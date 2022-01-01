Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brooklyn Pizza Authority

101 Reviews

$

10613 Hull Street Road

Midlothian, VA 23112

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO 18-inch Pizza
12 Wings
6 Wings

Specialty Pizza - 18 INCH

The Q-Line Pizza

The Q-Line Pizza

$26.00

pesto sauce base, seasoned ground beef, red onion, tomato, banana peppers, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan

The President of the Borough Pizza

The President of the Borough Pizza

$26.00

red sauce base, salami, roasted eggplant, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, ricotta

The Shawarma Pizza (Beef & Lamb)

The Shawarma Pizza (Beef & Lamb)

$26.00

garlic butter sauce base, shawarma meat, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, feta, mozzarella, tzatziki

The Shawarma Pizza (Chicken)

$26.00Out of stock

garlic butter sauce base, shawarma meat, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, feta, mozzarella, tzatziki

The Flatbush Pizza

The Flatbush Pizza

$24.00

red sauce base, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, Kalamata olives, red onion, spinach, mozzarella

Classic Combo Pizza

Classic Combo Pizza

$26.00

pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, Kalamata olives, mozzarella, red sauce

Red Hook Pizza

Red Hook Pizza

$26.00

red sauce base, spinach, pepperoni, fresh and dry mozzarella, sliced meatballs, marinara, parmesan

I <3 Meat Pizza

I <3 Meat Pizza

$26.00

pepperoni, Italian sausage, capicola, bacon, salami, mozzarella, red sauce

Cheesy Oasis Pizza

Cheesy Oasis Pizza

$24.00

special 4-cheese blend of fresh and dry mozzarellas, parmesan, feta, ricotta, no sauce

White Pizza

White Pizza

$24.00

garlic butter sauce base, mozzarella, parmesan, feta, roasted garlic, basil, olive oil

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$24.00

mozzarella, tomato, basil, oregano, olive oil, red sauce

Maui Pizza

Maui Pizza

$26.00

pineapple, capicola, bacon, mozzarella, red sauce

Cheeseburger Pizza

Cheeseburger Pizza

$26.00

double ground beef, cheddar, mozzarella, red sauce

Spinach & Sundried Tomato Pizza

Spinach & Sundried Tomato Pizza

$24.00

spinach, sundried tomato, feta, oregano, mozzarella, olive oil, no sauce

Meatball Deluxe Pizza

Meatball Deluxe Pizza

$26.00

sliced meatballs, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella, red sauce

Meatball Parmesan Pizza

Meatball Parmesan Pizza

$26.00

sliced meatballs, marinara, chopped basil, mozzarella, parmesan, red sauce

Chicken Bacon Cheddar Ranch Pizza

Chicken Bacon Cheddar Ranch Pizza

$26.00

breaded chicken, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch drizzle, no sauce

Honey Mustard Chicken Bacon

Honey Mustard Chicken Bacon

$26.00

honey mustard sauce base, breaded chicken, bacon, mozzarella, honey mustard drizzle, ranch drizzle

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$26.00

BBQ sauce base, BBQ chicken, mozzarella, BBQ drizzle

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$26.00

buffalo sauce base, buffalo chicken, mozzarella, buffalo drizzle, ranch drizzle

Chicken Parmesan Pizza

Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$26.00

breaded chicken, marinara, chopped basil, mozzarella, parmesan, red sauce

Half and Half Specialty Pizza - 18 INCH

Half and Half Specialty Pizza

$18.00

Build Your Own

BYO 18-inch Pizza

$18.00

Gluten-free

BYO 10-inch Gluten Free

$10.00

Specialty 10-inch Gluten Free

$15.00

Salads

Falafel Salad

Falafel Salad

$9.00Out of stock

mixed greens, crispy falafel, tomato, cucumber, carrot, Kalamata olives, feta, tzatziki

Botanical Garden Salad

Botanical Garden Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, Kalamata olives, parmesan

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.00

romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing

Antipasti Salad

Antipasti Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, salami, tomato, green pepper, red onion, Kalamata olives, mozzarella

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$6.00

fluffy bread knots, tossed in garlic butter, and served with marinara for dipping

Pinwheels (6 piece)

Pinwheels (6 piece)

$8.00

spirals of dough, mozzarella, and choice of pepperoni, buffalo chicken, BBQ chicken, or salami topped with garlic butter, parmesan, (and chopped basil w/ salami)

6 Wings

6 Wings

$10.00

choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Butter and Parmesan, Old Bay, Honey Old Bay, Salt & Vinegar, or Lemon Pepper

12 Wings

12 Wings

$16.00

choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Butter and Parmesan, Old Bay, Honey Old Bay, Salt & Vinegar, or Lemon Pepper

Cheesy Breadsticks

Cheesy Breadsticks

$7.50

breadsticks brushed with garlic butter and topped w/ mozzarella, cheddar and parmesan (add pepperoni or bacon +$2)

Hummus & Pita

Hummus & Pita

$6.00Out of stock

hummus with pita bread

Tabbouleh

Tabbouleh

$5.50

couscous salad with tomato, cucumber, red onion, parsley

Jamaican Patty

Jamaican Patty

$3.00

seasoned ground beef in a flaky pastry crust.

Pitas

Bay Ridge Shawarma Pita (Beef & Lamb)

Bay Ridge Shawarma Pita (Beef & Lamb)

$10.00

shawarma meat, lettuce, mixture of cucumber, red onion, parsley, tomato, and lemon juice, w/ tzatziki sauce

Bay Ridge Shawarma Pita (Chicken)

$10.00Out of stock

shawarma meat, lettuce, mixture of cucumber, red onion, parsley, tomato, and lemon juice, w/ tzatziki sauce

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$9.00

crispy falafel, lettuce, mixture of cucumber, red onion, parsley, tomato, and lemon juice, w/ tzatziki sauce

Veggie Pita

Veggie Pita

$9.00

eggplant, artichoke, roasted red peppers, green pepper, mushroom, red onion, lettuce, tomato, w/ tzatziki sauce, (add cheese +$2)

Hoagies

Steak and Cheese Hoagie

Steak and Cheese Hoagie

$9.50

thin-sliced steak, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo, w/ choice of provolone, mozzarella or “the whiz”

Deluxe Steak and Cheese Hoagie

$11.00

thin-sliced steak, caramelized onion, sweet peppers, lettuce, tomato, mayo, w/ choice of provolone, mozzarella or “the whiz”

Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$9.50

thin-sliced chicken, green peppers, caramelized onion, mushrooms, mayo, w/ choice of mozzarella, provolone, or "the whiz"

Deluxe Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.00

thin-sliced chicken, green peppers, sweet peppers, caramelized onion, mushrooms, mayo, w/ choice of mozzarella, provolone, or "the whiz"

Chopped Cheese Hoagie

Chopped Cheese Hoagie

$9.50

chopped seasoned ground beef, American cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo

Meatball Hoagie

Meatball Hoagie

$9.50

meatballs, mozzarella, marinara sauce, parmesan, chopped basil

Eggplant Parmesan Hoagie

Eggplant Parmesan Hoagie

$9.50

lightly breaded eggplant, mozzarella, marinara sauce, parmesan, chopped basil

Chicken Parmesan Hoagie

Chicken Parmesan Hoagie

$9.50

lightly breaded chicken, mozzarella, marinara sauce, parmesan, chopped basil

Italian Grinder

Italian Grinder

$9.50

pepperoni, capicola, salami, mozzarella or provolone, lettuce, tomato, Italian dressing

Roasted Veggie Hoagie

Roasted Veggie Hoagie

$9.50

eggplant, artichoke, roasted red peppers, green pepper, mushroom, red onion, lettuce, tomato, Italian dressing, mozzarella or provolone

Pepperoni Pizza Hoagie

Pepperoni Pizza Hoagie

$9.50

pepperoni, mozzarella, red pizza sauce, parmesan, chopped basil

Calzones

BYO 3-Topping Calzone

$10.00

mozzarella, choice of 3 toppings (steak incurs extra charge)

Cheese Calzone

$10.00

ricotta, mozzarella

BKPA Calzone

BKPA Calzone

$10.00

pepperoni, capicola, sausage, mozzarella

Pepperoni Calzone

Pepperoni Calzone

$10.00

pepperoni, ricotta, mozzarella

Meatball Calzone

Meatball Calzone

$10.00

meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan

Chicken Parmesan Calzone

Chicken Parmesan Calzone

$10.00

breaded chicken, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$10.00

mozzarella, buffalo chicken

BBQ Chicken Calzone

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$10.00

mozzarella, BBQ chicken

Chicken Bacon Cheddar Ranch Calzone

Chicken Bacon Cheddar Ranch Calzone

$10.00

breaded chicken, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, parmesan, ranch sauce

Fries and Tots

Regular Fries

$4.75

Tater Tots

$5.50

Waffle Fries

$5.50

Curly Fries

$5.50

Sides

Salad Dressing Packet

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Pesto

$1.00

BKPA Tokens

BKPA Tokens

BKPA Tokens

$6.00

fluffy balls of deep fried dough tossed in your choice of cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar

2L Bottles

2L Pepsi

$3.25

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.25

2L Mountain Dew

$3.25
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The pizza is here.® NY-style Pizza, Wings, Subs, Salads and more at 10613 Hull Street Road in Midlothian since 2017.

Website

Location

10613 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, VA 23112

Directions

