A map showing the location of BKK 78 Street Food 48400 Seminole DrView gallery

BKK 78 Street Food 48400 Seminole Dr

review star

No reviews yet

Seminole Dr

Cabazon, CA 92230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

TomYum Soup
TomYum Mama
Grilled Chicken Rice

Food

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$13.00

Fried Rice with any meat option, Egg, Peas and Carrot.

Mala Fried Rice

Mala Fried Rice

$13.00

Spicy Mala Fried rice with any choice of meat, Egg, Onion and Green Onion.

Grilled Chicken Rice

Grilled Chicken Rice

$14.00

Thai Style Grilled Chicken Rice with our signature Toasted Rice Dressing Sauce with Chili, Toasted Rice , Cilantro and Red Onion.

TomYum Mama

TomYum Mama

$13.00

Spicy and Sour Tom Yum Thin Noodle Stir Fried with any choice of meat, Egg and Green Onion on top.

Mala Noodle

Mala Noodle

$13.00

Spicy Noodle Firm Noodle Stir Fried with any choice of meat, White Onion and Green Onion.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Thai Style Grilled Chicken Salad with our signature Toasted Rice dressing sauce with Chili, Toasted Rice, Cilantro and Red Onion.

Tiger Tacos

Tiger Tacos

$16.00

Thai Style Spicy Marinade Premium Beef with Toasted Rice, Cilantro and Red Onion on top.

TomYum Tacos

TomYum Tacos

$17.00

Fresh Shrimp Tacos with our signature Spicy Creamy TomYum Sauce with Cilantro and Fresh Chili on top.

Red Wine Tacos

Red Wine Tacos

$16.00

Marinade Premium Beef serve with our famous Green Sauce.

Hot Chick Tacos

Hot Chick Tacos

$14.00

Shredded Chicken with our signature Toasted Rice dressing sauce with Chili, Toasted Rice, Cilantro and Red Onion on top.

Devil Tacos

Devil Tacos

$14.00

Shredded Chicken with our signature Devil dressing sauce with our famous Devil Spice on top.

TomYum Soup

TomYum Soup

$13.00

Spicy and Sour TomYum Thin Noodle Soup with any choice of meat, Egg and Green Onion on Top.

Mala Soup

Mala Soup

$13.00

Spicy Firm Noodle Soup with any choice of meat with White Onion and sprinkle Green Onion on top.

Drinks

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$8.00

Authentic Strong Thai Tea

Coconut Water (Bottle)

$5.00

Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water Bottle 12FL OZ

Water/Soda

$3.00

Gatorade

$5.00

Devil Spice/Spice Bomb

Devil Spice / Spice Bomb

Devil Spice / Spice Bomb

$8.00

The secret of meal! Simply add to any menu. This crispy spice will turn any food into a specialty dish in the blink of an eye. NO MSG, NO Preservatives, NO Coloring, Vegan. Net 120g Devil Spice: Crispy Garlic, Red Onion and Chili Spice Bomb: Crispy Garlic, Red Onion, Chili, Lemongrass, Galangal and Kaffir Leaves (TomYum Flavor)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Seminole Dr, Cabazon, CA 92230

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Boba Station - Desert Hills - 48400 SeminoleDrive #442
orange starNo Reviews
48400 SeminoleDrive #422 Cacazon, CA 92230
View restaurantnext
Finesse Lounge - 144 W Ramsey St.
orange starNo Reviews
144 W Ramsey St. Banning, CA 92220
View restaurantnext
Leanna's Idyll Awhile Bistro - 54245 N Circle Dr C-8
orange starNo Reviews
54245 N Circle Dr C-8 Idyllwild, CA 92549
View restaurantnext
Domenico's Italian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
890 Oak Valley Parkway Beaumont, CA 92223
View restaurantnext
Grumpy Tom's Pizzeria - San Jacinto
orange starNo Reviews
1211 N State St Suite C San Jacinto, CA 92583
View restaurantnext
Boozehounds PS
orange starNo Reviews
2080 N Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Cabazon
Yucaipa
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Palm Springs
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Hemet
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Big Bear Lake
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Rancho Mirage
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Moreno Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Palm Desert
review star
Avg 5 (17 restaurants)
Menifee
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston