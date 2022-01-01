Brooklyn Pizza Authority
101 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
The pizza is here.® NY-style Pizza, Wings, Subs, Salads and more at 10613 Hull Street Road in Midlothian since 2017.
10613 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, VA 23112
