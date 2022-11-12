Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

BKK thai kitchen + bar Lamar Park

review star

No reviews yet

3850 South Alameda Street

Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Popular Items

Vegetable Crispy Rolls (V)
Yellow Curry (GF) (V)
Sweet Chili Salmon (GF)

Starters

Tom Kha Mussels

$14.00

steamed mussels, lemongrass broth with coconut milk, nam prik pao, thai basil, red onion, green onion, kaffir lime leaf, ngo gai, cilantro, toasted rice, thai chili

Golden Money Bags

$8.00

fried wonton wrapper, shrimp, pork, carrots, cilantro, nam jim gai - sweet + sour sauce

Moo Yang Nam Tok - Lettuce Wrap

$14.00

marinated charcoal grilled pork, bibb lettuce, ngo gai, green onion, red onion, toasted rice, cucumber, cilantro, nam jim jaew - tiger cry sauce

Chips + Curry (V)

$11.00

house fries, fried onion, special curry blend

Satay (GF)

$8.00

skewered grilled chicken in a coconut milk, curry and lemongrass marinade, peanut + ajat sauce

Firecracker Shrimp

$9.00

fried shrimp wrapped in delicate rice noodle pastry, nam jim gai - sweet + sour sauce

BKK "Bangkok" Wings

$11.00

sweet garlic soy, fried basil

Cheese Rolls

$7.00

fried wonton wrapper, cream cheese, thai basil, nam jim gai - sweet + sour sauce

Vegetable Crispy Rolls (V)

$5.00

fried wonton wrapper, glass noodle, cabbage, carrot, nam jim gai - sweet + sour sauce

Tod Man Khao Pod - Sweet Corn Fritters

$7.00

sweet corn, red curry, kaffir lime leaf

Tua Phrik Krob - Crispy Chili Cashews

$5.00

deep fried cashew nuts, house seasoning, kaffir lime leaf

Soup

Tom Yum Talay

$26.00

lemongrass broth with galangal, kaffir lime leaf, beech mushroom, button mushroom, cherry tomato, scallops, shrimp, wild caught flounder, mussels, calamari

Tom Yum

$7.00+

lemongrass broth with galangal, kaffir lime leaf, nam prik pao, beech mushroom, button mushroom, cherry tomato, green onion, red onion, ngo gai, lime

Tom Kha

$7.00+

lemongrass broth with coconut milk, galangal, kaffir lime leaf, nam prik pao, beech mushroom, button mushroom, cherry tomato, green onion, red onion, ngo gai, lime

Thai Phở

$11.00+

chicken broth infused with chinese herbs, thin rice noodle, bean sprout, bok choy, cilantro, fried garlic, crispy wontons

Salad

Nam Tok

$20.00

grilled ribeye, arugula, spinach, shredded cabbage, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, roasted cashews, toasted rice, nam jim jaew - tiger cry sauce

Drunken Shrimp

$18.00

grilled shrimp, arugula, spinach, shredded cabbage, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, roasted cashews, creamy coconut lime dressing

Chicken Satay Salad

$14.00

skewered grilled chicken in a coconut milk, curry and lemongrass marinade, arugula, spinach, shredded cabbage, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, peanut and vinegar dressing

Som Tam - Papaya Salad

$11.00

grilled shrimp, green papaya, carrot, cherry tomato, palm sugar, garlic, lime, roasted peanuts

Land

Tiger Cry

$22.00

grilled ribeye steak cooked medium, sautéed bok choy, nam jim jaew - tiger cry sauce

Sizzling Beef

$17.00

certified angus beef, roasted cashews, pineapple, spinach, white onion, peanut sauce

Moo Yang

$18.00

marinated charcoal grilled pork, sautéed bok choy, nam jim jaew - tiger cry sauce

Teriyaki Chicken

$16.00

grilled chicken breast, house teriyaki marinade, sautéed vegetables

Muay Thai Chicken

$20.00

thai style BBQ half chicken, lemongrass marinade, papaya salad, nam jim gai - sweet and sour sauce

Sea

Curry Salmon (GF)

$28.00

your choice of green, yellow, panang or pineapple curry with vegetables, pan seared salmon

Pad Prik Khing

$26.00

deep fried wild caught flounder, prik khing curry paste, bell pepper, carrot, ginger, white onion, thai basil

Sweet Chili Salmon (GF)

$24.00

pan seared salmon, sweet chili sauce with white onion, steamed vegetables

Seafood Fried Rice

$22.00

crab meat, shrimp, egg, green onion, white onion, nam jim seafood - thai chili lime sauce

Chili Lime Shrimp (GF)

$16.00

grilled shrimp, sautéed bok choy, nam jim seafood - thai chili lime sauce

Pad Gra Pow

$30.00

stir-fried scallops, wild caught flounder, shrimp, mussels, calamari, carrot, bell pepper, sugar snap peas, mushroom, thai basil, white onion, chili garlic

Pla Lui Suan - Fish in the Garden

$26.00

deep fried cod, thai basil, cilantro, mint, shallots, cashews, crispy chili, pineapple, lemongrass, nam jim jaew - tiger cry sauce, steamed jasmine rice

Curry

Panang Curry (GF) (V)

$16.00

panang curry paste, coconut milk, thai basil, bamboo shoot, carrot, kaffir lime leaf, bell pepper

Yellow Curry (GF) (V)

$16.00

yellow curry paste, coconut milk, turmeric, red potato, carrot

Green Curry (GF)

$16.00

green curry paste, coconut milk, thai basil, bamboo shoot, zucchini, asian eggplan

Pineapple Curry (GF) (V)

$16.00

red curry paste, coconut milk, thai basil, pineapple, cherry tomato

Noodles กว๋ยเตย

Pad Thai (GF)

$15.00

thin rice noodle, organic steamed tofu, bean sprout, green onion, roasted peanuts, egg

Pad Woon Sen

$15.00

glass noodle, carrot, celery, cherry tomato, green onion, white onion, shredded cabbage, egg, black pepper

Pad Kee Mow - Drunken Noodles

$15.00

fresh wide rice noodle, bell pepper, broccoli, carrot, cherry tomato, thai basil, white onion, chili garlic

Pad See Ew

$15.00

fresh wide rice noodle, carrot, chinese broccoli, egg

Jay Pad Thai (V)

$15.00

rice noodle, organic tofu, bean sprout, broccoli, carrot, garlic, green onion, roasted peanuts

Singapore Noodles

$15.00

glass noodle, madras curry, roasted cashew nuts, pineapple, green onion, white onion

Fried Rice

Thai Basil Fried Rice (V)

$15.00

prik khing curry paste, thai basil, bell pepper, carrot, red onion, sugar snap peas

BKK Fried Rice

$15.00

cabbage, carrot, cherry tomato, sugar snap peas, white onion, egg, fried garlic

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.00

curry powder, pineapple, roasted cashews, green onion, white onion, egg, fried onion

Fried Rice

$12.00

egg

Stir Fry

Chili Basil

$15.00

thai basil, carrot, bell pepper, sugar snap peas, mushroom, white onion, chili garlic sauce

Cashew Nut

$15.00

roasted cashew nuts, carrot, sugar snap peas, green onion, white onion, sweet garlic sauce

Ginger

$15.00

fresh ginger, cabbage, carrott, celery, mushroom, green onion, white onion, zucchini, ginger sauce

Chili Paste

$15.00

broccoli, white onion, nam prik pao - chili paste sauce

Garlic Pepper + Broccoli

$15.00

broccoli, green onion, shredded cabbage, garlic black pepper sauce

Royal Thai

$15.00

beech mushroom, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, white onion, zucchini, garlic sauce

Jade Garden (V)

$15.00

organic fried tofu, beech mushroom, chinese broccoli, sugar snap peas, zucchini, vegan garlic black pepper sauce

Eggplant Tofu (V)

$15.00

organic fried tofu, asian eggplant, beech mushroom, bell pepper, broccoli, carrot, red onion, thai basil, vegan chili garlic sauce

Sides

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.50

Fried Rice

$3.00

Sautéed Vegetables

$3.00

Fried Egg

$1.50

Dinner Salad

$5.00

Peanut or Vinegar Dressing

Chili Lime Shrimp Skewer

$8.00

Extra Sauce

$0.01

Tiger Cry, Sweet + Sour, Peanut Sauce, Peanut Dressing, Vinaigrette, Thai Chili Lime

House Fries

$6.00

Kids Fried Rice

$8.00

Vegetable Crispy Roll Tray

$40.00

Reservation Deposit

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Strongly-brewed black tea served over ice, sweetened and topped with creamer. No refills.

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50

Strongly-brewed Thai Coffee, topped with evaporated milk. No refills.

Iced Tea

$2.75

Soft Drinks

$3.25

Topo Chico

$3.50

Aqua Panna

$6.00

Mineral Water. 1 Liter.

Mexican Coca Cola

$4.00

French Press Coffee

$7.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Dessert

Fried Banana + Ice Cream

$8.00

Panna Cotta

$8.00

Thai Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.00

hawaiian roll, coconut ice cream, peanuts

Sushi Starters + Salads

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Squid Salad

$7.00

seasoned calamari, sesame oil

Half + Half

$8.00

Seaweed Salad + Calamari Salad

Krab Salad

$8.00

krab, cucumber, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Tuna Tower

$14.00

spicy tuna topped with calamari, mango, cucumber, sweet garlic soy "wing sauce", sushi rice, wontons

SquareFoot Sashimi

$15.00

2 pc Tuna, 2 pc Salmon, 2 pc Yellowtail, seared with yuzu basil, serrano, fried onion

Nigiri + Sashimi

Krab

$5.00

Tuna

$6.00

Spicy Tuna

$7.00

Seared Tuna

$7.00

Salmon

$6.00

Yellowtail

$7.00

Lemon Pepper Escolar

$7.00

Unagi

$6.00

Nigiri + Sashimi Combos

Chirashi

$24.00

13 PCS Sashimi over Sushi Rice

Sashimi Starter / Sampler

$13.00+

6 PCS Sashimi / 12 PCS Sashimi

Nigiri Starter / Sampler

$17.00+

6 PCS Nigiri / 12 PCS Nigiri

Kazari Combo

$32.00

6 PCS Sashimi + 4 PCS Nigiri + 1 Creative Roll

Creative Rolls

Bangkok Heat Wave

$14.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cream Cheese. Topped with Blackened Tuna, Fried Garlic, Habanero

Talay 'Seafood' Roll

$16.00

Krab, Avocado, Serrano, Cucumber. Topped with Salmon, Tuna, Lemon Pepper Seared Escolar, Tobiko

Red Eye Eel

$13.00

Eel, Cream Cheese, Serrano. Topped with Spicy Calamari Salad

Tuk Tuk

$14.00

Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Mango. Topped with Spicy Mayo

Yellowtail Floating Market

$12.00

Yellowtail, Cucumber, Cilantro. Served with Yuzu Basil.

Origin (V)

$10.00

Grilled Beech Mushrooms, Tomato, Pickled Carrot, Avocado, Serrano

Northern Lights

$13.00

Salmon, Krab, Cucumber. Topped with Seared Salmon, Avocado, Eel Sauce, Tobiko

Spicy Salmon Popper

$15.00

Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber. Topped with Eel, Eel Sauce, Baked Salmon Skin, Spicy Mayo, Togorashi

Veggie Roll (V)

$11.00

Avocado, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Romaine Lettuce, Pickled Carrot

Classic Rolls

California Roll

$8.00

Krab, Cucumber, Avocado

Philadelphia Roll

$8.00

Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese

Hamachi

$8.00

Yellowtail, Serrano

Spicy Tuna

$8.00

Tuna marinated in house spicy mix, Cucumber

Spicy Salmon

$8.00

Salmon marinated in house spicy mix, Cucumber

Unagi

$8.00

Freshwater Eel, Serrano, Cream Cheese

Avo Maki

$7.00

Avocado wrapped in Nori

Cucumber Maki

$6.00

Cucumber wrapped in Nori

Dragon Roll

$13.00

Krab, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Serrano. Topped with Eel, Avocado, Eel Sauce

Rainbow Roll

$13.00

Krab, Cucumber, Avocado. Topped with Tuna, Salmon, Avocado

Spider Roll

$12.00

Panko fried Soft Shell Crab, Avocado, Cucumber. Top with Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Poke Bowl

Yellowtail + Pineapple

$13.00

Includes Base, Cucumber, Krab Stick, Avocado, Cilantro, Green Onion, Lime

Salmon + Mango

$13.00

Includes Base, Cucumber, Krab Stick, Avocado, Cilantro, Green Onion, Lime

Tuna + Jicama

$13.00

Includes Base, Cucumber, Krab Stick, Avocado, Cilantro, Green Onion, Lime

Creative Cocktails

GOING THROUGH CUSTOMS

$10.00

Bourbon, Cynar, Velvet Falernum, Lemon 10

BANGKOK SOUR

$10.00

Bourbon, Ginger Liqueur, Lemon, Egg White, Red Wine

BKK THAI TEA

$10.00

Vodka, Lemon, Iced Thai Tea

HEATWAVE MARGARITA

$12.00

Thai Chili Tequila, Yuzu, Combier Orange

THAI-LADA

$14.00

rum, lychee liqueur, cream of coconut, heavy cream, pineapple juice

TUK TUK EXPRESS

$12.00

Vodka, Basil Infused Cocchi Americano, Lime, Cucumber

THAI-TINI

$12.00

Gin, Grapefruit, Lemon, St. Germaine, Ginger, Mint

DRUNKEN' MONK

$11.00

Goslings, Brugal Anejo, Velvet Falernum, Lychee, Lime, Orgeat

WHITE TIGER

$12.00

Lemongrass Vodka, Coconut, Orgeat, Lime, Orange Bitters

PHUKET FASHIONED

$10.00

Flor de Cana, Rosemary Simple Syrup, Tiki Bitters

SEX ON A PHUKET BEACH

$12.00

lemongrass vodka, ginger liqueur, lime, mango nectar, cranberry juice

BUBBLY BUDDHA

$10.00

Cachaca, Lime, Orgeat, Basil

Classic Cocktails

AVIATION

$10.00

Gin, Maraschino Liqueur, Creme de Violette, Lemon

MARTINI

$10.00

Vodka or Gin, Vermouth

OLD FASHIONED

$10.00

Rye, Angostura Bitters, Sugar

PAPER PLANE

$10.00

Bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonino, Lemon

MANHATTAN

$10.00

Rye, Carpano Antica, Angostura Bitters

MOJITO

$10.00

White Rum, Sugar, Lime, Mint, Topo Chico

NEGRONI

$10.00

10

PALOMA

$10.00

Tequila, Lime, Soda, Grapefruit, Salt

SIDE CAR

$10.00

Cognac, Cointreau, Lemon

CHAMPAGNE COCKTAIL

$10.00

Simple Syrup, Angostura Bitters, Champagne

MAI TAI

$10.00

White Rum, Aged Rum, Lime, Orgeat, Dry Curacao

Cucumber Martini

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Ranch Water

$11.00

Brunch

BKK Bloody Mary

$10.00

House-made bloody mary mix with vodka. Served with a slice of BKK CandiedBacon,freshcitrusandolives

Phuket Sunrise

$8.00

Orange Juice, Peach Vodka, Midori

King Rama Coffee

$8.00

ThaiCoffee,Vodka,RaspberryLiquor

Passion Fruit Champagne

$8.00

Champagne, Grapefruit Vodka, Passionfruit

Breakfast Shot

$8.00

Jameson,Butterscotch,OrangeJuicewithasliceofBKKCandied Bacon

IPA

Lone Pint Yellow Rose
$8.00

Lone Pint Yellow Rose

$8.00
Karbach Light Circus Hazy IPA
$6.00

Karbach Light Circus Hazy IPA

$6.00

La Chingona Double IPA

$7.00

Ale

Hitachino Nest
$9.00

Hitachino Nest

$9.00
Mango Cart

Mango Cart

$5.75
Chang

Chang

$6.00

Karbach Lovestreet Light

$5.75

Lager

Corona Premier
$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00
Kirin Ichiban
$6.00

Kirin Ichiban

$6.00
Singha

Singha

$6.00

Lucky Buddha

$6.00

Cider / Hard Kombucha

Juneshine Kambucha
$6.75

Juneshine Kambucha

$6.75
Austin East Cider Cranberry
$5.00

Austin East Cider Cranberry

$5.00

White

Sean Minor Chardonnay
$10.00+

Sean Minor Chardonnay

$10.00+
Infamous Goose Sauvignon Blanc (NZ)
$10.00+

Infamous Goose Sauvignon Blanc (NZ)

$10.00+
Gio Pinot Grigio
$10.00+

Gio Pinot Grigio

$10.00+
Calabria Moscato
$10.00+

Calabria Moscato

$10.00+
Mr. Pink

Mr. Pink

$10.00+
Altered Dimension Sauvignon Blanc

Altered Dimension Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

Red

Drumheller Cabernet
$11.00+

Drumheller Cabernet

$11.00+
Broadside Merlot
$10.00+

Broadside Merlot

$10.00+
10 Span Pinot Noir
$11.00+

10 Span Pinot Noir

$11.00+
The Seeker Malbec
$10.00+

The Seeker Malbec

$10.00+
Silver Ghost Cabernet
$90.00

Silver Ghost Cabernet

$90.00

Bubbles

Montefresco Prosecco
$9.00+

Montefresco Prosecco

$9.00+
Drappier Champagne Brut Carte d'Or
$95.00

Drappier Champagne Brut Carte d'Or

$95.00
Veuve Clicquot

Veuve Clicquot

$130.00

Mimosa

Mimosa

Thai-Mosa

$6.00

Champagne, Fresh Mango Juice, Kaffir Lime

Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Located in Lamar Park Shopping Center, BKK thai kitchen + bar is a stylish choice for classic Thai dishes. BKK's interior, locally designed by SquareFoot Design Studio, reflects the hip sensibilities of the surrounding area while also paying tribute to Thailand's coastal, cool environment. With options for both inside and pet-friendly outside dining, BKK offers the choice to enjoy the coastal weather, watch the art of sushi rolling, or witness mixologists design craft cocktails at one of two bars. Opened in July 2017 by Ryan Rios, BKK (airport code for Bangkok) was inspired by travels to Thailand and other countries.

3850 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78411

BKK thai kitchen + Bar image
BKK thai kitchen + Bar image
BKK thai kitchen + Bar image
BKK thai kitchen + Bar image

