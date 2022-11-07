BKK Street Thai Eatery
5245 Rosecrans Ave Hawthorne, CA 90250
Howthorne, CA 90250
Popular Items
Appetizer Bites
Bangkok Roll
Mixed greens, cucumber, carrot, angel hair pasta, rice paper, sweet & sour mustard sauce
Chicken Satay
Marinated chicken, spices, turmeric, peanut sauce, cucumber
Cream Cheese Wonton
Crispy deep-fried wontons stuffed with creem cheese, served with a sweet & sour sauce
Roti Curry
Flat bread, yellow curry, dipping sauce
Veggie Rolls
Vegetables, egg roll wrapper, sweet & sour sauce
Fried Tofu
Golden triangles of crispy-fried tofu accompanied by our sweet & sour dipping sauce and topped with roasted crushed peanuts
BKK Sausage
Isan style cured-pork sausage, served with fresh ginger and Thai chilies
Shrimp Wrap
Deep fried shrimp, wonton wrapper, red sweet & sour sauce
Herbal Wings
Marinated chicken wings, crispy basil, spicy sweet and sour sauce.
Street Bazaar
Zyza Fried Chicken
Crispy marinated chicken, crispy shallot, spicy sweet & sour sauce
Som Tum Thai (Papaya Salad)
Green papaya, carrot, green bean, cherry tomatoes, garlic, Thai chili, palm sugar, fish sauce, tamarind juice, lime juice, roasted peanut
Som Tum BKK St. (Salted Crab Papaya Salad)
Green papaya, carrot, green bean, cherry tomatoes, garlic, Thai chili, palm sugar, salted crab, fermented fish sauce, tamarind juice, lime juice, roasted peanut
Larb
Ground chicken or ground pork, lime juice, onion, ground chili, rice powder, fresh vegetables
Yum Woon Sen
Glass noodles, shrimp, ground chicken, chili paste, lime juice dressing
Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken on romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, cilantro, peanut dressing
Spicy Beef Salad
6oz. center cut sirloin steak on romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cilantro, chili paste lime dressing
Cucumber Salad
Red onion, red bell peper, cilantro, vinaigrette dressing
Soups
Tom Yum
Lemongrass soup, mushroom, tomato, cilantro, green onion, kaffir lime leaves, fresh Thai chili
Tom Kah
Coconut soup, galangal, red onion, lemon grass, mushroom, cilantro, green onion, kaffir lime leaves, fresh Thai chili
Shrimp Wonton Soup
Whole shrimp stuffed wontons, bok choy, sesame oil chicken broth
Veggie Soup
Broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, and celery in a vegetable broth soup
BKK Street Special
Kao Mon Gai (Steamed Chicken)
Served with ginger rice and soup, a ginger garlic soy sauce, green herb sauce, and a cucumber salad garnish
Kao Mon Gai Tod (Fried Chicken)
Served with ginger rice and soup, a sweet and sour sauce, green herb sauce, and a cucumber salad garnish
Kao Mon Gai Satay (Chicken Skewers)
Served with ginger rice and soup, a peanut sauce, and a cucumber salad garnish
Kao Moo Tod (Fried Pork)
Served with jasmine rice and soup and a spicy sweet and sour sauce, green herb sauce and a cucumber salad garnish
Curry
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry, potato, carrot, peanut
Green Curry
Green curry, bamboo shoot, basil, jalapeño
Yellow Vegan Curry
Yellow curry, tofu, potato, carrot, peanut
Panang Curry
Panang curry sauce, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves
Panang Beef Curry
Panang curry sauce, slow stewed beef, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves
Stir Fried Noodles
Signature Pad Thai
Thin flat rice noodle, tamarind sauce, egg, green onion, red onion, bean sprouts, crushed peanut, lime
Pad See Ew
Broad flat rice noodle, egg, broccoli, sweet soy sauce
Pad Kee Mow
Broad flat rice noodle, tomato, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves, chili garlic sauce
Chow Mein
Egg noodle, assorted vegetables in a garlic sesame sauce
Fried Rice
Original Thai Fried Rice
Rice, onion, scallion, tomato, egg
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Rice, basil leaves, green bean, carrot, fresh chili, garlic
Pineapple Fried Rice
Rice, chicken, shrimp, pineapple, cashew nut, raisin, green onion, curry powder
Shrimp Fried Rice
Rice, shrimp, onion, scallion, tomato, egg
Crab Fried Rice
Rice, real crab meat, onion, scallion, tomato, egg
Course
Ka Pow
Jalapeño, bamboo, green beans, garlic, Thai chili, basil leaves
Stir-Fried Broccoli
Stir-fried broccoli, oyster sauce
Fresh Ginger
Ginger, green onion, white onion, celery, carrot
Chicken Cashew Nut
Roasted red chili, white onion, green onion, bell pepper, carrot, Thai chili
Garlic Green Beans
Sautéed roasted garlic and green beans
Mixed Vegetable
Bean sprout, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, onion, celery, garlic
Spicy Bamboo Chicken
Bamboo shoots, chicken, bell pepper, onion, basil leaf, red curry paste
Pik King
Green bean, red curry paste, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves
Cold Drinks
Desserts
Side Orders
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
5245 Rosecrans Ave Hawthorne, CA 90250, Howthorne, CA 90250