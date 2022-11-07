Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

BKK Street Thai Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

5245 Rosecrans Ave Hawthorne, CA 90250

Howthorne, CA 90250

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Signature Pad Thai
Pad See Ew
Yellow Curry

Appetizer Bites

Bangkok Roll

Bangkok Roll

$10.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, carrot, angel hair pasta, rice paper, sweet & sour mustard sauce

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$12.00

Marinated chicken, spices, turmeric, peanut sauce, cucumber

Cream Cheese Wonton

Cream Cheese Wonton

$9.00

Crispy deep-fried wontons stuffed with creem cheese, served with a sweet & sour sauce

Roti Curry

Roti Curry

$10.00

Flat bread, yellow curry, dipping sauce

Veggie Rolls

Veggie Rolls

$8.00

Vegetables, egg roll wrapper, sweet & sour sauce

Fried Tofu

$9.00

Golden triangles of crispy-fried tofu accompanied by our sweet & sour dipping sauce and topped with roasted crushed peanuts

BKK Sausage

BKK Sausage

$10.00

Isan style cured-pork sausage, served with fresh ginger and Thai chilies

Shrimp Wrap

$10.00

Deep fried shrimp, wonton wrapper, red sweet & sour sauce

Herbal Wings

Herbal Wings

$12.00

Marinated chicken wings, crispy basil, spicy sweet and sour sauce.

Street Bazaar

Zyza Fried Chicken

$13.00Out of stock

Crispy marinated chicken, crispy shallot, spicy sweet & sour sauce

Som Tum Thai (Papaya Salad)

$12.00

Green papaya, carrot, green bean, cherry tomatoes, garlic, Thai chili, palm sugar, fish sauce, tamarind juice, lime juice, roasted peanut

Som Tum BKK St. (Salted Crab Papaya Salad)

$13.00

Green papaya, carrot, green bean, cherry tomatoes, garlic, Thai chili, palm sugar, salted crab, fermented fish sauce, tamarind juice, lime juice, roasted peanut

Larb

$13.00

Ground chicken or ground pork, lime juice, onion, ground chili, rice powder, fresh vegetables

Yum Woon Sen

$13.00

Glass noodles, shrimp, ground chicken, chili paste, lime juice dressing

Chicken Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken on romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, cilantro, peanut dressing

Spicy Beef Salad

Spicy Beef Salad

$18.00Out of stock

6oz. center cut sirloin steak on romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cilantro, chili paste lime dressing

Cucumber Salad

$11.00

Red onion, red bell peper, cilantro, vinaigrette dressing

Soups

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$8.00+

Lemongrass soup, mushroom, tomato, cilantro, green onion, kaffir lime leaves, fresh Thai chili

Tom Kah

Tom Kah

$8.00+

Coconut soup, galangal, red onion, lemon grass, mushroom, cilantro, green onion, kaffir lime leaves, fresh Thai chili

Shrimp Wonton Soup

$8.00+

Whole shrimp stuffed wontons, bok choy, sesame oil chicken broth

Veggie Soup

$8.00+

Broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, and celery in a vegetable broth soup

BKK Street Special

Kao Mon Gai (Steamed Chicken)

Kao Mon Gai (Steamed Chicken)

$15.00

Served with ginger rice and soup, a ginger garlic soy sauce, green herb sauce, and a cucumber salad garnish

Kao Mon Gai Tod (Fried Chicken)

Kao Mon Gai Tod (Fried Chicken)

$15.00

Served with ginger rice and soup, a sweet and sour sauce, green herb sauce, and a cucumber salad garnish

Kao Mon Gai Satay (Chicken Skewers)

Kao Mon Gai Satay (Chicken Skewers)

$15.00

Served with ginger rice and soup, a peanut sauce, and a cucumber salad garnish

Kao Moo Tod (Fried Pork)

$15.00

Served with jasmine rice and soup and a spicy sweet and sour sauce, green herb sauce and a cucumber salad garnish

Curry

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$14.00

Yellow curry, potato, carrot, peanut

Green Curry

Green Curry

$14.00

Green curry, bamboo shoot, basil, jalapeño

Yellow Vegan Curry

Yellow Vegan Curry

$14.00

Yellow curry, tofu, potato, carrot, peanut

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$14.00

Panang curry sauce, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves

Panang Beef Curry

Panang Beef Curry

$17.00

Panang curry sauce, slow stewed beef, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves

Stir Fried Noodles

Signature Pad Thai

Signature Pad Thai

$14.00

Thin flat rice noodle, tamarind sauce, egg, green onion, red onion, bean sprouts, crushed peanut, lime

Pad See Ew

$14.00

Broad flat rice noodle, egg, broccoli, sweet soy sauce

Pad Kee Mow

$14.00

Broad flat rice noodle, tomato, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves, chili garlic sauce

Chow Mein

$14.00

Egg noodle, assorted vegetables in a garlic sesame sauce

Fried Rice

Original Thai Fried Rice

Original Thai Fried Rice

$14.00

Rice, onion, scallion, tomato, egg

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$14.00

Rice, basil leaves, green bean, carrot, fresh chili, garlic

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$17.00

Rice, chicken, shrimp, pineapple, cashew nut, raisin, green onion, curry powder

Shrimp Fried Rice

$18.00

Rice, shrimp, onion, scallion, tomato, egg

Crab Fried Rice

$18.00

Rice, real crab meat, onion, scallion, tomato, egg

Course

Ka Pow

$15.00

Jalapeño, bamboo, green beans, garlic, Thai chili, basil leaves

Stir-Fried Broccoli

$15.00

Stir-fried broccoli, oyster sauce

Fresh Ginger

$15.00

Ginger, green onion, white onion, celery, carrot

Chicken Cashew Nut

$16.00

Roasted red chili, white onion, green onion, bell pepper, carrot, Thai chili

Garlic Green Beans

$15.00

Sautéed roasted garlic and green beans

Mixed Vegetable

$15.00

Bean sprout, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, onion, celery, garlic

Spicy Bamboo Chicken

$15.00

Bamboo shoots, chicken, bell pepper, onion, basil leaf, red curry paste

Pik King

$15.00

Green bean, red curry paste, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves

Cold Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Perrier

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Thai Coconut

$7.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50

Regular Iced Tea

$4.50

BKK Iced Tea

$4.00

Ginger Iced Tea

$5.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Hot Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.00

Ginger Tea

$4.00

Lemon Ginger Tea

$4.00

Desserts

Mango Sticky Rice

$10.00

Coconut Ice Cream

$7.00

Sweet Milky Roti

$7.00

Sweet Sticky Rice w/Coconut Ice Cream

$10.00

Fried Banana w/Coconut Ice Cream

$10.00

Fried Banana

$8.00

Side Orders

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Ginger Rice

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Sweet Sticky Rice

$5.00

Rice Noodle

$3.00

Egg Noodle

$3.00

Steamed Vegetable

$6.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

Cold Drinks

Coke

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Perrier

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Thai Coconut

$7.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50

Regular Iced Tea

$4.50

BKK Iced Tea

$4.00

Ginger Iced Tea

$5.00

Hot Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.00

Ginger Tea

$4.00

Lemon Ginger Tea

$4.00

Desserts

Mango Sticky Rice

$10.00

Coconut Ice Cream

$7.00

Sweet Milky Roti

$7.00

Sweet Sticky Rice w/Coconut Ice Cream

$10.00

Fried Banana w/Coconut Ice Cream

$10.00

Fried Banana

$8.00

Side Orders

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Ginger Rice

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Sweet Sticky Rice

$5.00

Rice Noodle

$3.00

Egg Noodle

$3.00

Steamed Vegetable

$6.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

Appetizer Bites

Bangkok Roll

$10.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, carrot, angel hair pasta, rice paper, sweet & sour mustard sauce

Chicken Satay

$12.00

Marinated chicken, spices, turmeric, peanut sauce, cucumber

Cream Cheese Wonton

$9.00

Crispy deep-fried wontons stuffed with creem cheese, served with a sweet & sour sauce

Roti Curry

$10.00

Flat bread, yellow curry, dipping sauce

Veggie Rolls

$9.00

Vegetables, egg roll wrapper, sweet & sour sauce

Fried Tofu

$9.00

Golden triangles of crispy-fried tofu accompanied by our sweet & sour dipping sauce and topped with roasted crushed peanuts

BKK Sausage

$10.00

Isan style cured-pork sausage, served with fresh ginger and Thai chilies

Shrimp Wrap

$10.00

Deep fried shrimp, wonton wrapper, red sweet & sour sauce

Herbal Wings

$12.00

Marinated chicken wings, crispy basil, spicy sweet and sour sauce.

Street Bazaar

Som Tum Thai (Papaya Salad)

$12.00

Green papaya, carrot, green bean, cherry tomatoes, garlic, Thai chili, palm sugar, fish sauce, tamarind juice, lime juice, roasted peanut

Som Tum BKK St. (Salted Crab Papaya Salad)

$13.00

Green papaya, carrot, green bean, cherry tomatoes, garlic, Thai chili, palm sugar, salted crab, fermented fish sauce, tamarind juice, lime juice, roasted peanut

Larb

$13.00

Ground chicken or ground pork, lime juice, onion, ground chili, rice powder, fresh vegetables

Yum Woon Sen

$13.00

Glass noodles, shrimp, ground chicken, chili paste, lime juice dressing

Cucumber Salad

$11.00

Red onion, red bell peper, cilantro, vinaigrette dressing

Soups

Tom Yum

$8.00+

Lemongrass soup, mushroom, tomato, cilantro, green onion, kaffir lime leaves, fresh Thai chili

Tom Kah

$8.00+

Coconut soup, galangal, red onion, lemon grass, mushroom, cilantro, green onion, kaffir lime leaves, fresh Thai chili

Shrimp Wonton Soup

$8.00+

Whole shrimp stuffed wontons, bok choy, sesame oil chicken broth

Veggie Soup

$8.00+

Broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, and celery in a vegetable broth soup

BKK Street Special

Kao Mon Gai (Steamed Chicken)

$15.00

Served with ginger rice and soup, a ginger garlic soy sauce, green herb sauce, and a cucumber salad garnish

Kao Mon Gai Tod (Fried Chicken)

$15.00

Served with ginger rice and soup, a sweet and sour sauce, green herb sauce, and a cucumber salad garnish

Kao Mon Gai Satay (Chicken Skewers)

$15.00

Served with ginger rice and soup, a peanut sauce, and a cucumber salad garnish

Kao Moo Tod (Fried Pork)

$15.00

Served with jasmine rice and soup and a spicy sweet and sour sauce, green herb sauce and a cucumber salad garnish

Curry

Yellow Curry

$14.00

Yellow curry, potato, carrot, peanut

Green Curry

$14.00

Green curry, bamboo shoot, basil, jalapeño

Yellow Vegan Curry

$14.00

Yellow curry, tofu, potato, carrot, peanut

Panang Curry

$14.00

Panang curry sauce, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves

Panang Beef Curry

$17.00

Panang curry sauce, slow stewed beef, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves

Fried Rice

Original Thai Fried Rice

$14.00

Rice, onion, scallion, tomato, egg

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$14.00

Rice, basil leaves, green bean, carrot, fresh chili, garlic

Pineapple Fried Rice

$17.00

Rice, chicken, shrimp, pineapple, cashew nut, raisin, green onion, curry powder

Shrimp Fried Rice

$18.00

Rice, shrimp, onion, scallion, tomato, egg

Crab Fried Rice

$18.00

Rice, real crab meat, onion, scallion, tomato, egg

Course

Ka Pow

$15.00

Jalapeño, bamboo, green beans, garlic, Thai chili, basil leaves

Stir-Fried Broccoli

$15.00

Stir-fried broccoli, oyster sauce

Fresh Ginger

$15.00

Ginger, green onion, white onion, celery, carrot

Chicken Cashew Nut

$16.00

Roasted red chili, white onion, green onion, bell pepper, carrot, Thai chili

Garlic Green Beans

$15.00

Sautéed roasted garlic and green beans

Mixed Vegetable

$15.00

Bean sprout, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, onion, celery, garlic

Spicy Bamboo Chicken

$15.00

Bamboo shoots, chicken, bell pepper, onion, basil leaf, red curry paste

Pik King

$15.00

Green bean, red curry paste, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves

Stir Fried Noodles

Signature Pad Thai

$14.00

Thin flat rice noodle, tamarind sauce, egg, green onion, red onion, bean sprouts, crushed peanut, lime

Pad See Ew

$14.00

Broad flat rice noodle, egg, broccoli, sweet soy sauce

Pad Kee Mow

$14.00

Broad flat rice noodle, tomato, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves, chili garlic sauce

Chow Mein

$14.00

Egg noodle, assorted vegetables in a garlic sesame sauce

Appetizer Bites

Bangkok Roll

Bangkok Roll

$10.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, carrot, angel hair pasta, rice paper, sweet & sour mustard sauce

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$12.00

Marinated chicken, spices, turmeric, peanut sauce, cucumber

Cream Cheese Wonton

Cream Cheese Wonton

$9.00

Crispy deep-fried wontons stuffed with creem cheese, served with a sweet & sour sauce

Roti Curry

Roti Curry

$10.00

Flat bread, yellow curry, dipping sauce

Veggie Rolls

Veggie Rolls

$8.00

Vegetables, egg roll wrapper, sweet & sour sauce

Fried Tofu

$9.00

Golden triangles of crispy-fried tofu accompanied by our sweet & sour dipping sauce and topped with roasted crushed peanuts

BKK Sausage

BKK Sausage

$10.00

Isan style cured-pork sausage, served with fresh ginger and Thai chilies

Shrimp Wrap

$10.00

Deep fried shrimp, wonton wrapper, red sweet & sour sauce

Herbal Wings

Herbal Wings

$12.00

Marinated chicken wings, crispy basil, spicy sweet and sour sauce.

Street Bazaar

Som Tum Thai (Papaya Salad)

$12.00

Green papaya, carrot, green bean, cherry tomatoes, garlic, Thai chili, palm sugar, fish sauce, tamarind juice, lime juice, roasted peanut

Som Tum BKK St. (Salted Crab Papaya Salad)

$13.00

Green papaya, carrot, green bean, cherry tomatoes, garlic, Thai chili, palm sugar, salted crab, fermented fish sauce, tamarind juice, lime juice, roasted peanut

Larb

$13.00

Ground chicken or ground pork, lime juice, onion, ground chili, rice powder, fresh vegetables

Yum Woon Sen

$13.00

Glass noodles, shrimp, ground chicken, chili paste, lime juice dressing

Cucumber Salad

$11.00

Red onion, red bell peper, cilantro, vinaigrette dressing

Soups

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$8.00+

Lemongrass soup, mushroom, tomato, cilantro, green onion, kaffir lime leaves, fresh Thai chili

Tom Kah

Tom Kah

$8.00+

Coconut soup, galangal, red onion, lemon grass, mushroom, cilantro, green onion, kaffir lime leaves, fresh Thai chili

Shrimp Wonton Soup

$8.00+

Whole shrimp stuffed wontons, bok choy, sesame oil chicken broth

Veggie Soup

$8.00+

Broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, and celery in a vegetable broth soup

BKK Street Special

Kao Mon Gai (Steamed Chicken)

Kao Mon Gai (Steamed Chicken)

$15.00

Served with ginger rice and soup, a ginger garlic soy sauce, green herb sauce, and a cucumber salad garnish

Kao Mon Gai Tod (Fried Chicken)

Kao Mon Gai Tod (Fried Chicken)

$15.00

Served with ginger rice and soup, a sweet and sour sauce, green herb sauce, and a cucumber salad garnish

Kao Mon Gai Satay (Chicken Skewers)

Kao Mon Gai Satay (Chicken Skewers)

$15.00

Served with ginger rice and soup, a peanut sauce, and a cucumber salad garnish

Kao Moo Tod (Fried Pork)

$15.00

Served with jasmine rice and soup and a spicy sweet and sour sauce, green herb sauce and a cucumber salad garnish

Curry

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$14.00

Yellow curry, potato, carrot, peanut

Green Curry

Green Curry

$14.00

Green curry, bamboo shoot, basil, jalapeño

Yellow Vegan Curry

Yellow Vegan Curry

$14.00

Yellow curry, tofu, potato, carrot, peanut

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$14.00

Panang curry sauce, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves

Panang Beef Curry

Panang Beef Curry

$17.00

Panang curry sauce, slow stewed beef, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves

Stir Fried Noodles

Signature Pad Thai

Signature Pad Thai

$14.00

Thin flat rice noodle, tamarind sauce, egg, green onion, red onion, bean sprouts, crushed peanut, lime

Pad See Ew

$14.00

Broad flat rice noodle, egg, broccoli, sweet soy sauce

Pad Kee Mow

$14.00

Broad flat rice noodle, tomato, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves, chili garlic sauce

Chow Mein

$14.00

Egg noodle, assorted vegetables in a garlic sesame sauce

Fried Rice

Original Thai Fried Rice

Original Thai Fried Rice

$14.00

Rice, onion, scallion, tomato, egg

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$14.00

Rice, basil leaves, green bean, carrot, fresh chili, garlic

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$17.00

Rice, chicken, shrimp, pineapple, cashew nut, raisin, green onion, curry powder

Shrimp Fried Rice

$18.00

Rice, shrimp, onion, scallion, tomato, egg

Crab Fried Rice

$18.00

Rice, real crab meat, onion, scallion, tomato, egg

Course

Ka Pow

$15.00

Jalapeño, bamboo, green beans, garlic, Thai chili, basil leaves

Stir-Fried Broccoli

$15.00

Stir-fried broccoli, oyster sauce

Fresh Ginger

$15.00

Ginger, green onion, white onion, celery, carrot

Chicken Cashew Nut

$16.00

Roasted red chili, white onion, green onion, bell pepper, carrot, Thai chili

Garlic Green Beans

$15.00

Sautéed roasted garlic and green beans

Mixed Vegetable

$15.00

Bean sprout, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, onion, celery, garlic

Spicy Bamboo Chicken

$15.00

Bamboo shoots, chicken, bell pepper, onion, basil leaf, red curry paste

Pik King

$15.00

Green bean, red curry paste, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves

Cold Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Perrier

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Thai Coconut

$7.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50

Regular Iced Tea

$4.50

BKK Iced Tea

$4.00

Ginger Iced Tea

$5.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Hot Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.00

Ginger Tea

$4.00

Lemon Ginger Tea

$4.00

Desserts

Mango Sticky Rice

$10.00

Coconut Ice Cream

$7.00

Sweet Milky Roti

$7.00

Sweet Sticky Rice w/Coconut Ice Cream

$10.00

Fried Banana w/Coconut Ice Cream

$10.00

Fried Banana

$8.00

Side Orders

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Ginger Rice

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Sweet Sticky Rice

$5.00

Rice Noodle

$3.00

Egg Noodle

$3.00

Steamed Vegetable

$6.00

Fried Egg

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5245 Rosecrans Ave Hawthorne, CA 90250, Howthorne, CA 90250

Directions

Gallery
BKK Street Thai Eatery image
BKK Street Thai Eatery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hidden Garden
orange star4.6 • 2,942
4903 Sepulveda Blvd Culver City, CA 90230
View restaurantnext
Celadon Thai Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
13364 W Washington Blvd Culver City, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
BKK101 Thai Cuisine
orange star4.0 • 1,454
11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10 Los Angeles, CA 90034
View restaurantnext
Cobi's
orange starNo Reviews
2104 Main Street Santa Monica, CA 90405
View restaurantnext
Holy Basil DTLA
orange star4.7 • 528
718 S Los Angeles St Suite A Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Spice Season
orange starNo Reviews
11402 Ventura Blvd. Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Howthorne

Hummus House
orange star4.6 • 1,526
12211 Hawthorne Blvd Hawthorne, CA 90250
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0130 - Hawthorne (Hawthorne Blvd.)
orange star4.3 • 780
12620 Hawthorne Blvd. Hawthorne, CA 90250
View restaurantnext
Robeks - 0190 - Manhattan Beach
orange star4.8 • 232
5348 West Rosecrans Ave Hawthorne, CA 90250
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Howthorne
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Torrance
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston