.

Shrimp Wonton Noodle

Shrimp Wonton Noodle

$16.00

Egg noodle with whole shrimp wonton, bok choy, sesame oil, garlic oil.

Duck Noodle

Duck Noodle

$17.00

Dark duck broth, egg noodles, bean sprout, Chinese broccoli, sliced duck meat.

Fillet of Sole Noodle

Fillet of Sole Noodle

$17.00

Rice noodles, fillet of sole fish, ginger, celery, garlic oil, black mushroom.

Course

Sizzling Seafood

$19.00

Bell pepper, finger-root, young green pepper seed, basil in red chili paste.

Ka Pow

$15.00

Jalapeño, bamboo, green beans, garlic, Thai chili, basil leaves.

Pik King

$15.00

Green bean, red curry paste, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves.

Broccoli Oyster Sauce

$15.00

Stir-fried broccoli, beef, oyster sauce

Fresh Ginger

$15.00

Ginger, green onion, white onion, celery, carrot.

Crispy Chicken Cashew Nut

$16.00

Roasted red chili, while onion, green onion, bell pepper, carrot, Thai chili.

Mixed Vegetable

$15.00

Bean sprout, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, onion, celery, garlic.

Chinese Broccoli

$16.00Out of stock

Chinese broccoli, crispy pork belly, oyster sauce, roasted red chili.

Spicy Bamboo

$15.00

White meat chicken, bamboo shoots, basil leaf, red curry paste.

Soft Shell Crab Curry

$19.00

Crispy soft shell crab, yellow curry powder, chili oil, white onion, green onion, celery.

Sauteed Clams

$18.00

Clams, white onion, green onion, basil, garlic, chili, chili oil.

Curry

Amber Curry

Amber Curry

$16.00

Yellow curry, potato, carrot, peanut.

Jade Curry

Jade Curry

$16.00

Green curry, eggplant, bamboo shoot, basil, jalapeño.

Ruby Curry

Ruby Curry

$16.00

Red curry, eggplant, bamboo shoot, basil, bell peppers.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$16.00

Red curry, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves.

Pineapple Curry

$18.00

Red curry, pineapple, bell pepper, basil, cherry tomato.

Pineapple Curry w/ Duck

$20.00

Fried Rice

Original Thai Fried Rice

$15.00

Rice, onion, scallion, tomato, egg.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$17.00

Rice, chicken, shrimp, pineapple, cashew nut, raisin, green onion, curry powder.

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$15.00

Rice, basil leaves, jalapeño, green bean, carrot, fresh chili, garlic.

Curry Fried Rice

$15.00

Rice, green curry paste, basil, jalapeño, bamboo shoot, finger-root, kaffir lime leaves.

Cream Shrimp Fried Rice

$18.00

Rice, shrimp, egg, bell pepper, chili, shrimp paste sauce.

Crab Fried Rice

$18.00

Rice, crab meat, onion, scallion, tomato, egg.

Stir Fried Noodle

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$15.00

Thin flat rice noodle, tamarind sauce, chicken, egg, green onion, red onion, bean sprouts, crushed peanut, carrot, red cabbage, lime.

Pad See Ew

$15.00

Broad flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli, broccoli, sweet soy sauce.

Pad Kee Mow

$15.00

Broad flat rice noodle, tomato, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves, chili garlic sauce.

Pad Woon Sen

$15.00

Glass noodle, egg, tomato, green onion, mushroom, garlic, white pepper sauce.

Chow Mein

$15.00

Egg noodle, assorted vegetables in a garlic sesame sauce.

Pad Kee Mow Seafood

Pad Kee Mow Seafood

$18.00

Angel hair pasta, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves, chili garlic sauce.

Green Curry Spaghetti

$16.00

Angel hair pasta, green curry, eggplant, bamboo shoot, basil, jalapeño.

Lunch Specials

Lunch - Pad Thai

$11.99

Lunch - Pad See Ew

$11.99

Lunch - Pad Kee Mow

$11.99

Lunch - Chow Mein

$11.99

Lunch - Pad Woon Sen

$11.99

Lunch - Amber Curry

$11.99

Lunch - Ruby Curry

$11.99

Lunch - Jade Curry

$11.99

Lunch - Panang Curry

$11.99

Lunch - Ka Pow

$11.99

Lunch - Fresh Ginger

$11.99

Lunch - Beef & Broccoli

$11.99

Lunch - Pik King

$11.99

Lunch - Mixed Vegetable

$11.99

Lunch Bowls

Orange Chicken

$11.99

Garlic Pepper

$11.99

Bangkok Omelette

$11.99

Garlic RIce

$11.99

Lunch Duo

Lunch Duo - Pad Thai

$12.99

Lunch Duo - Pad See Ew

$12.99

Lunch Duo - Pad Kee Mow

$12.99

Lunch Duo - Chow Mein

$12.99

Cold Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Perrier

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Thai Coconut

$7.00

BKK Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50

Ginger Iced Tea

$5.00

Regular Iced Tea

$4.50

Thai Ice Tea No Ice

$4.50

Hot Tea

Green Tea

$4.00

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.00

Orange Spice Tea

$4.00

Lemon Ginger Tea

$4.00

Chamomile Tea

$4.00

Wild Rasp. Hibiscus Tea

$4.00

Desserts

Coconut Ice Cream

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

Sweet Milky Roti

$7.00

Sweet Sticky Rice with Choice of Ice Cream

$10.00

Lychee on Ice

$7.00

Side Orders

Jasmine RIce

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Sweet Sticky Rice

$4.00Out of stock

RIce Noodle

$3.00

Egg Noodle

$3.00

Steamed Vegetable

$6.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

Peanut sauce

$0.85

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles, CA 90034

Directions

